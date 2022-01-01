Central Coast Brewing - Higuera St 6 Higuera Street

A map showing the location of Central Coast Brewing - Higuera St 6 Higuera StreetView gallery

Apps & Sides

Pretzel w/mustard

$7.99

Chili & Garlic Bread

$8.99+Out of stock

Tater Tots

$6.99+

Fries

$5.99+

Garlic Parm Fries

$7.99+

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99+

Onion Rings

$6.99+

Chicken Tenders

$8.99+

Wings

$12.99+

Chips, Side

$5.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Veggies, Small Side

$5.99

Southern Slaw

$4.99

Salads

Salad, Side

$5.99

Garden Salad

$11.99

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$15.99

Tacos-Nachos-Quesadillas

Tacos-Asian Fusion

$12.99

Tacos-Firecracker Carnitas

$11.99

Tacos-Tri Tip

$14.99

Taco-Veggie Medley

$10.99

Nachos Supreme

$13.99

Quesadilla, Loaded

$12.99

Quesadilla, Plain

$5.99

Burgers-Sandos

CCB Burger

$10.99

Rodeo Burger

$13.99

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Grilled Chipotle Chicken Sando

$14.99

Tri Tip Sando

$15.99

Crispy Chicken

$14.99

B.L.T.

$10.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

PUPPER PATTY

$3.50

Impossible (no cheese)

$12.99

Kids Burger

$8.99

Wraps

Terrifico Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Pizza

Pizza

$10.00

SPECIALS

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Chili Cheese Tots

$10.99Out of stock

Corn Dog Bites

$9.99

The Vampire Killer Garlic Pizza

$15.99Out of stock

Bacon Jalapeno Popper Burger

$12.99

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Thai Brussel Sprout

$9.00

The White Hot Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Chicken Parm Sando

$13.99

Baja Fish Taco (2)

$9.99

Under the Sea Terrifico Wrap

$12.99

Rib Special

$15.00Out of stock

Hot Dog

$4.99

Mac N Cheese Bites

$7.99

Mini Dogs (3)

$9.99Out of stock

Mini Dogs (2) and small fries

$9.99Out of stock

Stadium Nachos

$5.99

Taquitos and Guacamole

$7.99

Southwestern Salad

$8.99

Pesto Pizza

$12.99Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

WTT - Street Tacos

Tri Tip Street Taco

$4.00

Carnitas Street Taco

$4.00

Chicken Street Taco

$4.00

Veggie Street Taco

$4.00

Tap Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Refill

$2.00

Bottled Soda

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
