Central Coast Brewing - Monterey St 1422 Monterey St Ste B100

1422 Monterey St Ste B100

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

RED

TARRICA CAB 375ML SPLIT

$16.00Out of stock

720ml RED WINE BOTTLE

$26.00

WHITE

TARRICA CHARDONNY 375ML SPLIT

$15.00

720ml WHITE WINE BOTTLE

$24.00

ROSE

720ml ROSE BOTTLE

$25.00

BUBBLES

500ml CHAMPAGNE

$25.00

TTRU - Beer Truck

Beer Pouring Fee-Per Hour

$150.00

WTT - CCB Food Truck

WTT Catering Services-Per Hour

$150.00

BBQ Trailer

BBQ Trailer - Per Hour

$150.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Keeping it local since 1998 Thank You!

1422 Monterey St Ste B100, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

