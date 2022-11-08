Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
French

Central Michel Richard

1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20004

Popular Items

Fried Chicken
Goat Cheese Caeser
Mashed Potatoes

Snacks

Gougeres ( Cheese Puffs)

$12.00

Truffled Risotto

$12.00

Tarte Alsacienne

$12.00

Faux Gras

$13.00

Pate De Campagne

$13.00

Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Appetizers

Beets and Warm Goat Cheese Toast

$16.00

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Wedge

$15.00

Lyonnaise

$18.00

Kale Salad

$16.00

Goat Cheese Caeser

$16.00

Jumbo Prawns

$22.00

Steak Tartare

$19.00

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Large Mix Green Salad

$12.00

Burger and Fries

Prime Burger

$21.00

Ahi Tuna Burger

$25.00

Chicken Burger

$21.00

Shrimp Burger

$23.00

Lobster Burger

$45.00Out of stock

Entree

Bok Choy Red Curry

$25.00

Mussels & Frites

$22.00

Atlantic Salmon

$29.00

Fish and Chips

$26.00

Grilled Branzino

$32.00

Chicken Schnitzel

$27.00

Rotisserie Chicken

$28.00

Fried Chicken

$26.00

Bolognese

$29.00

Pork Cheeks

$29.00

Hanger Steak

$36.00

Sides

Green Beans " Almondine"

$10.00

Broccoli

$10.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Cheese and Mac

$10.00

French Fries

$10.00

Creamed Spinach

$12.00Out of stock

Sautéed Mushrooms

$12.00Out of stock

Sautéed Asparagus

$12.00Out of stock

Small Side Salad

$9.00

Carrot And Potato Gratin

$10.00

Dessert

Michel's Chocolate Bar

$14.00

Mango Passionfruit Cheesecake

$15.00

Napoleon

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$15.00

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Central Michel Richard requires all guests over 12 years of age who are dining indoors to be fully vaccinated. Guests will be asked to provide their physical Covid-19 vaccine card, government-provided digital record, a photo of vaccination card, or Health Pass by CLEAR. Masks are required for building entry whether dining inside or for restroom use. Michel Richard's modern American brasserie and winner of the 2008 James Beard award for best new restaurant. Central is Michel's tribute to great American cuisine, both modern and classic, with a French accent known for our award winning fried chicken & decadent desserts. A vibrant happy hour with a great wine list, beer & cocktail menu, Central offers a lunch & dinner 3 course prix-fixe menu. Located on the corner of 11 St. & Pennsylvania Ave NW , walking distance to the White House, Theatres, Capitol One Arena, The National Mall & Monuments. Private dining for up to 16 guest, semi-private for 20 guest, & private events for up to 200.

Location

1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20004

Directions

