Central Office 2208 Central Drive Ste. 110

Superman

$5.25

1/4 oz Grenadine 1/2 oz Banana Liq 1/2 oz UV Blue Layered: Pour Grenadine first, Pour the banana liqueur slowly over the back of a bar spoon. It will sink below the cherry liqueur, Float the UV Blue Vodka on top of the cherry liqueur by pouring it slowly over the back of the spoon to create the blue layer on top.