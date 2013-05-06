Central Office 2208 Central Drive Ste. 110
2208 Central Drive Ste. 110
Bedford, TX 76021
MIX SHOTS
1 Jello-Shot
3 Legged Monkey
1 oz crown chilled Splash of sprite and coke
3 Wise Men
1/2 oz Jim Beam® bourbon whiskey 1/4 oz Jack Daniel's® Tennessee whiskey 1/2 oz Johnnie Walker® RED Label Scotch whisky
Absolute Suicide
Add Sour Apple, Watermelon, and Vodka in a 1oz of mini shot glass, drop it into Energy drink add Blue Curacao on top and serve. ¼ oz Sour Apple Pucker schnapps ¼ oz Melon schnapps ½ oz vodka few drops of Blue Curacao
Absolutely Fruity
Chilled Shot Glass 1/2 oz Wells Vodka 1/2 oz Watermelon Liq. 1/2 oz Banana Liq. Shake everything with ICE serve Chilled
Adios MF
In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass ¼ oz Vodka ¼ oz Rum ¼ oz Gin ¼ oz Tequila ¼ oz Blue Curacao 2 oz Sweet and sour mix and splash of sprite, Add all ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake, strain, serve.
Alaskan oil
5 1/2 oz shot glass - layered shot Blue curaçao 1/2 oz bottom Rumple 1/2 oz middle Jager 1/2 oz top
Alien's Brain
In a 1¼ oz shot glass > 1 peach schnapps 1 tsp Bailey's® Irish cream 1 tsp Blue Curacao 2 drops grenadine syrup
Almond Joy
1 1/4 Oz glass from tall cooler 3/4 coconut rum Few drops of amerrato 1/4 Oz of cream de coco And layer of Irish cream Has to be in those 1 1/4oz shot glasses from cooler though
Apocalypse Now
1/2 ounce tequila 1/2 ounce dry vermouth 1/2 ounce Irish cream liqueur Pour the dry vermouth and tequila into a cocktail shaker filled with ice, shake it and strain it in Chilled shot glass and Float the Irish cream Liq on top
Apple Bomb
1oz Crown Apple 2oz Red-bull
Apple Bomb WELLS
Apple Vegas Bomb
B52
1 1/4 oz glass 1/3oz Kahlua® coffee liqueur 1/3oz Grand Marnier OR Cointreau 1/3oz Bailey's® Irish cream Carefully layer ingredients, in order, into a shot glass; kahlua, irish cream then Grand Marnier,
Banana Popsicle
Shot glass 1/2 oz McCormick Vanilla Vodka 1/2 oz Banana Liq. Splash of OJ & Pineapple Juice Shake everything with Ice Serve Chilled
Berry Bomb Ciroc
In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 2 ½ oz Energy Drink, 1 oz Ciroc Berry Drop in a shot of Ciroc Berry
Birthday Cake
0.75 oz Whipped Vodka 0.75 oz Hiram Walker Hazelnut Liq Sugar rim, Lemon Wedge
Black Roze
HAS TO BE IN 1 1/4 oz glass from Tall Cooler Half Tequila Rose half Black vodka Pour Vodka and then Tequila Rose which will sink at the bottom.
Blow Job Shot
Drinkware: Shot glass Ingredients: 1⁄2 oz Irish Cream, 1⁄4 oz Amaretto, Whipped cream top Preparation: Pour ½ oz Amaretto and 3/4 oz Irish Cream in shot glass and top with whipped cream. Serve.
Blue Eyed Blonde
In a 1 ¼ shot glass 1/2 oz creme de cacao 1/4 oz Bailey's® Irish cream 1/4 oz Blu Curacao liqueur
Blue Kamikaze
In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 1 oz vodka ½ oz Blue Curacao liqueur (Triple Sec in a regular one) ½ oz lime juice
Bob Marley
Chilled Shot glass Layered 1/4 oz Grenadine 1/4 oz Wells Vodka 1/2 oz Banana Liq. 1/2 oz Melon Liq.
Buttery Nipple
1 1/4 oz glass 3/4 oz Butter scotch 1/4 oz Bailey's
Cake by the ocean
1 oz coco rum 1/2 oz rumchata Splash orange and pineapple gren
Candy Corn
**Add to shaker with ice 1 1/4 oz Candy corn Vodka Splash of pineapple Juice **shake it well and pour it to shot glass Few drops of Grenadine Whipped cream on top
Caribbean Cappuccino
3/4 oz Cappuccino 1/2 oz Coconut Rum Few Drops of Emmets Irish Cream Shake it well with Ice
Cement Kicker
Chilled Shot Glass Shake everything with ICE, Serve Chilled 1 oz Emmet Irish Cream ½ oz 151 Rum ½ oz Lime Juice
Cheap F*ck
1 oz wells Whiskey 1/2 oz Peach Splash of cranberry
Cheese Cake
CHILLED SHOT GLASS 1oz Admiral Coconut rum 1/2oz Orchata Dash of Strawberry Puree Dash of Mango Puree Shake it all with ICE and strain..
Cherry Bomb
1oz Pinnacle Cherry vodka few drops Grenadine splash of energy drink from gun Drop in shot
Chocolate Cinnamon toast Crunch
1/4 oz Orchata 1/2 oz butterscotch schnapps 1/4 oz chocolate liqueur (360 Vodka) 1/4 oz Fireball whiskey Shake it well with ICE and strain it in Chilled Shot Glass
Chocolate Strawberry
3/4 oz 360 Double Chocolate few drops of Strawberry Puree tea spoon of whipped cream Splash of pineapple juice Shake well with ICE and strain it in CHILLED shot glass
Chocolate Valentine
Chilled Shot glass Shake everything with Ice Serve Chilled 1/2 oz McCormick Vanilla Vodka 1/2 oz Cream de Cacao 1/2 splash of Soda Tea spoon of Whipped Cream Few drops of Grenadine
Christmas In July
Chilled Shot Glass 1 oz Fireball 1/2 oz Cranberry Juice Whipped Cream Shake all the above with ICE and strain it
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
1/2 oz Fireball 1/2 oz Rumchata
Cobano
Chilled Shot Glass Shake everything with ICE, Serve Chilled ¼ oz Blue Curacao ¼ oz Banana Liq. ½ oz Admiral COCO Rum Splash of Pineapple Juice
Colorado Bulldog
1/2 oz Wells Vodka 1/2 oz Kahlua 1/2 oz Whipped Cream Splash of Coke
Colorado Motherf*cker
In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass ½ oz Coconut rum Few DROPS Tequila ½ oz Bailey's® Irish cream Few DROPS Kahlua® coffee liqueur 1 splash Coca-Cola® Add all ingredients to a mixing glass half-filled with ice. Shake and strain, serve.
Dark Night
In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass ¼ oz Tequila Wells ¼ oz Gin Wells Few Drops Black Raspberry Few Drops Peach Schnapps Few Drops Blue Curacao Few Drops Watermelon Pucker Splash of Pineapple, Cranberry Add all ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake and strain.
Devil's Juice
1/4 oz Spiced Rum Few Drops of Fireball 1 oz Sour Apple Sprite Shake everything well with ICE and serve it in chilled shot glass
Dirty Mary
1 oz. Zing Zang 1 oz. Hornitos 1/2 Oz. Rose Lime juice Tahin for rimming • Lime wedge to garnish
Dizzy Nights
In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 1 oz Banana schnapps ¼ oz Rumple Minze® peppermint liqueur ¼ oz Goldschlager® cinnamon schnapps Splash of Pineapple tea spoon of Whipped cream Chill ingredients in a mixing glass with ice Strain into a chilled shot glass, and serve.
Dr Jager
In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 2 ½ oz Dr Pep, 1 oz Jager
Duck Fart
1/3 oz Kahlua 1/3 oz Mc Cormic Vanilla 1/3 oz Crown layered in a CHILLED shot glass
El Chapo
Chilled Shot Glass Shake everything with ICE, Serve Chilled 1 oz Wells Tequila 1 splash of Pineapple Juice Few drops of Rose Lime Juice Few drops of Grenadine
El Nino
Chilled Shot glass Shake everything with Ice Serve Chilled 1/2 oz Wells Vodka 1/2 Blue Curacao 1/2 SPLASH Orange Juice 1/2 SPLASH Pineapple Juice
Elvis
1/2 oz Peanut Butter Whiskey 1/2 oz Banana Liq. Shake it with Ice and strain it in Chilled Shot Glass
Fire and Ice
1/2 oz Fireball 1/2 oz Rumplemintz
Firish Cream
1 1/4 Glass 1/2 oz Fireball 1/4 oz Rumple 1/4 oz Emmet Irish Cream
Four Horsemen
1/4 oz Jim Beam® bourbon whiskey 1/4 oz Jack Daniel's® Tennessee whiskey 1/4 oz Johnnie Walker® Red Label Scotch whisky 1/4 oz Jose Cuervo® Especial gold tequila CHILLED
FrenchKiss Shot
1 1/4 Glass Layered Shot Few drops Grenadine 1/2 oz RumChata 1/2 oz Tequila Rose Strawberry & Cream
German Chocolate Cake
COLD shot Glass, ShredCoconut on Rim 1/2 oz Jager 1 oz Coconut Rum 1/4 oz Irish Cream 1/4 oz Butter Scotch Shake everything well with ICE Strain in to COLD shot glass
Gimlet
1 oz Well Gin 1 oz Roses Lime Juice Shake it well with ICE and strain in Chilled Shot glass
Gingerbread Man
1 1/4 Glass 1/2 oz Fireball 1/4 oz Butterscotch 1/4 oz Bailey
Girl Scout Cookie
1/2 oz Kahlua 1/2 oz Peppermint Sch. 1/4 oz Carolans Irish Cream Shake it well with ICE strain it in Chilled Shot Glass
Goblin's Crakle
1/4 oz Wells Vodka 1/4 oz Raspberry Liq 1/4 oz Blue Curacao Splash of Sweet & Sour Splash of Cranberry Juice Shake everything with ICE Serve it chilled
Green Tea Shot
1/2 oz Jameson 1/2 oz peach schnapps splash Sweet and sour 5 1/2 oz shot glas
Gummy Bear
In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 1 oz UV Blue Berry ¼ oz Peach Schnapps 1/4 oz Coconut rum less than Splash Pineapple Juice, Sprite, Sweet and sour Add all ingredients in to a shaker shake and strain, serve.
Gummy bear RED
1/2 oz Pinnacle Cherry 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps 1/4 oz Pineapple Juice 1/4 oz Sprite Pour ingredients into shaker with ice Shake and strain into shot glass
Gummy bear WHITE
1/2 Oz raspberry vodka 1/2 Oz peach schnapps splash sweet & sour, splash sprite Add everything in a Shaker with ice, shake it well and strain it in chilled shot glass
Henny Tea
Hollywood
Chilled Shot glass Shake everything with Ice Serve Chilled ½ oz Wells Vodka ½ oz Raspberry Liq. ½ oz Triple Sec Few drops of Rose Lime juice
Hot Lips
1/4 oz Sprite Few Drops of Strawberry FinestCall 1/4 oz peach schnapps 3/4 oz Tequila Rose Ice In a shaker, combine all the ingredients. Add ice and shake. Strain into a shot glass.
Irish carbomb MINI
1/4 oz Jameson 2/3 oz Bailey 4 oz (1/3) Bottle of Guinness
Irish carbomb regular
1/4 oz Jameson 2/3 oz Bailey 1 Bottle of Guinness
Jack Attack
Chilled Shot Glass In a shaker with ICE 1/2 oz Jack Daniels Black 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps 1 oz Cranberry Juice Shake it all with ICE and strain it in the chilled Shot glass
Jager Bomb
1 oz Jager 2 1/2 oz Redbull
Jelly Fish
Chilled Shot Glass Shake everything with ICE, Serve Chilled ½ oz Cream de Cacao ½ oz Amaretto ¼ oz Emmet Irish Cream on TOP 3 drops of Grenadine
Jolly Rancher
1 oz Vodka 1 oz Melon splash of cranberry few drops of Gran
Juicy Fruit
Chilled Shot Glass Shake everything with ICE, Serve Chilled ¼ oz Triple Sec ¼ oz Melon Liq. ¼ oz Raspberry Liq
Jumping Jolly
- 1/2 oz CROWN ROYAL - 1/4 oz Sour Apple - 1/4 oz Peach Schnapps - 1/4 oz watermelon schnapps - 1 splash(es) cranberry juice - 1 splash(es) Sprite Pour ingredients into an ice-filled shaker. Stir. Strain into a shot glass.
Kamikaze
In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 1 oz vodka ½ oz Triple Sec ½ oz lime juice
Kick in the crotch
1/2 shot Ciroc Red Berry 1 count of Blue curaçao Splash of cranberry juice
Lemon Drop
Chilled Shot glass, Sugar on the rim 1 oz House Vodka 3 or 4 slices lemon squeezed few drops of simple syrup OR pinch of Sugar Splash of sweet and sour Add everything to shaker with ICE, Shake it well and strain it in a sugar rimmed chilled shot glass
Lemon Drop Strawberry
1 oz Strawberry Smer Vodka 1 Splash of of sweet sour 2 Lemon slice squeezed Shake everything with Ice Sugar on the rim (Chilled Short glass)
Lemon Mouth
Chilled Shot glass to serve in a shaker with ICE add 1 oz Deep Eddy Lemon, Splash of sweet & Sour Splash of Sprite
Lemondrop Tuaca
Lime Pie
1/2 whipped vodka 1/2 orchata .25 roses lime.
Liquid Cocaine
1/2 oz Goldschlager 1/2 oz Jagermeister® herbal liqueur 1/2 oz Rumple Minze® peppermint liqueur
Liquid Marijuana
In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass ½ oz Spiced Rum Wells ¼ oz Coconut Rum Wells ½ oz Melon Liquor ¼ oz Blue Curacao 2 oz Pineapple Juice, Add all ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake and strain, serve.
M&M
1/2 oz Amaretto 1/2 oz Kahlua Shake it well with ICE strain it in Chilled Shot Glass
Mad Dog
1/2 Vodka 1/2 Black Raspberry 2 drops of Tabasco
Mango Express
1oz coconut rum 1/2 Oz orchata 1 spoon whipped cream Splash of water 1 spoon mango purée Shake everything with ice
Marshall
Chilled Shot glass Shake everything with Ice Serve Chilled ½ oz Raspberry Liq. ½ oz Peach Schnapps ½ splash of Cranberry Juice ½ splash of Sweet & Sour
Melon Ball
5 1/2 Glass 2/3 Vodka 1/2 Melon Liq Splash of pineapple J Chilled
Mexican Candy
Tajin on the Rim of a CHILLED short Glass In the shaker with ICE add 1 oz El Jimador Silver 1/2 oz Watermelon pucker 1 dash of hot sauce Splash of Sweet & Sour Shake everything with ICE and strain it in the shot glass
Mexican Flag
Chilled Glass - Layered 1/2 oz Grenadine 1/2 Wells Tequila 1/2 Melon Liq.
Mexican Lollipop
1/2 oz Apple pucker, 1/2 oz watermelon pucker and 1/2 Wells vodka (optional) Dash of Tabasco Rim with tajin
Mind Eraser
Old Fashioned glass fill up with Ice 1 1/2 oz of wells Vodka 1/4 oz Kahlua fill with Club Soda Sink Kahlua
Morgue-A-Rita
1oz Tequila Wells 1oz Club soda Few drops Lime juice 1 cherry ½ tea spoon cherry juice / grenadine Blue/Red sugar on rim
Nerd Bomb
Drop In shot 1oz mini shot glass > UV Raspberry Vodka drop it in Energy drink (7oz Glass fill up till line) add few drops of Grenadine in the middle
Nut Butter
1/2 oz Skrewball Whiskey 1/2 oz Butter Scotch Shake it well with ICE and strain it in Chilled Shot Glass
Nutty Irishman
Chilled Shot Glass 1/2 oz of Hazelnut Liq. 1/2 oz Carolans Irish Cream
Office Bomb
1 oz Westernson Watermeln Vodka 1/4 oz Peach Sch 1/4 oz Admiral Coconut rum 1/2 oz Watermelon Redbull ****ADD WATERMELON REDBULL TO THEIR TAB****
Orange Dreamsickle
1/2 oz Whipped Vodka 1/2 oz Deep Eddy Orange Tea spoon of Whipped Cream Splash Orange Juice Shake everything with Ice and add Splash of sprite
Orange Tea
Paleta Shot
1/2 Oz coconut rum 1/2 Oz watermelon pucker Splash of sweet and sour Splash of cranberry Dash of Tabasco sauce Mexican chili salt on the rim
Peanut Butter Jelly
1 oz Peanut Butter Whiskey Splash of cranberry Juice Shake it with ICE - Serve it in Chilled Glass
Peppermin Patty
1/4 oz Peppermint Sch. 1/4 oz Cream De Cacao 1/2 oz Carolans Irish Cream Shake it all well with ICE and strain it in Chilled Shot Glass
Pineapple Upside down cake
In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 1 oz Pinnacle Cake vodka 1 oz pineapple juice Few drop grenadine syrup Pour Pinnacle vodka and pineapple juice into a shot glass 5 ½ oz glass. Add a drop of grenadine, and serve.
Pink Panther
Chilled Shot glass Shake everything with ICE, Serve Chilled ½ oz Wells Vodka 1 oz Amaretto Spoon of Whipped Cream Few drops of Grenadine
Pink Starbust
1 oz Vanilla Vodka 1/2 oz Watermelon Liq. 1 oz of Sprite
Poison Apple
1 Oz Crown apple 1/2 oz Blackberry Liqueur Chilled Glass
Polor Bear
1/2 oz White Cream de Cacao 1/2 oz Peppermint Sch. Shake it well with ICE and strain it in chilled Shot Glass
Purple People Eater
1oz Vodka (Wells) 1oz Blue Curacao 1/2 oz Sweet & Sour 1/2 oz Cranberry Juice 1/2 tea spoon Grenadine Purple sugar on rim (if we have it) Shake everything with ICE till its chilled
Raspberry Gimlet
1/2 oz Wells Gin 1/2 oz BLACK Raspberry Liq Shake it with ICE strain it then add a Splash of Sprite
Red Headed Slut
Chilled Shot Glass 1/2 oz Peach schnapps 3/4 oz Jagermeister® herbal liqueur Splash of cranberry juice. Add all ingredients in to a shaker shake and strain, serve.
Royal F*ck
2/3 oz Crown Royal 1/4 oz Peach Schnapps Splash of Cranberry
Russian Quaalude
Chilled Shot Glass Shake everything with ICE, Serve Chilled ½ oz Hazelnut Liq ½ oz Emmet Irish Cream ½ oz Wells Vodka
Salty Santa
1/2 oz Salted Caramel 1/2 Oz Irish Cream Shake it with ICE pour it in Cold Shot glass Add Whipped Cream on top
Scooby Snack
In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 1/2 oz Coconut rum 1/2 oz Banana liqueur 1/2 oz Melon liqueur 1/2 oz pineapple juice Pour rum, Banana, melon liqueur and pineapple juice into a shaker over ice. Shake and strain, serve.
Screaming Orgasm
1/4 Kahlua 1/4 Amretto 1/4 Irish cream 3/4 Vodka Wells Just mix evrything cillhed
Sex on the beach
2/3 oz Wells Vodka 1/4 oz Peach Schnapps Splash Orange Juice Splash Cranberry
Sex with an Alligator
In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass Sweet and sour mix 1/2 oz melon liqueur 1/3 oz raspberry liqueur 1/2 oz Jagermeister® herbal liqueur Add sweet and sour & Melon Liquor to a shaker w/ice, shake and strain. Layer in raspberry liquor and jager, Raspberry should go to the bottom and jager should float on top.
Slippery Virgin
Chilled Shot Glass Shake everything with ICE, Serve Chilled ½ oz Wells Vodka ½ oz Hazelnut Liq. ½ oz Butterscotch
Slippery Wet
1/2 oz Coconut Rum 1/2 oz Orchata 1/2 oz Peach Sch. 1 tea spoon Strawberry Puree 1 tea spoon Whipped Cream Splash of water Shake it all well with ICE and strain it in SHOT glass
Snowball
3/4oz Rumple 1/4oz Wild Turkey
Snowshoe
1/2 oz Wells Whiskey 1/2 oz Peppermint Schnapps Shake it well With Ice Strain it in chilled Shot Glass
Southern Hospitality
In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass (DROP IN SHOT) In a mini shot glass 2/3 oz Southern Comfort 1/4 oz Watermelon Pucker Drop this shot in 2 ½ oz Energy Drink
Spicy Candy
Tajin on the Rim and sprinkle on top 1 oz Smir Spic Tamarind 1/2 oz Roses Lime Juice Splash of Sweet Sour Shake everything with ICE strain it in a Chilled Shot glass
Star F*ck
1/2 oz Crown Apple 1/2 oz Watermelon Schnaps 1 oz Energy Drink Serve it chilled
Strawberry Cheesecake
chilled Shot Glass 1/2 oz Well Coconut Rum 1/2 oz Orchata 1/2 Tea Spoon Strawberry Puree 1/2 Tea Spoon Mango Puree Shake it well with Ice strain in chilled Glass
Strawberry Express
1/2 oz Coconut Ru 1/2 oz Orchata 1 tea spoon Strawberry Puree 1 tea spoon Whipped Cream Splash of water Shake it all well with ICE and strain it in SHOT glass
Sun Burn
1 1/4 Glass 1/2 Fireball 1/2 Coconut Rum
Superman
1/4 oz Grenadine 1/2 oz Banana Liq 1/2 oz UV Blue Layered: Pour Grenadine first, Pour the banana liqueur slowly over the back of a bar spoon. It will sink below the cherry liqueur, Float the UV Blue Vodka on top of the cherry liqueur by pouring it slowly over the back of the spoon to create the blue layer on top.
Sweet Tart
Sugar rim Chilled Shot glass 1/2 oz Hpnotic 1/2 oz Blue Curacao 1/4 oz Triple sec 1/2 Splash of Sweet & Sour 1/2 Splash of Pineapple Juice Shake everything with Ice
TicTac shot
1/2 Oz Rumple 1/2 Oz Pinnacle Whipped Shake it serve chilled
Tiki Spiced
1/2 oz Blumenpflucker 1/2 oz Coconut rum (Admiral) Splash of Pineapple Juice Lime Juice, Simple Syrup
Tootsie Roll
1/2 oz Kahlua 1/2 oz Cream De Cacao 1/4 oz OJ Shake it well ice and strain in chilled shot glass.
Vegas Bomb Crown
In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 1/2 oz Crown Royal 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps 1/2 oz Malibu Coconut Rum Shake it all with ICE, 1 splash of Energy Drink from Gun Serve in cold shot glasses plz
Vegas Bomb Titos
5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 1/2 oz Titos 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps 1/2 oz Malibu Coconut Rum 1 Splash of Energy Drink From Gun
Washington Apple
5 1/2 Oz Glass 1/2 Oz Crown Royal 1/2 Oz Sour Apple Splash of Cranberry
Washington Apple CrownApple
Water Moccasin
CHILLED SHOT GLASS 1oz Wells Whiskey 1/2oz Peach Sch Splash of Sweet N Sour
Waterfall
1 oz mini shot of Vodka, Add few drops of Grenadine, Add 2 oz Energy Drink in a 5 ½ oz shot glass, Drop Vodka shot in Add few drops of Blue Curacao
Watermelon Shooter
Chilled Shot Glass 1/2 oz Southern Comfort 1/2 oz Amaretto 1/2 oz OJ 1/2 oz Pineapple Juice Few drops of Grenadine Shake it well with ICE and strain it
Watermelon Sourpatch
1 1/4 oz of Glass Chilled. Sugar on the rim 3/4 oz Enchanted Watermelon Vodka and splash of sweet & Sour, shake it with Ice, Strain it into a Chilled Shot glass and add 1/4 oz MELON LIQ. to sink at the bottom
Wet Pussy
1/4 oz Wells Vodka 1/4 oz Wells Gin 1/4 oz Peach Schnapps 1/4 oz Admiral Coconut Splash of Pineapple Splash of Cranberry
White Tea Shot
Chilled Shot glass 1/2 oz Titos 1/2 Oz Peach Schn 1/2 oz Sweet & Sour Splash of Sprite Shake it all with Ice and strain it in the Chilled Shot Glass
Wild Berry Muffin
Chilled Shot glass to serve in a shaker with ICE add 1/2 oz Enchanted Blueberry 1/4 oz Red Raspberry Liqueur 1/4 oz Orchata Shake everything with ICE and strain it into chilled shot glass
Win star
Vegasbomb MADE WITH WELLS
Wisconsin Lunch Box
Shared between 2 people Get 2 pint glasses and 2 drop shot glasses 1 oz of OJ in each pint glass 2 drop glasses filled with Amaretto Drop those in OJ and serve it with 1 bottle of Bud Light Beer
MIX DRINKS
57 Chevy
1/2 oz vodka 1/2 oz Southern Comfort® 1/2 oz peach liqueur 1/2 oz Grand Marnier 1/4 oz OJ 2 oz pineapple juice Read more: 57 Chevy recipe http://www.drinksmixer.com/drink10.html#ixzz6CUJim5LW
Absolut Mule
Mule Glass Fill it up with ICE 1 oz of Absolut Vodka Rest Ginger Beer Fresh Lime
Absolut WM Vodkarita
1 oz Absolute Watermelon Vodka 1/4 oz Triple sec 1/4 oz Lime juice 1/4 oz Simple Syrup
Adios MF Top Shelf
½ oz Vodka Absolut ½ oz Rum Bacardi ½ oz Gin Tanqueray ½ oz Tequila Jose ½ oz Blue Curacao 3 oz Sweet n sour Ice
Alabama Slammer
1oz Southern Comfort 1oz Amaretto Ice Orange Juice
Azteca Cocktail
Azteca Cocktail 1/2 oz white creme de cacao 1 dash Triple sec 1/2 oz Kahlua 1/2 oz tequila (silver) Wells Shake all the ingredients together in a cocktail shaker with ice, then strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with an orange twist.
Bahama Mama
Tall Glass 1 oz Wells white Rum 1/2 oz Wells Coconut Rum 1 oz Banana Liqueur 1 oz OJ 1 oz Pineapple Juice 1/4 oz (or less) Grenadine Shake it serve it in a tall glass with ICE
Big Green Tractor
Tall glass Ice 1 oz Coconut Rum, 1 oz Melon, 1 oz Pineapple J, Splash of Sprite
Black Magic Margaritas
ROCK GLASSES only plz Black/Blue sanding sugar on rim ICE 1 ¼ oz Tequila 1 oz Triple sec ½ oz Lime juice Red, Blue, Green FOOD COLOR Drop each - Add everything to shaker with ice SHAKE IT REALLY WELL
Black Russian
1 oz Kahlua 1 oz Vodka Wells Pour ingredients over ice cubes in an old-fashioned glass and serve.
Bloody Mary
2 oz. vodka 4 oz. Zing Zang 1/2 oz. fresh lemon juice 1/4 tsp. freshly grated Horseradish (Optional) 2 pinches celery salt 3 dashes Sriracha Chili (or more to taste) 2 dashes worcestershire sauce
Bloody Mary Tanqueray
Bloody Mary TITOS
Blow Job Drink
Rock Glass (No Ice) 1 1/2 oz Amaretto 1 1/2 oz Irish Cream Top it with whipped cream
Blue Hawaiian
1 ½ oz Coconut Rum 1 oz Blue Curacao 2 oz Pineapple Juice 1 oz Pinacolada Mix Give it one shake. Pour back into the glass, add few drops of Grenadine. cherry on top
Cabo Cocktail (Wells)
1 oz white tequila (Wells) 1/4 oz lime juice 3 oz pineapple juice Shake all ingredients together with ice and strain the mixture into a chilled cocktail glass.
Cherry Limeade
1 1/4 oz Deep Eddie Lime Few drops of Grenadine 1 1/2 of Soda Water
Chilton
Rock Glass, fill it up with ICE 1 oz Deep Eddy Regular 1/4 oz or less Lemon Juice (Bottle) and Club Soda and garnish with slice of Lemon
Chivas Pica Pina
Rock Glass Tajin on the rim fill up with Ice 1 oz Chivas 12YO 3 oz Pineapple Juice Top it with Club Soda Pour Chivas and pineapple juice in the shaker with ice, shake and strain over ice. Top it club soda Garnish with Pina Loca Lollipop
Cinco Herradura
1 oz Tequila Silver (WELLS) 2 oz pineapple juice 2 oz white cranberry juice splash of lemon-lime soda squeeze of fresh lime wedge
Classic Herradura Margarita
Tall Glass Salt Or Sugar on Rim Fill it up with ICE 1 oz Herradura Tequila 1/2 oz Cointreau Sweet & Sour and Lime Juice Shake it with a bit of ice and strain it in prepared glass, garnish it with fresh lime
Coconut Blast
Tall Glass 1 oz Coconut Rum Wells 1 oz Apple Pucker Energy Drink splash of Sptite
Colorado BullDog
1 oz Wells Vodka 3/4 oz Kahlua 1/2 oz Whipped Cream ICE Coke
Cosmopolitan Strawberry
1 1/2 oz Strawberry Smirnoff 1/2 oz Triple Sec 1 oz Cranberry Juice 1/2 oz Lime Juice MARTINI GLASS
Cosmopolitan Wells
1 1/2oz Wells Vodka 1/2oz Triple Sec 1 oz Cranberry Juice 1/2oz Lime Juice MARTINI GLASS
Daina
2oz Admiral Spiced Rum Few drops of Bitter 2oz Pineapple Juice Shake it all with ICE and serve it in TALL glass - Garnish it with LIME
Dark Night
½ oz Tequila Wells ½ oz Gin Wells ½ oz Black Raspberry ¼ Peach Schnapps ¼ Blue Curacao ¼ Watermelon Pucker Pineapple, Cranberry Add all ingredients in a Tall Glass with ice, Stir well and serve.
Devil’s Advocate
1/2 oz Spiced Rum 1/2 oz Fireball 1 oz Sour Apple Fill with sprite, on the rock
Georgia Peach
In a tall glass, Fill it up with ICE 3/4 oz Hendrick's Gin 3/4 oz Peach Schnapps and rest Orange Juice Garnish it with orange slice just a couple drops of Grenadine for the color ef