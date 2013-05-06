Central Office 2208 Central Drive Ste. 110

  • Home
MIX SHOTS

1 Jello-Shot

$2.00

3 Legged Monkey

$5.00

1 oz crown chilled Splash of sprite and coke

3 Wise Men

$4.50

1/2 oz Jim Beam® bourbon whiskey 1/4 oz Jack Daniel's® Tennessee whiskey 1/2 oz Johnnie Walker® RED Label Scotch whisky

Absolute Suicide

$3.25

Add Sour Apple, Watermelon, and Vodka in a 1oz of mini shot glass, drop it into Energy drink add Blue Curacao on top and serve. ¼ oz Sour Apple Pucker schnapps ¼ oz Melon schnapps ½ oz vodka few drops of Blue Curacao

Absolutely Fruity

$3.25

Chilled Shot Glass 1/2 oz Wells Vodka 1/2 oz Watermelon Liq. 1/2 oz Banana Liq. Shake everything with ICE serve Chilled

Adios MF

$3.25

In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass ¼ oz Vodka ¼ oz Rum ¼ oz Gin ¼ oz Tequila ¼ oz Blue Curacao 2 oz Sweet and sour mix and splash of sprite, Add all ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake, strain, serve.

Alaskan oil

$5.00

5 1/2 oz shot glass - layered shot Blue curaçao 1/2 oz bottom Rumple 1/2 oz middle Jager 1/2 oz top

Alien's Brain

$3.25

In a 1¼ oz shot glass > 1 peach schnapps 1 tsp Bailey's® Irish cream 1 tsp Blue Curacao 2 drops grenadine syrup

Almond Joy

$3.25

1 1/4 Oz glass from tall cooler 3/4 coconut rum Few drops of amerrato 1/4 Oz of cream de coco And layer of Irish cream Has to be in those 1 1/4oz shot glasses from cooler though

Apocalypse Now

$5.25

1/2 ounce tequila 1/2 ounce dry vermouth 1/2 ounce Irish cream liqueur Pour the dry vermouth and tequila into a cocktail shaker filled with ice, shake it and strain it in Chilled shot glass and Float the Irish cream Liq on top

Apple Bomb

$5.75

1oz Crown Apple 2oz Red-bull

Apple Bomb WELLS

$3.25

Apple Vegas Bomb

$5.75

B52

$5.25

1 1/4 oz glass 1/3oz Kahlua® coffee liqueur 1/3oz Grand Marnier OR Cointreau 1/3oz Bailey's® Irish cream Carefully layer ingredients, in order, into a shot glass; kahlua, irish cream then Grand Marnier,

Banana Popsicle

$3.25

Shot glass 1/2 oz McCormick Vanilla Vodka 1/2 oz Banana Liq. Splash of OJ & Pineapple Juice Shake everything with Ice Serve Chilled

Berry Bomb Ciroc

$8.00

In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 2 ½ oz Energy Drink, 1 oz Ciroc Berry Drop in a shot of Ciroc Berry

Birthday Cake

$4.25

0.75 oz Whipped Vodka 0.75 oz Hiram Walker Hazelnut Liq Sugar rim, Lemon Wedge

Black Roze

$4.25

HAS TO BE IN 1 1/4 oz glass from Tall Cooler Half Tequila Rose half Black vodka Pour Vodka and then Tequila Rose which will sink at the bottom.

Blow Job Shot

$5.25

Drinkware: Shot glass Ingredients: 1⁄2 oz Irish Cream, 1⁄4 oz Amaretto, Whipped cream top Preparation: Pour ½ oz Amaretto and 3/4 oz Irish Cream in shot glass and top with whipped cream. Serve.

Blue Eyed Blonde

$3.25

In a 1 ¼ shot glass 1/2 oz creme de cacao 1/4 oz Bailey's® Irish cream 1/4 oz Blu Curacao liqueur

Blue Kamikaze

$3.25

In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 1 oz vodka ½ oz Blue Curacao liqueur (Triple Sec in a regular one) ½ oz lime juice

Bob Marley

$4.25

Chilled Shot glass Layered 1/4 oz Grenadine 1/4 oz Wells Vodka 1/2 oz Banana Liq. 1/2 oz Melon Liq.

Buttery Nipple

$4.25

1 1/4 oz glass 3/4 oz Butter scotch 1/4 oz Bailey's

Cake by the ocean

$4.25

1 oz coco rum 1/2 oz rumchata Splash orange and pineapple gren

Candy Corn

$3.25

**Add to shaker with ice 1 1/4 oz Candy corn Vodka Splash of pineapple Juice **shake it well and pour it to shot glass Few drops of Grenadine Whipped cream on top

Caribbean Cappuccino

$4.25

3/4 oz Cappuccino 1/2 oz Coconut Rum Few Drops of Emmets Irish Cream Shake it well with Ice

Cement Kicker

$4.25

Chilled Shot Glass Shake everything with ICE, Serve Chilled 1 oz Emmet Irish Cream ½ oz 151 Rum ½ oz Lime Juice

Cheap F*ck

$3.25

1 oz wells Whiskey 1/2 oz Peach Splash of cranberry

Cheese Cake

$4.25

CHILLED SHOT GLASS 1oz Admiral Coconut rum 1/2oz Orchata Dash of Strawberry Puree Dash of Mango Puree Shake it all with ICE and strain..

Cherry Bomb

$3.25

1oz Pinnacle Cherry vodka few drops Grenadine splash of energy drink from gun Drop in shot

Chocolate Cinnamon toast Crunch

$5.25

1/4 oz Orchata 1/2 oz butterscotch schnapps 1/4 oz chocolate liqueur (360 Vodka) 1/4 oz Fireball whiskey Shake it well with ICE and strain it in Chilled Shot Glass

Chocolate Strawberry

$3.25

3/4 oz 360 Double Chocolate few drops of Strawberry Puree tea spoon of whipped cream Splash of pineapple juice Shake well with ICE and strain it in CHILLED shot glass

Chocolate Valentine

$3.25

Chilled Shot glass Shake everything with Ice Serve Chilled 1/2 oz McCormick Vanilla Vodka 1/2 oz Cream de Cacao 1/2 splash of Soda Tea spoon of Whipped Cream Few drops of Grenadine

Christmas In July

$4.25

Chilled Shot Glass 1 oz Fireball 1/2 oz Cranberry Juice Whipped Cream Shake all the above with ICE and strain it

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$4.25

1/2 oz Fireball 1/2 oz Rumchata

Cobano

$3.25

Chilled Shot Glass Shake everything with ICE, Serve Chilled ¼ oz Blue Curacao ¼ oz Banana Liq. ½ oz Admiral COCO Rum Splash of Pineapple Juice

Colorado Bulldog

$3.25

1/2 oz Wells Vodka 1/2 oz Kahlua 1/2 oz Whipped Cream Splash of Coke

Colorado Motherf*cker

$5.25

In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass ½ oz Coconut rum Few DROPS Tequila ½ oz Bailey's® Irish cream Few DROPS Kahlua® coffee liqueur 1 splash Coca-Cola® Add all ingredients to a mixing glass half-filled with ice. Shake and strain, serve.

Dark Night

$4.25

In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass ¼ oz Tequila Wells ¼ oz Gin Wells Few Drops Black Raspberry Few Drops Peach Schnapps Few Drops Blue Curacao Few Drops Watermelon Pucker Splash of Pineapple, Cranberry Add all ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake and strain.

Devil's Juice

$4.25

1/4 oz Spiced Rum Few Drops of Fireball 1 oz Sour Apple Sprite Shake everything well with ICE and serve it in chilled shot glass

Dirty Mary

$3.25

1 oz. Zing Zang 1 oz. Hornitos 1/2 Oz. Rose Lime juice Tahin for rimming • Lime wedge to garnish

Dizzy Nights

$5.25

In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 1 oz Banana schnapps ¼ oz Rumple Minze® peppermint liqueur ¼ oz Goldschlager® cinnamon schnapps Splash of Pineapple tea spoon of Whipped cream Chill ingredients in a mixing glass with ice Strain into a chilled shot glass, and serve.

Dr Jager

$5.25

In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 2 ½ oz Dr Pep, 1 oz Jager

Duck Fart

$5.25

1/3 oz Kahlua 1/3 oz Mc Cormic Vanilla 1/3 oz Crown layered in a CHILLED shot glass

El Chapo

$3.25

Chilled Shot Glass Shake everything with ICE, Serve Chilled 1 oz Wells Tequila 1 splash of Pineapple Juice Few drops of Rose Lime Juice Few drops of Grenadine

El Nino

$3.25

Chilled Shot glass Shake everything with Ice Serve Chilled 1/2 oz Wells Vodka 1/2 Blue Curacao 1/2 SPLASH Orange Juice 1/2 SPLASH Pineapple Juice

Elvis

$4.25

1/2 oz Peanut Butter Whiskey 1/2 oz Banana Liq. Shake it with Ice and strain it in Chilled Shot Glass

Fire and Ice

$5.25

1/2 oz Fireball 1/2 oz Rumplemintz

Firish Cream

$4.25

1 1/4 Glass 1/2 oz Fireball 1/4 oz Rumple 1/4 oz Emmet Irish Cream

Four Horsemen

$8.00

1/4 oz Jim Beam® bourbon whiskey 1/4 oz Jack Daniel's® Tennessee whiskey 1/4 oz Johnnie Walker® Red Label Scotch whisky 1/4 oz Jose Cuervo® Especial gold tequila CHILLED

FrenchKiss Shot

$4.25

1 1/4 Glass Layered Shot Few drops Grenadine 1/2 oz RumChata 1/2 oz Tequila Rose Strawberry & Cream

German Chocolate Cake

$4.25

COLD shot Glass, ShredCoconut on Rim 1/2 oz Jager 1 oz Coconut Rum 1/4 oz Irish Cream 1/4 oz Butter Scotch Shake everything well with ICE Strain in to COLD shot glass

Gimlet

$4.25

1 oz Well Gin 1 oz Roses Lime Juice Shake it well with ICE and strain in Chilled Shot glass

Gingerbread Man

$4.25

1 1/4 Glass 1/2 oz Fireball 1/4 oz Butterscotch 1/4 oz Bailey

Girl Scout Cookie

$4.25

1/2 oz Kahlua 1/2 oz Peppermint Sch. 1/4 oz Carolans Irish Cream Shake it well with ICE strain it in Chilled Shot Glass

Goblin's Crakle

$3.25

1/4 oz Wells Vodka 1/4 oz Raspberry Liq 1/4 oz Blue Curacao Splash of Sweet & Sour Splash of Cranberry Juice Shake everything with ICE Serve it chilled

Green Tea Shot

$5.25

1/2 oz Jameson 1/2 oz peach schnapps splash Sweet and sour 5 1/2 oz shot glas

Gummy Bear

$4.25

In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 1 oz UV Blue Berry ¼ oz Peach Schnapps 1/4 oz Coconut rum less than Splash Pineapple Juice, Sprite, Sweet and sour Add all ingredients in to a shaker shake and strain, serve.

Gummy bear RED

$4.25

1/2 oz Pinnacle Cherry 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps 1/4 oz Pineapple Juice 1/4 oz Sprite Pour ingredients into shaker with ice Shake and strain into shot glass

Gummy bear WHITE

$4.25

1/2 Oz raspberry vodka 1/2 Oz peach schnapps splash sweet & sour, splash sprite Add everything in a Shaker with ice, shake it well and strain it in chilled shot glass

Henny Tea

$9.00

Hollywood

$3.25

Chilled Shot glass Shake everything with Ice Serve Chilled ½ oz Wells Vodka ½ oz Raspberry Liq. ½ oz Triple Sec Few drops of Rose Lime juice

Hot Lips

$5.25

1/4 oz Sprite Few Drops of Strawberry FinestCall 1/4 oz peach schnapps 3/4 oz Tequila Rose Ice In a shaker, combine all the ingredients. Add ice and shake. Strain into a shot glass.

Irish carbomb MINI

$4.25

1/4 oz Jameson 2/3 oz Bailey 4 oz (1/3) Bottle of Guinness

Irish carbomb regular

$7.00

1/4 oz Jameson 2/3 oz Bailey 1 Bottle of Guinness

Jack Attack

$5.25

Chilled Shot Glass In a shaker with ICE 1/2 oz Jack Daniels Black 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps 1 oz Cranberry Juice Shake it all with ICE and strain it in the chilled Shot glass

Jager Bomb

$5.25

1 oz Jager 2 1/2 oz Redbull

Jelly Fish

$3.25

Chilled Shot Glass Shake everything with ICE, Serve Chilled ½ oz Cream de Cacao ½ oz Amaretto ¼ oz Emmet Irish Cream on TOP 3 drops of Grenadine

Jolly Rancher

$4.25

1 oz Vodka 1 oz Melon splash of cranberry few drops of Gran

Juicy Fruit

$3.25

Chilled Shot Glass Shake everything with ICE, Serve Chilled ¼ oz Triple Sec ¼ oz Melon Liq. ¼ oz Raspberry Liq

Jumping Jolly

$5.25

- 1/2 oz CROWN ROYAL - 1/4 oz Sour Apple - 1/4 oz Peach Schnapps - 1/4 oz watermelon schnapps - 1 splash(es) cranberry juice - 1 splash(es) Sprite Pour ingredients into an ice-filled shaker. Stir. Strain into a shot glass.

Kamikaze

$3.25

In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 1 oz vodka ½ oz Triple Sec ½ oz lime juice

Kick in the crotch

$7.00

1/2 shot Ciroc Red Berry 1 count of Blue curaçao Splash of cranberry juice

Lemon Drop

$4.25

Chilled Shot glass, Sugar on the rim 1 oz House Vodka 3 or 4 slices lemon squeezed few drops of simple syrup OR pinch of Sugar Splash of sweet and sour Add everything to shaker with ICE, Shake it well and strain it in a sugar rimmed chilled shot glass

Lemon Drop Strawberry

$4.25

1 oz Strawberry Smer Vodka 1 Splash of of sweet sour 2 Lemon slice squeezed Shake everything with Ice Sugar on the rim (Chilled Short glass)

Lemon Mouth

$5.25

Chilled Shot glass to serve in a shaker with ICE add 1 oz Deep Eddy Lemon, Splash of sweet & Sour Splash of Sprite

Lemondrop Tuaca

$5.25

Lime Pie

$4.25

1/2 whipped vodka 1/2 orchata .25 roses lime.

Liquid Cocaine

$8.00

1/2 oz Goldschlager 1/2 oz Jagermeister® herbal liqueur 1/2 oz Rumple Minze® peppermint liqueur

Liquid Marijuana

$3.25

In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass ½ oz Spiced Rum Wells ¼ oz Coconut Rum Wells ½ oz Melon Liquor ¼ oz Blue Curacao 2 oz Pineapple Juice, Add all ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake and strain, serve.

M&M

$3.25

1/2 oz Amaretto 1/2 oz Kahlua Shake it well with ICE strain it in Chilled Shot Glass

Mad Dog

$3.25

1/2 Vodka 1/2 Black Raspberry 2 drops of Tabasco

Mango Express

$4.25

1oz coconut rum 1/2 Oz orchata 1 spoon whipped cream Splash of water 1 spoon mango purée Shake everything with ice

Marshall

$3.25

Chilled Shot glass Shake everything with Ice Serve Chilled ½ oz Raspberry Liq. ½ oz Peach Schnapps ½ splash of Cranberry Juice ½ splash of Sweet & Sour

Melon Ball

$3.25

5 1/2 Glass 2/3 Vodka 1/2 Melon Liq Splash of pineapple J Chilled

Mexican Candy

$5.25

Tajin on the Rim of a CHILLED short Glass In the shaker with ICE add 1 oz El Jimador Silver 1/2 oz Watermelon pucker 1 dash of hot sauce Splash of Sweet & Sour Shake everything with ICE and strain it in the shot glass

Mexican Flag

$4.25

Chilled Glass - Layered 1/2 oz Grenadine 1/2 Wells Tequila 1/2 Melon Liq.

Mexican Lollipop

$4.25

1/2 oz Apple pucker, 1/2 oz watermelon pucker and 1/2 Wells vodka (optional) Dash of Tabasco Rim with tajin

Mind Eraser

$5.25

Old Fashioned glass fill up with Ice 1 1/2 oz of wells Vodka 1/4 oz Kahlua fill with Club Soda Sink Kahlua

Morgue-A-Rita

$5.25

1oz Tequila Wells 1oz Club soda Few drops Lime juice 1 cherry ½ tea spoon cherry juice / grenadine Blue/Red sugar on rim

Nerd Bomb

$3.25

Drop In shot 1oz mini shot glass > UV Raspberry Vodka drop it in Energy drink (7oz Glass fill up till line) add few drops of Grenadine in the middle

Nut Butter

$4.25

1/2 oz Skrewball Whiskey 1/2 oz Butter Scotch Shake it well with ICE and strain it in Chilled Shot Glass

Nutty Irishman

$3.25

Chilled Shot Glass 1/2 oz of Hazelnut Liq. 1/2 oz Carolans Irish Cream

Office Bomb

$5.25

1 oz Westernson Watermeln Vodka 1/4 oz Peach Sch 1/4 oz Admiral Coconut rum 1/2 oz Watermelon Redbull ****ADD WATERMELON REDBULL TO THEIR TAB****

Orange Dreamsickle

$4.25

1/2 oz Whipped Vodka 1/2 oz Deep Eddy Orange Tea spoon of Whipped Cream Splash Orange Juice Shake everything with Ice and add Splash of sprite

Orange Tea

$7.00

Paleta Shot

$4.25

1/2 Oz coconut rum 1/2 Oz watermelon pucker Splash of sweet and sour Splash of cranberry Dash of Tabasco sauce Mexican chili salt on the rim

Peanut Butter Jelly

$5.25

1 oz Peanut Butter Whiskey Splash of cranberry Juice Shake it with ICE - Serve it in Chilled Glass

Peppermin Patty

$3.25

1/4 oz Peppermint Sch. 1/4 oz Cream De Cacao 1/2 oz Carolans Irish Cream Shake it all well with ICE and strain it in Chilled Shot Glass

Pineapple Upside down cake

$3.25

In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 1 oz Pinnacle Cake vodka 1 oz pineapple juice Few drop grenadine syrup Pour Pinnacle vodka and pineapple juice into a shot glass 5 ½ oz glass. Add a drop of grenadine, and serve.

Pink Panther

$3.25

Chilled Shot glass Shake everything with ICE, Serve Chilled ½ oz Wells Vodka 1 oz Amaretto Spoon of Whipped Cream Few drops of Grenadine

Pink Starbust

$4.25

1 oz Vanilla Vodka 1/2 oz Watermelon Liq. 1 oz of Sprite

Poison Apple

$5.25

1 Oz Crown apple 1/2 oz Blackberry Liqueur Chilled Glass

Polor Bear

$3.25

1/2 oz White Cream de Cacao 1/2 oz Peppermint Sch. Shake it well with ICE and strain it in chilled Shot Glass

Purple People Eater

$4.25

1oz Vodka (Wells) 1oz Blue Curacao 1/2 oz Sweet & Sour 1/2 oz Cranberry Juice 1/2 tea spoon Grenadine Purple sugar on rim (if we have it) Shake everything with ICE till its chilled

Raspberry Gimlet

$4.25

1/2 oz Wells Gin 1/2 oz BLACK Raspberry Liq Shake it with ICE strain it then add a Splash of Sprite

Red Headed Slut

$4.25

Chilled Shot Glass 1/2 oz Peach schnapps 3/4 oz Jagermeister® herbal liqueur Splash of cranberry juice. Add all ingredients in to a shaker shake and strain, serve.

Royal F*ck

$5.25

2/3 oz Crown Royal 1/4 oz Peach Schnapps Splash of Cranberry

Russian Quaalude

$4.25

Chilled Shot Glass Shake everything with ICE, Serve Chilled ½ oz Hazelnut Liq ½ oz Emmet Irish Cream ½ oz Wells Vodka

Salty Santa

$5.25

1/2 oz Salted Caramel 1/2 Oz Irish Cream Shake it with ICE pour it in Cold Shot glass Add Whipped Cream on top

Scooby Snack

$4.25

In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 1/2 oz Coconut rum 1/2 oz Banana liqueur 1/2 oz Melon liqueur 1/2 oz pineapple juice Pour rum, Banana, melon liqueur and pineapple juice into a shaker over ice. Shake and strain, serve.

Screaming Orgasm

$5.25

1/4 Kahlua 1/4 Amretto 1/4 Irish cream 3/4 Vodka Wells Just mix evrything cillhed

Sex on the beach

$3.25

2/3 oz Wells Vodka 1/4 oz Peach Schnapps Splash Orange Juice Splash Cranberry

Sex with an Alligator

$3.00

In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass Sweet and sour mix 1/2 oz melon liqueur 1/3 oz raspberry liqueur 1/2 oz Jagermeister® herbal liqueur Add sweet and sour & Melon Liquor to a shaker w/ice, shake and strain. Layer in raspberry liquor and jager, Raspberry should go to the bottom and jager should float on top.

Slippery Virgin

$3.25

Chilled Shot Glass Shake everything with ICE, Serve Chilled ½ oz Wells Vodka ½ oz Hazelnut Liq. ½ oz Butterscotch

Slippery Wet

$4.25

1/2 oz Coconut Rum 1/2 oz Orchata 1/2 oz Peach Sch. 1 tea spoon Strawberry Puree 1 tea spoon Whipped Cream Splash of water Shake it all well with ICE and strain it in SHOT glass

Snowball

$4.25

3/4oz Rumple 1/4oz Wild Turkey

Snowshoe

$3.25

1/2 oz Wells Whiskey 1/2 oz Peppermint Schnapps Shake it well With Ice Strain it in chilled Shot Glass

Southern Hospitality

$4.25

In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass (DROP IN SHOT) In a mini shot glass 2/3 oz Southern Comfort 1/4 oz Watermelon Pucker Drop this shot in 2 ½ oz Energy Drink

Spicy Candy

$4.25

Tajin on the Rim and sprinkle on top 1 oz Smir Spic Tamarind 1/2 oz Roses Lime Juice Splash of Sweet Sour Shake everything with ICE strain it in a Chilled Shot glass

Star F*ck

$5.25

1/2 oz Crown Apple 1/2 oz Watermelon Schnaps 1 oz Energy Drink Serve it chilled

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.25

chilled Shot Glass 1/2 oz Well Coconut Rum 1/2 oz Orchata 1/2 Tea Spoon Strawberry Puree 1/2 Tea Spoon Mango Puree Shake it well with Ice strain in chilled Glass

Strawberry Express

$4.25

1/2 oz Coconut Ru 1/2 oz Orchata 1 tea spoon Strawberry Puree 1 tea spoon Whipped Cream Splash of water Shake it all well with ICE and strain it in SHOT glass

Sun Burn

$3.25

1 1/4 Glass 1/2 Fireball 1/2 Coconut Rum

Superman

$5.25

1/4 oz Grenadine 1/2 oz Banana Liq 1/2 oz UV Blue Layered: Pour Grenadine first, Pour the banana liqueur slowly over the back of a bar spoon. It will sink below the cherry liqueur, Float the UV Blue Vodka on top of the cherry liqueur by pouring it slowly over the back of the spoon to create the blue layer on top.

Sweet Tart

$4.25

Sugar rim Chilled Shot glass 1/2 oz Hpnotic 1/2 oz Blue Curacao 1/4 oz Triple sec 1/2 Splash of Sweet & Sour 1/2 Splash of Pineapple Juice Shake everything with Ice

TicTac shot

$4.25

1/2 Oz Rumple 1/2 Oz Pinnacle Whipped Shake it serve chilled

Tiki Spiced

$3.25

1/2 oz Blumenpflucker 1/2 oz Coconut rum (Admiral) Splash of Pineapple Juice Lime Juice, Simple Syrup

Tootsie Roll

$3.25

1/2 oz Kahlua 1/2 oz Cream De Cacao 1/4 oz OJ Shake it well ice and strain in chilled shot glass.

Vegas Bomb Crown

$5.25

In a 5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 1/2 oz Crown Royal 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps 1/2 oz Malibu Coconut Rum Shake it all with ICE, 1 splash of Energy Drink from Gun Serve in cold shot glasses plz

Vegas Bomb Titos

$5.25

5 ½ oz mix drink shot glass 1/2 oz Titos 1/2 oz Peach Schnapps 1/2 oz Malibu Coconut Rum 1 Splash of Energy Drink From Gun

Washington Apple

$5.25

5 1/2 Oz Glass 1/2 Oz Crown Royal 1/2 Oz Sour Apple Splash of Cranberry

Washington Apple CrownApple

$5.25

Water Moccasin

$4.25

CHILLED SHOT GLASS 1oz Wells Whiskey 1/2oz Peach Sch Splash of Sweet N Sour

Waterfall

$3.25

1 oz mini shot of Vodka, Add few drops of Grenadine, Add 2 oz Energy Drink in a 5 ½ oz shot glass, Drop Vodka shot in Add few drops of Blue Curacao

Watermelon Shooter

$4.25

Chilled Shot Glass 1/2 oz Southern Comfort 1/2 oz Amaretto 1/2 oz OJ 1/2 oz Pineapple Juice Few drops of Grenadine Shake it well with ICE and strain it

Watermelon Sourpatch

$5.25

1 1/4 oz of Glass Chilled. Sugar on the rim 3/4 oz Enchanted Watermelon Vodka and splash of sweet & Sour, shake it with Ice, Strain it into a Chilled Shot glass and add 1/4 oz MELON LIQ. to sink at the bottom

Wet Pussy

$3.25

1/4 oz Wells Vodka 1/4 oz Wells Gin 1/4 oz Peach Schnapps 1/4 oz Admiral Coconut Splash of Pineapple Splash of Cranberry

White Tea Shot

$5.25

Chilled Shot glass 1/2 oz Titos 1/2 Oz Peach Schn 1/2 oz Sweet & Sour Splash of Sprite Shake it all with Ice and strain it in the Chilled Shot Glass

Wild Berry Muffin

$5.25

Chilled Shot glass to serve in a shaker with ICE add 1/2 oz Enchanted Blueberry 1/4 oz Red Raspberry Liqueur 1/4 oz Orchata Shake everything with ICE and strain it into chilled shot glass

Win star

$3.25

Vegasbomb MADE WITH WELLS

Wisconsin Lunch Box

$8.00

Shared between 2 people Get 2 pint glasses and 2 drop shot glasses 1 oz of OJ in each pint glass 2 drop glasses filled with Amaretto Drop those in OJ and serve it with 1 bottle of Bud Light Beer

MIX DRINKS

57 Chevy

$6.00

1/2 oz vodka 1/2 oz Southern Comfort® 1/2 oz peach liqueur 1/2 oz Grand Marnier 1/4 oz OJ 2 oz pineapple juice Read more: 57 Chevy recipe http://www.drinksmixer.com/drink10.html#ixzz6CUJim5LW

Absolut Mule

$7.00

Mule Glass Fill it up with ICE 1 oz of Absolut Vodka Rest Ginger Beer Fresh Lime

Absolut WM Vodkarita

$5.25

1 oz Absolute Watermelon Vodka 1/4 oz Triple sec 1/4 oz Lime juice 1/4 oz Simple Syrup

Adios MF Top Shelf

$8.00

½ oz Vodka Absolut ½ oz Rum Bacardi ½ oz Gin Tanqueray ½ oz Tequila Jose ½ oz Blue Curacao 3 oz Sweet n sour Ice

Alabama Slammer

$5.00

1oz Southern Comfort 1oz Amaretto Ice Orange Juice

Azteca Cocktail

$6.00

Azteca Cocktail 1/2 oz white creme de cacao 1 dash Triple sec 1/2 oz Kahlua 1/2 oz tequila (silver) Wells Shake all the ingredients together in a cocktail shaker with ice, then strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with an orange twist.

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Tall Glass 1 oz Wells white Rum 1/2 oz Wells Coconut Rum 1 oz Banana Liqueur 1 oz OJ 1 oz Pineapple Juice 1/4 oz (or less) Grenadine Shake it serve it in a tall glass with ICE

Big Green Tractor

$6.00

Tall glass Ice 1 oz Coconut Rum, 1 oz Melon, 1 oz Pineapple J, Splash of Sprite

Black Magic Margaritas

$5.00

ROCK GLASSES only plz Black/Blue sanding sugar on rim ICE 1 ¼ oz Tequila 1 oz Triple sec ½ oz Lime juice Red, Blue, Green FOOD COLOR Drop each - Add everything to shaker with ice SHAKE IT REALLY WELL

Black Russian

$5.50

1 oz Kahlua 1 oz Vodka Wells Pour ingredients over ice cubes in an old-fashioned glass and serve.

Bloody Mary

$6.00

2 oz. vodka  4 oz. Zing Zang 1/2 oz. fresh lemon juice  1/4 tsp. freshly grated Horseradish (Optional) 2 pinches celery salt  3 dashes Sriracha Chili (or more to taste)   2 dashes worcestershire sauce

Bloody Mary Tanqueray

$7.00

Bloody Mary TITOS

$7.00

Blow Job Drink

$6.00

Rock Glass (No Ice) 1 1/2 oz Amaretto 1 1/2 oz Irish Cream Top it with whipped cream

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

1 ½ oz Coconut Rum 1 oz Blue Curacao 2 oz Pineapple Juice 1 oz Pinacolada Mix Give it one shake. Pour back into the glass, add few drops of Grenadine. cherry on top

Cabo Cocktail (Wells)

$4.00

1 oz white tequila (Wells) 1/4 oz lime juice 3 oz pineapple juice Shake all ingredients together with ice and strain the mixture into a chilled cocktail glass.

Cherry Limeade

$5.00

1 1/4 oz Deep Eddie Lime Few drops of Grenadine 1 1/2 of Soda Water

Chilton

$5.25

Rock Glass, fill it up with ICE 1 oz Deep Eddy Regular 1/4 oz or less Lemon Juice (Bottle) and Club Soda and garnish with slice of Lemon

Chivas Pica Pina

$9.00

Rock Glass Tajin on the rim fill up with Ice 1 oz Chivas 12YO 3 oz Pineapple Juice Top it with Club Soda Pour Chivas and pineapple juice in the shaker with ice, shake and strain over ice. Top it club soda Garnish with Pina Loca Lollipop

Cinco Herradura

$4.00

1 oz Tequila Silver (WELLS) 2 oz pineapple juice 2 oz white cranberry juice splash of lemon-lime soda squeeze of fresh lime wedge

Classic Herradura Margarita

$9.00

Tall Glass Salt Or Sugar on Rim Fill it up with ICE 1 oz Herradura Tequila 1/2 oz Cointreau Sweet & Sour and Lime Juice Shake it with a bit of ice and strain it in prepared glass, garnish it with fresh lime

Coconut Blast

$6.00

Tall Glass 1 oz Coconut Rum Wells 1 oz Apple Pucker Energy Drink splash of Sptite

Colorado BullDog

$6.00

1 oz Wells Vodka 3/4 oz Kahlua 1/2 oz Whipped Cream ICE Coke

Cosmopolitan Strawberry

$6.00

1 1/2 oz Strawberry Smirnoff 1/2 oz Triple Sec 1 oz Cranberry Juice 1/2 oz Lime Juice MARTINI GLASS

Cosmopolitan Wells

$6.00

1 1/2oz Wells Vodka 1/2oz Triple Sec 1 oz Cranberry Juice 1/2oz Lime Juice MARTINI GLASS

Daina

$8.00

2oz Admiral Spiced Rum Few drops of Bitter 2oz Pineapple Juice Shake it all with ICE and serve it in TALL glass - Garnish it with LIME

Dark Night

$8.00

½ oz Tequila Wells ½ oz Gin Wells ½ oz Black Raspberry ¼ Peach Schnapps ¼ Blue Curacao ¼ Watermelon Pucker Pineapple, Cranberry Add all ingredients in a Tall Glass with ice, Stir well and serve.

Devil’s Advocate

$6.00

1/2 oz Spiced Rum 1/2 oz Fireball 1 oz Sour Apple Fill with sprite, on the rock

Georgia Peach

$9.00

In a tall glass, Fill it up with ICE 3/4 oz Hendrick's Gin 3/4 oz Peach Schnapps and rest Orange Juice Garnish it with orange slice just a couple drops of Grenadine for the color ef