CENTRAL PARK HIXSON PIKE 5119 Hixson Pike
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
The best fast food burgers & fries in the world!
Location
5119 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN 37343
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
100 Hibachi&Sushi - 5513 Hwy 153 Suite 117
No Reviews
5513 Hwy 153 Suite 117 Hixson, TN 37343
View restaurant
Cheese Dip Mexican Grill - Hixson
No Reviews
3643 Hixson Pike Suite D chattanooga, TN 37415
View restaurant