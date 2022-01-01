Main picView gallery

Central Perk

review star

No reviews yet

10200 E Brookside Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70818

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Iced Coffee

Iced French Vanilla

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Iced Cold Brew

$1.00

Iced Caramel

$4.50

Hot Coffee

Cafe Special

Cafe Special

$3.00

Bottled & Canned Coffee

Bottled Caramel Pralines and Cream

Bottled Caramel Pralines and Cream

$3.00
Bottled Vanilla Waffle Cone Iced Latte

Bottled Vanilla Waffle Cone Iced Latte

$3.00
Bottled Mocha White Chocolate Iced Latte

Bottled Mocha White Chocolate Iced Latte

$3.00
Canned Doubleshot Espresso with Cream

Canned Doubleshot Espresso with Cream

$3.00

Non-Coffee Drinks

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Hot Chocolate- Marshmallow

$3.00

Hot Chocolate- Peppermint

$3.00

Light Ice

$0.50

ProStart Items

Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.00

Wildcat Print Shop

Banner- Heavy Ink Use

$4.25

Banner- Light Ink Use

$2.50

Vinyl Gloss- Heavy Ink Use

$4.00

Vinyl Gloss- Light Ink Use

$2.25

High Tack Vinyl- Heavy Ink Use

$4.30

High Tack Vinyl- Light Ink Use

$2.75

Window Cling- Heavy Ink Use

$4.30

Window Cling- Light Ink Use

$2.40

Heat Transfer w/print- Heavy Ink Use

$5.15

Heat Transfer w/print- Light Ink Use

$1.75

Heat Transfer (cut vinyl only)- Heavy Ink Use

$2.70

Specialty Item

All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 7:15 am, 10:45 am - 12:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday6:45 am - 7:15 am, 10:45 am - 12:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 7:15 am, 10:45 am - 12:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 7:15 am, 10:45 am - 12:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 7:15 am, 10:45 am - 12:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 7:15 am, 10:45 am - 12:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 7:15 am, 10:45 am - 12:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Central High School's student run coffee shop and sticker store.

Location

10200 E Brookside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70818

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lit Pizza - Central
orange star2.0 • 4
9850 Sullivan Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70818
View restaurantnext
Java Mama Central Square
orange star4.2 • 64
14340 Wax Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70818
View restaurantnext
Firehouse BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
33875 LA HIGHWAY 16 Denham Springs, LA 70706
View restaurantnext
Le Chien Brewing Co
orange starNo Reviews
101 S Hummell St Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurantnext
Randy Montalbano’s Seafood & Catering - 12740 Florida Blvd
orange star4.6 • 780
12740 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View restaurantnext
Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA - 587 Florida Ave SE
orange star4.5 • 549
587 Florida Ave SE Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
orange star4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
The Chimes - Highland
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
The Chimes
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
Parrain's Seafood
orange star4.5 • 2,683
3225 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Burbank L
orange star4.6 • 1,956
3930 Burbank Dr Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge
orange star4.3 • 1,885
3535 Perkins Rd #375 Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baton Rouge
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston