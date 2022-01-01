Central Perk

Sunday 6:45 am - 7:15 am, 10:45 am - 12:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Monday 6:45 am - 7:15 am, 10:45 am - 12:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Tuesday 6:45 am - 7:15 am, 10:45 am - 12:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Wednesday 6:45 am - 7:15 am, 10:45 am - 12:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Thursday 6:45 am - 7:15 am, 10:45 am - 12:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Friday 6:45 am - 7:15 am, 10:45 am - 12:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm