Central Pizza 423 Rue Jefferson

Order Again

Popular Items

Paulie
Custom Pizza
Margherita

Starters & Shares

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Burrata

$12.00

Cauliflower Buffalo Wings

$11.00

Cauliflower Central Wings

$11.00

Central Dip

$11.00

Central Wings

$14.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Garlic Knots

$10.00

Loaded Mediterranean Hummas

$11.00

Meatballs

$12.00

Olives

$6.00

Warm Pretzel

$7.00

White Bean Hummus

$10.00

Wood Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Soup & Salad

Tomato Basil Soup Cup

$6.00

Tomato Basil Soup Bowl

$9.00

Kale Caesar Small

$7.00

Kale Caesar Large

$9.00

Roquette Man Small

$7.00

Roquette Man Large

$9.00

Italian Small

$7.00

Italian Large

$9.00

Red Pizza

Custom Pizza

$11.00

Margherita

$16.00

Suprema

$20.00

Paulie

$17.00

Meatball

$19.00

Smoke Show

$18.00

Carne

$19.00

Veggie

$17.00

White Pizza

Carbonara

$18.00

Cherry

$16.00

Curly Sue

$18.00

Funghi

$16.00

Gagootz

$22.00

Joe's Kickback

$19.00

Mediterranean

$17.00

Muffaletta

$19.00

Pesto Shrimp

$21.00

Pie-Oh-My

$23.00

Pinello

$16.00

VooDoo Chile

$20.00

Side

Sid Pesto

$3.00

Side Artichoke

$2.00

Side Bacon

$1.00

Side Banana Pepper

$1.00

Side Basil

$2.00

Side Ranch

$2.50

Side Beer Cheese

$2.50

Side Blood Orange Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$2.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$2.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Caster Olives

$2.00

Side Cherry

$1.00

Side Cherry Tomato

$1.00

Side Chicken Thigh

$5.50

Side Chili Aioli

$2.50

Side Croutons

$1.00

Side Curly Pepperoni

$3.00

Side Dried Tomato

$2.00

Side Drop Peppers

$3.00

Side Flat Pepperoni

$2.00

Side Fontina

$3.00

Side Fried Onion

$1.00

Side Ricotta

$2.50

Side Ground Beef

$3.00

Side Honey

$2.50

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Kala Olives

$1.00

Side Mortadella

$3.00

Side Mozzarella

$1.00

Side Mushroom

$2.00

Side Olive Oil

$1.00

Side Olives

$1.00

Side Parmesan

$0.50

Side Pineappple

$1.00

Side Pistachios

$1.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Side Prosciutto

$5.50

Side Red Onion

$1.00

Side Celery Sticks

$1.00

Side Shrimp

$5.50

Side Smoked Bacon

$2.00

Side Smoked Sausage

$3.00

Side Stracciatelle Cheese

$2.50

Side Tomato Aioli

$2.50

Side Tomato Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Warm Cookie & Icecream

$8.00

Icecream

$3.00

Cookie

$5.00

Cocktails

Acadiana Mule

$11.00

Agave Garden

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Apple Pie Old Fashioned

$13.00

Bandersnatch

$11.00

Basil Pep Lemondrop

$11.00

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Boulevardier

$11.00

Bumbu Daiquiri #2

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquri

$11.00

Dante's Sinferno

$11.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Delhi Derby

$11.00

Don Draper

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00Out of stock

Freetown Smash

$12.00

French 75

$11.00

French 76

$11.00

Gin Martini

$10.00

Gin Old Fashioned

$15.00Out of stock

Gord-geous Girl

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Jean Jacket

$13.00

Lemondrop

$11.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Matador

$11.00

Mezcal Negroni

$14.00

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$13.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

Nucleus

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$11.00

Pinhook Punch

$13.00

Ramona

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Smoking Matador

$13.00

Summer Sangria

$12.00

Tequila Old Fashioned

$15.00

The Looey

$11.00

Tom & Geri

$12.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Waterlew

$11.00

Wednesday

$12.00

Whiskey Pop

$13.00Out of stock

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$10.00

Draft Beer

Canebrake

$6.00

Envie

$6.00

Jucifer

$9.00

Paradise Park

$6.00

Sips

$10.00Out of stock

Smooth Operator

$8.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Peroni

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Red Wine

Art of Earth Malbec

$30.00Out of stock

Art of Earth Malbec GL

$8.00Out of stock

Bell'agio Chianti

$41.00Out of stock

Bonanza

$38.00Out of stock

Bonanza GL

$10.00Out of stock

Corking Fee

$15.00

Highlands 41 Cabernet Sauvignon

$54.00Out of stock

Highlands 41 Cabernet Sauvignon GL

$14.00Out of stock

House Cabernet 1/2 Carafe

$18.00Out of stock

House Cabernet Carafe

$30.00Out of stock

House Cabernet Glass

$7.00Out of stock

House Pinot Noir 1/2 Carafe

$18.00Out of stock

House Pinot Noir Carafe

$30.00Out of stock

House Pinot Noir Glass

$7.00Out of stock

La Crema Pinot Noir

$54.00Out of stock

La Crema Pinot Noir GL

$14.00Out of stock

White Wine

Acacia Charddonay

$38.00

Acacia Chardonnay GL

$10.00

Daou Rose

$46.00Out of stock

Daou Rose Glass

$12.00Out of stock

Francis Coppola Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Francis Coppola Pinot Grigio GL

$9.00

House Pinot Grigio 1/2 Carafe

$18.00Out of stock

House Pinot Grigio Carafe

$30.00Out of stock

House Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.00Out of stock

House Rose 1/2 Carafe

$18.00Out of stock

House Rose Carafe

$30.00Out of stock

House Rose Glass

$7.00Out of stock

Landry Blanc Du Bois

$30.00

Landry Blanc Du Bois GL

$8.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc GL

$9.00

Sonoma Curtrer Chardonnay

$46.00

Sonoma Curtrer Chardonnay GL

$12.00

Tickle Me Pink Rose

$42.00

Tickle Me Pink Rose GL

$11.00

Torre Oria Cava Brut

$21.00

Torre Oria Cava Brut GL

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Bottled Still Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Espresso

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Water

The Pommie

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Deep Eddy

$7.50

JT Melleck

$7.00Out of stock

St. George

$8.00

Tito's

$7.00

Well Vodka DBL

$11.00

Deep Eddy DBL

$14.00

JT Melleck DBL

$13.00Out of stock

St. George DBL

$15.00

Tito's DBL

$13.00

Gin

Botanist

$10.00

Botanist DBL

$18.00

Corgi Earl Grey DBL

$20.00

Corgi Earl Grey Gin

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Hendricks DBL

$22.00

Monkey 47 Gin

$11.00Out of stock

Monkey 47 Gin DBL

$20.00Out of stock

St. George Terrior Gin

$11.00

St. George Terrior Gin DBL

$20.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Well Gin DBL

$11.00

Rum

Appleton Estate

$9.00

Appleton Estate DBL

$16.00

Bumbu

$8.00

Bumbu DBL

$15.00

Mount Gay

$8.00Out of stock

Mount Gay DBL

$14.00Out of stock

Well Rum

$6.00

Well Rum DBL

$11.00

Tequila

Avion

$11.00

Avion DBL

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco DBL

$24.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$26.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$15.00

Del Maguey Mezcal DBL

$28.00

Dobel Diamante

$10.00

Dobel Diamante DBL

$19.00

Dobel Reposado

$10.00

Dobel Reposado DBL

$19.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Tequila DBL

$11.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Breaking & Entering

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.50

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Amador

$15.00

Jameson

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$8.50

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

Jefferson Reserve

$13.00

Woodford Rye

$9.50Out of stock

Rabit Hole

$13.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$11.00

Breaking & Entering DBL

$15.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$25.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$14.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$13.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$14.00

Amador DBL

$29.00

Jameson DBL

$15.00

Maker's Mark DBL

$16.00

Rittenhouse Rye DBL

$15.00

Sazerac Rye DBL

$11.00

Tullamore Dew DBL

$11.00

Jefferson Reserve DBL

$25.00

Woodford Rye DBL

$18.00Out of stock

Rabit Hole DBL

$25.00

J.T. Meleck Whiskey

$13.00

Scotch/Bourbon

McCallen 12

$15.00

McCallen 12 DBL

$29.00

St. George Baller

$14.00

St. George Baller DBL

$27.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$6.00

Aperol DBL

$11.00

Apricot brandy

$2.50

Apricot brandy DBL

$4.00

Baileys

$7.00

Baileys DBL

$13.00

Campari

$6.00

Campari DBL

$11.00

Creme Cacao

$2.50

Creme Cacao DBL

$4.00

Dry Vermouth

$2.50

Dry Vermouth DBL

$4.00

Elderflower

$2.50

Elderflower DBL

$4.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Fernet Branca DBL

$17.00

Herbsaint

$5.00

Herbsaint DBL

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Kahlua DBL

$13.00

Luxardo

$7.00

Luxardo DBL

$13.00

St. George Nola Coffee

$9.00

St. george Nola Coffee DBL

$17.00

Sweet Vermouth

$2.50

Sweet Vermouth DBL

$4.00

Triple Sec

$2.50

Triple Sec DBL

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood-fired pizzas and craft cocktails in the heart of downtown Lafayette

Location

423 Rue Jefferson, Lafayette, LA 70501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

