Central Pizza 429 S Washington St Unit 1
429 S Washington St Unit 1
North Attleboro, MA 02760
APPETIZERS
BUILD OWN SUB
CALZONES
GOURMET CALZONES
Central Calzone
$13.99+
The works
Philly steak
$12.99+
Steak, onion,pepper, mushroom
Chicken & Broccoli
$12.99+
BBQ Chicken
$13.99+
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, & BBQ
Italian
$13.99+
Ham, Mortadella, cooked salami, & genoa salami
Grilled veggie
$12.99+
Chicken Romano
$12.99+
Chicken Cordon Bleu
$12.99+
Mediteranean
$12.99+
Four Cheese
$12.99+
Meatlovers
$12.99+
Bianco
$12.99+
GOURMET PIZZA
Central Special
$12.99+
The works
Buffalo
$12.99+
Grilled chicken and hot sauce
Meatlovers
$12.99+
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami, Hamburger & Bacon
Greek
$12.99+
Spinach, Tomato, Black olives, & feta
Mediterranean
$12.99+
Grilled chicken, Onion, Pepper, Tomato, & Garlic
Athenian
$12.99+
Spinach, Tomato, & feta
BBQ Chicken
$12.99+
Grilled chicken, Bacon, BBQ
Veggie Deluxe
$12.99+
Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Olives, Broccoli, Tomato, Garlic, & feta
Hawaiian
$12.99+
Premium Hawaiian
$12.99+
Mexican
$12.99+
Steak & Cheese
$12.99+
Philly Steak
$12.99+
Italian
$12.99+
The Fenway
$12.99+
Chicken fajita
$12.99+
Kahuna
$12.99+
Chicken Parmesan
$12.99+
Meatball Parmesan
$12.99+