Central Pizza 429 S Washington St Unit 1

429 S Washington St Unit 1

North Attleboro, MA 02760

APPETIZERS

FRENCH FRIES

$4.99+

SPICY FRIES

$4.99+

CURLY FRIES

$4.99+

WAFFLE

$4.99+

ONION RINGS

$4.99+

TATER TOTS

$4.99+

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.49

JALAPENO POPPERS

$10.49

BROCCOLI BACON POPPERS

$10.49

POTATO SKINS

$10.49

COMBO IT UP

$8.99

BREAD STICK

$8.99

GARLIC BREAD W/CHEESE

$7.25

CHEESE FRIES

$8.99

GREEK FRIES

$8.99

BUILD OWN SUB

Ham

$10.50+

turkey

$10.50+

roast beef

$10.99+

tuna

$10.50+

Chicken salad

$10.50+

Crabmeat

$10.50+

steak

$10.50+

pastrami

$10.50+

grilled chicken

$10.50+

steak tips

$11.99+

CALZONES

Cheese

$10.99+

Pepperoni & Cheese

$11.99+

Broccoli & Cheese

$11.99+

Ham & Cheese

$11.99+

Spinach, Feta & Cheese

$11.99+

Meatball parm

$12.99+

Chicken Parm

$12.99+

Eggplant Parm

$11.99+

Veal Parm

$12.99+

Sausage parm

$12.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99+

Steak & Cheese

$12.99+

GOURMET CALZONES

Central Calzone

$13.99+

The works

Philly steak

$12.99+

Steak, onion,pepper, mushroom

Chicken & Broccoli

$12.99+

BBQ Chicken

$13.99+

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, & BBQ

Italian

$13.99+

Ham, Mortadella, cooked salami, & genoa salami

Grilled veggie

$12.99+

Chicken Romano

$12.99+

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.99+

Mediteranean

$12.99+

Four Cheese

$12.99+

Meatlovers

$12.99+

Bianco

$12.99+

GOURMET PIZZA

Central Special

$12.99+

The works

Buffalo

$12.99+

Grilled chicken and hot sauce

Meatlovers

$12.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami, Hamburger & Bacon

Greek

$12.99+

Spinach, Tomato, Black olives, & feta

Mediterranean

$12.99+

Grilled chicken, Onion, Pepper, Tomato, & Garlic

Athenian

$12.99+

Spinach, Tomato, & feta

BBQ Chicken

$12.99+

Grilled chicken, Bacon, BBQ

Veggie Deluxe

$12.99+

Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Olives, Broccoli, Tomato, Garlic, & feta

Hawaiian

$12.99+

Premium Hawaiian

$12.99+

Mexican

$12.99+

Steak & Cheese

$12.99+

Philly Steak

$12.99+

Italian

$12.99+

The Fenway

$12.99+

Chicken fajita

$12.99+

Kahuna

$12.99+

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99+

Meatball Parmesan

$12.99+

PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$9.99+

SPECIALTY SUBS

BLT SUB

$10.50+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato

BBQ CHICKEN SUB

$10.50+

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion