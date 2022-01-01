Central Standard - Bettendorf

- Home
464 Reviews
$$
2239 Falcon Ave
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Draft Selection
Tap 1 5ive Cities - Bulldog Blonde
16 Oz Can Blonde Ale 5.2% ABV Bettendorf, IA
Tap 2 5ive Cites Brewing Bikini Bottom
16 Oz Can Fruited Wheat 5.7% ABV
Tap 3 Reunion - Grass Whacker Wheat
16 oz Can IPA 5% ABV Coralville Iowa
Tap 4 Big Grove - A Greener State of Mind
16oz Can Pale Ale 5.8% ABV Iowa City, IA
Tap 5 Blackstack - Local 755
16 Oz Can New England IPA 6.8% ABV Saint Paul, MN
Tap 6 5ive Cities - Dumbest Way Possible
16 Oz Can New England IPA 5.9% ABV Bettendorf, IA
Tap 7 5ive Cities - Una Mas
16oz Can Mexican Lager 5.9% ABV Bettendorf, IA
Tap 8 5Cities Surfer Sauce
16 Oz Can Sour 6.5% ABV Bettendorf IA
Tap 9 Sierra Nevada - Sunny Little Thing
16 oz can Wheat Beer 5% ABV Chico, CA
Tap 10 Untitled Art - Blood Orange/Pomegranate Seltzer
16oz Can Hard Seltzer 5% ABV Waunakee, WI
Tap 11 Confluence - Sam's Summa' Sippa'
16 Oz Can Shandy 5.3% ABV Des Moines, IA
Tap 12 Nerdspeak - Second Breakfast
16 Oz Can Imperial Stout 12% ABV Bettendorf, IA
Tap 13 Elysian - Night Owl Pumpkin Ale
16 Oz Can Pumpkin 6.7% ABV Seattle, WA
Tap 14 Single Speed - Frozen Freshies
16 oz can American IPA 6.3% ABV Waterloo, IA
Tap 15 Wilson's Orchard - Old Blue
16 Oz Can Hard Cider 4.5% ABV Iowa City, IA
Tap 16 5ive Cities - Crushin On Amber
16 Oz Can Red Ale 5.7% ABV Bettendorf, IA
Tap 17 Lion Bridge - The Spice Must Flow!
16 Oz Can Dark Ale 7% ABV Cedar Rapids, IA
Tap 18 Oskar Blues - Ten FIDY Double Barrel (Port & Bourbon)
16 Oz Can Imperial Stout 13% ABV Longmont, CO
Tap 19 Exile - Play Date
16 Oz Can Schwarzbier 6% ABV Des Moines, IA
Tap 20 Jefferson County - POG
16 Oz Can Traditional Cider 6.2% ABV Fairfield, IA
Tap 21 Golden Road - Mango Cart
16 Oz Can Fruit Beer 4% ABV Los Angeles, CA
Tap 23 Big Grove - Boomtown
16oz Can Golden Ale 4.5% ABV Iowa City, IA
Ciders and Sours
Jefferson Co. Ciderworks - Tropical Pineapple
16 oz can Cider 6.5% ABV
Jefferson Co. Ciderworks OG Apple
Semi-Sweet Hard Apple Cider, 6.2% ABV, 16 oz can
Jefferson County - Lemon Lavender
16 oz can Cider 6.2% ABV
Jefferson Co. Ciderworks Strawberry Lemon
16oz Can Cider 5.5% ABV
Jefferson Co. Ciderworks - Black N Blue Session
16 oz Can Cider 4% ABV
Cans & Bottles
Westbrook Brewing Co - Do You Like Spicy Nachos?
12% ABV Strong Ale
Bud Light 16 Oz Can
Budwiser 16 Oz Can
Miller Lite 16 Oz Can
Coors Light 16 Oz Can
MIch Ultra 16 Oz Can
Blue Moon 16 Oz Can
Founders - All Day IPA
IPA- Session, 4.7% ABV, 12 oz Can
Buxton - Yellow Belly
Imperial - Stout 11% ABV 12 oz Bottle Buxton, Derbyshire
Prairie Artisan Ales - Screenshot
Imperial - Stout 11% ABV 12 oz bottle Krebs, OK
Prairie Artisan Ales - Mocha Noir
Imperial - Stout 14% ABV 13 oz bottle Krebs, OK
Toppling Goliath - Psuedo Sue
16 oz can 5.8% ABV Pale Ale
Cocktails & Wine
Moscow Mule for 2
Tito's Vodka, Lime, Ginger Beer
Blueberry Lemon Mule for 2
Stoli Blueberry Vodka, blueberries, lemon, ginger beer
Blueberry Mojito for 2
Bacardi Rum, blueberry, lime, mint
Barone Fini - Pinot Grigio
Italy
Umberto - Moscato d' Asti
Asti, Italy
Sonoma Cutrer - Chardonnay
Sonoma Coast, California
Bliss Pinot Noir
California
Charles Smith "The Velvet Devil" - Merlot
Columbia Valley, Washington
Shakes
Will's Shake of the Month - Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin ice cream, caramel and marshmallow drizzle, sprinkles, fall candies, topped with whipped cream and your very own piece of pumpkin pie! A portion of the proceeds go to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital!
Birthday Cake Shake
birthday cake ice cream, confetti cake, cake crumble, whipped cream, sprinkles
Lemon Blueberry Shake
lemon-blueberry cheesecake ice cream, blueberry coulis, crushed lemonheads, sugared blueberries, lemon blueberry cheesecake, & whipped cream
Strawberry Cheesecake Shake
strawberry cheesecake ice cream, graham crackers, teddy grahams, strawberry coulis, cheesecake, & whipped cream
Chocolate Brownie Overload Shake
Chocolate ice cream, dark chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup, chocolate chips, kit kats, caramel, & whipped cream
Cookie Dough Shake
cookie dough ice cream, chocolate chips, cookie dough, chocolate chip cookie, chocolate syrup, cookie crumble, & whipped cream
S'mores Shake
S'mores ice cream topped with fresh whipped cream, mallow cream, chocolate sauce, toasted marshmallows, teddy grahams, Hersheys chocolate & graham cracker squares
Vanilla Shake
topped with whipped cream, nilla wafers, cherry
Chocolate Shake
topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips, cherry
Strawberry Shake
topped with whipped cream, strawberry coulis, cherry
Features
I-O-Hana
Two teriyaki marinated burger patties, cheddar & swiss cheeses, ham, bacon, seasoned pineapple, roasted garlic aioli & brown sugar glaze
Hot Honey Chicken Sammy
Spicy fried chicken, pepperjack, bacon, fried jalapenos, sweet & smokey aioli , hot honey sauce. Served with Cajun shoestring fries
Appetizers
Fried Pickles
Served with our Chipotle Ranch
5ive Cities Beer Battered Cheese Curds
Served with our Chipotle Ranch & Raspberry-Jalapeno Sauce
Parmesan Pretzel
Housemade pretzel with cheese fondue & pub mustard
Smoked Chicken Street Corn Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with smoked chicken, chihuahua queso, roasted corn, pickled jalapenos, cojita, cilantro, lime, salsa, & elote crema
Chicken Wings
Bone-in or boneless with your choice of sauce
Loaded Buffalo Chicken Tots
Tater tots topped with smoked buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch, scallions
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served with fresh vegetables, tortilla chips, ciabtta
Loaded Cheese Fries
Cheddar& chihuahua cheeses, bacon, garlic-herb cream
Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Southwest Cobb Salad
romaine, cheddar & chihuahua cheeses, egg, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, corn salsa, tortilla strips, ancho-peanut dressing
Kale Salad
kale, goat cheese, strawberries, toasted coconut, grape tomatoes, candied walnuts, vanilla vinaigrette
Chop Chop Salad
cabbage, kale, mandarin oranges, cucumber, red pepper, carrot, cilantro, edamame, wonton strips, & thai peanut dressing
Bruschetta Salad
romaine, arugula, parmesan, kalamata olives, tomato-onion relish, basil, focaccia, balsamic vinaigrette
Noods
White Cheddar Mac
cavatappi tossed with white cheddar and topped with toasted breadcrumbs & chives
Buffalo Mac
cavatappi tossed with white cheddar & topped with smoked buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, breadcrumbs and chives
BBQ Brisket Mac
cavatappi tossed with white cheddar and topped with smoked brisket, honey-chipotle BBQ, onion strings, breadcrumbs, & chives
Thai Peanut Noodles
ahi tuna, carrot, red pepper, snap peas, shitake mushrooms, carrot, edamame, broccoli, wonton strips, thai peanut sauce, cilantro
Teriyaki Hoisin Noodles
grilled chicken, carrot, red pepper, edamame, broccoli, shitake mushrooms, cilantro, snap peas, wonton strips, teriyaki-hoisin sauce
Tacos
Steak Tacos
Three tacos on flour tortillas topped with flat iron steak, pico de gallo, pickled slaw, elote crema, cilantro, & lime
Thai Peanut Tacos
Three tacos on flour tortillas topped with thai peanut chicken, red pepper, pickled slaw, peanuts, & cilantro
BBQ Brisket Tacos
Three tacos on flour tortillas topped with brisket, honey-chipotle BBQ, pickled slaw, cheddar & chihuahua cheeses, pickled jalapenos
Signature burgers
CS Burger
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
Whiskey Bleu Burger
bacon, bleu cheese, caramelized onions, whiskey glaze
Guacamole Burger
guacamole, pepperjack cheese, corn salsa, cojita, tortilla strips
The "Oh No" Burger
cheese curds, fried pickles, chipotle ranch
Portabello & Swiss Burger
swiss cheese, portabello mushrooms, caramelized onions
Chickpea
housemade chickpea patty, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, garlic-herb cream
Sunny Burger
smoked gouda cheese, bacon, sunny egg, bacon jam, everything bagel bun
Piled High Burger
american cheese, bacon, white cheddar mac, chili cheese fritos, buffalo-BBQ sauce
Fire & Smoke Burger
pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapenos, bacon, jalapeno poppers, sweet & smokey aioli
BBQ Brisket & Bacon Burger
cheddar cheese, brisket, bacon, onion strings, honey-chipotle BBQ
Sandwiches
Chicken Bacon Grilled Cheese
grilled chciken, bacon, tomato, chipotle ranch on toasted sourdough
The Standard Club
house smoked turkey, bacon, ham, cheddar, swiss, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli on sourdough
Smoked Brisket
smoked brisket, bacon jam, pickled slaw, honey-chipotle BBQ on housemade bun
Spicy Chicky Sammy
cajun fried chicken, pepperjack, chipotle aioli, pickles, buttermilk onion strings, jalapeno poppers on housemade bun
Iowa Pork Tenderloin
pork tenderloin with tomato, lettuce, red onion, pickle, garlic aioli on a housemade bun
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap
crispy chicken, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing on a flour tortilla
Salmon Sammy
salmon patty, tomato jam, arugula, cucumber, lemon aioli on a housemade bun
Buffalo Wrap
Buffalo fried chicken, ranch, cheddar & chihuahua cheeses, romaine, flour tortilla
Steak Sammy
Flat iron steak, caramelized onions, bleu cheese, arugula, horseradish aioli, focaccia
Rueben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island, cherry rye
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We specialize in exciting and innovative craft beer, cocktails, and food in a unique urban setting!
2239 Falcon Ave, Bettendorf, IA 52722