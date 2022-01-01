Central Standard - Bettendorf imageView gallery
Burgers

Central Standard - Bettendorf

464 Reviews

$$

2239 Falcon Ave

Bettendorf, IA 52722

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

CS Burger
The "Oh No" Burger
5ive Cities Beer Battered Cheese Curds

Draft Selection

Tap 1 5ive Cities - Bulldog Blonde

Tap 1 5ive Cities - Bulldog Blonde

$5.00

16 Oz Can Blonde Ale 5.2% ABV Bettendorf, IA

Tap 2 5ive Cites Brewing Bikini Bottom

Tap 2 5ive Cites Brewing Bikini Bottom

$6.00

16 Oz Can Fruited Wheat 5.7% ABV

Tap 3 Reunion - Grass Whacker Wheat

Tap 3 Reunion - Grass Whacker Wheat

$7.00

16 oz Can IPA 5% ABV Coralville Iowa

Tap 4 Big Grove - A Greener State of Mind

Tap 4 Big Grove - A Greener State of Mind

$5.00

16oz Can Pale Ale 5.8% ABV Iowa City, IA

Tap 5 Blackstack - Local 755

Tap 5 Blackstack - Local 755

$7.00

16 Oz Can New England IPA 6.8% ABV Saint Paul, MN

Tap 6 5ive Cities - Dumbest Way Possible

Tap 6 5ive Cities - Dumbest Way Possible

$7.00

16 Oz Can New England IPA 5.9% ABV Bettendorf, IA

Tap 7 5ive Cities - Una Mas

Tap 7 5ive Cities - Una Mas

$6.00

16oz Can Mexican Lager 5.9% ABV Bettendorf, IA

Tap 8 5Cities Surfer Sauce

Tap 8 5Cities Surfer Sauce

$7.00

16 Oz Can Sour 6.5% ABV Bettendorf IA

Tap 9 Sierra Nevada - Sunny Little Thing

Tap 9 Sierra Nevada - Sunny Little Thing

$5.00

16 oz can Wheat Beer 5% ABV Chico, CA

Tap 10 Untitled Art - Blood Orange/Pomegranate Seltzer

Tap 10 Untitled Art - Blood Orange/Pomegranate Seltzer

$8.00

16oz Can Hard Seltzer 5% ABV Waunakee, WI

Tap 11 Confluence - Sam's Summa' Sippa'

Tap 11 Confluence - Sam's Summa' Sippa'

$7.00

16 Oz Can Shandy 5.3% ABV Des Moines, IA

Tap 12 Nerdspeak - Second Breakfast

Tap 12 Nerdspeak - Second Breakfast

$10.00

16 Oz Can Imperial Stout 12% ABV Bettendorf, IA

Tap 13 Elysian - Night Owl Pumpkin Ale

Tap 13 Elysian - Night Owl Pumpkin Ale

$6.00

16 Oz Can Pumpkin 6.7% ABV Seattle, WA

Tap 14 Single Speed - Frozen Freshies

Tap 14 Single Speed - Frozen Freshies

$7.00

16 oz can American IPA 6.3% ABV Waterloo, IA

Tap 15 Wilson's Orchard - Old Blue

Tap 15 Wilson's Orchard - Old Blue

$6.00

16 Oz Can Hard Cider 4.5% ABV Iowa City, IA

Tap 16 5ive Cities - Crushin On Amber

Tap 16 5ive Cities - Crushin On Amber

$6.00

16 Oz Can Red Ale 5.7% ABV Bettendorf, IA

Tap 17 Lion Bridge - The Spice Must Flow!

Tap 17 Lion Bridge - The Spice Must Flow!

$6.00

16 Oz Can Dark Ale 7% ABV Cedar Rapids, IA

Tap 18 Oskar Blues - Ten FIDY Double Barrel (Port & Bourbon)

Tap 18 Oskar Blues - Ten FIDY Double Barrel (Port & Bourbon)

$15.00

16 Oz Can Imperial Stout 13% ABV Longmont, CO

Tap 19 Exile - Play Date

Tap 19 Exile - Play Date

$7.00

16 Oz Can Schwarzbier 6% ABV Des Moines, IA

Tap 20 Jefferson County - POG

Tap 20 Jefferson County - POG

$8.00

16 Oz Can Traditional Cider 6.2% ABV Fairfield, IA

Tap 21 Golden Road - Mango Cart

Tap 21 Golden Road - Mango Cart

$5.00

16 Oz Can Fruit Beer 4% ABV Los Angeles, CA

Tap 23 Big Grove - Boomtown

Tap 23 Big Grove - Boomtown

$6.00

16oz Can Golden Ale 4.5% ABV Iowa City, IA

Ciders and Sours

Jefferson Co. Ciderworks - Tropical Pineapple

$6.00

16 oz can Cider 6.5% ABV

Jefferson Co. Ciderworks OG Apple

$6.00

Semi-Sweet Hard Apple Cider, 6.2% ABV, 16 oz can

Jefferson County - Lemon Lavender

$6.00

16 oz can Cider 6.2% ABV

Jefferson Co. Ciderworks Strawberry Lemon

$6.00

16oz Can Cider 5.5% ABV

Jefferson Co. Ciderworks - Black N Blue Session

$6.00

16 oz Can Cider 4% ABV

Cans & Bottles

Westbrook Brewing Co - Do You Like Spicy Nachos?

$20.00

12% ABV Strong Ale

Bud Light 16 Oz Can

$4.00

Budwiser 16 Oz Can

$4.00

Miller Lite 16 Oz Can

$4.00

Coors Light 16 Oz Can

$4.00

MIch Ultra 16 Oz Can

$4.00

Blue Moon 16 Oz Can

$4.00Out of stock

Founders - All Day IPA

$4.00

IPA- Session, 4.7% ABV, 12 oz Can

Buxton - Yellow Belly

$17.00

Imperial - Stout 11% ABV 12 oz Bottle Buxton, Derbyshire

Prairie Artisan Ales - Screenshot

$15.00

Imperial - Stout 11% ABV 12 oz bottle Krebs, OK

Prairie Artisan Ales - Mocha Noir

$23.00

Imperial - Stout 14% ABV 13 oz bottle Krebs, OK

Toppling Goliath - Psuedo Sue

$7.00

16 oz can 5.8% ABV Pale Ale

Cocktails & Wine

Moscow Mule for 2

$12.99

Tito's Vodka, Lime, Ginger Beer

Blueberry Lemon Mule for 2

$12.99

Stoli Blueberry Vodka, blueberries, lemon, ginger beer

Blueberry Mojito for 2

$12.99

Bacardi Rum, blueberry, lime, mint

Barone Fini - Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Italy

Umberto - Moscato d' Asti

$36.00

Asti, Italy

Sonoma Cutrer - Chardonnay

$49.00

Sonoma Coast, California

Bliss Pinot Noir

$44.00

California

Charles Smith "The Velvet Devil" - Merlot

$34.00

Columbia Valley, Washington

Shakes

Will's Shake of the Month - Pumpkin Pie

Will's Shake of the Month - Pumpkin Pie

$9.00

Pumpkin ice cream, caramel and marshmallow drizzle, sprinkles, fall candies, topped with whipped cream and your very own piece of pumpkin pie! A portion of the proceeds go to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital!

Birthday Cake Shake

Birthday Cake Shake

$9.00

birthday cake ice cream, confetti cake, cake crumble, whipped cream, sprinkles

Lemon Blueberry Shake

Lemon Blueberry Shake

$9.00Out of stock

lemon-blueberry cheesecake ice cream, blueberry coulis, crushed lemonheads, sugared blueberries, lemon blueberry cheesecake, & whipped cream

Strawberry Cheesecake Shake

Strawberry Cheesecake Shake

$9.00

strawberry cheesecake ice cream, graham crackers, teddy grahams, strawberry coulis, cheesecake, & whipped cream

Chocolate Brownie Overload Shake

Chocolate Brownie Overload Shake

$9.00

Chocolate ice cream, dark chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup, chocolate chips, kit kats, caramel, & whipped cream

Cookie Dough Shake

Cookie Dough Shake

$9.00Out of stock

cookie dough ice cream, chocolate chips, cookie dough, chocolate chip cookie, chocolate syrup, cookie crumble, & whipped cream

S'mores Shake

S'mores Shake

$9.00Out of stock

S'mores ice cream topped with fresh whipped cream, mallow cream, chocolate sauce, toasted marshmallows, teddy grahams, Hersheys chocolate & graham cracker squares

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

topped with whipped cream, nilla wafers, cherry

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips, cherry

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

topped with whipped cream, strawberry coulis, cherry

Features

I-O-Hana

I-O-Hana

$15.00

Two teriyaki marinated burger patties, cheddar & swiss cheeses, ham, bacon, seasoned pineapple, roasted garlic aioli & brown sugar glaze

Hot Honey Chicken Sammy

Hot Honey Chicken Sammy

$15.50

Spicy fried chicken, pepperjack, bacon, fried jalapenos, sweet & smokey aioli , hot honey sauce. Served with Cajun shoestring fries

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.50

Served with our Chipotle Ranch

5ive Cities Beer Battered Cheese Curds

5ive Cities Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$11.50

Served with our Chipotle Ranch & Raspberry-Jalapeno Sauce

Parmesan Pretzel

$13.00

Housemade pretzel with cheese fondue & pub mustard

Smoked Chicken Street Corn Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips topped with smoked chicken, chihuahua queso, roasted corn, pickled jalapenos, cojita, cilantro, lime, salsa, & elote crema

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Bone-in or boneless with your choice of sauce

Loaded Buffalo Chicken Tots

Loaded Buffalo Chicken Tots

$13.50

Tater tots topped with smoked buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch, scallions

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.50

Served with fresh vegetables, tortilla chips, ciabtta

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.00

Cheddar& chihuahua cheeses, bacon, garlic-herb cream

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.50

romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Southwest Cobb Salad

Southwest Cobb Salad

$12.50

romaine, cheddar & chihuahua cheeses, egg, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, corn salsa, tortilla strips, ancho-peanut dressing

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$12.50

kale, goat cheese, strawberries, toasted coconut, grape tomatoes, candied walnuts, vanilla vinaigrette

Chop Chop Salad

Chop Chop Salad

$12.50

cabbage, kale, mandarin oranges, cucumber, red pepper, carrot, cilantro, edamame, wonton strips, & thai peanut dressing

Bruschetta Salad

$12.50

romaine, arugula, parmesan, kalamata olives, tomato-onion relish, basil, focaccia, balsamic vinaigrette

Noods

White Cheddar Mac

$11.00

cavatappi tossed with white cheddar and topped with toasted breadcrumbs & chives

Buffalo Mac

Buffalo Mac

$13.00

cavatappi tossed with white cheddar & topped with smoked buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, breadcrumbs and chives

BBQ Brisket Mac

BBQ Brisket Mac

$14.00

cavatappi tossed with white cheddar and topped with smoked brisket, honey-chipotle BBQ, onion strings, breadcrumbs, & chives

Thai Peanut Noodles

Thai Peanut Noodles

$16.00

ahi tuna, carrot, red pepper, snap peas, shitake mushrooms, carrot, edamame, broccoli, wonton strips, thai peanut sauce, cilantro

Teriyaki Hoisin Noodles

$16.00

grilled chicken, carrot, red pepper, edamame, broccoli, shitake mushrooms, cilantro, snap peas, wonton strips, teriyaki-hoisin sauce

Tacos

Steak Tacos

$17.00

Three tacos on flour tortillas topped with flat iron steak, pico de gallo, pickled slaw, elote crema, cilantro, & lime

Thai Peanut Tacos

$14.00

Three tacos on flour tortillas topped with thai peanut chicken, red pepper, pickled slaw, peanuts, & cilantro

BBQ Brisket Tacos

$14.00

Three tacos on flour tortillas topped with brisket, honey-chipotle BBQ, pickled slaw, cheddar & chihuahua cheeses, pickled jalapenos

Signature burgers

CS Burger

CS Burger

$12.50

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles

Whiskey Bleu Burger

Whiskey Bleu Burger

$14.50

bacon, bleu cheese, caramelized onions, whiskey glaze

Guacamole Burger

$13.50

guacamole, pepperjack cheese, corn salsa, cojita, tortilla strips

The "Oh No" Burger

The "Oh No" Burger

$13.50

cheese curds, fried pickles, chipotle ranch

Portabello & Swiss Burger

Portabello & Swiss Burger

$13.50

swiss cheese, portabello mushrooms, caramelized onions

Chickpea

$13.50Out of stock

housemade chickpea patty, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, garlic-herb cream

Sunny Burger

$14.50

smoked gouda cheese, bacon, sunny egg, bacon jam, everything bagel bun

Piled High Burger

Piled High Burger

$14.50

american cheese, bacon, white cheddar mac, chili cheese fritos, buffalo-BBQ sauce

Fire & Smoke Burger

$14.50

pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapenos, bacon, jalapeno poppers, sweet & smokey aioli

BBQ Brisket & Bacon Burger

$14.50

cheddar cheese, brisket, bacon, onion strings, honey-chipotle BBQ

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Grilled Cheese

$13.00

grilled chciken, bacon, tomato, chipotle ranch on toasted sourdough

The Standard Club

The Standard Club

$14.00

house smoked turkey, bacon, ham, cheddar, swiss, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli on sourdough

Smoked Brisket

$13.50

smoked brisket, bacon jam, pickled slaw, honey-chipotle BBQ on housemade bun

Spicy Chicky Sammy

Spicy Chicky Sammy

$13.00

cajun fried chicken, pepperjack, chipotle aioli, pickles, buttermilk onion strings, jalapeno poppers on housemade bun

Iowa Pork Tenderloin

Iowa Pork Tenderloin

$15.00

pork tenderloin with tomato, lettuce, red onion, pickle, garlic aioli on a housemade bun

Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap

Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.50

crispy chicken, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing on a flour tortilla

Salmon Sammy

$14.50Out of stock

salmon patty, tomato jam, arugula, cucumber, lemon aioli on a housemade bun

Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$13.50

Buffalo fried chicken, ranch, cheddar & chihuahua cheeses, romaine, flour tortilla

Steak Sammy

$17.00

Flat iron steak, caramelized onions, bleu cheese, arugula, horseradish aioli, focaccia

Rueben

$14.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island, cherry rye

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid's Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kid's Butter Noodles

$7.00

Sides

Pickled Slaw

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Cheesy Tots

$6.00

Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

with bacon jam

French Fries

$3.00

Side Cheese Curds

$7.00

Tomato Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Corn Chowder

$6.00

Side Cheesy Fries

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coca-Cola - 16oz

Coca-Cola - 16oz

$2.95
Diet Coke - 16oz

Diet Coke - 16oz

$2.95
Sprite - 16oz

Sprite - 16oz

$2.95
Barqs Root Beer - 16oz

Barqs Root Beer - 16oz

$2.95
Orange Fanta - 16oz

Orange Fanta - 16oz

$2.95
Mr. Pibb - 16oz

Mr. Pibb - 16oz

$2.95
Hi-C Orange Lavaburst - 16oz

Hi-C Orange Lavaburst - 16oz

$2.95
Lemonade -16oz

Lemonade -16oz

$2.95

Iced Tea - 16oz

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We specialize in exciting and innovative craft beer, cocktails, and food in a unique urban setting!

Website

Location

2239 Falcon Ave, Bettendorf, IA 52722

Directions

Gallery
Central Standard - Bettendorf image

Popular restaurants in Bettendorf

The Tangled Wood - FOOD DRINK FRIENDS
orange star4.2 • 485
3636 TANGLEWOOD RD BETTENDORF, IA 52722
View restaurantnext
Twin Span Brewing - Bettplex
orange star4.5 • 103
6776 Championship Dr Bettendorf, IA 52722
View restaurantnext
FoodAffair Bistro
orange star4.0 • 26
1015 Utica Ridge Place Bettendorf, IA 52722
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bettendorf
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Rock Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Dixon
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston