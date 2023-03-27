Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen imageView gallery

Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

320 E CLYBOURN ST

Milwaukee, WI 53202

FOOD

Bread & Boards

Focaccia

$6.00

Vegan, Vegetarian

Small Cheese & Charcuterie

$19.00

Large Cheese & Charcuterie

$29.00

Sharable Plates

!FIRE!

Big Pretzel

$14.00

Charred Broccolini

$13.00

Feta Dip

$12.00

Fries and Aioli

$9.00

Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

Soups, Salads, & Veg

!FIRE!

Beets & Brussels Salad

$13.00

Central Standard Salad

$10.00

Charred Broccolini

$13.00

Couscous Bowl

$12.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Quinoa & Spinach Bowl

$11.00

Kale Salad

$12.00

Entrees

!FIRE!

Pappardella Ragu

$18.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crafthouse Cheeseburger

$16.00

Cubano

$15.00

Caprese Sandwich

$14.00

French Dip

$14.00

Half Chicken

$22.00Out of stock

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.00

Seasonal Risotto

$16.00

Chimichurri Steak

$24.00

Bourbon Pork Chop

$24.00

Desserts

FIRE!

Old Fashioned Panna Cotta

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Specials

Salmon Special

$24.00Out of stock

Beef Tenderloin

$31.00Out of stock

Sea Bass

$24.00Out of stock

BEVERAGES

NA Beverages

Almond Milk

$3.00

Buzz-Free Honeybee Cooler

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Cola

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemon-Lime

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

NA Cucumber Basil Booster

$5.00

NA Horchata

$5.00

NA Matcha Tonic

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Rishi Tea

$4.00

Seltzer Water

Squirt

$3.00

Untitled Art Chocolate Milk Stout

$7.00

Vennture Coffee

$3.00

Water

Lagunitas Hop Refresher

$7.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Beer

Cherry Devil

$8.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$6.00

Destihl Here Goes Nothin

$7.00

Destihl Peanut Butter Porter

$7.00

High Life 12 oz.

$5.00

High Life Shorty

$3.00

Hinterland Grand Cru

$8.00

Hinterland Saving Grace

$8.00

Hofbrau Original

$7.00

Leinie's Original

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Miller Lite - 16oz can

$6.00

Mobcraft Padishah

$12.00

Modelo

$6.00

Riverwest Stein

$6.00

Rogue Dead Guy Ale

$7.00

Spotted Cow

$6.00

Stiegl Radler

$7.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Seltzer

$7.00

Toppling Goliath KING Sue

$9.00

Toppling Goliath Psuedo Sue

$9.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Special Event Drinks

5 Dollar Bloody

$5.00

5 Dollar Old Fashioned

$5.00

5 Dollar Yoga Drink

$5.00

Cupid's Cosmo

$12.00

LIQUOR LIST

Vodka

CS Vodka

$8.00

Door County Cherry Vodka

$8.00

Gin

Guided Trail Gin

$8.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Cabin Strength

$12.00Out of stock

CS Bourbon

$8.00

George Washington Rye Whiskey

$8.00

High Rye Whiskey

$8.00

L Flag Bourbon

$8.00

Red Cabin Bourbon

$10.00

Brandy

Chocolate Mint Brandy

$10.00

Dark Chocolate Brandy

$10.00

North Brandy

$8.00

Toppling Brandy

$10.00

Blackberry Brandy

$10.00

RETAIL

Accessories

Barrel Cask

$60.00Out of stock

Belts

$25.00

CS Logo Golf Balls

$12.00

CSCD Socks

$25.00

Dog Collar

$20.00

Dog Leash

$25.00

Golf Towel

$12.00

Keychain

$5.00

Lapel Pin

$5.00

Old Fashioned Poster

$10.00

Scarf

$12.00

Scarf & Beanie Combo

$20.00

Sweatshirt blanket

$25.00

Take Home Bags

$10.00

Walker Sculpture

$125.00

Wireless Charger

$12.00

Large Tote Bag

$15.00

Bottles

Blackberry Brandy - 750ml

$32.00

Bourbon Maple Syrup

$15.00

Dockside Bourbon - 750ml

$35.00

Brandy Bundle

$50.00

Cabin Strength - 750ml

$60.00Out of stock

Cherries - Bourbon

$9.00

Cherries - Brandy

$9.00

Chocolate Brandy - 750ml

$32.00

Daily Grind - Coffee Vodka - 750ml

$30.00

Door County Cherry Vodka - 375ml

$15.00Out of stock

Door County Cherry Vodka - 750ml

$30.00

Guided Trail Gin - 750ml

$30.00

Hinterland Brandy - 750ml

$32.00

Hofbrau Brandy - 750ml

$32.00

L Flag Bourbon - 750ml

$38.00

L Flag/Brewers T-Shirt Combo

$50.00

North Brandy - 750ml

$25.00

Pour Ready Cherry Lemonade - 750ml

$20.00

Pour Ready Cherry Mule - 750ml

$20.00

Red Cabin Bourbon - 750ml

$40.00

Riverbend Rye Whiskey - 750ml

$38.00

Rye Whiskey Maple Syrup

$15.00

Toppling Goliath Brandy - 750ml

$32.00

Standard Issue Vodka - 750ml

$25.00

Washington Rye Whiskey - 750ml

$38.00

Holiday Mini Bottle Gift Box

$29.00

Brandy H.O.F Bottle - 750ml

$15.00

Games

Deck of Cards

$12.00

Ring Toss

$40.00

Glassware

Camping Mug

$10.00

Central Standard Cocktail Glass

$8.00

Central Standard Flask

$15.00

Central Standard Insulated Tumbler

$35.00Out of stock

Central Standard Mug (Cream)

$25.00

Central Standard Mug (Navy)

$25.00

Hats

Blaze Orange Hat

$20.00

Blue and Red Walker Trucker

$25.00

CS Logo Wood Tag

$5.00

Flat Bill Hat

$25.00

Grey Fitted

$15.00

Magnetic Red Hat

$15.00

MKE Made Wood Tag

$5.00

North Brandy Wood Tag

$5.00

Red Badge Trucker Hat

$25.00

Red Fitted

$15.00

Walker Wood Tag

$5.00

Visor

$15.00

Brown Beanie

$12.00

Grey Beanie

$32.00

Red Badge Trucker w/ Stripes

$25.00

Shirts

Bourbon T-Shirt - VNeck

$25.00

Bourbon T-Shirt - Crew Neck

$25.00

Employee Tee (navy)

$10.00

Old Fashioned Long Sleeve

$40.00

Plaid Logo Grey Long Sleeve

$35.00

Walker Baseball 3/4 sleeve

$30.00

Walker T-Shirt - Bucks

$25.00

Walker T-Shirt - Grey

$25.00

White Pour Ready

$10.00

Walker T-Shirt - Blue Brewers

$25.00

Red and White Baseball T-Shirt

$30.00

I Heart Bourbon T-Shirt

$25.00

Vintage Rise Tee - Baby Blue

$25.00

Vintage Rise Tee - Navy Blue

$25.00

Navy Golf Polo

$80.00

Grey Wrap Around Walker Tee

$25.00

Grey Wrap Around Walker V-Neck

$25.00

Navy Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$29.00

Baby Onesie

$25.00

Pet Tee

$22.00

Sweatshirts/Jackets/Pants

Black Spyder 1\4 Zip

$130.00

Green Plaid Hoody

$49.00

Cowl Neck Sweatshirt

$44.00

Grey Plaid Logo Woman's Sweatshirt

$35.00

Grey Vintage Fleece 1\4 Zip

$70.00

Iron Joc Black Hoody

$50.00Out of stock

Milwaukee Made

$40.00

Navy CSD Sweatshirt

$40.00

North Face Vest

$125.00

Under Armor Pullover

$85.00

Light Blue MKE Made Hoodie

$40.00

Navy Zip Up Hoodie

$30.00

Puma Golf 1/4 Zip

$95.00

Vintage Rise Sweatshirt

$40.00

Grey Jogger Pants

$35.00

Drag Brunch

Tickets

Bottomless

$25.00

Ticket for show

$5.00

Cocktails

Pink Lemonade NA

$7.00

A** Tap

$11.00

Banana Hammock

$11.00

Bloody Mary (Drag)

$11.00

Peach Fuzz

$11.00

Purple People Eater

$11.00

Queen's Sunrise

$11.00

Soft Screw

$11.00

Take Off Your Masc

$11.00

Shots

Bad B*tch Bomb

$6.00

Basic B*tch Bomb

$6.00

Pickles Got Back

$6.00

Short King Shooter

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Craft distillery with award winning spirits and cocktails. An elevated dining menu from a scratch kitchen and top it all off with a rooftop patio.

Website

Location

320 E CLYBOURN ST, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

Gallery
Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen image

