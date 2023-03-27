Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Craft distillery with award winning spirits and cocktails. An elevated dining menu from a scratch kitchen and top it all off with a rooftop patio.
Location
320 E CLYBOURN ST, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
FreshFin - MKE Third Ward - 316 N Milwaukee St
No Reviews
316 N. Milwaukee St. Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurant
Kitchen+Bar - Milwaukee - Drury Plaza #183
No Reviews
700 North Water Street Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurant