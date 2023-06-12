Restaurant header imageView gallery

Central Station Grill

744 Reviews

$$

200 South Montgomery Street

Suite A

Starkville, MS 39759

Popular Items

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$9.99

Cabbage, carrots, onions, celery, and Asian pork. Served with slaw and dipping sauce.

Tenderloin Steak Skewers App

Tenderloin Steak Skewers App

$11.99

Two skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple. Served with fries.

Fried Cheese Pepper Jack

Fried Cheese Pepper Jack

$9.49

Panko-Crusted Fried Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.


Appetizers

Bourbon Street Nachos

Bourbon Street Nachos

$12.99

Shrimp, crawfish, andouille sausage, sautéed red bell peppers, onions, chives & our homemade queso dip.

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.99

Served with Ranch dressing, celery & carrots.

Fried Cheese Mixed

Fried Cheese Mixed

$9.49

Panko-Crusted Fried Mozzarella and Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.

Fried Cheese Mozzarella

Fried Cheese Mozzarella

$9.49

Panko-Crusted Fried Mozzarella Cheese served with ranch dressing.

Fried Cheese Pepper Jack

Fried Cheese Pepper Jack

$9.49

Panko-Crusted Fried Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.

Loaded Queso Dip

$8.49

Queso blanco topped with chorizo, black beans and banana peppers, served with tortilla chips.

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$6.99

Homemade tortilla chips served with fresh queso dip.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$9.99

Cabbage, carrots, onions, celery, and Asian pork. Served with slaw and dipping sauce.

Tenderloin Steak Skewers App

Tenderloin Steak Skewers App

$11.99

Two skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple. Served with fries.

White BBQ Chicken Nachos

White BBQ Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses, chicken breast, pico de gallo, black beans, sliced jalapeño, queso, white BBQ sauce & scallions.

Steaks

Caribbean Ribeye Dinner

Caribbean Ribeye Dinner

$31.99

12-ounce Certified Angus Beef® ribeye marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple.

Caribbean Ribeye Lunch

Caribbean Ribeye Lunch

$25.99

12-ounce Certified Angus Beef® ribeye marinated in soy, pineapple, garlic & ginger.

Classic Ribeye (Dinner)

$31.99

12 ounce Certified Angus Beef ribeye, hand cut in house, chargrilled and seasoned with our house blend of spices, served with your choice of side and soup or salad.

Classic Ribeye (Lunch)

$26.99

12 ounce Certified Angus Beef ribeye, hand cut in house, chargrilled and seasoned with our house blend of spices, served with your choice of side.

Smoked Boneless Pork Chop (Dinner)

Smoked Boneless Pork Chop (Dinner)

$21.99

Boneless pork chop, chargrilled and brushed with a chipotle glaze, served with garlic mashed potatoes & brussel sprouts as sides served with a Caesar, House or Wedge Salad.

Smoked Boneless Pork Chop (Lunch)

Smoked Boneless Pork Chop (Lunch)

$17.99

Boneless pork chop, chargrilled and brushed with a chipotle glaze, served with garlic mashed potatoes & brussel sprouts as sides.

Steak Skewer Lunch

Steak Skewer Lunch

$20.99

Four skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple. Served with BBQ sauce.

Tenderloin Steak Skewers Entree Dinner

Tenderloin Steak Skewers Entree Dinner

$24.99

Four skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple. Served with BBQ sauce.

Seafood

Blackened Catfish Dinner

Blackened Catfish Dinner

$17.99

Mississippi farm-raised, Cajun-spiced & blackened in a cast iron skillet. Served with steamed vegetables & rice pilaf. Gluten free. Mississippi farm-raised, Cajun-spiced & blackened in a cast iron skillet. Served with steamed vegetables & rice pilaf. Gluten free. Served with your choice of Caesar, House or Wedge Salad.

Blackened Catfish Lunch

Blackened Catfish Lunch

$13.49

Mississippi farm-raised, Cajun-spiced & blackened in a cast iron skillet. Served with steamed vegetables & rice pilaf. Gluten free.

Sweet Chipotle Glazed Salmon (Dinner)

Sweet Chipotle Glazed Salmon (Dinner)

$23.99

Fresh salmon cut in house, grilled and brushed with a sweet chipotle glaze. Served with fresh steamed broccoli & rice pilaf.

Sweet Chipotle Glazed Salmon (Lunch)

Sweet Chipotle Glazed Salmon (Lunch)

$15.99

Fresh salmon cut in house, grilled and brushed with a sweet chipotle glaze. Served with fresh steamed broccoli & rice pilaf.

Nola Pasta Dinner

Nola Pasta Dinner

$18.99

Cavatappi pasta, andouille sausage, bacon, chicken, shrimp & crawfish tossed with onions & bell peppers. Finished with a Cajun gumbo cream sauce.

Nola Pasta Lunch

Nola Pasta Lunch

$12.99

Cavatappi pasta, andouille sausage, bacon, chicken, shrimp & crawfish tossed with onions & bell peppers. Finished with a Cajun gumbo cream sauce.

Chicken

Chicken & Shrimp Pontchartrain (Dinner)

Chicken & Shrimp Pontchartrain (Dinner)

$19.99

Cajun seasoned chicken breast, sauteed shrimp smothered in a light Pontchartrain sauce with tomatoes, spinach and green onions over garlic mashed potatoes as a side. Served with your choice of Caesar, House or Wedge Salad.

Chicken & Shrimp Pontchartrain (Lunch)

Chicken & Shrimp Pontchartrain (Lunch)

$11.99

Cajun seasoned chicken breast, sauteed shrimp smothered in a light Pontchartrain sauce with tomatoes, spinach and green onions over garlic mashed potatoes as a side.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$16.99

Parmesan cream sauce with a hint of garlic & zesty chili tomatoes, topped with grilled chicken breast.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Lunch

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Lunch

$13.99

Parmesan cream sauce with a hint of garlic & zesty chili tomatoes, topped with grilled chicken breast.

Chicken Picatta Dinner

Chicken Picatta Dinner

$17.99

Pan-fried chicken breast with a light caper-lemon butter sauce. Served with mashed potatoes & grilled asparagus.

Chicken Picatta Lunch

Chicken Picatta Lunch

$12.99

Pan-fried chicken breast with a light caper-lemon butter sauce. Served with mashed potatoes & grilled asparagus.

Chicken Tenders Dinner

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$13.49

Hand-breaded tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.

Chicken Tenders Dinner Grilled

$13.49

Grilled chicken tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.

Chicken Tenders Lunch

Chicken Tenders Lunch

$12.49

Hand-breaded tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.

Chicken Tenders Lunch Grilled

$12.49

Grilled chicken tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.99

Cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions.

Mini Angus Burgers

Mini Angus Burgers

$12.49

Thousand Island, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & cheese.

Sweet Heat Chicken Sliders

Sweet Heat Chicken Sliders

$11.99

Fried chicken tenders tossed in our sweet heat sauce on Hawaiian rolls. Served with ranch dressing & Schwartz pickle

Vegan Burger

$9.99

Sandwiches

Baja Tacos Fish

Baja Tacos Fish

$11.99

Topped with a fresh tomato salsa & chipotle dressing, packed in two flour tortillas. Served with cheese-topped nachos.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with fries.

Grill Club

Grill Club

$10.99

Traditional club with ham, turkey, two cheeses, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & honey mustard stacked on wheat. Served with fries.

Pepper Jack Philly

$11.99

Thinly sliced certified Angus Beef, pepperoncini peppers, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese and garlic aioli mayonnaise on a soft hoagie roll. Served with French Fries.

Ribeye Sandwich

Ribeye Sandwich

$13.99

Certified Angus Beef® served on sourdough with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fries.

Smokehouse Pork Sandwich

Smokehouse Pork Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Flatbread, pork loin, Swiss, white BBQ, cabbage slaw. Served with Sweet Potato fries as a side.

Salads

Fiesta Chicken Salad

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$13.99

Romaine, grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, roasted corn salsa, crispy onion strings, & house made BBQ ranch.

Fried Chicken Club Salad

Fried Chicken Club Salad

$11.99

Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.

Grilled Chicken Club Salad

Grilled Chicken Club Salad

$11.99

Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.

Pecan Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

Pecan Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

$11.99

Spring greens, fresh seasonal fruit, candied pecans & blackberry-balsamic vinaigrette.

Soup & Caesar Salad

Soup & Caesar Salad

$9.99

A Bowl of the Soup of the Day and a small Caesar Salad.

Soup & House Salad

$9.99

A Bowl of the Soup of the Day served with a Small House Salad with your choice of dressing.

Soup & Wedge Salad

$9.99

A Bowl of the Soup of the Day served with a Small Wedge Salad with your choice of dressing.

Steakhouse Salad

Steakhouse Salad

$13.99

Two steak sticks marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple served over romaine with blue cheese dressing & crumbles, bell peppers, tomato, egg & fried onions.

Strawberry Poppyseed Salad

$12.99

House salad mix, spinach, dried cranberries, honey crisp apples, parmesan cheese, dried blueberries, sunflower seeds and strawberries. Tossed in a poppy seed dressing topped with a grilled chicken breast.

Daily Lunch Specials

Chicken Parmesan (Monday)

$10.95

Traditional chicken parmesan with fettucine pasta.

Beef Tips & Rice (Tuesday)

Beef Tips & Rice (Tuesday)

$10.95Out of stock

Braised beef tips and gravy served over rice.

Hamburger Steak Special (Wednesday)

$10.95Out of stock

Good ole southern style hamburger steak, onions & gravy served with mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables.

Crab Cakes Special (Thursday)

$10.95Out of stock

Crawfish & Crab Cakes served with mashed potatoes and a Balsamic dressed house salad.

Fried Catfish Basket Special (Friday)

$11.95Out of stock

Crispy fried catfish served with homemade tarter sauce & French Fries.

Kids

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$6.99
Kid Chicken Strips

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.99
Kid Corn Dog

Kid Corn Dog

$6.99
Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99
Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Soups

Soup Bowl

Soup Bowl

$3.99

Soups

Soup Cup

Soup Cup

$2.99

Soups

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Fudge brownie, chocolate syrup & vanilla ice cream.

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$5.99

A huge slice with warm caramel & pecans.

Wild Berry Cobbler

Wild Berry Cobbler

$5.99

Blueberries, raspberries, blackberries & strawberries baked in a delicious cobbler pastry with vanilla ice cream & whipped topping.

Sides

Asparagus

Asparagus

$2.99
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$2.99
Broccoli

Broccoli

$2.99

Honey & Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$2.99
French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Fruit

Fruit

$2.99
Gouda Grits

Gouda Grits

$2.99
Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$2.99
Loaded Mash Potatoes

Loaded Mash Potatoes

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$3.99
Side Wedge Salad

Side Wedge Salad

$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Beverages

*Sweet Tea

$2.69

*UnSweet Tea

$2.69

*Half and Half Tea

$2.69

Coffee

$2.25
Coke

Coke

$2.69
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.69Out of stock

Decaf Coffee

$2.09
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.69
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.69

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.99

Gallon Unsweetened Tea

$6.99
Kid Coke

Kid Coke

$1.69
Kid Diet Coke

Kid Diet Coke

$1.69

Kid Diet Dr Pepper

$1.69
Kid Dr Pepper

Kid Dr Pepper

$1.69
Kid Lemonade

Kid Lemonade

$1.69
Kid Sprite

Kid Sprite

$1.69

Kid Sweet Tea

$1.69
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.39

Milk

$2.69
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.69Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$2.69

Water Panna

$2.69

Water Pellegrino

$2.69
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 am
"Our eclectic menu of food, inspired by cuisines from all over the globe, is prepared with the freshest ingredients in a world-class kitchen and served in an upscale sports bar setting — offering your party an option everyone is sure to enjoy. Whatever you're in the mood for, it's on at The Grill."

200 South Montgomery Street, Suite A, Starkville, MS 39759

