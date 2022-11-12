Central Station Steak and Ale imageView gallery

Central Station Steak and Ale

1,484 Reviews

$$

2281 Central Ave

CAMBRIDGE, OH 43725

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
8OZ NY Strip
Fish + Chips

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Fried Peppers

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried Zucchini

$9.00

Frog Leg App

$13.00

Lobster Mushrooms

$16.00

Nachos W/ salsa

$7.00

Onion Rings App

$9.00

Pickles/peppers

$8.00

Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls

$12.00

Spicy Cheese Curds Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Tavern Chips

$10.00

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Tort Chips

$5.00

Chips And Salsa

$7.00

Bacon Cheddar Tots

$8.00

Burgers

A-1 Steakhouse Burger

$14.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Bison Burger

$16.00

Black + Bleu Burger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Grilled Cheese Bacon Burger

$16.00

Hamburger

$11.00

Mac + Cheese Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Pulled Pork BBQ Burger

$15.00

Smokehouse Burger

$13.00

Spicy Jalapeno Jack Burger

$13.00

What the Cluck Burger

$15.00

Chicken, Pork & More

1 Grilled Chix

$13.00

Baby Back Ribs 1/2

$22.00

Baby Back Ribs Full

$32.00

BBQ Chicken Breast

$16.00

BBQ Sampler

$24.00

Chicken Bruschetta W/ Garlic Bread

$17.00

Chicken Parmesan W/ Garlic Bread

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

2 Fish Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

3 Fish Tacos

$16.00

Special

Wed Slushy

$7.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$11.00

Daily Special

$23.00Out of stock

Veteran Steak Meal

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$6.00

Ice Cream

$1.50

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Key Lime

$5.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Lava

$5.00

Happy Birthday!

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Kids

Kids 6oz Sirloin

$10.00

Kids 8pc Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce

$8.00

Kids Strips

$7.00

Kids Fettucchini Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Fettucchini W/ Chicken

$11.00

Pasta

Dinner Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Dinner Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00

Dinner Steak + Mushroom Alfredo

$22.00

Dinner Veggie Alfredo

$15.00

Lunch Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Lunch Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Lunch Steak + Mushroom Alfredo

$16.00

Lunch Veggie Alfredo

$12.00

Mediterranean Pasta

$14.00

Spaghetti

$12.00

Salads

Black + Bleu Salad

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chef Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled Steak Salad

$20.00

House Salad

$7.00

Sandwiches & More

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.00

Steak Wrap

$15.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Bbq Sand

$10.00

Seafood

Fish + Chips

$17.00

Frog Legs

$19.00

Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Hand Breaded Shrimp

$24.00

Honey Glazed Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Lake Erie Walleye

$22.00

Lobster Tail

$40.00

Seared Sea Scallops

$29.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Sides

(1) Chicken Strip

$1.50

(1) Fried Shrimp

$1.50

(1) Grilled Chicken Breast Side

$5.00

Add Bun

$0.50

Apple sauce

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00Out of stock

Baked Potato

$5.00

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Broccoli With Cheese

$5.50

Caesar salad

$5.00

California Blend

$5.00

Chips

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Cottage Cheese

$5.00

Egg

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Garlic Bread (1)

$2.00

Lobster Tail (1)

$16.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Onion Rings Side

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Salmon

$9.00

Sauteed Mush And Onion

$2.00

Sauteed Mushroom

$1.00

Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Scallops (5)

$16.00

Shrimp (3)

$5.00

Side Alfredo

$1.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Small Pasta Noodles

$3.00

Steak Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$5.00

Sweet potato fries

$5.00

Tort Chips

$3.00

Side 4 Strips Bacon

$3.00

Loaf Bread

$1.00

Soups

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Cup Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$8.00

Cup Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Steaks

12 OZ Sirloin

$30.00

12OZ NY Strip

$33.00

12OZ Ribeye

$36.00

8OZ Filet Mignon

$43.00

8OZ NY Strip

$26.00

8oz Prime Sirloin Filet

$28.00

6oz Sirloin

$15.00

Prime Rib

$33.00

Surf & Turf

$49.00

Surf & Turf W/ 5 Scallops

$49.00

Bottled & Canned

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Brewdog Elvis Juice

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Premiere

$4.00

Deschutes Ipa

$5.00

Dos EquisXX

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Guiness Draught

$4.75

Heineken

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Odouls

$3.75

Redds

$4.00

Rhinegeist Truth IPA

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$4.25

Smirnoff

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.75

Stella Cider

$4.25

Twisted Tea

$3.00

White Claw Blk Cherry

$3.00

White Claw Mango

$3.00

White Claw Rasp

$3.00

Yuengling Oktoberfest

$4.25

Bodhi Ipa

$5.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blow Job

$7.00

Blueberry Pancake Shot

$5.00

Buckeye Shot

$5.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Captains Revenge

$9.00

Caramel Apple

$7.00

Central Signature

$9.00

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Cosmo Crossing

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Downhome Punch

$8.00

Electric Lemonade

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Georgia Peach

$7.00

Gin Martini

$8.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Irish Breakfast

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Trash Can

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Kahula & Creme

$7.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Choo Choo

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Love Potion

$7.00

Lucky Lagoon

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Melon Ball

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Peach Caboose

$7.00

Peach Moscato

$7.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Pink Starburst

$8.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sex on the beach

$7.00

Slushy

$8.00

Sweet Tart

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tropical Dream

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Virgin Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Vodka Martini

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Watermelon Crawl

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Gummy Bear

$6.00

1oz Cherry Vodka 1/2oz Triple Sec Sour Mix Sierra Mist

White Russian

$7.00

Pixie Stick Shot

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00

Hearts On Fire

$6.00

Domestic Beer Buckets

Domestic Beer Buckets

$12.50

Draft Beer

16 oz Bud Light

$4.00

16 oz Miller Lite

$4.00

16 oz Seasonal

$5.00

16 oz Yuengling

$4.00

Liquor

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Tangueray

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Tangueray

$12.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Apple

$3.50

Baileys

$6.00

Blackberry Brandy

$3.50

Blue Curacao

$3.50

Buttershots

$3.50

Carolans

$4.50

Chambord

$4.50

Cointreau

$5.00

Courvosier

$5.50

Creme De Banana

$3.50

Creme De Cocoa

$3.50

Creme De Mint

$3.50

Disaronno

$6.00

Drambuie

$5.50

Frangelico

$4.50

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Licor 43

$5.00

Midori

$4.50

Peach Schnapps

$3.50

Razzmatazz

$3.50

Rumchata

$5.00

Rumpleminze

$5.00

Sambuca

$5.00

Strawberry

$3.50

Triple Sec

$3.50

Watermelon

$3.50

DBL Amaretto

$7.00

DBL Razzmatazz

$5.00

DBL Buttershots

$5.00

DBL Blackberry Brandy

$5.00

DBL Cointreau

$8.00

DBL Drambuie

$10.00

DBL Frangelico

$8.00

DBL Watermelon

$5.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$10.00

DBL Apple

$5.00

DBL Strawberry

$5.00

DBL Kahlua

$8.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$5.00

DBL Licor 43

$8.00

DBL Creme De Banana

$5.00

DBL Creme De Mint

$5.00

DBL Creme De Cocoa

$5.00

DBL Jagermeister

$8.00

DBL Rumpleminze

$8.00

DBL Disaronno

$8.00

DBL Courvosier

$10.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$6.00

DBL Rumchata

$6.00

DBL Midori

$8.00

DBL Carolans

$5.00

DBL Baileys

$5.00

DBL Chambord

$8.00

DBL Sambuca

$8.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi 151

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Myers Dark

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$6.00

DBL Bacardi 151

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$8.00

DBL Myers Dark

$8.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.00

DBL Malibu

$8.00

Glenlivet

$7.00

Johnny Walker Red

$7.00

DBL Well Scotch

$6.00

DBL Glenlivet

$8.00

DBL Well Bourbon

$6.00

Johnny Red

$13.00

DBL Johnny Red

$13.00

1800 Gold

$7.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Patron

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

$6.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$8.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$8.00

DBL 1800 Gold

$8.00

DBL Patron

$12.00

Absolut

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Pinnacle Cake

$5.50

Pinnacle Cherry

$5.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.50

Smirinoff Blueberry

$5.50

Smirinoff Caramel

$5.50

Smirinoff Grape

$5.50

Smirinoff Vanilla

$5.50

Smirnoff Watermelon

$5.50

Titos

$6.00

DBL Well Vodka

$6.00

DBL Absolut

$8.00

DBL Absolute Citron

$8.00

DBL Titos

$8.00

DBL Grey Goose

$10.00

DBL Kettle One

$10.00

DBL Smirinoff Grape

$8.00

DBL Smirinoff Blueberry

$8.00

DBL Smirinoff Vanilla

$8.00

DBL Pinnacle Whipped

$8.00

DBL Pinnacle Cherry

$8.00

DBL Pinnacle Cake

$8.00

DBL Pinnacle Salted Caramel

$8.00

Black Velvet

$6.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Dublinger

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam Bourbon

$6.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$7.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$7.00

Pendleton

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Tin Cup Whiskey

$6.00

Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon

$6.00

Wild Turkey American Honey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$7.00

DBL Black Velvet

$8.00

DBL Canadian Club

$8.00

DBL Crown Apple

$9.00

DBL Crown Peach

$9.00

DBL Crown Royal

$10.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$9.00

DBL Dubliner

$8.00

DBL Fireball

$7.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.00

DBL Jack Daniels Fire

$8.00

DBL Jameson

$8.00

DBL Jim Beam

$8.00

DBL Knob Creek

$9.00

DBL Makers Mark

$14.00

DBL Pendleton

$9.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$8.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$8.00

DBL Skrewball Peanut Butter

$14.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.00

DBL Wild Turkey American Honey

$9.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$13.00

DBL Jim Peach

$8.00

DBL Skrewball

$8.00

DBL Tin Cup

$11.00

N/A Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Mt.Dew

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

MT. Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Rasberry Tea

$3.00

Hot Choc

$2.00

Penny Test

$0.01

V Slushy

$5.00

Peach Tea

$3.00

Red Wine Bottle

BTL Franci Coppola

$27.00

BTL GT Concord

$25.00

BTL GT Fredonia

$25.00

BTL Mirassou

$25.00

BTL RG Ravens Rouge

$25.00

BTL RM Cabernet

$25.00

BTL RM Merlot

$25.00

BTL RM Pinot Noir

$25.00

BTL Roscato

$25.00

BTL WB Cab

$21.00

BTL WB Merlot

$21.00

BTL WB Pino Noir

$21.00

Red Wine Glass

Gls Franci Coppola

$8.00

Gls GT Concord

$7.00

Gls GT Fredonia

$7.00

Gls Mirassou Pinot Noir

$7.00

Gls Rob Mon Cabernet

$7.00

Gls Rob Mon Merlot

$7.00

Gls Rob Mon Pinot Noir

$7.00

Gls Roscato

$7.00

Gls WB Merlot

$6.00

Gls WB Cab

$6.00

Gls WB Pino Noir

$6.00

White Claw Buckets

White Claw Bucket

$13.00

Raspberry Lemonade Slushy

$13.00

Mudslide Slushy

$13.00

White Wine Glass

Gls Beringer Moscato

$7.00

Gls Beringer Pink Moscato

$7.00

Gls Beringer White Zin

$7.00

Gls GT Niagra

$7.00

Gls Rob Mon Chardonnay

$7.00

Gls St. Michelle Chard

$7.00

Gls St. Michelle Riesling

$7.00

Gls WB Chardonnay

$7.00

Gls WB Pino Grigio

$7.00

Gls WB Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

White Wine Bottle

BTL Beringer Moscato

$25.00

BTL Beringer Pink Moscato

$25.00

BTL Beringer White Zin

$25.00

BTL GT Niagra

$25.00

BTL Rob Mon Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL St. Michelle Chard

$25.00

BTL St. Michelle Riesling

$25.00

BTL WB Chardonnay

$21.00

BTL WB Pino Grigio

$21.00

BTL WB Sauvignon Blanc

$21.00

Saturday Slushy

Potion

$5.00

Rose

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2281 Central Ave, CAMBRIDGE, OH 43725

Directions

Gallery
Central Station Steak and Ale image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr. Lee's Family Restaurant - 2000 E Wheeling Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2000 E Wheeling Ave Cambridge, OH 43725
View restaurantnext
Theo's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,303
632 Wheeling Avenue Cambridge, OH 43725
View restaurantnext
Downtown Arena
orange starNo Reviews
1005 Wheeling Ave Cambridge, OH 43725
View restaurantnext
Brunswick Stew served with Homemade Cornbread.
orange starNo Reviews
1260 Southgate Pkwy Cambridge, OH 43725
View restaurantnext
KIK Extreme Desserts - 1228 Southgate Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
1228 Southgate Parkway Cambridge, OH 43725
View restaurantnext
West Street Coffee Bar & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
179 S Second Street Byesville, OH 43724
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in CAMBRIDGE

Theo's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,303
632 Wheeling Avenue Cambridge, OH 43725
View restaurantnext
Georgetown Tavern on the Hill
orange star4.3 • 135
62920 Georgetown Rd Cambridge, OH 43725
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CAMBRIDGE
Zanesville
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Heath
review star
Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Massillon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
North Canton
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston