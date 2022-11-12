Central Station Steak and Ale
1,484 Reviews
$$
2281 Central Ave
CAMBRIDGE, OH 43725
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
$9.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip
$11.00
Cheese Quesadilla
$10.00
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.00
Fried Mozzarella
$11.00
Fried Mushrooms
$9.00
Fried Peppers
$8.00
Fried Pickles
$8.00
Fried Zucchini
$9.00
Frog Leg App
$13.00
Lobster Mushrooms
$16.00
Nachos W/ salsa
$7.00
Onion Rings App
$9.00
Pickles/peppers
$8.00
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls
$12.00
Spicy Cheese Curds Bites
$10.00Out of stock
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$10.00
Steak Quesadilla
$15.00
Tavern Chips
$10.00
Loaded Nachos
$12.00
Tort Chips
$5.00
Chips And Salsa
$7.00
Bacon Cheddar Tots
$8.00
Burgers
A-1 Steakhouse Burger
$14.00
Bacon Cheeseburger
$14.00
Bison Burger
$16.00
Black + Bleu Burger
$13.00
Cheeseburger
$12.00
Grilled Cheese Bacon Burger
$16.00
Hamburger
$11.00
Mac + Cheese Burger
$15.00
Mushroom Swiss Burger
$13.00
Pulled Pork BBQ Burger
$15.00
Smokehouse Burger
$13.00
Spicy Jalapeno Jack Burger
$13.00
What the Cluck Burger
$15.00
Chicken, Pork & More
1 Grilled Chix
$13.00
Baby Back Ribs 1/2
$22.00
Baby Back Ribs Full
$32.00
BBQ Chicken Breast
$16.00
BBQ Sampler
$24.00
Chicken Bruschetta W/ Garlic Bread
$17.00
Chicken Parmesan W/ Garlic Bread
$16.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
$16.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Chicken Tenders
$14.00
2 Fish Tacos
$13.00Out of stock
3 Fish Tacos
$16.00
Special
Desserts
Kids
Pasta
Salads
Sandwiches & More
Seafood
Sides
(1) Chicken Strip
$1.50
(1) Fried Shrimp
$1.50
(1) Grilled Chicken Breast Side
$5.00
Add Bun
$0.50
Apple sauce
$5.00
Asparagus
$5.00Out of stock
Baked Potato
$5.00
Beer Cheese
$2.00
Broccoli
$5.00
Broccoli With Cheese
$5.50
Caesar salad
$5.00
California Blend
$5.00
Chips
$5.00
Coleslaw
$5.00
Cottage Cheese
$5.00
Egg
$0.50
Extra Dressing
$0.50
Fresh Cut Fries
$5.00
Garlic Bread (1)
$2.00
Lobster Tail (1)
$16.00
Mac & Cheese
$5.00
Mashed Potatoes
$5.00
Onion Rings Side
$5.00
Rice Pilaf
$5.00
Salmon
$9.00
Sauteed Mush And Onion
$2.00
Sauteed Mushroom
$1.00
Sauteed Onions
$1.00
Scallops (5)
$16.00
Shrimp (3)
$5.00
Side Alfredo
$1.00
Side Salad
$5.00
Side Small Pasta Noodles
$3.00
Steak Fries
$5.00
Sweet Potato Casserole
$5.00
Sweet potato fries
$5.00
Tort Chips
$3.00
Side 4 Strips Bacon
$3.00
Loaf Bread
$1.00
Soups
Steaks
Bottled & Canned
Angry Orchard
$4.00
Blue Moon
$4.00
Blue Ribbon
$3.00
Brewdog Elvis Juice
$5.00
Bud Light
$3.00
Budweiser
$3.00
Busch Light
$3.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Corona
$4.00
Corona Premiere
$4.00
Deschutes Ipa
$5.00
Dos EquisXX
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$2.75
Guiness Draught
$4.75
Heineken
$4.00
Mich Ultra
$3.00
Miller Lite
$3.00
Odouls
$3.75
Redds
$4.00
Rhinegeist Truth IPA
$5.00
Shiner Bock
$4.25
Smirnoff
$4.00
Stella Artois
$4.75
Stella Cider
$4.25
Twisted Tea
$3.00
White Claw Blk Cherry
$3.00
White Claw Mango
$3.00
White Claw Rasp
$3.00
Yuengling Oktoberfest
$4.25
Bodhi Ipa
$5.00
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$9.00
Amaretto Sour
$7.00
Bahama Mama
$9.00
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Blow Job
$7.00
Blueberry Pancake Shot
$5.00
Buckeye Shot
$5.00
Buttery Nipple
$7.00
Captains Revenge
$9.00
Caramel Apple
$7.00
Central Signature
$9.00
Cherry Bomb
$7.00
Cosmo Crossing
$6.00
Cosmopolitan
$7.00
Daiquiri
$9.00
Downhome Punch
$8.00
Electric Lemonade
$8.00
Fuzzy Navel
$7.00
Georgia Peach
$7.00
Gin Martini
$8.00
Green Tea
$7.00
Hurricane
$8.00
Irish Breakfast
$7.00
Irish Car Bomb
$8.00
Irish Trash Can
$10.00
Jager Bomb
$6.00
Kahula & Creme
$7.00
Kamikaze
$6.00
Lemon Choo Choo
$6.00
Lemon Drop
$6.00
Liquid Marijuana
$9.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$8.00
Love Potion
$7.00
Lucky Lagoon
$7.00
Mai Tai
$8.00
Manhattan
$8.00
Margarita
$9.00
Melon Ball
$7.00
Moscow Mule
$7.00
Mudslide
$7.00
Old Fashioned
$8.00
Peach Caboose
$7.00
Peach Moscato
$7.00
Pina Colada
$8.00
Pink Starburst
$8.00
Scooby Snack
$7.00
Screwdriver
$7.00
Sex on the beach
$7.00
Slushy
$8.00
Sweet Tart
$7.00
Tequila Sunrise
$7.00
Tropical Dream
$8.00
Vegas Bomb
$6.00
Virgin Daquiri
$5.00
Virgin Pina Colada
$5.00
Vodka Martini
$8.00
Washington Apple
$8.00
Watermelon Crawl
$7.00
Whiskey Sour
$7.00
White Gummy Bear
$6.00
1oz Cherry Vodka 1/2oz Triple Sec Sour Mix Sierra Mist
White Russian
$7.00
Pixie Stick Shot
$5.00
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$7.00
Hearts On Fire
$6.00
Domestic Beer Buckets
Liquor
Beefeater
$6.00
Bombay Saphire
$6.00
Tangueray
$6.00
DBL Well Gin
$10.00
DBL Beefeater
$12.00
DBL Bombay Saphire
$12.00
DBL Tangueray
$12.00
Amaretto
$5.00
Apple
$3.50
Baileys
$6.00
Blackberry Brandy
$3.50
Blue Curacao
$3.50
Buttershots
$3.50
Carolans
$4.50
Chambord
$4.50
Cointreau
$5.00
Courvosier
$5.50
Creme De Banana
$3.50
Creme De Cocoa
$3.50
Creme De Mint
$3.50
Disaronno
$6.00
Drambuie
$5.50
Frangelico
$4.50
Grand Marnier
$6.00
Jagermeister
$6.00
Kahlua
$5.00
Licor 43
$5.00
Midori
$4.50
Peach Schnapps
$3.50
Razzmatazz
$3.50
Rumchata
$5.00
Rumpleminze
$5.00
Sambuca
$5.00
Strawberry
$3.50
Triple Sec
$3.50
Watermelon
$3.50
DBL Amaretto
$7.00
DBL Razzmatazz
$5.00
DBL Buttershots
$5.00
DBL Blackberry Brandy
$5.00
DBL Cointreau
$8.00
DBL Drambuie
$10.00
DBL Frangelico
$8.00
DBL Watermelon
$5.00
DBL Grand Marnier
$10.00
DBL Apple
$5.00
DBL Strawberry
$5.00
DBL Kahlua
$8.00
DBL Blue Curacao
$5.00
DBL Licor 43
$8.00
DBL Creme De Banana
$5.00
DBL Creme De Mint
$5.00
DBL Creme De Cocoa
$5.00
DBL Jagermeister
$8.00
DBL Rumpleminze
$8.00
DBL Disaronno
$8.00
DBL Courvosier
$10.00
DBL Peach Schnapps
$6.00
DBL Rumchata
$6.00
DBL Midori
$8.00
DBL Carolans
$5.00
DBL Baileys
$5.00
DBL Chambord
$8.00
DBL Sambuca
$8.00
Bacardi
$6.00
Bacardi 151
$6.00
Captain Morgan
$6.00
Malibu
$6.00
Myers Dark
$5.00
DBL Well Rum
$6.00
DBL Bacardi 151
$8.00
DBL Bacardi
$8.00
DBL Myers Dark
$8.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$8.00
DBL Malibu
$8.00
Glenlivet
$7.00
Johnny Walker Red
$7.00
DBL Well Scotch
$6.00
DBL Glenlivet
$8.00
DBL Well Bourbon
$6.00
Johnny Red
$13.00
DBL Johnny Red
$13.00
1800 Gold
$7.00
1800 Silver
$7.00
Cuervo Gold
$6.00
Patron
$7.00
DBL Well Tequila
$6.00
DBL Cuervo Gold
$8.00
DBL 1800 Silver
$8.00
DBL 1800 Gold
$8.00
DBL Patron
$12.00
Absolut
$6.00
Grey Goose
$7.00
Kettle One
$7.00
Pinnacle Cake
$5.50
Pinnacle Cherry
$5.50
Pinnacle Whipped
$5.50
Smirinoff Blueberry
$5.50
Smirinoff Caramel
$5.50
Smirinoff Grape
$5.50
Smirinoff Vanilla
$5.50
Smirnoff Watermelon
$5.50
Titos
$6.00
DBL Well Vodka
$6.00
DBL Absolut
$8.00
DBL Absolute Citron
$8.00
DBL Titos
$8.00
DBL Grey Goose
$10.00
DBL Kettle One
$10.00
DBL Smirinoff Grape
$8.00
DBL Smirinoff Blueberry
$8.00
DBL Smirinoff Vanilla
$8.00
DBL Pinnacle Whipped
$8.00
DBL Pinnacle Cherry
$8.00
DBL Pinnacle Cake
$8.00
DBL Pinnacle Salted Caramel
$8.00
Black Velvet
$6.00
Canadian Club
$6.00
Crown Apple
$7.00
Crown Peach
$7.00
Crown Royal
$7.00
Crown Vanilla
$7.00
Dublinger
$6.00
Fireball
$6.00
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Jack Daniels Fire
$6.00
Jameson
$6.00
Jim Beam Bourbon
$6.00
Knob Creek Bourbon
$7.00
Makers Mark Bourbon
$7.00
Pendleton
$6.00
Seagrams 7
$6.00
Seagrams VO
$6.00
Skrewball Peanut Butter
$6.00
Southern Comfort
$5.00
Tin Cup Whiskey
$6.00
Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon
$6.00
Wild Turkey American Honey
$6.00
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
$7.00
DBL Black Velvet
$8.00
DBL Canadian Club
$8.00
DBL Crown Apple
$9.00
DBL Crown Peach
$9.00
DBL Crown Royal
$10.00
DBL Crown Vanilla
$9.00
DBL Dubliner
$8.00
DBL Fireball
$7.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$9.00
DBL Jack Daniels Fire
$8.00
DBL Jameson
$8.00
DBL Jim Beam
$8.00
DBL Knob Creek
$9.00
DBL Makers Mark
$14.00
DBL Pendleton
$9.00
DBL Seagrams 7
$8.00
DBL Seagrams VO
$8.00
DBL Skrewball Peanut Butter
$14.00
DBL Southern Comfort
$8.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$6.00
DBL Wild Turkey American Honey
$9.00
DBL Woodford Reserve
$13.00
DBL Jim Peach
$8.00
DBL Skrewball
$8.00
DBL Tin Cup
$11.00
N/A Drinks
Coffee
$3.00
Diet Mt.Dew
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Kids Drink
$2.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
MT. Dew
$3.00
Pepsi
$3.00
Red Bull
$4.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Sierra Mist
$3.00
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Water
Hot Tea
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Apple Juice
$3.00
Rasberry Tea
$3.00
Hot Choc
$2.00
Penny Test
$0.01
V Slushy
$5.00
Peach Tea
$3.00
Red Wine Bottle
Red Wine Glass
White Wine Glass
White Wine Bottle
Attributes and Amenities
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
2281 Central Ave, CAMBRIDGE, OH 43725
Gallery
