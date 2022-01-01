Restaurant header imageView gallery

Central NE Eat & Drink

11 Reviews

$$

700 Central Ave NE

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich (GF)
Brussel Sprouts (GF)
Fries (GF)

Small Plates

Brussel Sprouts (GF)

$13.00

Nueske's Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Port Wine Onions

Fries (GF)

$5.00

Garlic Aioli

Mushrooms (GF)

$15.00

Wild Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Parmesan Fondue, Truffle

Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Roasted Sweet Corn, Caramelized Onions, Marinated Tomatoes, Garlic, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli

Fig & Bleu Flatbread

$15.00

Mozzarella, Fig-Onion Jam, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Balsamic Drizzle

Truffle Fries (GF)

$11.00

Truffle, Parsley, Parmesan, Garlic Aioli

Fried Chicken Skewers

$13.00

Pickle-Brined, Chipotle Honey, Sweet Pickles

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Chef's Choice Soup of the Day

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Garlic Crouton, Provolone, Gruyere

Garden Salad (GF)

$9.00

Spring Mix, Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onion, Croutons. Dressing Selections: Blue Cheese, Ranch, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Raspberry Poppy Seed, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Garden Salad with Chicken (GF)

$13.00

Spring Mix, Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onion, Croutons. Dressing Selections: Blue Cheese, Ranch, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Raspberry Poppy Seed, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Spinach Salad (GF)

$11.00

Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberry Poppyseed Dressing

Spinach Salad with Chicken (GF)

$15.00

Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberry Poppyseed Dressing with Chicken

Burgers & Handhelds

Central Burger

$13.00

Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun. Add Thick-Cut Bacon, Wild Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions $2. Add Cheddar, Gruyere, Smoked Provolone, Blue Cheese Crumbles $1. Add Another Patty or Sub Plant Based Patty $3

Habanero Burger

$15.00

Smoked Provolone, Habanero Relish, Brioche Bun. Add Another Patty or Sub Plant Based Patty $3

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Locally Sourced Mushrooms, Gruyere, Aoli, Arugula on a Brioche Bun

Black & Blue Burger

$16.00

Blackened Patty, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelized Onion on a Brioche Bun. Add Another Patty or Sub Plant Based Patty $3

Bourbon Burger

$17.00

Thick-Cut Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Sharp Cheddar, Aioli, Brioche Bun. Add Another Patty or Sub Plant Based Patty $3

BLT (GF)

$13.00

Thick-Cut Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Toasted Sourdough

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun

BBQ Chicken Sandwhich

$13.00

Pulled, Fried Pickled Shallots, Arugula on a Brioche Bun

Pasta

Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Cavatapi, Neuske's Bacon, Tomatoes, and Cheese Sauce

Mushroom Fettuccine

$20.00

Fresh Pasta, Chicken, Asparagus, Ricotta Salata, Pine Nuts, Basic Pesto, Preserved Lemon

Chicken Pesto

$21.00

Fresh Pasta, Chicken, Asparagus, Ricotta Salata, Pine Nuts, Basic Pesto, Preserved Lemon

Kids

Kids Cheesy Pasta

$7.00

Fresh Fruit. Add Garden Salad $2

Kids Buttered Pasta

$7.00

Fresh Fruit. Add Garden Salad $2

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Choice of Fries or Fresh Fruit. Add Garden Salad. $2

Kids Hamburger

$9.00Out of stock

Two Mini Sliders, Choice of Fries or Fresh Fruit. Add Garden Salad. $2

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00Out of stock

Two Mini Sliders, Choice of Fries or Fresh Fruit. Add Garden Salad. $2

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Choice of Fries or Fresh Fruit. Add Garden Salad. $2

Lunch Features

Avocado Toast (GF)

$11.00

2 Eggs Cooked to Order, Avocado, Pickled Shallots, Heirloom Tomatoes, Arugula, Toasted Brioche. Sub GF Bread 1.00

Breakfast Sandwich (GF)

$11.00

2 Eggs Cooked to Order, Thick-cut Bacon, Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes, White Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Toasted Brioche. Sub GF Bread 1.00

Chef's Choice Omelet (GF)

$11.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$11.00

Choice of Soup and Choice of Salad

Salad & Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Choice of Salad and Choice of Half Sandwich

Salad & Flatbread Combo

$11.00

Choice of Salad and Choice of Flatbread

Salad & Slider Combo

$11.00

Choice of Salad and Choice of Half Sandwich

Soup & Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Choice of Soup and Choice of Half Sandwich

Soup & Flatbread Combo

$11.00

Choice of Soup and Choice of Flatbread

Soup & Slider Combo

$11.00

Choice of Soup and Choice of Half Sandwich

Other Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Lift bridge Root Beer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Coffee & Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Dessert

Salted Caramel Budino (GF)

$8.00

Vanilla Pudding, Salted Caramel Sauce with Oreo Crumbled cookies with Whipped Cream

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00

Milk Chocolate Cookies (3)

Peanut Butter Silk Pie

$8.00

Peanut Butter Mousse, Chocolate Fudge Cookie Crumble, Chocolate & Caramel Sauces, Peanut Butter Chips & Graham Cracker Crust

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Innovative Cocktails & Elevated American Cuisine Set within an Historical Building.

Website

Location

700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Directions

Central NE Eat & Drink image
Central NE Eat & Drink image

