Restaurant header imageView gallery

Central Taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

61 South Street

Morristown, NJ 07960

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food (3PD)

Entradas

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.00

Carefully prepared by mashing peeled ripe avocados combined with salt, cilantro, onion and jalapeño peppers.

Chicharron de queso

Chicharron de queso

$11.00

Crispy Gouda cheese tortilla. Prepared in a flattop grill until reaching a firm consistency. This cheese is then folded for presentation purposes. Add Salsa and lime and share.

Sopa de Frijol

Sopa de Frijol

$8.00

Creamy bean soup made topped with Mexican crema (sour cream), chile de arbol and butter.

Esquite

Esquite

$6.50

Made from white corn kernels boiled and softened in water with salt and epazote. Served with cotija cheese, mayonnaise, chilli powder and lime on the side

Tacos

Taco de Pastor

Taco de Pastor

$4.89

Marinated pork in dried chilies and spices; slowly cooked on a vertical rotisserie (trompo). The meat is shaved off as the outside is browned, and made into tacos. Served with finely chopped onions, cilantro and diced pineapple.

Taco de Cochinita

Taco de Cochinita

$4.89

Roasted pork shoulder, marinated with juice of bitter oranges and achiote (annatto), slow cooked for 7 hours inside a cover of banana leaf. Served over corn tortilla and topped with our special pickled red onion. Habanero sauce recommended (hot).

Taco de Rib-eye

Taco de Rib-eye

$6.90

Rib-eye steaks trimmed of fat seasoned with salt and pepper. Add cheese as an option ($1).

Taco de Pollo Adobado

Taco de Pollo Adobado

$4.89

Marinated chicken in pastor adobo. Served with finely chopped onion and cilantro.

Taco de Portobello

$4.89

Grilled portobello mushrooms, epazote, serrano peppers, onions.

Taco de Nopales

Taco de Nopales

$4.89

Grilled Cactus taco, served with the Mexican cooking trinity of tomato, onion, and jalapeño pepper. All topped with Cilantro and cotija cheese.

Gringa (Quesadilla Especial)

Gringa (Quesadilla Especial)

$10.00

Al Pastor pork served with melted cheese on a flour based tortilla. A Classic

Quesadilla de Queso

$3.50

Melted cheese served in flour tortilla. Plain and simple but full of flavor.

Taco Vegetarian

$4.89

Grilled portobello mushrooms, bell peppers and onions.

Tortas

Torta de Pastor

Torta de Pastor

$13.00

Pastor pork meat served inside a Mexican roll also known as "Bolillo". Served over a bed od refied beans onion and chopped cilantro . Add cheese as an option ($2).

Torta de Cochinita

Torta de Cochinita

$13.00

Cochinita Pibil pork meat served inside a Mexican roll also known as "Bolillo". Served over a bed od refied beans. Recommended with our special pickled red onions and habanero pepper.

Torta de Rib-Eye

$15.00

Rib-eye on a mexican roll.

Torta de Pollo Adobado

$13.00

Chicken breast adobado on a mexican roll.

Alambres

Alambre de Pastor

Alambre de Pastor

$11.00

Al Pastor pork meat mixed with bacon, onion and peppers. Add cheese as an option ($1). Served with corn tortillas on the side.

Alambre de Rib-Eye

Alambre de Rib-Eye

$13.00

Grilled Rib-eye meat mixed with bacon, onion and peppers. Add cheese as an option ($1). Served with corn tortillas on the side.

Alambre de Pollo Adobado

Alambre de Pollo Adobado

$11.00

Marinated chicken mixed with bacon, onion and peppers. Add cheese as an option ($1). Served with corn tortillas on the side.

Drinks (3PD)

Drinks

Horchata

$5.75

Jamaica

$4.50

Lemonade & Chia

$4.50

Jarritos Naranja

$3.50Out of stock

Jarritos Mango

$3.50Out of stock

Jarritos Mandarina

$3.50

Jarritos Limon

$3.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.50

Jarritos Guava

$3.50

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.50

Mexican Coke (bottled)

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.50

Water

Sparkling Water

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Grill

Location

61 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07960

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LOKL cafe
orange starNo Reviews
80 South Street MORRISTOWN, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Coniglio's Old Fashioned - 11 South Street
orange starNo Reviews
11 South Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Iron Bar - 5 South Street
orange starNo Reviews
5 South Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Salad House - Morristown
orange starNo Reviews
40 Market Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
The Committed Pig - Morristown - 28 West Park Place
orange starNo Reviews
28 West Park Place Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
119 Morris St Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Morristown

Sushi Lounge - Morristown
orange star4.5 • 3,195
12 Schuyler Pl Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
End of Elm
orange star4.4 • 1,983
140 Morris St Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Tito's Burritos & Wings - Morristown
orange star4.0 • 887
26 Washington Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Morristown
orange star4.7 • 121
68 South St. Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Morristown
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Parsippany
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Rockaway
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Summit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Berkeley Heights
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston