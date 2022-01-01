Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Centredale Revival Company

review star

No reviews yet

2025 Smith Street

North Providence, RI 02911

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
PINK SAUCE PASTA & CHICKEN
CENTREDALE BURGER

STARTERS

BAVARIAN PRETZEL STICKS

$12.95

Served warm with beer mustard and cheese sauce.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.95

All natural chicken tenders, battered and fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

CENTREDALE MEATBALL APPETIZER

$14.95

Our own recipe with ricotta cheese, sauce and a hunk of garlic bread.

SKEWERS

$13.95

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$13.95

STUFFIE

$5.95

FRIED PEPPERJACK STICKS

$12.95

Battered and fried with sweet chili sauce.

BACON ON A WIRE

$14.95

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$14.95

Shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar, ranch and bleu cheese dressing. Served with tortilla chips and crisp veggies.

LOADED SALTED POTATOES

$10.95

Our salt potatoes, smashed and crispy with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream.

MILLY'S TOMATO JAM JAR

$14.95

Native tomato jam, pesto and ricotta cheese with prosciutto and sliced baguette.

TUNA TOSTADAS

$16.95

CRISPY WONTON, TOPPED WITH SEARED AHI TUNA, SPICY MAYO, AVOCADO, SHAVED CUCUMBER

PIZZA

GRANDMA’S PIZZA

$15.95

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil.

BARBECUE CHICKEN PIZZA

$17.95

Shredded barbecue chicken, mascarpone cheese, red onion, mozzarella, candied jalapeño and charred corn.

JEWEL PIZZA

$17.95

Mozzarella and mascarpone blend, topped with caramelized balsamic onions, goat cheese and prosciutto.

P.F.G Pizza

$17.95

PROSCIUTTO, FIG, AND GOAT CHEESE WITH ARUGULA

SALADS

COUGAR SALAD

$12.95

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, onion, shaved parmesan and our house dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$12.95

FARMERS MARKET SALAD

$13.95

CENTREDALE AUTUMN SALAD

$13.95

SPINACH MIX TOSSED WITH QUINOA, ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH, GOAT CHEESE, AND CRAISINS WITH A MAPLE VINAIGRETTE

HANDHELDS

CENTREDALE BURGER

$15.95

Chuck and brisket blend, smashed on the griddle with caramelized onion, American cheese, diced cherry pepper, and secret sauce on a soft potato bun.

MAGIC CHEF

$14.95

WINKY FINK

$15.95

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDO

$15.95

MAINS

STEAK TIPS

$29.95

Bourbon glazed, seared to your liking with mashed potato, vegetable and crispy onion strings.

SALMON

$27.95

Honey mustard soy marinade and glaze, served with mashed potato and vegetable.

CHICKEN PARMESAN AND MACARONI

$19.95

Our panko breaded chicken breast, San Marzano sauce, melted mozzarella served with macaroni.

PINK SAUCE PASTA & CHICKEN

$19.95

QUINOA & CHICKEN

$18.95

MAC N CHEESE

$14.95

CHICKEN MILANESE

$18.95

POKE BOWL

$22.95

GNOCCHI CHICKEN MARSALA

$25.95

SHEPARD'S PIE

$18.95

MEATLOAF

$17.95

With crispy onion strings, mashed and vegetable.

BRICK CHICKEN

$26.95

All natural bone in chicken breast, flattened and roasted till crispy and tender. served with mashed potato, vegetable and corn bread.

CHICKEN POT PIE

$18.95

THE CAPTAIN'S CATCH

$27.95

Pork chop

$24.95

Fish n Chip

$17.95

SWEETS

CENTREDALE BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

CREME BRULEE

$9.00

MAGIC BAR SKILLET

$9.95

CHOCOLATE CHIP SKILLET

$9.95

PEANUT BUTTER SKILLET

$9.95

BUTTER CAKE

$8.95

APPLE CRISP

$9.95

DAILY SPECIALS

Quesadilla

$16.95

RIGATONI AALAMATRCIANA

$20.95

SRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$11.95

DEVILED EGGS

$5.00

LINGUINE AND CLAMS

$20.99

PORK SATRIALE

$28.95

PHILLY STEAK FRITES PIZZA

$17.95

STEAK FRITES

$21.95

BEER BATTERED FISH AND CHIPS

$18.95

LASAGNA

$17.95

BOLOGNESE

$18.95

FIXINS' & SIDES

HOUSE FRIES

$5.95

SIDE SALAD

$5.95

SIDE SMASHED SALT POTATOES

$6.95

WHIPPED MASHED POTATO

$5.95

FRIED QUINOA

$7.95

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.95

BAKED BEANS SIDE

$5.95

SIDE CAESAR

$6.00

CORN BREAD SIDE

$4.95

KIDS MENU

KIDS PORTION MAC N CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS PORTION CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

KIDS PORTION CHEESE PIZZA

$7.00

KIDS PORTION GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.00

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$9.00

SUNDAY DALE GATE BUFFET

FULL BUFFET

$24.95

DALE BUFF DIP

WINE DINNER

SEPT 13 2022

$100.00

STARTERS

BAVARIAN PRETZEL STICKS

$12.95

Served warm with beer mustard and cheese sauce.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.95

All natural chicken tenders, battered and fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

CENTREDALE MEATBALL APPETIZER

$14.95

Our own recipe with ricotta cheese, sauce and a hunk of garlic bread.

SKEWERS

$13.95

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$13.95

STUFFIE

$5.95

FRIED PEPPERJACK STICKS

$12.95

Battered and fried with sweet chili sauce.

PIZZA

GRANDMA’S PIZZA

$15.95

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil.

BARBECUE CHICKEN PIZZA

$17.95

Shredded barbecue chicken, mascarpone cheese, red onion, mozzarella, candied jalapeño and charred corn.

JEWEL PIZZA

$17.95

Mozzarella and mascarpone blend, topped with caramelized balsamic onions, goat cheese and prosciutto.

SALADS

COUGAR SALAD

$12.95

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, onion, shaved parmesan and our house dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$12.95

HANDHELDS

CENTREDALE BURGER

$15.95

Chuck and brisket blend, smashed on the griddle with caramelized onion, American cheese, diced cherry pepper, and secret sauce on a soft potato bun.

MAGIC CHEF

$14.95

WINKY FINK

$15.95

SWEETS

CENTREDALE BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

CREME BRULEE

$9.00

MAGIC BAR SKILLET

$9.95

CHOCOLATE CHIP SKILLET

$9.95

PEANUT BUTTER SKILLET

$9.95

FIXINS' & SIDES

HOUSE FRIES

$5.95

SIDE SALAD

$5.95

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.95
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally Sourced Comfort Food and Craft Cocktails

Website

Location

2025 Smith Street, North Providence, RI 02911

Directions

Gallery
The Centredale Revival Company image
The Centredale Revival Company image
The Centredale Revival Company image
The Centredale Revival Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Escada Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.3 • 458
39 Putnam Pike Johnston, RI 02919
View restaurantnext
The Duke Kitchen & Spirits - North Providence
orange star4.1 • 129
1839 Smith St North Providence, RI 02911
View restaurantnext
PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
orange star4.5 • 36
1035 Douglas Ave Providence, RI 02904
View restaurantnext
Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant - 351 Atwells Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,434
351 Atwells Ave Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Pane E Vino
orange star4.5 • 3,641
365 Atwells Ave Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Durk's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
33 Aborn St. Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Providence

The Duke Kitchen & Spirits - North Providence
orange star4.1 • 129
1839 Smith St North Providence, RI 02911
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Providence
Providence
review star
Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Pawtucket
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
East Providence
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Cranston
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Woonsocket
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston