Centreville Place: Cafe + Market 5800 Kennett Pike

review star

No reviews yet

5800 Kennett Pike

Wilmington, DE 19807

Popular Items

Eddy
Croissant Sandwich
Latte

Breakfast (Not Available After Noon)

Eddy

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich you choose style of Egg, Cheese, Meat, and Bread.

Lucy

$12.00

Omelette with your Choice of Three ingredients and Toast.

Breakfast Platter

$12.00

Breakfast platter with Eggs done your way, with choice of Sausage, Bacon, or Ham. Served with choice of Toast.

Sammy

$12.50

Smoked Salmon, with Wasabi or Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber on choice of Bagel or in a Wrap.

Alfie

$10.50

Avocado Toast, with Tomatoes, Feta, Balsamic Glaze, on your choice of Toast.

Oatmeal

$6.50

Oatmeal, served with your choice of toppings.

Granola Parfait

$8.50

Cafe made Granola, French Vanilla Organic Yogurt and Fresh Fruit

Sunrise Granola

$7.50

Bowl of cafe made granola with milk

Bagel

$4.00

Choice of Bagel, Toasted or Untoasted, with Cream Cheese, Butter, Peanut Butter or Plain.

Extra Meat

$2.50

Specify What Item you are adding extra meat to.

Florentine

$12.00

Soup & Salad

Cup of Soup

$4.25

Daily Soup Selections.

Bowl of Soup

$8.50

Daily Soups

Bernard Salad

$10.00

Coverdale Salad

$12.00

Coverdale Farm's Mixed Greens topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Choice of Feta or Blue Cheese. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing on the side.

Madeline Salad

$12.00

Coverdale Farm's Mixed Greens, Mixed Berries, Candied Pecans, Craisins, and Choice of Feta or Blue Cheese. Served with our House Dressing on the side.

The Blue Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion and Hard Boiled Egg, on Coverdale Farm's Mixed Greens. Served with Blue Cheese Dressing on the side.

Side Salad

$6.50

Local Mixed Greens, Tomato and Cucumber, served with choice of dressing on the side.

Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup

$13.00

Choice of half Sandwich and choice of cup of Soup.

Half Sandwich

$7.50

Choice of Half Sandwich.

Half Salad & Cup of Soup

$13.00

Half Salad of your choice, and Cup of Soup of your choice.

Sandwiches

The Parisian

$12.00

A toasty Baguette with your choice of Turkey, Ham or Roast Beef, Cheese, Butter, Tomato and Coverdale Farm Lettuce. Served with Chips.

Croissant Sandwich

$12.00

A freshly baked French croissant with your choice of Tuna Salad or Chicken Club Salad, Coverdale Farm Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Chips.

The Dijon

$12.50

Grilled Chicken, Brie Cheese, Dijon, Tomato and Coverdale Farm Lettuce on a Croissant. Served with Chips.

Toulouse

$12.00

Grilled Sandwich with Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach and Pesto on a Baguette.

Mona Lisa

$12.00

Grilled Cheese on Tuscan Bread with Tomatoes and Basil. Served with Chips.

Little Lisa

$10.00

Grilled Cheese on Sourdough. Served with Chips.

BLT

$10.50

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on choice of Toast. Served with Chips.

PB&J

$7.50

Peanut butter and Mixed Berry Jam on white or wheat. Served with Chips.

Extra Meat

$2.50

Specify What Item you are adding extra meat to.

Pizza

$20.00

Coffee/Tea Drinks

Bill 6 Double Shots

$27.00

Americano

$4.00+

Black Eye

$4.00+

Bottle Of Beer

$5.00

Café au Lait

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Coffee

$2.50+

Cortado

$5.00

Cubano

$4.50

Double Espresso

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Latte

$5.00+

London Fog Latte

$4.00+

Red Eye

$3.50+

Refill

$1.00

Single Espresso

$4.00

Tea

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Italian Soda

$4.50

Tea Pot For 1

Togo Cup Of Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Location

5800 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, DE 19807

Directions

