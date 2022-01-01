Centro Trattoria & Bar 336 W Montauk Hwy

Centro Trattoria & Bar imageView gallery

Popular Items

Chicken Milanese
Pappadrelle Bolognese
Centro Mista

TAVOLA

Fritto Misto

$23.00

crispy calamari, shrimp, zucchini. lemon, spicy pomodoro

Nonna's Meatballs

$20.00

pomodoro, grana padano

ANTIPASTI

Clams Oreganata

$23.00

seasoned breadcrumbs, percorino

Fried Sicilian Baby Artichoke

$21.00

white wine butter, anchovies, garlic, shallots

Grilled Octopus

$25.00

Mussels

$21.00

Crispy Zucchini Chips

$20.00

Grana Padana & Olives

$12.00

PIZZA

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Sweet Italian Sausage Pizza

$22.00

Prosciutto Pizza

$21.00

San Genaro Pizza

$22.00

Quattro Carne Pizza

$20.00

Mushroom Pizza

$19.00

INSALATE

Centro Mista

$18.00

Calamari Salad

$21.00

Greek Salad

$18.00

PASTA

Bucatini Pomodoro

$23.00

Bucatini W/ Meatballs

$32.00

Orechhiette

$32.00

Pappadrelle Bolognese

$35.00

Linguini Fini Pescatore

$37.00

Spaghettini Alla Vongole

$38.00

Parmigiana Di Melenzane

$32.00

Cavatelli Carbonara

$33.00

POLLO

Chicken Milanese

$33.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$34.00

Organic Brick Chicken

$35.00

CARNE

N.Y. Strip Steak*

$44.00

Filet Mignon*

$50.00

Veal Sorrentino

$38.00

PESCE

Shrimp Saltimbocca

$40.00

Branzino-Whole Fish of the Day

$47.00

Wild Salmon

$35.00

CONTORI

Broccoli Rabe & Cannelloni Beans

$14.00

Roasted Yukon Potatoes

$14.00

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$14.00

Sautéed Spinach

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$14.00

French Fries

$14.00

Side Linguini Garlic & Oil

$14.00

DOLCI

Affogato

$13.00

vanilla gelato, espresso, pistachio dust, chocolate gonash, biscotti

Bombolini

$13.00

flourless chocolate cake, nutella, vanilla gelato

Classic Tiramisu

$14.00

ladyfingers, coffee, sweet mascarpone, cocoa

Dessert Pizza

$13.00

housemade pizza dough, nutella, seasonal berries

Gelato

$11.00

ask your server for our daily selection

Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake

$13.00

strawberry glaze

Mini Cannolis

$14.00

homemade cream, crushed pistachios, chocolate chips

Tartufo

$14.00

ask your server for our daily selection

The Italian Float

$13.00

hazelnut gelato, frizz coffee, hazelnut crunch, whipped cream

Dessert Platter

$40.00

housemade pistachio brittle

$15.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Fingers w/FF

$14.00

Kids Margarita Pizza

$15.00

Kids Rigatoni Pomodoro

$14.00

Kids Rigatoni Butter

$14.00

Kids Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

Kids Buccatini Meatball

$17.00

Centro Cocktails

SICILIAN MARGARITA

$18.00

hornitos tequila, blood orange liquor, san pellegrino aranciata, fresh lime

MULE FROM MILAN

$17.00

vodka, fevertree ginger beer, mint, lime

CENTRO OLD FASHION

$18.00

makers mark, bitters, luxardo cherry, orange slice

BLUEBERRY SAGE MOJITO

$18.00

tito’s vodka, ginger liquor, muddled lime, sage, blueberries

NEGRONI

$16.00

aviation gin, lillet rosé, aperol, grapefruit, bitters

WHALE & TONIC

$16.00

gray whale gin, fever tree tonic, lime wheel, fresh mint

FILTHY ELIT MARTINI

$23.00

bleu cheese stuffed olive

Classic Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$17.00

The Nina

$18.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

St Germain Spritz

$17.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Appletini

$17.00

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

Black Russian

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Pomegranite Martini

$17.00

Gibson

$16.00

Hurricane

$15.00

Manhattan

$16.00

martini vodka

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$17.00

Rum Punch

$15.00

martini gin

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Godfather

$15.00

Godmother

$15.00

Lemon Drop cocktail

$16.00

French Martini

$15.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Paloma

$16.00

Pink Lemonade

$16.00

Screwdriver

$15.00

Rob Roy

$16.00

Rusty Nail

$16.00

White Russian

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$16.00

Seabreeze

$16.00

Sex on the Beach

$16.50

Tom Collins

$16.50

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Italian Coffee

$13.00

Kahlua and Cream

$15.00

Baileys and Coffee

$14.00

Mexican Coffee

$14.00

Jamaican Coffee

$14.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$15.00

Absolut

$16.00

Belvedere

$18.00

Crop Cucumber

$15.00

Grey Goose

$18.00

Grey Goose Poire

$18.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Ketel One Botanical

$16.00

Stoli Elit

$24.00

Stoli Orange

$16.00

Stoli Raz

$16.00

House Vanilla

$15.00

Stoli Vanila

$16.00

Titos

$16.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$14.00

818 Reposado

$18.00

Casa Nobile Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Anejo

$23.00

Casamigos Blanco

$19.00

Casamigos Reposado

$21.00

Cenote Blanco

$16.00

Cincoro Anejo

$25.00

Cincoro Blanco

$23.00

Cincoro Reposado

$27.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$19.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$155.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$19.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$86.00

Clase Azul Plata

$39.00

Don Julio 1942

$47.00

Don Julio Blanco

$19.00

Don Julio Primavera

$47.00

Herradora Suprema

$101.00

Los Rijos Extra Anejo

$18.00

Patron Reposado

$18.00

Teremana Blanco

$18.00

Diablito

$92.00

Gin

House Gin

$16.00

Beefeater

$15.00

Bombay Saphire

$17.00

Bombay Sapphire East

$17.00

Gray Whale

$16.00

Hendricks

$19.00

Irish Gunpowder

$16.00

Nolets

$18.00

Tanqueray 10

$19.00

Tanqueray Sevilla

$16.00

Scotch/Single Malts

Chivas

$17.00

Dewars White Label

$16.00

Dewars 15yr

$20.00

JW Red

$16.00

JW Black

$18.00

JW DBL Black

$26.00

JW Green

$30.00

JW Gold

$35.00

JW Blue

$71.00

Bourbon/Rye

House Bourbon

$17.00

Angels Envy

$19.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Bookers

$26.00

Buffalo Trace

$21.00

Bulleit Rye

$17.00

Eagle Rare

$23.00

EH Taylor

$21.00

Jack Daniels

$16.00

Knob Creek

$18.00

Knob Creek Rye

$19.00

Makers Mark

$17.00

Wild Turkey

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Jameson

$15.00

Rum

House Rum

$14.00

Bacardi

$14.00

Bacardi Neo

$18.00

Capt Morgan

$14.00

Exquisito

$31.00

Flor De Cana 12yr

$16.00

Goslings Old Rhun

$21.00

Kracken

$15.00

Malibu

$14.00

Meyers

$15.00

Mount Gay

$14.00

Owneys

$16.00

Parce

$19.00

Sailor Jerry

$14.00

Santa Teresa

$14.00

Stolen Smoked

$14.00

Zafra 30 YR

$31.00

Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$16.00

Anisette, Marie Brizzard

$14.00

Aperol

$16.00

Baileys

$16.00

B & B

$16.00

Benedictine

$16.00

Campari

$16.00

Chambord

$14.00

Cointreau

$16.00

Drambuie

$16.00

Dubonet Red

$14.00

Dubonet White

$14.00

Faretti Biscotti

$14.00

Frangelico

$16.00

Galliano

$14.00

Godiva Chocolate

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Lemoncello

$14.00

Nocello

$14.00

Sambuca Molinari

$16.00

Sambuca Romana

$16.00

Sambuca Romana BLK

$16.00

Strega

$16.00

Tia Maria

$16.00

Tuaca

$14.00

Grappa

Alex Bianco

$12.00

Bottega Bianco

$14.00

Candoloni Rue

$14.00

Cividinia

$14.00

Il Poggione

$14.00

Marolo Barolo 12yr

$18.00

Marolo Barolo 15yr

$4.00

Marolo Barolo 20yr

$24.00

Chiarlo Moscato

$14.00

Marolo Camomilla

$16.00

Cognacs

Courvoisier V.S.

$16.00

Courvoisier V.S.O.P.

$22.00

Hennessy V.S.

$18.00

Hennessy V.S.O.P.

$24.00

Hennessy X.O.

$47.00

Remy Martin V.S.O.P.

$24.00

Bas Armagnac

$17.00

Cardenal Mendoza

$16.00

Busnell Calvaldos

$16.00

Specials

Zucchini Blossoms

$21.00Out of stock

LINGUINI VONGOLLE

$42.00

VEAL PILLARD PICATTA

$48.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

336 W Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY 11946

Directions

Gallery
Centro Trattoria & Bar image

