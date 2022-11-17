Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

Centro Woodfired Pizzeria

2,301 Reviews

$$

50 W Center St

Cedar City, UT 84720

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Dolce Diavola Pizza

Starters

Rustic Bread

Rustic Bread

$4.00

Baked daily in our wood fired oven. Served with our house made herb dipping oil.

Classic Bruschetta

Classic Bruschetta

$10.00

House made garlic crostini topped with fresh tomato, garlic and basil.

Nonna's Meatballs

Nonna's Meatballs

$12.00

Nonna Rosie's old world recipe served with our house made marinara sauce and garlic crostini.

Burrata Fresca

Burrata Fresca

$11.00

Served with a bruschetta and arugula salad and house made garlic crostini.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Crisp romaine, red onion, tomato and house made croutons. Choice of dressing.

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Fresh arugula, prosciutto, shaved parmesan house made lemon basil vinaigrette.

Gorgonzola Salad

Gorgonzola Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine, red grapes, crispy pancetta house made gorgonzola dressing.

Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$13.00

Spring greens, goat cheese, Turkish apricots house made lemon basil vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine, shaved parmesan and fresh garlic croutons tossed in our house made Caesar dressing.

Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Hand crushed tomato sauce, EVOO, Fior di latte mozzarella and fresh basil leaves.

Brooklyn Cheese Pizza

Brooklyn Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Hand crushed tomato sauce, aged and fresh brick mozzarella.

Artichoke Rosso

Artichoke Rosso

$17.00

Aged mozzarella, fresh garlic, marinated artichokes, fresh grated parmesan, Nonnas marinara and EVOO.

Fennel Sausage Pizza

Fennel Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Hand crushed tomato sauce, house made fennel sausage aged and smoked mozzarella cheeses.

Centro Italiano Pizza

Centro Italiano Pizza

$16.00

A staff favorite featuring hand crushed tomato sauce, oregano fresh garlic, aged mozzarella and local made sopressata.

Pancetta & Grape Pizza

Pancetta & Grape Pizza

$17.00

Fontina and gorgonzola cheeses, red grapes and crispy pancetta.

Pollo Rustico Pizza

Pollo Rustico Pizza

$16.00

Fresh brick mozzarella, oregano, fresh garlic, crème fraîche, wood-roasted chicken, hand grated parmesan, fresh rosemary.

Dolce Diavola Pizza

Dolce Diavola Pizza

$17.00

Hand crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, hand grated parmesan, spicy calabrese and hot cherry peppers. Finished with whipped ricotta and a honey drizzle.

Calabrese & Sausage Pizza

Calabrese & Sausage Pizza

$17.00

Hand crushed tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, house made fennel sausage and local made calabrese.

The White Pie

The White Pie

$16.00

A true classic featuring lots of fresh garlic, aged mozzarella fontina, parmesan and fresh ricotta impastata.

Pollo Bianco Pizza

Pollo Bianco Pizza

$16.00

A tribute to the great Chris Bianco featuring aged fontina, fresh grated parmesan, red onion, toasted pistachio nuts, wood roasted chicken and fresh rosemary.

Specialty Pizzas

Pizza Arugula

Pizza Arugula

$17.00

Fontina cheese base, topped with arugula tossed in our house made lemon basil vinaigrette, prosciutto, and shaved parmesan.

Pizza Rosie

Pizza Rosie

$12.00

Hand crushed tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, and fresh grated parmesan.

Bianca Rosso Pizza

Bianca Rosso Pizza

$17.00

Fontina cheese, goat cheese crumbles, and roasted red peppers. Finished with fresh rosemary.

Prosciutto & Apricot Pizza

Prosciutto & Apricot Pizza

$17.00

Fontina cheese base, goat cheese crumbles, prosciutto, and dried turkish apricots.

Sopressata Pizza

Sopressata Pizza

$15.00

Hand crushed tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, and sopressata salami.

Clasabrese Pizza

Clasabrese Pizza

$15.00

Hand crushed tomato sauce, fresh chopped garlic, oregano, aged mozzarella, and calabrese.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Hand crushed tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, and pepperoni.

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

6 inch kids pizza, cooked blonde for light to minimal charring. Topped with hand crushed tomato sauce and aged mozzarella.

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.50

6 inch kids pizza, cooked blonde for light to minimal charring. Topped with hand crushed tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, and pepperoni.

Pancetta & Butternut Squash Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Desserts

Nutella Piegato

Nutella Piegato

$12.00

Pizza dough filled with creamy Nutella® folded (Piegato) and baked in our wood fired oven until gooey and delicious. Finished with whipped cream and a nutella drizzle. Great for sharing!

Classic Cannoli

Classic Cannoli

$6.00Out of stock

House made using the finest ricotta and mascarpone cheeses. Finished with chocolate chips and chopped pistachios.

Almond Cream Cake

Almond Cream Cake

$7.00

Amaretto soaked lady fingers layered with sliky smooth marscapone cream and topped with chopped nuts.

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Barq Root Beer

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Sparkling Mineral Water

$4.49

Craft Sodas

Buckin' Rootbeer

$4.50Out of stock

Cock 'N Bull Ginger Beer

$4.50

High Mountain Huckleberry

$4.50

Utah Apple Beer

$4.50

Outlaw Orange Cream

$4.50

Snake River Sarsaparilla

$4.50

Other

Ice Tea

$3.49

Coffee

$3.49
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Pizza & Great Vibes. Enjoy!

Website

Location

50 W Center St, Cedar City, UT 84720

Directions

