Century Grill
9060 Kimberly Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33434
Food
Starters
- Soup$8.00
- Hummus
Hummus, Tahini Sauce, Pita.$12.00
- Beer Battered Onion Rings
Served with 1000 island and honey mustard.$12.00
- Honey Hot Cauliflower
Fried Cauliflower, Honey hot Sauce, Ranch, Celery Seeds, Toasted Almonds.$15.00
- Guacamole
Tomato, Red Onions, Cilantro, Tortilla Chips.$14.00
- Chicken Wings
Sweet Chili / BBQ / Honey Hot / Buffalo.$14.00
- Loaded Chili Fries
Chili, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno Spicy Chicken.$16.00
- chili Nachos Supreme
Pico de Gallo, pickled jalapeños, olives, beans, Guacamole, lime cilantro mayo and spicy mayo.$17.00
- Crispy Smoky Chicken Bites
Served with honey mustard sauce and bbq ranch.$16.00
- Sweet Chili Tenders
Breaded chicken, garlic mayo.$15.00
- j.mix$20.00
- buffalo fries$18.00
Salads
- BBQ Chicken Salad (white / dark)
Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Corn, Red Onion, Avocado, crispy onions.$25.00
- Popcorn Chicken Salad
Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Corn, Avocado, Pecan, Pickled.$25.00
- Seared Salmon Salad
Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, red onions, Radish, Avocado, Cranberries, Tortilla Chips.$26.00
- Steak Salad
Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Caramelized Onion, Corn, Avocado, Roasted pepper, Tortilla Chips.$29.00
- HOUSE SALAD$12.00
Tacos
- Chicken Taco
Chicken breast, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, lime cilantro mayo and spicy mayo.$15.00
- Beef Taco
Beefsteak bites, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, lime cilantro mayo and spicy mayo.$16.00
- Pulled Brisket Taco
BBQ sauce, horseradish cream, pickled onion, shredded lettuce and cilantro.$16.00
- Cauliflower Taco
Shredded lettuce, roasted corn, avocado, Lime cilantro sauce.$14.00
- Blackened Fish Taco
Slaw, radish, guacamole, Lime cilantro sauce.$15.00
- korean chicken taco$15.00
Burgers & Sandwiches (Copy)
- Classic House Burger
8 oz. beef patty, tomato, lettuce, pickles, caramelized onions.$21.00
- Pastrami Burger
8 oz. beef patty, tomato, lettuce, pickles, caramelized onions, sliced pastrami.$24.00
- Brisket Burger
8 oz. beef patty, BBQ beef brisket, Crispy onions, lettuce, pickles.$24.00
- Breakfast Burger
8 oz. beef patty, hash brown, pastrami, Caramelized onion, sunny side egg on top.$27.00
- Cowboy Burger
8oz beef patty, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles,Onion rings, slaw.$24.00
- Double Burger
Two 8 oz. patty lettuce, tomato, pickles,Caramelized onions.$30.00
- Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Deep fried dark chicken, LT, Asian slaw.$21.00
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Deep-fried chicken breast, lettuce, Pickle, ranch sauce.$20.00
- Pulled Beef Brisket Sandwich
Beef brisket, pickles, crispy onions, BBQ sauce.$21.00
- Schnitzel Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, slaw, BBQ ranch.$23.00
- Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich (dark)
Lettuce, pickles, slaw.$21.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, roasted pepper, avocado, honey lime$20.00
- nacho burger
Thinly sliced steak, red pepper, onions.$23.00
- chicken burrito$16.00
- beef burrito$18.00
Bowls
- Chicken Bowl
Rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, corn, lettuce, radish,avocado, Spicy mayo, lime cilantro sauce.$21.00
- Beef Bowl
Rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, avocado, radish, Corn, lettuce, Spicy mayo, lime cilantro sauce.$22.00
- Vegetarian Bowl
Cauliflower, rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, avocado, Radish, Lettuce, spicy mayo, lime cilantro.$20.00
- Salmon Bowl$22.00
Entree
- Schnitzel
Crispy chicken breast breaded with Panko.$30.00
- Herb Chicken (white / dark)
Lemon and Herb marinated chicken.$30.00
- Spice Rub Chicken (white / dark)
Smoky and sweet marinade.$30.00
- BBQ Pulled Brisket Plate$32.00
- BBQ/Teriyaki Salmon$33.00
- Grilled/Blackened Rib Eye Steak
Boneless rib eye steak.$49.00
- Mojo Steak (upon availability)
Special cut marinated with garlic lemon sauce.$50.00
- Hickory Medallion Steak
Center cut ribeye grilled and served with our Bbq Steak sauce top with pepper &onions.$47.00
- Israeli Pargiot Plate
Mushrooms &onions, hummus, Israeli salad and warm pita. (doesn’t come with sides)$31.00
- fried chicken plate$34.00
- Nashville hot grilled chicken$30.00
Sides
Dessert
Express Menu
- Chicken Burrito$10.00
- Chicken Wings
Sweet Chili / BBQ / Honey Hot / Buffalo.$10.00
- Chicken Toco$10.00
- Beef Taco$10.00
- Brisket Taco$10.00
- Cauliflower Taco$10.00
- Blackened Fish Taco$10.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.00
- Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.00
- Grill Chicken Sandwich$10.00
- Beef Burrito$10.00
- Jerusalem Mix$10.00
- Beef Nachos Supreme$10.00
- Loaded Chili Fries$10.00
- Crispy Smoky Chicken Bites$10.00
- Sweet Chili Chicken Tenders$10.00
Drinks
Beer
N/A Bev
- Jarritos Mandarin$3.25
- Jarritos Mango$3.25
- Jarritos Watermelon$3.25
- Jarritos Pineapple$3.25
- Small Acqua Panna$3.00
- Big Acqua Panna$8.00
- PERRIER$4.00
- Small San Pellegrino$4.00
- Big SAN PELLEGRINO$8.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Dr. Brown Cherry$3.25
- Dr. Brown Cream Soda$3.25
- Diet Dr. Brown Cherry$3.25
- Diet Dr. Brown Cream soda$3.25
- Snapple Peach$4.00
- Snapple Diet Peach$4.00
- Snapple Raspberry$4.00
- Snapple Lemon$4.00
- Snapple Diet Lemon$4.00
- Snapple Apple$4.00
- Snapple Half & Half$4.00
- Snapple Mango$4.00
- Snapple Diet Raspberry$4.00
- HOT TEA$2.50
- NON-ALCOHO MALT$5.50
Homemade drinks
Wine
Red
White
Champagne / Sparklin
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
9060 Kimberly Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33434