Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Cepas Wine Bar

review star

No reviews yet

5330 Ehrlich Road

#101

Tampa, FL 33624

Order Again

Popular Items

Croquetas
Empanadas
Mozzarella Tomato Basil Flatbread

Carnes

Albondigas

$12.00

Lomo

$17.00

Rabo de Toro

$13.00

Toro Bravo

$14.00

Cold Tapas

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$10.00

Boquerones

$12.00

Ceviche de Pescado

$10.00

Ensalada Rusa

$8.00

Hummus

$8.00

Marcona Almonds

$6.00

Mini Caprese

$10.00

Oyster Shooters

$7.00

Shrimp & Avocado Ceviche

$12.00

Ensaladas

Arugula Quinoa Salas

$8.00

Cepas Salas

$8.00

Flatbreads

Champignon Flatbread

$10.00

Chicken Pineapple Flatbread

$10.00

Jamon Serrano Flatbread

$10.00

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$12.00

Mediterranean Flatbread

$10.00

Mozzarella Tomato Basil Flatbread

$9.00

Vegetarian Flatbread

$12.00

Hot Tapas

Champinones al Ajillo

$7.00

Croquetas

$10.00

Empanadas

$12.00

Gambas al Ajillo

$12.00

Garbanzos y Esparragos

$8.00

Pan con Tomate

$10.00

Piquillos Rellenos

$9.00

Pulpo a la Gallega

$12.00

Tortilla de Patatas

$8.00

Paellas y Pasta

Fideau Seafood

$26.00

Paella Vegetariana

$22.00

Pasta Verde con Gambas

$22.00

Paella Negra

$28.00

Quesos y Charcuteria

Quesos 2

$10.00

Quesos 3

$15.00

Quesos 4

$20.00

Tabla de Quesos

$34.00

Cana de Cabra

$12.00

Jamon Serrano

$9.00

Lomo Iberico de Bellota

$10.00

Rioja Sampler

$36.00

Tabla de Ibericos

$20.00

Dessert

Tres Leches

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Churros

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Brownie & Ice Cream

$7.00

Bread Pudin

$8.00

Mango Cheesecake

$8.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00

EVENTS

Wine Tasting

$25.00

WINES

Ami BTL

$18.00

Ami PK

$50.00

Le Pigole BTL

$28.00

Le Pigole PK

$84.00

Acumen BTL

$48.00

Acumen PK

$142.00

Condado Haza BTL

$32.00

Condado Haza PK

$93.00

Dehesa BTL

$29.00

Dehesa PK

$85.00

Fred’s Red BTL

$28.00

Fred’s Red PK

$80.00

Cht La Commanderie BTL

$18.00

Cht La Commanderie PK

$50.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
