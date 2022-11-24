Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cerealism 128 K Street

review star

No reviews yet

128 K Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Specialty Bowls

Cookie Monster

$8.50

Oreo Cereal, Cookie Crisp, Mini Oreos, Chips Ahoy Blue Oat Milk

Magilla Gorilla

$8.50

Frosted Flakes, Ohs, Golden Crisps, Rice Krispies, Bananas, Cinnamon Roll, Nilla Wafers, Banana Oat Milk

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.50

Very Berry Cheerios, Frosted Flakes, Golden Grahams, Rice Krispies

Richie Rich

$8.50

Cornflakes, Cocoa Puffs, Cocoa Krispies, Chex

Carmen Sandiego

$8.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Rice Krispies, Churro Cereal, Almonds, Horchata Milk

Captain Caveman

$8.50

Build Your Own Bowl

$5.00+

Build Your Own Box

Build Your Own Box

$15.00

Cereal Alternatives (Copy)

Cereal Flight

$5.00

Overnight Oats

$5.50

Chex Mix

$4.00+

Cereal Desserts

Cereal Pizza

$6.50+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch S'mores

$8.00

S'mores Charcuterie

$12.00

Cereal Sushi

$6.00

Banana wrapped in a thin waffle topped with strawberries, rice krispies, drizzled with nutella, and chocolate

Waffles

$6.00

Waffles- Bananas Foster

$8.00

Waffles- Chocolate Extreme

$8.00

Waffles- Strawberry Overload

$8.00

Waffles- Apple Pie

Reese's Puffs Cake

$12.00

Fruity Pebbles Lemon Bar

$8.00

Cookies and Milk Cake

$12.00

Lemon Muddy Buddy Cake

$12.00

Ice Cream

Cookie Monster

$6.50

Magilla Gorilla

$6.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.50

Rainbow Brite

$6.50

Richie Rich

$6.50

Carmen Sandiego

$6.50

Chip 'n' Dale

$6.50

Masters of the Universe

$6.50

Captain Caveman

$6.50

Build Your Own Ice Cream

$6.50

Milk Shakes

Cookie Monster

$6.50

Magilla Gorilla

$6.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.50

Rainbow Brite

$6.50

Richie Rich

$6.50

Carmen Sandiego

$6.50

Chip 'n' Dale

$6.50

Masters of the Universe

$6.50

Captain Caveman

$6.50

Build Your Own Milkshake 20oz

$6.50

Build Your Own Milkshake Jug 32oz

$9.50

Novelty Drinks

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Unicorn Lemonade

$4.00

Sand Bucket Drink

$10.00

Cotton Candy Drink

$6.00

Swamp Juice - Dry ice clear boba

$6.00

Banana Milk Matcha

$6.00

Deconstructed Coffee

$6.00

Lotus Drinks

Peach Ring

$6.00

Twilight Galaxy Punch

$6.00

Shark Attack

$6.00

Mermaid Juice

$6.00

Custom Lotus Drink

$6.00

Beetlejuice

$6.00

Espresso Drinks

Selfie Latte

$6.00

Lucky Charms Latte

$6.00

Affogato Toast Crunch

$8.00

Deconstructed Coffee

$4.50

Soda

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Brisk

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A cereal themed dessert cafe.

Location

128 K Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Drake's: The Barn
orange star4.3 • 653
985 Riverfront Street West Sacramento, CA 95691
View restaurantnext
Honey and The Trapcat - Kitchen and Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
1023 Front St STE A Sacramernto, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Rio City Cafe - Old Sacramento Waterfront
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Front St Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Solomon's
orange star4.4 • 620
730 K Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Frankie's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
200 K Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Sauced BBQ and Spirits Sacramento
orange starNo Reviews
1028 7th Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
orange star4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Natomas - Natomas
orange star4.4 • 5,461
2721 Del Paso Road Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 4,762
3428 3rd Ave Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento - South Sacramento
orange star4.4 • 4,293
6519 Savings Pl Sacramento, CA 95828
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston