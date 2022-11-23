Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood
Steakhouses

Ceres' Table

263 Reviews

$$

3124 North Broadway

Chicago, IL 60657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Orecchiette Pesto Verde
Tagliatelle Bolognese
Calabrese

Spuntini

Olives

Olives

$7.00

mixed olives | smoked salt

Bread Service

Bread Service

$6.00

wood-oven fired "puff" bread | whipped herb butter

Proscuitto Palloncino

Proscuitto Palloncino

$8.00

'balloon' bread | prosciutto di parma | garlic oil | parsley

Bruschetta al Prosciutto

$8.00

prosciutto di parma | scamorza | mint

Bruschetta al Funghi

$8.00

wood-oven roasted wild mushrooms | taleggio

Bruschetta alla Pepperonata

$8.00

sweet peppers | whipped ricotta | evoo

Antipasti

Rucola Salad

$13.00

trevisio | roasted squash | pepitas | pecorino

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$13.00

roasted baby beets | whipped ricotta | pistachio pesto

Fired Roasted Cauliflower Salad

$14.00

fire roasted cauliflower | bagna cauda | anchovy breadcrumbs | crispy caper

Fritto Misto

Fritto Misto

$17.00

rock shrimp | calamari | calabrian aioli | lemon

Burrata e Prosciutto

Burrata e Prosciutto

$18.00

burrata | prosciutto di parma | olive oil | grilled bread

Polpette Arrabiata

Polpette Arrabiata

$14.00

traditional meatballs | fior di latte | basil

Arancini

$13.00

scamorza | peas | mint

Gambe di Polpo

$25.00

braised octopus | smashed fingerlings | salmoriglio | chile oil

Primi

Kid's Pasta

$11.00

buttered noodles | grated parmesan

Funghi Risotto

$14.00+

wild mushrooms | bone marrow | pecorino

Cresto de Gallo

Cresto de Gallo

squid ink | rock shrimp | lemon | mint | chili breadcrumbs

Gnocchi con Zucca

Orecchiette Pesto Verde

Orecchiette Pesto Verde

basil pesto | sausage

Gigli alla Norma

roasted eggplant | pomodoro | basil breadcrumbs

Tagliatelle Bolognese

Tagliatelle Bolognese

classic bolognese | fonduta | pecorino

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

telicherry perppercorn | parmesan

Spaghetti all'Amatricana

Spaghetti all'Amatricana

guanciale | pomodoro | calabrian pepper

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

farm egg | guanciale | parmesan

Spaghetti alla Gricia

guanciale | telicherry peppercorn | pecorino

Secondi

Pan-Seared Oraking Salmon

$32.00

pepperonata | pumpkin seed breadcrumbs | grilled lemon

Chicken 'Cacciatore'

Chicken 'Cacciatore'

$29.00

1/4 chicken | olive tapenade | roasted mushroom | marsala

Prime Sirloin Cap

Prime Sirloin Cap

$36.00

roasted potatoes | salsa verde | black garlic crema

Stinco di Maiale Brasato

Stinco di Maiale Brasato

$29.00Out of stock

braised pork shank | cannellini bean pureé | toasted pignoli | herb gremolata

Contorni

Charred Rapini

$9.00

mint | lemon vinaigrette | chili

Creamy Polenta

$8.00

creamy polenta | chives

Roasted Squash

$9.00

sweet potato | rosemary

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

crispy guanciale | aged balsamic | pecorino

Pizze

Margherita

$18.00

mozzarella di bufala | san marzano tomato | basil

Calabrese

Calabrese

$19.00

calabrian salumi | clover honey | fior de latte

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$19.00

prosciutto | artichokes | olives | fior di latte

Quattro Formaggi

$18.00

fior di latte | ricotta | gorgonzola | parmesan

Finocchiona

Finocchiona

$19.00

sausage | wild mushrooms | fennel x3 | fior di latte

Funghi

Funghi

$18.00

wild mushrooms | taleggio | thyme | fior di latte

Dolci

Skillet Cookie

$9.00

fresh baked chocolate chip goodness

Torta di Crema di Banana

$8.00

fresh banana | graham cracker | almond brittle

Sparkling Wine

Bisson 'Marca Trevigiana'

$45.00

Bisol Veneto Rosé Jeio Cuvee Rose

$40.00

merlot/pinot noir rosé | NV

Vino della Casa -Spumante

$20.00

prosecco | NV

White Wine

Vino della Casa - Bianco

$25.00

garganega | 2018

Negro Angelo "wine not filtered" Arneis

$40.00

Negro Angelo Favorita Langhe Onorata

$30.00Out of stock

vermentino | 2017

Capranera Fiano Irpinia Campania Fiano

$30.00

fiano | 2017

Red Wine

sangiovese/merlot/cabernet sauvignon | 2013

Vino della Casa - Rosso

$25.00

Bergadano Barolo

$60.00

Piazzo Barbaresco

$50.00

nebbiolo | 2014

Vallana Spanna

$40.00

nebbiolo | 2015

Grimaldi Dolcetto d'Alba

$40.00

dolcetto | 2016

Coreggia Matteo Barbera d'Alba

$40.00

barbera | 2017

Bibbiano Chianti Classico

$40.00

Caiarossa Toscana Rosso Pergolaia

$50.00

sangiovese/merlot/cabernet sauvignon | 2013

Querceto di Castellina Chianti Classico

$30.00

sangiovese | 2017

Pala i Fiori Cannonau di Sardegna

$40.00

cannonau | 2018

Reserve Wine

Emidio Pepe Pecorino d'Abruzzo

$170.00

2016

Emidio Pepe Trebbiano d'Abruzzo

$200.00

2013

Emidio Pepe Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$250.00

2010

Beer

Half Acre Daisy Cutter 16 oz.

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Krombacher NA

$5.00

Menabrea 'Bionde'

$7.00

Revolution Brewing Anti-Hero

$7.00

Menabrea 'Ambrata'

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Aranciata Pellegrino

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Smeraldina Sparkling Water

$4.00

Smeraldina Still Water

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The restaurant features regional, Italian-inspired seasonal plates that pay homage to tradition with respect to the technique, process, and history of Italian cuisine. A reflection of the Italian lifestyle, Ceres’ Table has forged meaningful connections with Midwestern farmers in the spirit of cooking with seasonal, local, and sustainable ingredients wherever possible. In continuation of that philosophy, Ceres’ Table will expand and seasonally adjust our menus with what is available in the market and from our purveyors on regular basis. CT's 100% Italian-focused wine list showcases a sophisticated yet approachable variety, with more than 200 selections available by the bottle and 20 by the glass. Additionally, the craft cocktail program highlights both classics and house specialty cocktails. The bar opens daily at 5pm.

Website

Location

3124 North Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

Gallery
Ceres' Table image
Ceres' Table image
Ceres' Table image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hutch American Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
3301 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Coda di Volpe
orange star4.8 • 4,011
3335 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
The Smoke Daddy - Wrigleyville
orange starNo Reviews
3636 North Clark Street Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Sal's Trattoria
orange star4.7 • 445
2834 North Southport Ave. Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Indian Clay Pot
orange star4.6 • 2,046
1804 W Irving Park Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 1,727
2360 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Do-Rite Donuts - DRD Wrigleyville
orange star4.7 • 5,208
1027 W Addison St Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Coda di Volpe
orange star4.8 • 4,011
3335 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper Wrigley
orange star4.7 • 3,812
3458 n Clark st Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Chicago Bagel Authority - Belmont
orange star4.7 • 3,694
955 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Big Star Wrigleyville
orange star4.6 • 3,682
3638 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston