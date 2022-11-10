Cereus PDX 1465 NE Prescott Suite E&F
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Escapism rethought. Curated cocktails from all over the world created or hand picked by Bradley Thomas Stephens, paired with amazing Colombian and Peruvian food from Chef Diego Cortes and his team.
Location
1465 NE Prescott Suite E&F, Portland, OR 97211
