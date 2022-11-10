Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cereus PDX 1465 NE Prescott Suite E&F

review star

No reviews yet

1465 NE Prescott Suite E&F

Portland, OR 97211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

CANS

CRUX BUBBLE WRAP IPA

$6.00

G-STATE BRUT CIDER

$7.00

G-TOWN JOHNNY UT PALE

$6.00

HUB CACTUS ATT SOUR

$7.00

MIGRATION IPA

$6.00

N/A ATH GOLDEN

$6.00

N/A ATH RUN WILD IPA

$6.00

RAINIER

$5.00

WORTHY LIGHTS

$6.00

GLASS RED

GLS 7 Moons Red Blend, CHI

$10.00

GLS Clos De Los Siete Valle, ARG

$13.00

GLS Gascon Malbec, ARG

$11.00

GLS Primarius Pinot Noir, OR

$11.00

GLS Santa Rita Cab Sauv, CHI

$11.00

GLS Santa Rita Carmenere,, CHI

$11.00

GLS Terrazas Reserva Malbec

$12.00

GLS Terrazas Reserva Cabernet

$12.00

GLASS WHITE

GLS Columbia Chardonnay, WA

$9.00

GLS Erath Pinot Gris, OR

$9.00

GLS Fleur De Prarie Languedoc Rose, FRA

$14.00

GLS Haras Pirque Sauv Blanc, CHI

$10.00

GLS Whispering Angel Rose

$15.00Out of stock

GLS Newton Unfiltered Chardonnay

$30.00

BOTTLE RED

BTL 7 Moons Red Blend, CHI

$30.00

BTL Clos De Los Siete Valle, ARG

$39.00

BTL Gascon Malbec, ARG

$33.00

BTL Primarius Pinot Noir, OR

$33.00

BTL Santa Rita Cab Sauv, CHI

$33.00

BTL Santa Rita Carmenere, CHI

$33.00

BTL Terrazas Reserva Malbec

$36.00

BTL Terrazas Reserva Cabernet

$36.00

BOTTLE WHITE

BTL Columbia Chardonnay, WA

$24.00

BTL Erath Pinot Gris, OR

$27.00

BTL Fleurs De Prairie Languedoc Rose, FRA

$42.00

BTL Hara Pirque Sauv Blanc, CHI

$30.00

BTL Ruffino Prosecco 187ML

$11.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rose

$45.00

BTL Newton Unfiltered Chardonnay

$90.00

AGAVE AND SOTOL

AMARAS JOVEN ESPADIN MEZCAL

$13.00

ARETTE ANEJO

$13.00

ARETTE REPOSADO

$11.00

BATANGA BLANCO

$8.00

BATANGA REPOSADO

$8.00

CAZADORES REPOSADO

$8.00

CODIGO ROSA

$16.00

DERRUMBES DURANGO

$19.00

DERRUMBES MICHOACAN

$21.00

DERRUMBES OAXACA

$17.00

DERRUMBES TAMAULIPAS

$20.00

DERRUMBES ZACATECAS

$16.00

DERUMBES SAN LUIS POTOSI

$14.00

DIABLO AZUL

$12.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$15.00

EL DE BATEO

$13.00

EL JIMADOR BLANCO

$8.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$10.00

FIDENCIO MEZCAL CLASSICO JOVEN

$14.00

FIDENCIO MEZCAL UNICO JOVEN

$13.00

FIDENCIO PECHUGA

$20.00

HERRANDURA REPOSADO

$15.00

ILEGAL ANEJO

$21.00

ILEGAL MEZCAL JOVEN

$11.00

ILEGAL MEZCAL REPOSADO

$13.00

LIBÉLULA JOVEN

$7.00

MEZCAL UNION EL VIEJO

$14.00

MEZCAL UNION JOVEN

$11.00

MIJENTA BLANCO

$13.00

MIJENTA REPOSADO

$17.00

MONTELOBOS MEZCAL WH

$12.00

PATRON ANEJO

$16.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$14.00

PATRON ROCA SILVER

$18.00

PATRON SILVER

$14.00

AMERICAN/ BOURBON

ANGEL ENVY RYE

$21.00

ANGELS ENVY

$14.00

ANGELS ENVY CASK STRENGTH

$40.00

BIG NOSE KATE

$11.00

BLANTONS

$16.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$8.00

DICKEL #8 SOUR MASH

$8.00

DICKEL 8YR BOURBON

$10.00

DICKEL RYE

$8.00

EVAN WILLIAMS

$8.00

FOUR ROSES YELLOW

$9.00

GENTLEMAN JACK

$9.00

LEWIS & CLARK CORN

$6.00

MAKERS MARK

$9.00

MCCARTHEY'S OREGON SINGLE MALT 3YR

$17.00

MCCARTHY'S SINGLE BARREL

$18.00

MICHTERS SINGLE BARREL STRAIGHT RYE

$14.00

MICHTERS SMALL BATCH BOURBON

$14.00

OLD FORESTER 1870

$13.00

OLD FORESTER 1897

$14.00

OLD FORESTER 1910

$15.00

OLD FORESTER 1920

$17.00

OLD FORESTER 86

$8.00

OLD FORESTER RYE

$8.00

REDEMPTION BOURBON

$8.00

REDEMPTION RYE

$8.00

RUSSELL'S 10YR

$11.00

RUSSELL'S 6YR RYE

$12.00

TRAILS END 10YR

$16.00

TRAILS END 8YR

$11.00

TRAILS END APPLE BRANDY BARREL

$14.00

WELLER 107 ANTIQUE

$14.00

WELLER SPECIAL RESERVE

$9.00

WILD TURKEY 101 RYE

$8.00

WILD TURKEY 81

$9.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$11.00

WOODFORD RESERVE MALT

$11.00

WOODINVILLE RYE

$12.00

WOODINVILLE STRAIGHT BOURBON

$12.00

WOODINVILLE STRAIGHT BOURBON (PORT CASK)

$15.00

AQUAVIT

HVEN AQUAVIT

$15.00

KROGSTAD

$9.00

ASIAN WHISKEY

HIBIKI HARMONY

$29.00

KAVALAN DISTILLERY SELECT WHISKY (TAIWAN)

$17.00

MARS WHISKY IWAI 45

$12.00

SENSEI MIZUNARA

$11.00

TOKI

$11.00

BRANDY/PISCO/EAU DE VIE

BAILONI APRICOT BRANDY (AUSTRIA)

$15.00

BARSOL SUPREMO MOSTE VERDE (PERU)

$14.00

BRANDY SAINTE LOUISE (FRANCE)

$8.00

CAPEL PISCO RESERVADO (CHILE)

$7.00

CLEAR CREEK APPLE BRANDY (PORTLAND, OR)

$11.00

CLEAR CREEK BLUE PLUM (PORTLAND, OR)

$13.00

CLEAR CREEK DOUGLAS FIR (PORTLAND, OR)

$24.00

CLEAR CREEK PEAR BRANDY (PORTLAND, OR)

$13.00

Hennessy VS

$13.00

HENNESSY VSOP PRIVILEGE (FRANCE)

$17.00

MACCHU PISCO (PERU)

$10.00

NEW DEAL PEAR BRANDY (PORTLAND, OR)

$12.00

PIERRE FERRAND 1840

$12.00

PISCO LOGIA ACHOLADA (PERU)

$12.00

SINGANI 63 (BOLIVIA)

$10.00

TRÄ*KÁL (PATAGONIA)

$11.00

CANADIAN WHISKEY

CROWN

$8.00

PENDLETON

$8.00

GENEVER

BY THE DUTCH GENEVER

DE BORGEN MALT

DE BORGEN OLD STYLE

GIN

ARIA

$8.00

Aviation

$10.00

BARR HILL

$15.00

BARR HILL TOM CAT GIN

$16.00

BIG GIN

$8.00

BIG GIN BOURGON BARREL

$9.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$8.00

BOTANIST

$12.00

FORD'S GIN

$8.00

FORD'S SLOE GIN

$11.00

FREELAND SPIRITS

$10.00

GRAY WHALE GIN

$10.00

HENDRICKS GIN

$10.00

HVEN SWEDISH GIN

$14.00

KYRÖ GIN (FINLAND)

$11.00

LEWIS & CLARK GIN

$6.00

NEW DEAL GIN NO. 1

$9.00

NEW DEAL OLD TOM

$10.00

NOLET'S SILVER

$12.00

OREGON SPIRITS DRY GIN

$9.00

PORTLAND DRY GIN 33

$8.00

SIPSMITH

$10.00

SUNTORY ROKU

$8.00

TANQUERAY

$8.00

TANQUERAY 10

$9.00

TRAIL PINK

$12.00

TRAIL TRILLIUM GIN

$9.00

UNCLE VAL'S

$10.00

IRISH WHISKEY

JAMESON

$9.00

SEXTON SINGLE MALT

$11.00

SILKIE LEGENDARY

$13.00

SILKIE LEGENDARY DARK

$14.00

SLANE

$9.00

LIQUEUR

AMARULA CREAM (SOUTH AFRICA)

$8.00

ANCHO REYES

$8.00

ANCHO REYES VERDE

$8.00

BAILEY'S

$9.00

BY THE DUTCH ADVOCAAT

$10.00

BÄRENJÄGER (GERMANY)

$9.00

CHAMBORD

$10.00

CHERRY HEERING

$9.00

CLEAR CREEK CRANBERRY

$11.00

CLEAR CREEK MARIONBERRY

$14.00

CLÉMENT MAHINA COCO

$9.00

COINTREAU

$12.00

COMBIER PAMPLEMOUSSE

$9.00

D'ARISTI XTABENTÚN

$10.00

RUM BASED LIQUEUR MADE WITH HONEY & ANISETTE (MEXICO) 30%ABV

D.O.M. BÉNÉDICTINE (FRANCE)

$10.00

DISARONNO (ITALY)

$10.00

DRAMBUIE (SCOTLAND)

$12.00

FRANGELICO

$10.00

GALLIANO

$11.00

GIFFARD BLUE CURACAO

$8.00

GIFFARD CACAO

$8.00

GIFFARD PECHE

$8.00

GIFFARD VIOLETTE

$8.00

GODIVA (BRUSSELS/NYC)

$9.00

GRAND MARNIER

$11.00

HAMILTON PIMENTO DRAM

$11.00

HVEN SUMMER SPIRIT

$13.00

JEPPSON'S MALÖRT

$9.00

KAHLUA

$8.00

KRONAN SWEDISH PUNSCH

$10.00

LUXARDO

$11.00

NEW DEAL CASCARA

$9.00

NEW DEAL COFFEE

$9.00

NEW DEAL GINGER

$9.00

PIERRE FERRAND DRY CURACAO

$12.00

ROTHMAN CREME DE VIOLETTE

$8.00

ST ELIZABETH ALLSPICE DRAM

$10.00

TEMPUS FUGIT CREME DE MENTHE

$14.00

TUACA

$8.00

VELVET FALERNUM

$8.00

SCOTCH

ARBEG 10YR

$16.00

ARBEG AN OA

$22.00

BENRIACH 10

$16.00

BENRIACH 10 SMOKEY

$17.00

BENRIACH 12

$17.00

GLENDRONACH 12

$17.00

GLENDRONACH 15

$22.00

GLENGLASSAUGH EVOLUTION

$15.00

GLENGLASSAUGH REVIVAL

$15.00

GLENMORANGIE X

$11.00

GLENMORANGIE THE LASTANTA

$17.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$11.00

JOHNNY WALKER RED

$8.00

JOHNNY WALKER SWING

$17.00

SUGARCANE SPIRITS

APPLETON ESTATE 12YR RARE CASKS (JAMAICA)

$13.00

APPLETON SIGNATURE (JAMAICA)

$8.00

APPLETON SIGNATURE 8YR (JAMAICA)

$9.00

AVUA AMBURANA (BRAZIL)

$14.00

AVUA OAK

$14.00

BACARDI 8YR (PUERTO RICO)

$9.00

BACARDI SUPERIOR (PUERTO RICO)

$7.00

BY THE DUTCH BATAVIA ARRACK (INDONESIA/AMSTERDAM)

$14.00

BY THE DUTCH BATVIA ARRACK (AMSTERDAM)

CACHAÇA 51 (BRAZIL)

$7.00

CAMAZOTZ (OAXACA)

$14.00

CLEMENT AGRICOLE BLANC (LAST BOTTLE IN STATE)

$14.00

CLEMENT BLEUE (MARTINIQUE)

$12.00

CLÉMENT 10YR (MARTINIQUE)

$20.00

DAMOISEAU PURE CANE RUM (GUADELOUPE)

$9.00

DIPLOMATICO MANTUANO (VENEZUELA)

$9.00

DOCTOR BIRD (JAMAICA)

$11.00

EXODUS RUM (JAMAICA)

$8.00

FIRST CITY RUM (PORTLAND, OR)

$10.00

FOURSQUARE INDELIBLE (BARBADOS)

$21.00

HAMILTON 151 (GUYANA)

$11.00

HAMILTON JAMAICAN POT STILL BLACK (JAMAICA)

$10.00

HAMILTON SINGLE CASK STRENGTH

$25.00

HAMILTON ZOMBIE BLEND (West Indies)

$12.00

HUANA JACKFRUIT (MEXICO)

$10.00

KALANI COCONUT (MEXICO)

$9.00

LA FAVORITE COEUR DE CANNE (MARTINQUE)

$11.00

MOUNT GAY BLACK BARREL (BARBADOS)

$13.00

NEISSON RHUM AGRICOLE BLANC (MARTINIQUE)

$14.00

NOVO FOGO BARREL-AGED CACHAÇA (BRAZIL)

$11.00

NOVO FOGO SILVER CACHAÇA (BRAZIL)

$9.00

OLD MONK (INDIA)

$11.00

PARANUBES

$14.00

PROBITAS WHITE (BARBADOS)

$10.00

REAL MCCOY 12YR - LIMITED (BARBADOS)

$21.00

REAL MCCOY 3YR (BARBADOS)

$8.00

REAL MCCOY 5YR (BARBADOS)

$9.00

RHUM BARBANCOURT 15YR (HAITI)

$15.00

RHUM BARBANCOURT WHITE (HAITI)

$8.00

RHUM JM BLANC 80 (MARTINIQUE)

$8.00

RHUM JM GOLD (MARTINIQUE)

$13.00

RHUM JM GOLD RUM (MARTINIQUE)

$11.00

RON COLON COFFEE (EL SALVADOR)

$13.00

RON COLON RUMRYE (EL SALVADOR)

$15.00

RUM-BAR WHITE OVERPROOF (JAMAICA)

$9.00

THE FUNK JAMAICAN RUM (JAMAICA)

$8.00

WORTHY PARK SINGLE ESTATE RESERVE (JAMAICA)

$17.00

WRAY & NEPHEW OVERPROOF (JAMAICA)

$8.00

NOVO FOGO CHAMELEON (BRAZIL)

$10.00

VERMOUTH/ AMARI/ ABSINTHE

AMARO AUSANO RAMAZZOTTI (MILAN, ITALY)

$10.00

AMARO DI ANGOSTURA (TRINIDAD & TOBAGO)

$9.00

APEROL (PADUA, ITALY)

$8.00

AVERNA (SICILY, ITALY)

$11.00

BRANCA FERNET (MILAN, ITALY)

$11.00

BRANCA MENTA (MILAN, ITALY)

$11.00

CAMPARI (SESTO, ITALY)

$11.00

CARPANO ANTICA (MILAN, ITALY)

$11.00

CARPANO BITTER (UMBRIA, ITALY)

$10.00

CHARTREUSE GREEN (GRENOBLE, FRANCE)

$16.00

CHARTREUSE YELLOW (GRENOBLE, FRANCE)

$16.00

COCCHI AMERICANO (ASTI, ITALY)

$9.00

COLUMBIA ABSINTHE VERTE (ASTORIA, OR)

$14.00

COMOZ BLANC VERMOUTH DE (CHAMBÈRY, FRANCE)

$8.00

CYNAR (VENICE, ITALY)

$8.00

DOLIN DRY (CHAMBÈRY, FRANCE)

$8.00

LA FÉE PARISIENNE ABSINTHE

$20.00

LILLET BLANC (BORDEAUX, FRANCE)

$8.00

MONTENEGRO (BOLOGNA, ITALY)

$11.00

OREGON SPIRIT ABSINTHE

$15.00

PERNOD (MARSEILLE, FRANCE)

$17.00

SALER'S GENTIANE APERITIF

$9.00

SUZE

$9.00

VODKA

BAR PILOT CHAI TEA VODKA

$8.00

BELVEDERE BARTEZEK

$10.00

BELVEDERE SMOGORY

$10.00

BELVEDERE UNFILTERED

$9.00

BELVEDERE VODKA

$9.00

DREGS

$8.00

FIRST CITY VODKA

$9.00

HVEN SWEDISH VODKA

$13.00

KACHKA HORSERADISH

$9.00

KETEL ONE

$8.00

LEWIS & CLARK VODKA

$6.00

NEW DEAL MUD PUDDLE

$9.00

OREGON SPIRIT CASCADIAN VODKA

$8.00

PORTLAND 90 VODKA

$8.00

SUNTORY HAKU

$9.00

TIMBERLINE

$8.00

TITO'S

$8.00

Wood Vodka

$10.00

CLASSICS

FINNISH LONG DRINK

$10.00

MAI TAI

$16.00

PISCO SOUR

$13.00

SIDE CAR

$14.00

SWEATER WEATHER

$14.00

VESPER MARTINI

$13.00

ORIGINALS

MULLED CIDER (W/BOURBON)

$9.00

PALOMA

$14.00

PRINCE OF EDINIA

$13.00

SLUSHY

$10.00

TROUBADOUR

$16.00

SPECIAL EVENTS

10 & TONIC

$10.00

BEE STING

$13.00

BULLY PULPIT

$13.00

ENSAMBLE SAZERAC

$14.00

KINGSTON NEGRONI

$13.00

KNEECAP

$12.00

RANCH WATER #2

$11.00

ROB ROY

$12.00

TEQUILA DAISY

$14.00

N/A BEVERAGES

CHICHA MORADA

$6.00

COFFEE

$5.00

COKE

$2.00

COLOMBIANA

$4.00

FEVER TREE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

LYRE SPRITZ

$9.00

MULLED CIDER (W/OUT BOURBON)

$6.00

SODA WATER

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

STUMPTOWN COLD BREW

$5.00

TING

$5.00

TONIC

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Escapism rethought. Curated cocktails from all over the world created or hand picked by Bradley Thomas Stephens, paired with amazing Colombian and Peruvian food from Chef Diego Cortes and his team.

Location

1465 NE Prescott Suite E&F, Portland, OR 97211

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wild Thing - 1483 NE Alberta Street
orange starNo Reviews
1483 NE Alberta St. Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Radio Room - 1101 NE Alberta St
orange starNo Reviews
1101 NE Alberta St Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
orange starNo Reviews
1409 NE Alberta St Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Gumba
orange starNo Reviews
1733 NE Alberta Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Petite Provence Alberta
orange star4.5 • 1,659
1824 NE Alberta St Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Rabbit's Cafe - NE Killingsworth
orange starNo Reviews
1640 NE Killingsworth St Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston