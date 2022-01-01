Cerroni’s Purple Garlic imageView gallery
Cerroni's Purple Garlic San Pedro

15909 San Pedro Ave

#113

Hollywood Park, TX 78232

N/A Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$1.95

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cork Fee

$15.00

Kids Drinks

$1.00

To go cups charge

$1.00

Red Wine

House- Conundrum

$9.00

VDR

$12.00

Carmel Road Cabernet

$10.00

BANFI Chianti

$13.00

Mon FRERE P. NOIR

$10.00

Tinto Negro Malbec

$10.00

Red Amore- Sweet Red

$11.00

Ranch 32 Meritage Estate

$12.00

Ghost Hull Cab

$18.00

District 7 Pinot Noir

$10.00

House- Conundrum

$27.00

VDR

$36.00

Carmel Road Cabernet

$30.00

BANFI CHIANTI

$39.00

Mon Frere P Noir

$30.00

Tinto Negro Malbec

$30.00

Sweet Red- Amore

$28.00

Ranch 32 Meritage Estates

$36.00

Ghost Hull Cab

$54.00

District 7 Pinot Noir

$30.00

Wine Flight

Scheid, Savignon blanc

$3.96

Santa Cristyina,Pinot grigio

$3.06

Ranch 32, Chard

$3.96

Moscato

$3.24

Ryder Rose

$2.52

Mon Frere,Pinot noir

$3.60

Tinto negro,malbec

$3.53

Chianti

$4.59

VDR

$4.32

Odd Lot

$6.25

Carmel Road, Cab

$3.06

District 7, Chard

$3.06

Carys, Pg

$3.06

Appetizers

Tomato&Basil Bruschetta

$9.00

Antipasto

$10.00

Calamari Fritta

$13.00

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$11.00

Pesto Mushroom Bruschetta

$9.00

Spicy Italian Wings

$8.00

Fritta Mozzarella

$12.00

Zuppa Di Mussels

$13.00

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$6.00

Roasted Garlic Cloves

$4.00

Meatball Boat sub Alfredo

$9.50

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Caprese

$9.00

Meatball Boat

$11.00

No Bread

Insalada

Large Greek Salad

$8.00

Lg Garden

$6.95

Artichoke Hearts w/ Mushroom

$5.50

Bistecca Italiano

$14.00

Small Greek Salad

$4.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Mozzarrella Pomodora

$8.00

Tomato Basil & Garlic

$5.50

Cafe Garden Fresh Salad

$4.00

Creamy Garlic Chicken Salad

$9.00

Italian Chef Salad

$10.00

LARGE SPECIAL SALAD

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

1\2 Caesar

$4.00

Lrg Caesar

$6.95

Soups

Spinach/Garlic Soup

$5.00

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.00

La Pasta

Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.00

Fett Alf Sausage

$14.50

Fett Alf Chicken

$14.00

Fett Alf Shrimp

$15.00

Pasta Formaggi

$14.00

Penne Pesto

$14.00

Cappelini Pomadora

$13.00

Penne w/ Butter Garlic

$9.50

Spaghetti & Spicy Meatballs

$12.00

Penne w/ Red Sauce

$10.00

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$14.00

Meat Lasagna

$13.00

chicken saute NO SPICE

$13.00

Spaghetti Red

$10.00

Ck Saute

$13.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Ckn Parm Alf On All

$19.00

Ckn Parm Alf Pasta

$17.00

Ckn Parm Alf On Ckn

$17.00

Chic Parm B\g Noodles

$15.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.00

Egg Parm Alf On All

$17.00

Egg Parm B\g Noodles

$13.00

Egg Parm Alf On Pasta

$15.00

Egg Parm Alf On Egg Parm

$15.00

Chicken Marsala

$14.00

Chicken Piccata

$14.00

Grilled Sausage

$13.00

Pasta your way

$9.00

2 Chicken Breast Plain

$12.00

1 Chicken Breast Plain

$6.00

Pizza/Calzone

8" Cheese Pizza

$7.00

8" Bianca Pizza

$6.00

8" sly

$8.00

8" foran

$8.00

8" Mediterraneo

$9.50

8" Veggie

$8.00

8" supreme

$9.50

8" Sausage pesto

$8.50

8" Margarita

$8.00

8'' Gorgonzola

$8.50

8 "Chicken pesto

$8.50

12" Cheese

$11.00

12" Bianca

$11.00

12" Sly Stallone

$16.00

12" Supreme

$16.00

12" Foran's Favorite

$14.00

12" The Veggie

$14.00

12" Mediterraneo

$16.00

12" Sausage Pesto

$16.00

12" Chicken Pesto

$16.00

12" Pizza Gorgonzola

$16.00

12" Margarita Pizza

$14.00

Cauliflower Pizza

$10.00

Cauliflower margarita

$14.00

Cauliflower Chicken Pesto

$16.00

Cauliflower Pep

$10.50

Cauliflower sly

$16.00

Cauliflower supreme

$16.00

Cauliflower sausage Pesto

$16.00

Cauliflower mediterraneo

$16.00

Cauliflower Bianca

$11.00

Cauliflower Gorgonzola

$16.00

Cauliflower Veggie

$14.00

Cauliflower Forans

$14.00

16 cheese

$15.00

16 Sausage

$14.50

16 SLY

$20.00

16 Sausage Pesto

$20.00

16 chicken pesto with mush and tomato

$20.00

16 SUPREME

$20.00

16 Veggie

$20.00

16 Mediterraneo

$20.00

16 Margherita

$20.00

16 Bianca

$13.00

16 GORGONZOLA

$17.50

16 Foran

$17.00

Cheese Stromboli

$9.00

Cheese Calzone

$9.00

Pizza Roll

$9.00

Slice sly

$4.00

Slice Margarita

$4.00

Slice cheese

$3.00

Slice pep

$3.50

slice supreme

$5.00

slice foran

$4.00

Slice Veggie

$4.00

Slice Mediterraneo

$5.00

Slice sausege pesto

$4.50

Slice Gorgonzola

$4.50

Slice Chicken Pesto

$4.50

Tomatoes

Pesto

Sandwiches

Dean Martin

$9.00

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Italian Sausage Hoagie

$9.00

Hot Sicilian

$9.00Out of stock

Italian Club Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Pesto Panini

$9.00

Turkey Panini

$9.00

Fries free add on

Salad free add on

Frank Sinatra

$9.00

Mozzarrella pomadora

$9.00Out of stock

Texas Grinder

$8.00Out of stock

Country Club Homemade Bread

$8.00

Cordon Bleu

$9.00

The Don

$9.00

Meatball sub/sub alfredo

$11.00

Kids

Kids Spaghetti with Butter

$4.00

Kids Spagh Red plus meatball

$5.95

Kids Fettucine Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Kids Meatball

$1.95

Kids Chicken

$3.00

Chicken Tenders and fries

$8.00

kids fett Alf plus chicken

$9.25

Kids spag red sauce

$4.00

Kids spag meat sauce

$5.95

Cakes

Italian cream cake

$5.00

Lemon Passion

$5.00

Mudd cake

$5.00

Special

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Pies

Tiramisu

$5.00

Chocolate Cappuccino

$5.00

Amaretto Cheesecake

$6.00

Panna Cotta

$2.00

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.00

Homemade cinnamon rolls

cinnamon Rolls

$4.50

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$2.00

Sides

Half Loaf

$0.50

Hot loaf

$1.00

Side of Oil/Bal/Garl

$3.00

Small side of fries

$2.00

Large side Of Fries

$4.00

Small side of Red Sauce

$1.00

Large side Red Sauce

$2.00

Bowl Of Red Sauce

$4.00

Large Side Pizza Sauce

$4.00

Bowl of Alfredo

$4.00

Small side Alfredo

$2.00

Side Meat Sauce

$4.00

Side of Gorg Sauce

$4.00

Side of Butter Garlic

$1.00

Side of Ranch dress

$1.00

Side of Italian

$1.00

Side of Caesar

$1.00

Side of Gorgonzola dress

$1.00

side of Creamy Garlic

$0.50

Side of Pesto

$2.00

side sautee spin

$3.00

side of Mayo

$0.50

side of Mustard

$0.50

side of Dijon

$0.50

side of R.P.S.

$1.00

Side of Pepperoncinis

$0.50

Capers

$0.50

Piccata Sauce

$2.00

Lg Italian Dressing

$4.00

Basil Aioli

$2.00

Marsala sauce

$3.00

Olive Oil

$1.00

Anchovies

$3.00

2 Meatballs

$4.00

1 Meatball

$2.00

Marsala

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.50

Lemon Slice

$0.25

Side Croutons

$0.75

Shredded Mozz

$1.00

Lg Creamy Garlic

$5.00

kids free

Kid Cheese Pizza

Out of stock

Kid Pasta Dry

Out of stock

Kid Pasta Butter

Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

Out of stock

Kid Fet Alf

Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

Out of stock

Kid Spag MB

$1.95Out of stock

Apps

Tuna Bruschetta

$45.00

Fried rav red

$45.00

Fried rav green

$45.00

Wine

$28.00

Entrée

Las florentin

Snapper

Dessert

Cake pop

Mud Cake

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

15909 San Pedro Ave, #113, Hollywood Park, TX 78232

Directions

