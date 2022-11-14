Restaurant header imageView gallery

Certe and Pizza by Certe

826 Reviews

$

20 West 55th Street

New York, NY 10019

Popular Items

Pasta Salad Of The Hour

Limited Time $10 & Under Specials

The Avocado "Pit"

$11.20

Limited Time $10 & Under Specials

Buffalo Wings with a Canned Soda

$10.00
Individual Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

Individual Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

$10.00
Individual Pizza and Soda Special

Individual Pizza and Soda Special

$10.00

Breakfast Pizza

Bacon, Leek and Tomato Breakfast Pizza

Mid-Western Breakfast Pizza

Green Eggs and Bam Breakfast Pizza

Grand Slam Breakfast Pizza

Catskill Mountain Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Eggs

Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Egg Platter

$7.50

Fluffy Omelette Platter

$8.75

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.25

Frittata of the Day

$5.25

Breakfast Baguette "Benedict"

$5.95

Breakfast Baguette "Florentine"

$5.95

Tofu Scramble

$10.75

Breakfast Panini

Egg McTe

$5.75

Egg White McTe

$5.75

Swiss, Spinach, Tomato, Whole Wheat English Muffin

Tuscan Panini

$5.75

Los Cabos Panini

$5.75

Breakfast Sides

Bacon (3 Pieces)

$3.25

Turkey Bacon (2 Pieces)

$3.25

Chicken Apple Sausage (2 Pieces)

$3.25

Side of Homefries

$3.95

Assorted Fresh Baked Goods

Muffin

$3.00

Croissant

$2.75

Chocolate Croissant

$2.75

Fresh Jumbo Bagel

$1.15

Cold Breakfast

Oatmeal Shake

$4.25

Certe Yogurt Parfait

$5.25

Yogurt Burst

$5.50

Apple Pie-Fait

Acai Bowl

Fruit Salad

$5.25

Berry Cup

$7.95

Whole Apple

$1.05

Whole Orange

$1.05

Whole Banana

$0.65

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.25

Breakfast Specialties

Cheesecake French Toast

$8.00

Belgian Waffles

$6.70

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.70

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

Classic Eggs Benedict

$7.00

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$9.00

Carlito's Benedict

$8.00

Florentine Benedict

$7.00

Breakfast Fried Rice

$8.00

Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal

$5.00

Oatmeal Compositions

$8.00

French Toast

$6.50

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Regular Pizza

Bianco Pizza

Bianco Pizza

Hand-Dipped Ricotta & Truffle Oil - Sprinkle of Arugula - Fresh Pepper

Broken Lasagna Pizza

Hand Dipped Ricotta - Crumbled Meatball - Tomato Sauce - Pasta Pieces

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Roasted - Celery Hearts - Bleu Cheese

Capo Pizza

Chicken Parm Pizza

Diced Breaded Chicken Cutlets - Grande Cheese - San Marzano Sauce

Cub Pie (7inch Deep Dish Style)(Allow 30-40mins to Cook)

Cub Pie (7inch Deep Dish Style)(Allow 30-40mins to Cook)

$9.50

7inch Deep Dish Style with Meatball, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Basil and Tomato Sauce

Eggplant Parm Pizza

Diced Brick Roasted Breaded Eggplant - tomato Sauce - Fresh Mozzarella

Farmers Pizza

Farmers Pizza

Long Island Potato, Sharp Amish Cheddar, Shaved Corn and Scallions

Godfather

Godfather

Chiffonade of Cured Salumeria Meats - Cheeses - Pickled Cherry Peppers

Green Veggie Alforno Pizza

Spinach - Lioni Mozzarella - Gruyere

Grandmas Pie

Grandmas Pie

$32.75

Detroit Style.

Italian Wedding

Broken House Ground Meatballs - Spinach - Grana Padano - Mozzarella - Pepper Flake Sprinkle

Lafayette Pizza

Lafayette Pizza

Caramelized Bourbon Onions - Gruyere - Fresh Thyme (American French Onion)

New Yawker Pizza

Grande Mozzarella - San Marzano Sauce - Basil - Marjoram

Pepperoni Pizza

Pomodoro

Shrooms Pizza

Shrooms Pizza

Roasted Wild Mushrooms - Porcini Béchamel & Thyme

Uncanny Tomato Pie

Uncanny Tomato Pie

Tomato Sauce - Generous Mozzarella - Grana Padano - Basil - Marjoram

Upside Down PIzza

$11.00+Out of stock

Zesty Marinara over Mozzarella on a soft focaccia Style dough with a crisp bottom.

Detroit Style

Grandmas Pie

Grandmas Pie

$32.00

Pomodoro Detroit Style

$32.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Detroit Style

$32.00

Godfather Detroit Style

$32.00

Chiffonade of Cured Salumeria Meats, Cheeses, Pickled Cherry Peppers

Italian Wedding Detroit Style

Italian Wedding Detroit Style

$32.00

Broken House Ground Meatballs, Spinach, Grana Padano, Lioni Mozzarella, Pepper Flake Sprinkle

Create Your Own Specialty Pizza

Create Your Own Individual Pizza (7 inch)

$7.50

Create Your own Individual Pizza (10 inch) (Choice of 2 toppings)

$15.00

Create Your own Regular Pizza (16 inch)

$30.00

Create Your own Individual Pizza (10) Cauliflower Crust

$20.00

Handmade Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.50

Braised all-Beef Meatball (House Ground Short Rib, Brisket, Chuck), Wisconsin Romano, San Marzano Sauce

Pappardelle

$14.75

Wild Mushrooms, Leeks, Brussel Sprouts, Truffle Oil, (VEGAN)

THE Tagliatelle

THE Tagliatelle

$15.50

Spinach, Sweet Brick Roasted Peppers, Crumbled Spicy Chicken Sausage, Pesto Tomato Crema

Zucchini Bucatini (Unpasta)

$12.00

Long Zucchini Shreds, Uncanny tomato Sauce, Fresh Herbs, Roasted Garlic, Grana Padano Sprinkle

Linguine Carbonara

Linguine Carbonara

$15.50

Chiffonade of Smoked Salumeria Meats, Pecorino Crema

Broken Lasagna

$15.50

Baked with Broken Meatballs, Ricotta, San Marzano Sauce, Lioni Mozzarella

PBC Specialties

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$10.95

Pepperoni Pinwheels

$4.80

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Basil, Pizza Crust Spiral, Fresh Tomato Sauce

Garlic Pizzettes

Rice Ball with Beef

$4.50

Arborio Rice, Fresh Mozzarella, Braised Cinnamon Beef, Sweet Peas

Fried Spaghetti

$3.50

Spaghetti Alfredo, PBC Crumb Crust

Veggie Stuffed Pepper

$6.25

Risotto, Spinach, Shrooms, Fresh Mozzarella, PBC Tomato Sauce Dip

Greenie Spiral

$4.80

Entrees

Chicken Milanese Entree

$25.00

Over Arugula, Tomato Perlini Salad & Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Chicken Parmigiana Entree over Spaghetti

$20.90

Eggplant Parmigiana Entree over Spaghetti

$16.25
Lemon Planked Salmon with Potato

Lemon Planked Salmon with Potato

$23.00

Roasted on Lemon Slices drizzled with EVOO, on a bed of Thyme Seasoned Local Potatoes

Tuscan Chicken Under Brick

$20.90

Crispy Half Chicken, Pan Roasted & weighed down to steam in Natural Juices

Jumbo Meatball

$15.50

Wild Mushroom Saute on a bed of Spinach

Chicken Marsala

$20.90

Steamed Mushrooms, Marsala Wine, DemiGlaze, Shallots

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.50

PBC Cobb Salad

$12.00

Brooklyn Chopped Salad

$12.00

Baby Arugula Salad

$12.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens

$7.60
Sirloin Salad

Sirloin Salad

$16.25

Soy Ginger Glazed, Roasted Sliced

Cheffy Salad Roll-Ups