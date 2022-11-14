- Home
- /
- New York
- /
- Midtown West
- /
- Certe and Pizza by Certe
Certe and Pizza by Certe
826 Reviews
$
20 West 55th Street
New York, NY 10019
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Limited Time $10 & Under Specials
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Eggs
Breakfast Panini
Breakfast Sides
Assorted Fresh Baked Goods
Cold Breakfast
Breakfast Specialties
Cheesecake French Toast
Belgian Waffles
Buttermilk Pancakes
Huevos Rancheros
Classic Eggs Benedict
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Carlito's Benedict
Florentine Benedict
Breakfast Fried Rice
Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal
Oatmeal Compositions
French Toast
Avocado Toast
Regular Pizza
Bianco Pizza
Hand-Dipped Ricotta & Truffle Oil - Sprinkle of Arugula - Fresh Pepper
Broken Lasagna Pizza
Hand Dipped Ricotta - Crumbled Meatball - Tomato Sauce - Pasta Pieces
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Roasted - Celery Hearts - Bleu Cheese
Capo Pizza
Chicken Parm Pizza
Diced Breaded Chicken Cutlets - Grande Cheese - San Marzano Sauce
Cub Pie (7inch Deep Dish Style)(Allow 30-40mins to Cook)
7inch Deep Dish Style with Meatball, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Basil and Tomato Sauce
Eggplant Parm Pizza
Diced Brick Roasted Breaded Eggplant - tomato Sauce - Fresh Mozzarella
Farmers Pizza
Long Island Potato, Sharp Amish Cheddar, Shaved Corn and Scallions
Godfather
Chiffonade of Cured Salumeria Meats - Cheeses - Pickled Cherry Peppers
Green Veggie Alforno Pizza
Spinach - Lioni Mozzarella - Gruyere
Grandmas Pie
Detroit Style.
Italian Wedding
Broken House Ground Meatballs - Spinach - Grana Padano - Mozzarella - Pepper Flake Sprinkle
Lafayette Pizza
Caramelized Bourbon Onions - Gruyere - Fresh Thyme (American French Onion)
New Yawker Pizza
Grande Mozzarella - San Marzano Sauce - Basil - Marjoram
Pepperoni Pizza
Pomodoro
Shrooms Pizza
Roasted Wild Mushrooms - Porcini Béchamel & Thyme
Uncanny Tomato Pie
Tomato Sauce - Generous Mozzarella - Grana Padano - Basil - Marjoram
Upside Down PIzza
Zesty Marinara over Mozzarella on a soft focaccia Style dough with a crisp bottom.
Detroit Style
Grandmas Pie
Pomodoro Detroit Style
Eggplant Parmigiana Detroit Style
Godfather Detroit Style
Chiffonade of Cured Salumeria Meats, Cheeses, Pickled Cherry Peppers
Italian Wedding Detroit Style
Broken House Ground Meatballs, Spinach, Grana Padano, Lioni Mozzarella, Pepper Flake Sprinkle
Create Your Own Specialty Pizza
Handmade Pasta
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Braised all-Beef Meatball (House Ground Short Rib, Brisket, Chuck), Wisconsin Romano, San Marzano Sauce
Pappardelle
Wild Mushrooms, Leeks, Brussel Sprouts, Truffle Oil, (VEGAN)
THE Tagliatelle
Spinach, Sweet Brick Roasted Peppers, Crumbled Spicy Chicken Sausage, Pesto Tomato Crema
Zucchini Bucatini (Unpasta)
Long Zucchini Shreds, Uncanny tomato Sauce, Fresh Herbs, Roasted Garlic, Grana Padano Sprinkle
Linguine Carbonara
Chiffonade of Smoked Salumeria Meats, Pecorino Crema
Broken Lasagna
Baked with Broken Meatballs, Ricotta, San Marzano Sauce, Lioni Mozzarella
PBC Specialties
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Pepperoni Pinwheels
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Basil, Pizza Crust Spiral, Fresh Tomato Sauce
Garlic Pizzettes
Rice Ball with Beef
Arborio Rice, Fresh Mozzarella, Braised Cinnamon Beef, Sweet Peas
Fried Spaghetti
Spaghetti Alfredo, PBC Crumb Crust
Veggie Stuffed Pepper
Risotto, Spinach, Shrooms, Fresh Mozzarella, PBC Tomato Sauce Dip
Greenie Spiral
Entrees
Chicken Milanese Entree
Over Arugula, Tomato Perlini Salad & Basil, Balsamic Glaze
Chicken Parmigiana Entree over Spaghetti
Eggplant Parmigiana Entree over Spaghetti
Lemon Planked Salmon with Potato
Roasted on Lemon Slices drizzled with EVOO, on a bed of Thyme Seasoned Local Potatoes
Tuscan Chicken Under Brick
Crispy Half Chicken, Pan Roasted & weighed down to steam in Natural Juices
Jumbo Meatball
Wild Mushroom Saute on a bed of Spinach
Chicken Marsala
Steamed Mushrooms, Marsala Wine, DemiGlaze, Shallots