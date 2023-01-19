Restaurant header imageView gallery

Certified Kitchen and Cocktails

No reviews yet

8700 Lakeforest Blvd Ste 103- A

New Orleans, LA 70127

Appetizers

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$11.00

with Chips

Lamb Rolls

$9.00

with Bourbon Sauce

Burgers and Sandwhiches

Burgers

Seafood

Fried Fish

Fried Shrimp

Fish and Shrimp

Chicken

Chicken Wings

$12.00

with Fries

Chicken Tenders

Entrees

Fried Ribs

$15.00

Topped with Purple cabbage and Chipotle Sauce

Salmon and Crabmeat

$18.00

with Rice Pilaf and Asparagus

Grilled Pork Chops

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.00

Lamb Chops

$22.00

Fried Oysters 1/2 Dzn

$14.00

Seafood Eggrolls

$8.00

Pork Egg Rolls

$8.00

Taco Tuesday Chicken 2

$12.00

Taco Tuesday Steak 2

$14.00

1 & 1 Taco Tuesday

$13.00

Just Chicken Tacos Taco Tuesday

$8.00

Just Steak Tacos Taco Tuesday

$10.00

Beef Tacos Taco Tuesday

$10.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding Beignets

$9.00

Fried with Praline Sauce

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Hookah

Hookah Item

$25.00

Hookah Refill

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A Great Environment to enjoy great food and customer service, where everything is Certified. Come in and enjoy!

8700 Lakeforest Blvd Ste 103- A, New Orleans, LA 70127

