Certified Kitchen + Bakery

1511 N. 13th street

Boise, ID 83702

Popular Items

Certified Egg Sandwich
Huevos Ranchero Burrito
North End Club

Craft Coffee

Americano

$3.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.00+

Topped with house whipped cream

Carmel Zipper

$4.25+

Cortado

$3.25

Espresso

$3.00+

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Gingerbread Latte

$4.50+

Havana Latte

$4.25+

Hazelnut Latte

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50

Housemade Chai

$4.50+

Kids Baby Chino

$3.00

milk steamer with hand-crafted vanilla bean syrup

Latte

$3.75+

Macchiato

$3.00

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.25+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Sesame Coconut Latte

$4.25+

Shot In The Dark

$3.25+

Spiced Apple Cider

$3.50+Out of stock

Cold Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Classic Soda

$1.75

Cold Milk

$3.00

Draft Kombucha (Tangerine Ginger)

$4.00+

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.25Out of stock

Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Idaho Kombucha Honeycrisp Apple

$4.50

Idaho Kombucha Huckleberry

$4.50

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Matcha Lemonade

$4.75+

Proud Source Water

$3.00

Hop Refresher (N/A)

$2.50Out of stock

La Croix

$1.75

Pressed Juice

$7.00

Tepache Pineapple Spice

$3.50

Tepache Orange Turmeric

$3.50

Bars

Sourdough brownie with pecans and dark chocolate.

BB Crumble Bar

$4.00

Granola Bar

$4.00

Tahini Bar

$3.75

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Pecan Pie Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Breads

Banana Bread

$3.00

Pumpkin Bread

$3.00

Glazed Donut Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Cake

Whole Cakes are available to order by calling in!

Carrot Cake Slice

$7.00

Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.00

Coffee Cake Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Tuxedo Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Apple Cider Bunt Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Starchip Ice Cream Sando

$7.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Ice Cream Sando

$7.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sando

$7.00Out of stock

Ranger Ice Cream Sando

$7.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Brownie Cookie Ice Cream Sando

$7.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Dried Cherry Sando

$7.00Out of stock

Cookies

Gluten-Free Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Ranger

$3.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$3.00

Star Chip Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Dried Cherry

$3.00

Sprinkle Sugar Cookie

$2.25

Misc

Apricot Oatmeal Scone

$3.75

Cranberry Pecan Scone

$3.75

Budino

$6.00

Fruit Crostada

$5.00

Sourdough Brownie

$4.50

Take 'N Bake Desserts

Star Chip Cookie Dough (Contains Pecans)

$9.00

Bake at home! Feeds 3-4! Fresh blueberries and oatmeal almond crumble.

Blueberry Crisp ( Bake At Home)

$10.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Certified Egg Sandwich

$8.00

egg/ arugula/ white cheddar/ fresno creme fraiche/ housemade sourdough english muffin

Croque Madame Egg Sandwich

$9.50

egg/ ham/ gruyeer/ dijonaise/ housemade sourdough english muffin

French Style Pancakes

$9.50

Nutella / Fresh berries

Huevos Ranchero Burrito

$10.00

housemade ranchero/ eggs/ crispy potato/ pinto beans/ white cheddar

Trailhead Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

sumac sweet potatoes/ quinoa/ sauteed kale & shallots/ roasted carrots/ runny egg

Granola Fruit Yogurt

$8.00

Patti P's extra special granola/ salted honey/ greek yogurt

English Muffin

$2.95

Housemade sourdough english muffin with butter and jam *contains butter*

Coconut Quinoa Oatmeal

$7.50

steelcut oats/ quinoa/ coconut milk/ brown sugar/ banana/ berries

Chia Pudding

$6.00

fresh berries

1/2 Dz English Muffins

$10.25

Butchers Sandwiches

*Not Available Until 11 AM*

Brisket

$11.00Out of stock

pan gravy/ pickled red onions

Pulled Pork

$11.00Out of stock

lime cilantro slaw/ tangy bbq sauce

Roast Turkey

$11.00Out of stock

Crushed herbs / jus

Classic Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$10.50

stoneground mustard/ arugula/ grapes/ pickled red onions/ dill

North End Club

$10.50

turkey/ bacon/ avocado/ gruyeer/ tomato/ stoneground mustard/ mayo

Tuna Sando

$10.50

crisp apples/ greens/ tomato/ cucumber

Stacked Veggie Sandwich

$10.50

Served on Bigwood 9 Grain-Veggie Bahn Mi- yams, pickled serrano, carrots, daikon radish, serrano aioli, arugula, and fresh herbs.

Salads

Hyde Park Cobb

$10.50

chopped egg/ bacon/ avocado/ blue cheese/ market dressing

Kale Caesar

$9.50

romaine/ parmesan/ everything bagel spice croutons/ lemon-tahini dressing

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$10.50

mixed greens/ olives/ roasted potato/ tomato/ green beans/ garlic vin

Superfood Crunchy Salad

$10.50

romaine/ kale/ pinto beans/ cotija/ red onions/ superfood crunch/ chipotle vin

Asian Chicken Salad

$10.50

chicken/ carrot/ cabbage/ mango/ peanut sauce/ lime ginger dressing/ sourdough crisp

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Veggie Sides

Hot Soup

$8.00

Kids

Kids Power Oats

$6.00

brown sugar/ banana

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

bigwood nine grain/ white cheddar

Banana Sushi

$6.00

peanut butter/ crushed granola/ dark chocolate

PBH

$6.00

creamy peanut butter/ honey/ toasted englush muffin

Baby Burrito

$6.00

scrambled egg/ white cheddar

PBJ

$6.00

Frozen Suppers

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00

Sm Mac n Cheese

$14.00

Sm Lasagna

$38.00Out of stock

Sm Mushroom Veg Lasagna

$36.00

Veggie Enchilada

$15.00

Chili Pork Verde (1 lb *medium spice)

$17.00

Soup QT

$15.00

Food

Bag of Granola

$8.00Out of stock

Ciabatta

$3.00Out of stock

Biscotti

$7.25

Fennel Shortbread Cookie Pack

$7.25Out of stock

3 For $10

$10.00Out of stock

Fruit Cup w/taijin

$5.00Out of stock

Pizza Kit

$18.00Out of stock

Pint Dressing

$12.00Out of stock

1/2 Pint Dressing

$6.00Out of stock

Acme Loaf

$8.00Out of stock

Christmas

Gift Wrap (Sugar Paper)

$14.00

Santa Notepad

$16.00

Wreath Notepad

$16.00

Holiday VW Notepad

$14.00

Naughty or Nice Notepad

$16.00

Cards (set of 6)

$18.00

Paper sourceChristmas Tree Farm Roll Wrap

$10.50

Paper Source Holiday Plaid Roll Wrap

$10.50

Paper Source Red Foil Candy Cane Roll Wrap

$10.50

Paper Source Red/Green Glitter Tags

$10.50

Paper Source Good Glitter Kraft Tags

$10.50

Paper Source Gold Foil Heart Tags

$10.50

Minds Eye Candy Cane Loaf Pan

$11.00

Minds Eye Christmas Bulb Loaf Pan

$11.00

Minds Eye Believe Santa Oversized Tag

$9.00

Minds Eye Rudolph Reindeer Oversized Tag

$9.00

Minds Eye Downhill Fun Food Cups

$11.00

Minds Eye Pink Reindeer Food Cups

$11.00

Minds Snow Fun Fa La La Scallop Plate

$8.00

Minds Eye Cozy Lodge Winter Scene Plate

$8.00

Minds Eye Snow Fun Holly Jolly Plate Set

$8.00

Minds Eye Cozy Lodge Square Scallop Plaid Plate

$8.00

Minds Eye Believe Red Ticking Stripe Fringed Napkin

$8.00

Beer

False Summit Amber Ale (Sawtooth Brewery)

$3.50

Reubens Pilsner

$2.50

Reubens Hazealicious

$2.50

Payette Recoil

$2.50

Payette Sofa King Sunny

$2.50

Highpoint Cider

$4.00

Tierra Madre ( Mother Earth Mexican Lager)

$2.50

Wine

Adami Prosecco

$16.00

Terra Alpina Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Substance Chardonnay

$16.50

Marco Felluga Bianco

$18.00

Nautilus Sav Blanc

$17.00

Centenario Lambrusco

$16.00

House of Brown Chardonnay

$22.00

Colter's Creek (Lewis-Clark Valley 2019)

$23.00

Kermit Lynch Chotes Du Rhone

$17.00

Boomtown Red

$16.00Out of stock

Scarpetta Can Sparkling Wine

$4.50

Oregon Pinot Noir (Canned Wine)

$9.50

Oregon White Pino Gris (Canned Wine)

$9.50

Segura Brut Split

$4.00

Single Serve Mimosa

$6.00

Marques Crianza

$15.00

Boomtown Pinto Gris

$17.00

Old Patch Red

$14.00

Lagaria Pinto Grigio

$14.00

Boomtown Cab Sav

$19.00

Treveri Blanc

$17.00

Stoller Chardonnay

$21.00

Chehalem Pinot Noir

$18.00

Elk Cove

$33.00

PNW Wine Pairing

$79.00

Hard Seltzer

Topochico Hard Seltzer

$2.50

High Noon-peach

$3.50

Boochcraft Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Boochcraft Wild Berry

$4.00

4-Pack

$15.00

Western Collective Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Western Collective Tiki Juice

$5.00

Canned Cocktails

Morgenthaler Agave Paloma

$5.00

Morgenthaler Gin Rickey

$5.00

Cocktail 4 pack

$16.00

Les Bois-vodka, Lemon, Raspberry

$4.00

Two Chicks Vodka Cocktail

$5.00

Two Chicks Margarita

$5.00

Two Chicks 4 Pack

$19.00

Two Chicks Gin

$5.00

Pilot House Bloody Mary

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Order curbside or takeout here!

Location

1511 N. 13th street, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

