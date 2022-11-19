Certified Kitchen + Bakery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Order curbside or takeout here!
Location
1511 N. 13th street, Boise, ID 83702
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Boise
Costa Vida - Boise Entertainment - 0171-Boise Entertainment
4.6 • 1,386
1666 S Entertainment Ave Boise, ID 83709
View restaurant