Cerulean Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1101 East Canal Street

Warsaw, IN 46590

Order Again

Soft Drinks

Water

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Abita Bottled Root Beer

$4.00

Barritts Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Cran Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Light Rail Coffee

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

S. Pellegrino

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rolls

Bias

$15.00

tuna, shichimi, scallion, cream cheese, sriracha, tempura broccolini, avocado

California

$10.00

crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed

Crab Rangoon

$15.00

Crunch Roll

$13.00

kimchi furikake, avocado, tuna, tempura red pepper, chili-unagi sauce, tempura crunch

Crunchy Asparagus

$9.00

tempura asparagus, scallion, avocado, red pepper

Double Dragon

$13.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber, topped with steamed shrimp, miso mayo, unagi sauce, orange tobiko

Flying Fish

$12.00

smoked salmon, tempura broccolini, jalapeno, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, unagi sauce, spicy mayo

Green Dragon

$11.00

tempura fried shrimp, furikake, cream cheese, cucumber, wasabi mayo

Gunslinger

$15.00

tuna, avocado, tomato, cilantro, lime, jalapeno, shichimi, scallion, sriracha

Koshou

$12.00

tempura shrimp, scallion, cream cheese, red pepper, sriracha, avocado, peppers, chili-unagi sauce

Philly

$10.00

smoked salmon, sesame seed, cream cheese, cucumber

Poke Futo

$19.00

Samurai Futo

$16.00

tuna, crab, tempura shrimp, scallion, avocado, unagi sauce

Spicy Salmon

$12.00

salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, black and white sesame, spicy mayo, white pepper unagi

Spicy Tuna

$14.00

tuna, avocado, cucumber, shichimi, spicy mayo

Spicy Veggie

$9.00

shichimi, avocado, cucumber, red pepper, carrot, spicy mayo

Spider Roll

$16.00

tempura soft shell crab, orange tobiko, avocado, cucumber, shichimi, spicy mayo, unagi

Sweet Chili Roll

$12.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber, carrot, scallions, cream cheese, sesame, avocado, sweet asian chili sauce

Tempura Ebi

$11.00

tempura shrimp, scallion, cucumber, spicy mayo

Volcano

$15.00

crab, avocado, cucumber, shichimi, spicy mayo, topped with hamachi

Lili Roll

$15.00Out of stock

Bowls

Sushi Bowl

$13.00

Sashimi / Nigiri / Norimaki

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Tuna

$10.00

Fresh Salmon

$6.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Steamed Prawn

$7.00

Hamachi

$10.00

Vegetable Norimaki

$5.00

Add-Ons

xtra Wasabi

xtra Ginger

Small Plates

Aged Cheddar Bacon Croquettes

$12.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

[GF] sesame, maple gastrique, bacon bits

Cauliflower

$10.00

yuzu dressing, arugula, dried cranberry, hazelnuts

Crispy Portabella Mushrooms

$10.00

Grilled Asparagus

$13.00

Indiana Cheese Board

$24.00

[V] toast, house jam, whole grain mustard, cornichon

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Red Pepper Jam

$10.00

[V] goat cheese, pistachio, served with village toast

Whipped Feta

$15.00

Patatas Bravas

$8.00

Sandwiches

Goat Cheese Burger

$14.00

Cerulean Burger

$13.00

double beef patties, cheddar cheese, crispy onion, hoisin aioli, pickles, brioche

Duck Melt

$14.00

braised duck, white cheddar, bbq sauce, honey-mustard slaw, pickles, village toast

Chicken Burger

$14.00

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$14.00

spicy mayo, lettuce, brioche

Hot Honey Fried Chicken

$14.00

Corn Flake Crusted Walleye Sandwich

$14.00

cheddar cheese, spicy mayo, lettuce, brioche

Winona Dog

$12.00

Entrees

Beef Tenderloin

$39.00
Chili Pepper Chicken Pasta

Chili Pepper Chicken Pasta

$21.00

fettuccine, sun-dried tomatoes, gorgonzola cream sauce, cilantro, basil

Corn Flake Crusted Walleye

Corn Flake Crusted Walleye

$25.00

green beans, arugula, chipotle cremosa, citronette

Duck Risotto

$26.00

Fried Chicken

$26.00

Lamb Lollipops

$30.00

Pork Tenderloin

$29.00

Salmon Salad

$19.00

[GF] field greens, fennel, mandarin, shallot, toasted almond, hoisin, lemon vinaigrette

Seared Tuna

$29.00

Soups & Sides

Edamame

$5.00

[GF] [V] sea salt, fresh lemon

Asparagus Cream Soup

$6.00

[V] mushroom, chive

Chopped Salad

$6.00

[GF] bacon, cherry tomato, candied walnut, green goddess dressing

Crispy Potatoes

$5.00

[V] scallion, roasted garlic dip

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

[V] rigatoni, white cheddar, crumble

Miso Soup

$5.00

shiitake, chive, seven-spice

Extra Toast

$3.00

Toast & Jam

$5.00

Misc Food

Desserts

Basil Pound Cake

$6.00

Brownie A La Mode

$6.00

Chocolate Praline Crunch

$5.00

hazelnut, salted caramel, whipped cream

Goat Cheese Cheesecake

$6.00

pistachio, honey

Strawberry Sorbet

$5.00
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cerulean is about more than food — every aspect of our restaurant is designed to bring people together. We are dedicated to serving the best food and drink in the most relaxing atmosphere possible, all so that people will gather together and make community happen.

