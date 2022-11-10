Cerulean Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cerulean is about more than food — every aspect of our restaurant is designed to bring people together. We are dedicated to serving the best food and drink in the most relaxing atmosphere possible, all so that people will gather together and make community happen.
Location
1101 East Canal Street, Warsaw, IN 46590
Gallery
