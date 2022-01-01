Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cerveza Jack's Nashville 135 2nd Ave N

834 Reviews

$$

135 2nd ave N

Nashville, TN 37201

Popular Items

Cauliflower, Corn & Quinoa Salad
Hot Chicken Taco
Steak Taco

Appetizers

Beef Taquitos

$10.00Out of stock

Cheese Quesdilla

$10.00

Chicken Taquitos

$10.00

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

$13.00

Nachos

$12.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Salads

Cauliflower, Corn & Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

Loaded Fries

Basic Loaded Fries

$11.00

Carne Asada Fries

$13.00

Carnitas Fries

$12.00

Chicken Tinga Fries

$12.00

Burgers & Handhelds

Bad Habit Burger

$18.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$16.00

Jacks Steak Burger

$16.00

Carnitas Torta

$15.00

Chicken Tinga Torta

$15.00

Jalisco Dip

$17.00

Tacos

Cauliflower Taco

$5.00

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.00

Hot Chicken Taco

$5.00

Mahi Mahi Taco

$6.00

Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Steak Taco

$6.00

***PLATE***

Sides

Avocado (sliced)

$2.00

Avocado Crema

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Carnitas

$5.00

Chicken

$5.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Chipotle Crema

$1.00

Chips & Guac

$8.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Chorizo

$6.00

Comeback Sauce

$1.00

Fries

$5.00

Guacamole (2oz)

$2.00

Guacamole (4oz)

$4.00

Jalisco Dip Sauce

$1.00

Lime Cumin Vinaigrette

$1.00

Mahi Mahi

$6.00

Mayo

$0.75

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Pinto Beans

$5.00

Queso (2oz)

$2.00

Queso (4oz)

$4.00

Ranch

$1.00

Salsa (2oz)

$2.00

Salsa (4oz)

$4.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Steak

$6.00

Street Corn

$5.00

Corn Tortilla (3)

$3.00

Flour Tortilla (3)

$3.00

Kids

Kids Taco

$8.00

Retail Merch

Skull T-Shirt

$20.00

Seal T-Shirt

$20.00

Skull Tank

$20.00

CJ's Tank

$20.00

Buena T-Shirt

$20.00

Buena Tank

$20.00

Tequila T-Shirt

$20.00

Teq & Tan Tank

$20.00

But 1st Teq Tank

$24.00

Hat

$27.00

Koozie

$4.56

Sticker

$2.74

50% PINK Teq & Tan Tank

$10.00

50% DARK GREY Teq & Tan Tank

$10.00

50% off Nashville Tank

$10.00

50% off Baseball Shirt

$12.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Located on 2nd Avenue, Cerveza Jack's brings a combination of traditional Mexican food, casual cocktails & buckets drinks in a fun live music environment perfect for locals & visitors alike.

Website

Location

135 2nd ave N, Nashville, TN 37201

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Cerveza Jack's Nashville image
Cerveza Jack's Nashville image

Map
