Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cerveza Jack's Nashville 135 2nd Ave N
834 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Located on 2nd Avenue, Cerveza Jack's brings a combination of traditional Mexican food, casual cocktails & buckets drinks in a fun live music environment perfect for locals & visitors alike.
Location
135 2nd ave N, Nashville, TN 37201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
4.6 • 1,003
530 Church Street Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Nashville
007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant