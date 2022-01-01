Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cerveza Jack's Gaslamp 322 Fifth Ave

105 Reviews

$$

322 Fifth Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

Order Again

Popular Items

Comeback Burger
Jambalaya Penne
Cubano Sandwich

Starters (Online)

Buttermilk Biscuits

$6.75

blackberry preserves, hot honey, butter

Corn, Jalapeno & Crab Hush Puppies

$10.50

cilantro-lime aioli

Nashville Popcorn Shrimp

$12.25

buttermilk ranch

Spiced Smoked Wings

$16.75Out of stock

buffalo ranch

Sweet Potato Hummus

$10.25

smoked tomato & corn pico de gallo, fry bread

Salads (Online)

Kale Caesar

$15.00

kale, romaine, pecorino romano, squaw croutons

Southern Cobb

$19.00

bacon, crispy chicken, deviled egg, red onion, black eyed peas, red grape tomato, walnuts, avocado, romaine, blackened ranch

Entrees (Online)

Black Eyed Pea Bowl

$14.75

corn, mustard greens, red grape tomato, grilled okra, avocado, sweet potato, quinoa, goat cheese, herbs

Shrimp & Grits

$17.50

andouille sausage, celery, tomato, scallion, bell pepper, cheesy grits

Jambalaya Penne

$18.25

checken, andouille sausage, onion, corn, bell pepper, tomato, scallion, blackened cream, pecorino romano

Blackened Salmon

$26.00

corn mache choux, smashed sweet potato

Skirt Steak

$28.00Out of stock

garlic mustard greens, mashed sweet potato, charred scallion, black pepper bourbon demi

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Handhelds (Online)

Crispy Crawfish Taco

$16.50Out of stock

remoulade, avocado pico, carolina slaw, flour tortillas, fries

Fried Chicken Taco

$15.50

hot honey, avocado, smoked tomato & corn pico, alabama white bbq sauce, flour tortillas, fries

Smoked Carnitas Taco

$15.50

crispy onion, cilantro, avocado, tomatillo bbq sauce, flour tortillas, fries

Cubano Sandwich

$16.75

crispy pork loin, sliced ham, swiss cheese, mayo & mustard, pickles, fries

Comeback Burger

$17.50

8 oz special grind patty, pimento cheese, comeback sauce, crispy onions, iceeberg, tomato, kaiser roll, fries

Jacks Burger

$16.50Out of stock

8 oz special grind patty, american cheese, house aioli, iceberg, tomato, kaiser roll, fries

Extras (Online)

Carrots

$2.00

Chicken

$6.00

Flour Tortillas (3)

$3.00

Fries

$5.00

Grits

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Pickles

$0.50

Pita Bread

$3.50

Shrimp

$6.00

Succotash Mix

$5.00

Sweet Potato Puree

$7.00

Veggies

$3.00

Alabama White BBQ

$0.75

Blackened Ranch

$0.75

Bufflao Ranch

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Cilantro Lime Aioli

$0.75

Comeback Sauce

$0.75

Gravy

$1.50

Green BBQ Sauce

$0.75

House Aioli

$0.75

Mayo

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Poppy Seed Dressing

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Remoulade

$0.75

Tomatillo BBQ Sauce

$0.75

American

$1.00

Swiss

$1.00

Goat Cheese

$1.00

Pimento Cheese

$1.00

Pecorino Romano Cheese

$1.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Online Men's Shirts

Men's Black CJ's Tee

$18.00

Unisex Black Long Sleeve

$22.00

Online Women's Shirts

Women's Black Short Sleeve

$18.00

Online Hats

Black Hats

$20.00

Blue Hats

$20.00

Retro Camo Hats

$25.00

Camo Flat Brim

$25.00

Online Face Masks

CJ's Mask

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Southern Comfort Food with a California Attitude. Located in the Gaslamp District, Cerveza Jack's is an everyday escape for any food & drink lover. Our menu features Southern comfort favorites inspired by our sister location in “Music City” Nashville, TN, while maintaining the effortless cool of the California coast. Perfect for a Lunch in the San Diego sun or a night of drunken debauchery (or both), Cerveza Jack's promises to be an oasis complete with live music, big personality and memories to be made.

322 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

