Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Cesarina

3,842 Reviews

$$

4161 Voltaire St

STE B

San Diego, CA 92107

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Cesarina is a grandmother, a mother, a daughter—our personification of a nurturer who feeds and cares for her community. From the meticulous attention to detail and fresh ingredients, to the warm and inviting atmosphere, this restaurant is a celebration of the power of food and family.

4161 Voltaire St, STE B, San Diego, CA 92107

