Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli Sycamore

review star

No reviews yet

219 W State Street

Sycamore, IL 60178

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

#2 T.B.M.
#6 Farmer Jack
#4 The Dom

Subs

#1 Momma Ces

#1 Momma Ces

$10.00+

Tavern ham, lacey swiss cheese, honey mustard mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

#2 T.B.M.

#2 T.B.M.

$10.25+

Ovengold turkey, muenster cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

#3 Woodstock RB

#3 Woodstock RB

$10.25+

Top round roast beef, Vermont cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

#4 The Dom

#4 The Dom

$10.25+

Tavern ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, oil & vinegar, giardiniera, lettuce, tomato, onion

#5 Veggie

#5 Veggie

$10.00+

Muenster cheese, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

#6 Farmer Jack

#6 Farmer Jack

$10.25+

Corned beef brisket, pastrami brisket, horseradish cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

Bold Beef

Bold Beef

$10.00+

Roast Beef, Horseradish cheddar cheese, spicy mustard/mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion -on a baguette

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$10.00+

Tuna salad (mayo, soy sauce, celery, pepper, onion), lettuce, tomato, onion -on a baguette

Paninis

#7 Cheesaroni

#7 Cheesaroni

$9.00+

Vermont cheddar cheese, muenster cheese, Havarti cheese, butter

#8 Turkey Crossing

#8 Turkey Crossing

$9.00+

Ovengold turkey, muenster cheese, mayo, tomato, onion

#9 Hot Ham

#9 Hot Ham

$9.00+

Tavern ham, lacey swiss cheese, honey mustard mayo

#10 BLT

#10 BLT

$9.25+

Bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato

Salads

#11 Farmer's

#11 Farmer's

$6.00+

Romaine, spring mix, cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, carrots, croutons (plus seasonal veggies when available)

#12 Klein's

#12 Klein's

$6.00+

Cucumbers & tomatoes, sunflower seeds, croutons - Italian dressing

#13 Caesar

#13 Caesar

$6.00+

Romaine, spring mix, Romano cheese, croutons - Caesar dressing

Kids

Kids meal served with a drink and apple slices (chip/pickle upgrade available)
#K1 Lil' Cheddar

#K1 Lil' Cheddar

$6.50

Vermont cheddar cheese, muenster cheese, butter

#K2 PB&J

#K2 PB&J

$6.50

Jif peanut butter, Sosinski produce grape jelly - on panini bread

#K3 Meat & Cheese

#K3 Meat & Cheese

$4.50

Choice of meat/cheese & toppings - on panini bread

Soup

Tomato Basil

Soup 10oz

$5.00

Italian Wedding with Meatballs

Coffee

Cesaroni Blend

Cesaroni Blend

$2.25+

We worked with Two Brothers Coffee Roasters to create this unique blend brewed only in our shop! Medium roast with beans from the Americas and Africa. Hints of walnut and caramel.

Dark Roast

Dark Roast

$2.25+

A smoky, earthy, take-no-prisoners version of Two Brothers Brewhouse blend that still finds room to offer plenty of sweetness. Excellent when paired with dairy.

Midnight Clear

Midnight Clear

$2.25+

Every holiday season we blend our favorite single-origin lots to create a coffee that is greater than the sum of its parts. With top coffees from Kenya, Colombia, Papua New Guinea, and the Guji region of Ethiopia, Midnight Clear offers notes of black cherry, dark chocolate, and maple syrup. Notes﻿: Black cherry, dark chocolate, maple syrup

Decaf

Decaf

$2.25+

With notes of molasses and purple grapes, this decaf has a rich and complex sweetness with balanced acidity.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Up from the murky depths comes our cold brew blend with the heaviest body and lowest acidity. Giant notes of dark and bittersweet chocolate fuse with caramelized sugar.

Espresso

If espresso was music, you could say Stomping Ground Espresso is the midrange. A classic American-style espresso, it is a celebration of apricots, dark and milk chocolate, macadamia nut and citrus notes.
Americano

Americano

$3.75+

Espresso & hot water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.85+

Espresso with 1/3 steamed milk & 2/3 foam

Latte

Latte

$3.85+

Espresso with 2/3 steamed milk & 1/3 foam

Macchiato

Macchiato

$2.65

Traditional Italian style - just 2 shots of espresso with a dollop of foam

Mocha

Mocha

$3.95+

Espresso with Ghirardelli mocha, caramel, or white chocolate mocha - 2/3 steamed milk & 1/3 foam

Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.85+

Coffee & Espresso - when just one isn't enough!

Marco Mocha

Marco Mocha

$4.05+

Mocha, coconut & almond syrups, topped w/whip cream - 2/3 steamed milk & 1/3 foam

Alexa Lou

Alexa Lou

$3.95+

Raspberry & vanilla latte - 2/3 steamed milk & 1/3 foam

Emma B's Latte

$3.95+

Vanilla syrup & local honey - with oat milk

Drink of the Week

Drink of the Week

$3.85+

Our special drink of the week! Check our Facebook page to see what it is.

French Toast Latte

$3.95+

Maple and Cinnamon syrups topped w/ whip cream

Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

$4.50+

Espresso, vanilla syrup, milk - blended ice drink

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$4.50+

Espresso, mocha, milk - blended ice drink

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$4.50+

Espresso, caramel mocha, milk - blended ice drink

White Mocha Frappe

White Mocha Frappe

$4.50+

Espresso, white chocolate mocha, milk - blended ice drink

Chocolate Chip Frappe

Chocolate Chip Frappe

$4.50+

Espresso, mocha, chocolate chips, milk - blended ice drink

Non-Coffee

Can of Soda

$1.25

Water Bottle

$1.25

Sprecher Craft Soda

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25+

Bubly

$1.50

Rockstar Energy

$3.00

Juice Box

$1.35

Chocolate Milk

$1.35

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

We mix the finest Ghirardelli cocoa powder into steamed milk to make the best hot chocolate out there!

Cup of Milk

$2.50+

Steamed Milk

$2.25+

Cup of Tap Water

Tea

Black Iced Tea

$3.00+

Fruity, brisk and satisfying, our Traditional Black Iced Tea is a leap in quality above the normal black iced tea. Our top seller!

Green Quince

Green Quince

$2.75+

Fresh green Bancha leaf has been blended with the crisp flavor of Quince fruit, Mallow flowers and Cornflowers

Ginger LemonGrass - Herbal

Ginger LemonGrass - Herbal

$2.75+

A perfect blend of ginger, lemongrass, lemon peel, licorice, and spearmint is both naturally sweet with a little spice from the ginger for complexity and depth. One of our most popular teas!

Iron Goddess of Mercy - Oolong

Iron Goddess of Mercy - Oolong

$3.50+

Our Iron Goddess of Mercy Oolong is a legendary oolong tea from the Fujian province in China. This tea produces a cup that is warm, soft and soothingly mineral in texture.

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$2.75+

Using one of the finest oils of bergamot, so a mild citrus note hits gently on the center of the palate and seamlessly melds into the satisfying, full-bodied maltiness of our black tea.

Passionfruit - Black

Passionfruit - Black

$2.75+

An amazing iced tea, this passion fruit blend features a prominent peach flavor that works as well over ice as it does as a hot pick-me-up on a brisk day

Smoothies

Raspberry

$4.75+

Raspberry Monin puree, Greek yogurt, ice

Coconut & Banana

$4.75+

Coconut Monin puree, banana, Greek yogurt, ice

Strawberry & Banana

$4.75+

Strawberry Monin puree, banana, Greek yogurt, ice

Mango & Strawberry

$4.75+

Mango & strawberry Monin purees, Greek yogurt, ice

Raspberry & Coconut

$4.75+

Raspberry and Coconut Monin purees, Greek yogurt and ice

Turano Cookies/Brownie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00
Brownie

Brownie

$3.00

Donuts

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$2.25
Sprinkle

Sprinkle

$2.25
Vanilla Long John

Vanilla Long John

$2.25
Chocolate Long John

Chocolate Long John

$2.25
Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$2.25

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75
Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.75

Petite Sweets

Biscotti 2 pack

$2.00

Biscotti 6 pack

$5.00

Scone

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh breads, meats & cheeses. Local produce & products. Premium coffee, espresso & teas.

Location

219 W State Street, Sycamore, IL 60178

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli - Sycamore image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wild Hog BBQ Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
813 East Main Street Tupelo, MS 38804
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House Normal - 115 Veterans Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
115 Veterans Parkway Normal, IL 61761
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sycamore

The Dirty Bird
orange star4.8 • 34
124 South Maple Street Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sycamore
Hampshire
review star
No reviews yet
Marengo
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Huntley
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Belvidere
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston