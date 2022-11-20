- Home
Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli Sycamore
219 W State Street
Sycamore, IL 60178
Popular Items
Subs
#1 Momma Ces
Tavern ham, lacey swiss cheese, honey mustard mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
#2 T.B.M.
Ovengold turkey, muenster cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
#3 Woodstock RB
Top round roast beef, Vermont cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
#4 The Dom
Tavern ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, oil & vinegar, giardiniera, lettuce, tomato, onion
#5 Veggie
Muenster cheese, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
#6 Farmer Jack
Corned beef brisket, pastrami brisket, horseradish cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
Bold Beef
Roast Beef, Horseradish cheddar cheese, spicy mustard/mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion -on a baguette
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna salad (mayo, soy sauce, celery, pepper, onion), lettuce, tomato, onion -on a baguette
Paninis
Salads
Kids
Soup
Coffee
Cesaroni Blend
We worked with Two Brothers Coffee Roasters to create this unique blend brewed only in our shop! Medium roast with beans from the Americas and Africa. Hints of walnut and caramel.
Dark Roast
A smoky, earthy, take-no-prisoners version of Two Brothers Brewhouse blend that still finds room to offer plenty of sweetness. Excellent when paired with dairy.
Midnight Clear
Every holiday season we blend our favorite single-origin lots to create a coffee that is greater than the sum of its parts. With top coffees from Kenya, Colombia, Papua New Guinea, and the Guji region of Ethiopia, Midnight Clear offers notes of black cherry, dark chocolate, and maple syrup. Notes: Black cherry, dark chocolate, maple syrup
Decaf
With notes of molasses and purple grapes, this decaf has a rich and complex sweetness with balanced acidity.
Cold Brew
Up from the murky depths comes our cold brew blend with the heaviest body and lowest acidity. Giant notes of dark and bittersweet chocolate fuse with caramelized sugar.
Espresso
Americano
Espresso & hot water
Cappuccino
Espresso with 1/3 steamed milk & 2/3 foam
Latte
Espresso with 2/3 steamed milk & 1/3 foam
Macchiato
Traditional Italian style - just 2 shots of espresso with a dollop of foam
Mocha
Espresso with Ghirardelli mocha, caramel, or white chocolate mocha - 2/3 steamed milk & 1/3 foam
Red Eye
Coffee & Espresso - when just one isn't enough!
Marco Mocha
Mocha, coconut & almond syrups, topped w/whip cream - 2/3 steamed milk & 1/3 foam
Alexa Lou
Raspberry & vanilla latte - 2/3 steamed milk & 1/3 foam
Emma B's Latte
Vanilla syrup & local honey - with oat milk
Drink of the Week
Our special drink of the week! Check our Facebook page to see what it is.
French Toast Latte
Maple and Cinnamon syrups topped w/ whip cream
Frappe
Vanilla Frappe
Espresso, vanilla syrup, milk - blended ice drink
Mocha Frappe
Espresso, mocha, milk - blended ice drink
Caramel Frappe
Espresso, caramel mocha, milk - blended ice drink
White Mocha Frappe
Espresso, white chocolate mocha, milk - blended ice drink
Chocolate Chip Frappe
Espresso, mocha, chocolate chips, milk - blended ice drink
Non-Coffee
Can of Soda
Water Bottle
Sprecher Craft Soda
Lemonade
Bubly
Rockstar Energy
Juice Box
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
We mix the finest Ghirardelli cocoa powder into steamed milk to make the best hot chocolate out there!
Cup of Milk
Steamed Milk
Cup of Tap Water
Tea
Black Iced Tea
Fruity, brisk and satisfying, our Traditional Black Iced Tea is a leap in quality above the normal black iced tea. Our top seller!
Green Quince
Fresh green Bancha leaf has been blended with the crisp flavor of Quince fruit, Mallow flowers and Cornflowers
Ginger LemonGrass - Herbal
A perfect blend of ginger, lemongrass, lemon peel, licorice, and spearmint is both naturally sweet with a little spice from the ginger for complexity and depth. One of our most popular teas!
Iron Goddess of Mercy - Oolong
Our Iron Goddess of Mercy Oolong is a legendary oolong tea from the Fujian province in China. This tea produces a cup that is warm, soft and soothingly mineral in texture.
Earl Grey
Using one of the finest oils of bergamot, so a mild citrus note hits gently on the center of the palate and seamlessly melds into the satisfying, full-bodied maltiness of our black tea.
Passionfruit - Black
An amazing iced tea, this passion fruit blend features a prominent peach flavor that works as well over ice as it does as a hot pick-me-up on a brisk day
Smoothies
Raspberry
Raspberry Monin puree, Greek yogurt, ice
Coconut & Banana
Coconut Monin puree, banana, Greek yogurt, ice
Strawberry & Banana
Strawberry Monin puree, banana, Greek yogurt, ice
Mango & Strawberry
Mango & strawberry Monin purees, Greek yogurt, ice
Raspberry & Coconut
Raspberry and Coconut Monin purees, Greek yogurt and ice
Turano Cookies/Brownie
Donuts
Petite Sweets
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Fresh breads, meats & cheeses. Local produce & products. Premium coffee, espresso & teas.
219 W State Street, Sycamore, IL 60178