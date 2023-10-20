Starters

Guacamole
$11.00

chips, salsa, queso cotija

Mini Watermelon Salad
Mini Watermelon Salad
$10.00

arugula, watermelon, feta, walnuts, mint, sherry vinegar

Cesar Caesar Salad
$12.00
Mixed Green Salad
$13.00

avocado, cherry tomato, cucumber, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, vinaigrette

Chips and Salsa
$5.00

Tapas

Flautas
Flautas
$12.00

Petaluma Farms chicken breast, queso fresco, crema, avocado salsa

Popcorn Chicken
Popcorn Chicken
$13.00

Al Pastor popcorn chicken, rice flour, agave glaze, pineapple, mango habañero salsa

Ceviche de Camaron
$15.00

mango, cucumber, tomato, avocado, red onion, cilantro, chili arbol, lime, chips

Calamari
Calamari
$13.00

fresno chiles, jalapeños, lemon aioli

Tempura Zucchini
Tempura Zucchini
$12.00

queso fresco, arbol chile aioli

Shishito Peppers
$9.00

toasted almonds, madras salt

Brussels Sprouts
$9.00

salsa arbol, queso manchego

Elote
Elote
$9.00

lemon aioli, queso cotija, cayenne

Herb Fries
$9.00

garlic, thyme oil, parsley, arbol chile aioli

Rice & Beans
$5.00

Mexican rice, pinto beans, queso cotija

Beans
$5.00

Raciones

Grilled King Salmon
$24.00

with asparagus, bell pepper, brussels sprouts, zucchini, squash, lemon-caper butter

Grilled Lamb Chops (2)
$24.00

(2) lamb chops, chimichurri, grilled broccolini

Carne Asada Plate
Carne Asada Plate
$19.00

grilled scallions, avocado salad, salsa tomatillo, tortillas

Carnitas Racion
$18.00

grilled scallions, pico de gallo, salsa roja, tortillas

Hamburguesa
$17.00

Acme bun, onion, tomato, lettuce, arbol chile aioli, fries

Chicken Enchiladas (3)
$18.00

Petaluma Farms chicken, salsa verde, queso oaxaca, crema, cilantro

Cesar Burrito
$15.00

choice of protein, refried pinto beans, rice, queso oaxaca, crema, salsa ranchera

Cesar Bowl
$15.00

choice of protein, refried pinto beans, rice, salsa roja

Tacos

All tacos served on house made tortillas
King Salmon (2)
King Salmon (2)
$16.00

pico de gallo, arbol chile aioli, lettuce

Tempura Fish (2)
Tempura Fish (2)
$15.00

local rock cod, arbol chile aioli, cabbage, fresno chiles

Baja Crispy Shrimp (2)
Baja Crispy Shrimp (2)
$15.00

beer batter, arbol chile aioli, cabbage

Carnitas (2)
Carnitas (2)
$14.00

avocado salsa, tomato, pickled red onion, cilantro

Pollo al Pastor (2)
$14.00

pineapple, salsa roja, onion, cilantro

Carne Asada (2)
Carne Asada (2)
$14.00

salsa verde, onion, cilantro

Veggie (2)
$14.00

mushroom, broccoli, bell pepper, onion, corn, avocado salsa

Dessert

Tres Leches
Tres Leches
$9.00

layered sponge cake, three milks, berry compote, Chantilly cream