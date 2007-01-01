- Home
- /
- Chicago
- /
- Lakeview
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Cesar's - On Broadway
Cesar's On Broadway
2,477 Reviews
$$
2924 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60657
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Killer Margaritas
Killer Margarita Large
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
Killer Margarita Mega
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
Killer Margarita Pitcher
We don't call them Killer Margaritas for nothing! A pitcher of our famous Killer Margaritas!
Fruity Flight
mango, peach, and strawberry served frozen
Fiesta Flight
guava, tamarindo, and chamoy served frozen
C I T R U S Flight
guava, tamarindo, and chamoy served frozen
Cesar's Bottled Margaritas and More!
Killer Margarita Mix
1 liter of Cesar's Killer Margarita Mix with alcohol. BEST SERVED OVER ICE. By adding this item to my cart, I confirm that I am at least 21. I understand that the restaurant or delivery driver will need to verify my age, which may include scanning my valid government ID.
Killer Sangria
1 liter of our Killer Sangria. Served best over ice and choice of citrus fruits. By adding this item to my cart, I confirm that I am at least 21. I understand that the restaurant or delivery driver will need to verify my age, which may include scanning my valid government ID.
Killer Michelada Mix
1 liter of our Killer Michelada Mix. A spicy concoction of spices and tomato juices. Pair it with your favorite beer over ice! By adding this item to my cart, I confirm that I am at least 21. I understand that the restaurant or delivery driver will need to verify my age, which may include scanning my valid government ID.
Killer Piña Colada
1 liter of Cesar's Killer Piña Colada with alcohol. BEST SERVED OVER ICE. By adding this item to my cart, I confirm that I am at least 21. I understand that the restaurant or delivery driver will need to verify my age, which may include scanning my valid government ID.
Cesar's Silver Rum
1 Liter of 80 proof Cesar's Silver Rum. By adding this item to my cart, I confirm that I am at least 21. I understand that the restaurant or delivery driver will need to verify my age, which may include scanning my valid government ID.
Cesar's Artisanal Vodka
1 Liter of 80 proof Cesar's Artisanal Vodka, 40% Alc/Volume. By adding this item to my cart, I confirm that I am at least 21. I understand that the restaurant or delivery driver will need to verify my age, which may include scanning my valid government ID.
Killer Margarita Mix - NO ALCOHOL
1 liter of Cesar's Killer Margarita Mix. Add your choice of Tequila and Triple Sec. We Recommend El Jimador Tequila & Dubouchett Triple Sec BEST SERVED OVER ICE.
Beer
Bohemia
Bright gold in color, this is a very clean beer with a nice light mouth feel. There is a slightly sweet malty character to the aroma with earthy hops carrying to the taste. Crisp. Touches of fruit and a clean finish.
Victoria
Victoria Mexican Beer is a delicious, easy-drinking Vienna style lager from Mexico's oldest beer brand. This amber beer delivers authentic Mexican flavors.
Tecate
Originating 60 years ago at the brewery in the town of Tecate, Mexico. Tecate original was their first signature beer. A well balanced bright golden lager beer with a malt crisp flavor, low to medium bitterness that finishes clean.
Modelo Especial
Experience an authentic Mexican lager brewed with a fighting spirit since 1925. Brewed as a model of what good beer should be, delivering a crisp & refreshing taste. perfectly balanced taste.
Modelo Negra
Modelo Negra Mexican Beer, the original Modelo, is a Munich Dunkel-style dark lager with rich flavor and a remarkably smooth taste. Made with galena and super galena hops, slow-roasted dark malt and non-malted cereals.
6 Pack Modelos
Modelo Especial is a light, crisp, pilsner-style beer. But its younger sibling, Negra Modelo, is modeled after the super-popular Munich-born dunkel style, made with roasted caramel malts and brewed longer for a slightly richer, dark-brass-colored beer.
Dos XX Amber
Refreshing-tasting Dos Equis Ambar is a full-bodied Vienna-style lager from Mexico with earthy tones and just the right balance of flavor. Its subtle hints of caramel and burnt sugar give it a distinctively rich amber color.
Dos XX Lager
Dos Equis Lager Especial is a crisp golden pilsner-style beer made from pure spring water and the choicest hops.
Pacifico
This imported beer features a recipe that's decades in the making. Pacifico Clara Mexican Beer is hearty and crisp with a touch of grass-citrus and ocean mist flavor.
Amstel Light
Amstel Light beer is a lager beer with less calories, a refreshing taste and a mild bitterness. For almost 150 years Amstel has brewed a unique beer for all those people and moments in life so valuable they should be savored.
Heineken
Heineken Lager is brewed with only three ingredients including barley, hops and water, all of them natural. Same recipe since 1873 for a beer with a crisp, clean taste.
Corona
Corona Extra Mexican Lager Beer is an even-keeled imported beer with aromas of fruity-honey and a touch of malt. Brewed in Mexico since 1925, this lager beer's flavor is refreshing, crisp, and well-balanced between hops and malt.
Corona Light
Corona Light Beer is an even-keeled imported beer with aromas of fruity-honey and a touch of malt. Brewed in Mexico since 1925, this lager beer's flavor is refreshing, crisp, and well-balanced between hops and malt.
Budweiser
Budweiser beer is a medium-bodied, American-style lager beer. Brewed with high quality barley malt, a blend of premium hop varieties, fresh rice and filtered water, this American beer is crisp and full of flavor.
Bud Light
Introduced in 1982, Bud Light is a premium light lager with a superior drinkability that has made it the best-selling and most popular beer in the United States. Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties.
Miller Lite
Miller Lite Beer is the original light beer. Smooth, light and refreshing, this American style pilsner beer has a 4.2% alcohol by volume. Brewed for more taste, this light beer has a light to medium body with a hop forward flavor.
Soft & Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Coke bottle
Bottle of Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Jarritos Flavors
Mandarin, Pineapple, Tamarindo, Fruit Punch, & Lime
Sidral
Sidral Mundet is Mexico's original apple soda and part of Mexico's heritage since 1902, is a natural, healthy family favorite made with real apple juice
Sangria Soda
Sangria Senorial is a non-alcoholic sangria flavored beverage that has been internationally popular since its creation in Mexico during the year 1960
Virgin Strawberry Pina Colada
Our Virgin Strawberry Pina Colada is a sweet cocktail made with rum, cream of coconut or coconut milk, and pineapple juice, usually served either blended or shaken with ice.
Virgin Pina Colada
Our Virgin Pina Colada is a sweet cocktail made with rum, cream of coconut or coconut milk, and pineapple juice, usually served either blended or shaken with ice.