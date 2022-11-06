A map showing the location of Ceviche Arigato - Lake Park 1447 10th streetView gallery

Ceviche Arigato - Lake Park 1447 10th street

review star

No reviews yet

1447 10th street

Lake park, FL 33403

Popular Items

Leche de Tigre
Ají de Gallina
Ceviche de Pescado

Tapas

Anticucho

$14.00

Anticucho Especial

$25.50

Arigato Cold Sampler

$42.00

Causa Acevichada

$15.00

Causa Chicken

$10.00

Causa Pulpo al Olivo

$14.00

Causa Shrimp

$14.00

Causa Trio

$14.00

Causa Tuna

$10.00

Chicharrón Calamar

$14.00

Chicharrón Chicken

$14.00

Chicharrón Fish

$16.00

Chicharrón Shrimp

$18.00

Choros a la Chalaca

$15.00

Conchas a la Parmesana

$18.00

Masas De Puerco

$17.00

Mixed Grilled Skewers

$19.00

Papa a la Huancaina

$9.00

Pulpo a la Parrilla

$23.00

Pulpo a Olivo

$20.00

Sashimi Arigato

$19.00

Teriyaki Ribs

$14.00

Tuna Tataki

$20.00

Yucainas

$9.00

Anticucho de Camarones

$17.00

Choclito con Queso

$9.00

Choros a la Parmesana

$18.00

Entrées

Ají de Gallina

$14.00

Arigato Boat

$49.00

Arrisotado con Pollo Saltado

$19.00

Arrisotado de Mariscos

$21.00

Arrisotado Lomo Saltado

$21.00

Arroz con Mariscos

$20.00

Camarones al Ajillo

$20.00

Camarones al Ajo

$20.00

Chaufa Beef

$18.00

Chaufa Beef and Chicken

$19.00

Chaufa Camaron

$21.00

Chaufa Chicken

$16.00

Chaufa Fish

$19.00

Chaufa Mariscos

$20.00

Chaufa special

$26.00

Chaufa Veggie

$16.00

Chicken Saltado

$16.00

Churrasco a lo Pobre

$26.00

Churrasco al Chimichurri

$20.00

Fettuccine a la Huancaina lomo saltado

$21.00

Fettuccine Huancaina chicken saltado

$19.00

Filete a la Chorrillana

$19.00

Filete a lo Macho

$21.00

Filete de Pescado al Grilled

$18.00

Filete en Salsa de Mariscos

$21.00

Filete en Salsa Espárragos

$18.00

Fish Saltado

$19.00

Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Salmon

$21.00

Jalea de Pescado

$20.00

Jalea de Pescado Camaron

$26.00

Jalea Mixta

$20.00

Lomo Saltado

$18.00

Mixed Grilled Mar y Tierra

$30.00

Parrilla de Mariscos

$23.00

Picante de Mariscos

$20.00

Raviolis with Lomo Saltado

$21.00

Ronda Criolla

$23.00

Ronda Marina

$42.00

Saltado Carne y Pollo

$19.00

Saltado De Vegetales

$16.00

Saltado Especial

$26.00

Seco de Res

$15.00

Sudado de Pescado

$18.00

Tacu Tacu con Pescado Saltado

$22.00

Tacu Tacu con Pollo Saltado

$20.00

Tacu Tacu de Mariscos

$22.00

Tacu Tacu Lomo Saltado

$22.00

Tallarines Saltado Especial

$26.00

Tallarines Verde con Pollo Plancha

$19.00

Tallarines Verdes con Churrasco

$21.00

Tallarines Verdes con Salmon Grill

$24.00

Tallarínes Saltado de Carne

$18.00

Tallarínes Saltado de Pollo

$16.00

Tallarínes Saltado Marisco

$20.00

Tallarínes Saltado Shrimp

$21.00

Whole Snapper

$35.00

Raviolis shrimp

$26.00

Fettuccine huancaina shrimp

$21.00

Arrisotado lobster

$36.00

Arrisotado con churrasco

$26.00

Tacu tacu con churrasco

$24.00

Sudado Fish

$18.00

Lomo saltado carne y pollo

$21.00

Salads

Arigato Salad

$21.00

Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Avocado Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$12.00

Key Lime Salad

$13.00

Ceviches

Aphrodisiac

$21.00

Ceviche al Callao

$21.00

Ceviche Camarones

$21.00

Ceviche Camarón Pulpo

$24.00

Ceviche Carretilla

$21.00

Ceviche Carretilla shrimp Fried

$27.00

Ceviche de Pescado

$17.00

Ceviche de Pulpo

$21.00

Ceviche Frito

$23.00

Ceviche Mixto

$18.00

Ceviche Nikkei

$17.00

Ceviche Pescado Camaron

$22.00

Ceviche Pescado Pulpo

$22.00

Ceviche Tetralogia

$52.00

Ceviche Trio

$42.00

Leche De Camarones

$14.00

Leche de Tigre

$10.00

Tiradito Tricolor

$21.00

Vuelve a la Vida

$17.00

Ceviche Lobster

$35.00

Ceviche de mariscos

$25.00

Rolls

Acevichado Roll

$16.00

Lomo Maki

$16.00

Pulpo al Olivo Roll

$15.00

Tiradito Roll

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$15.00

Palta Roll

$16.00

Vegetarian Roll

$14.00

Miami Heat Roll

$16.00

Brooklyn’s Roll

$16.00

Salmon Roll

$16.00

California Roll

$14.00

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$16.00

Sushi Boat

$45.00

Soups

Parihuela

$16.00

Aguadito de Mariscos

$16.00

Aguadito de Pollo

$13.00

Chupe de Camarones

$16.00

Chilcano

$8.00

Chicken Soup

$9.00

Caldo de Choros

$16.00

Aguadito De Choros

$18.00

Parihuela De Pescado

$17.00

Sopa a la Criolla

$18.00

Desserts

Picarones

$9.00

Chocolate Cake w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Creme Brûlée de Quinoa

$7.00

Suspiro Limeño

$7.00

Flan

$7.00

Crocante de Lucuma

$7.00

Cheesecake Nutella

$7.00

Cheese Cake Maracuya

$7.00

Ice Cream 2

$4.50

Ice Cream 1

$3.00

BEVERAGES

Café con Leche

$5.00

Expresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Fountain Sodas

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Juice Mango

$4.00

Juice Peach

$4.00

Juice Passion Fruit

$4.00

Chicha Morada

$4.00

Jarra Chicha Morada

$13.50

Inka kola

$4.00

Diet Inka

$4.00

Kola Inglesa

$4.00

Aqua Panna

$8.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

shirley temple

$5.00

Pellegrino chico

$4.00

Aqua Panna chico

$4.00

Cuban Coffee

$4.00

SIDES

Arroz

$4.00

Black beans

$4.50

Papa hervida

$4.00

White beans

$4.50

French fries

$4.50

Vegetables al grilled

$6.00

Papa dorada

$4.00

Yuca frita

$6.00

Maduros

$5.00

Side avocado

$5.00

Huevo frito

$4.00

Side choclo

$6.00

Tostones

$6.00

Side salad

$5.00

Side rissoto

$13.00

Side tacu tacu

$13.00

Side tallarin verde

$13.00

Salsa huancaina

$4.00

Salsa aji amarillo

$4.00

Salsa olivo

$4.00

Salsa criolla

$5.00

Side tallarines salsa huancaina

$13.00

Side steak

$15.00

Side chicken breast

$10.00

Side shrimp

$14.00

Sweet potato

$5.00

Salsa rocoto

$4.00

Cancha 16oz

$10.00

Cancha 32oz

$20.00

Salsa Aji verde 8oz

$8.00

Salsa aji Verde 16oz

$16.00

Salsa aji Verde 32oz

$32.00

Side de arroz chaufa

$6.00

KIDS MENU

Chicken Tender Kids

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Kids

$11.00

Grilled Steak kids

$11.00

Pasta Alfredo Kids

$11.00

Pasta Huancaina Kids

$13.00

Pasta Verde Kids

$13.00

Chicharron Camaron Kids

$13.00

Chicharron Pescado Kids

$11.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1447 10th street, Lake park, FL 33403

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

