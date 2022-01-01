Ceviche Power imageView gallery

Ceviche Power

166 Reviews

$$

10808 NW 58 street

Doral, FL 33178

Order Again

Popular Items

Leche Barrio Mixto
Acevichado
Platanito Roll

Ceviches

Como Tu Ex

Como Tu Ex

$16.00
Ceviche Clásico Mixto

Ceviche Clásico Mixto

$16.00
Ceviche El Popular

Ceviche El Popular

$16.00
Ceviche El Nikkei Palteado

Ceviche El Nikkei Palteado

$16.00
Ceviche El Clasico

Ceviche El Clasico

$14.00
Ceviche El Popular Mixto

Ceviche El Popular Mixto

$18.00

Ceviche Pimentel

$15.00Out of stock

Ceviche Pimentel Mixto

$17.00Out of stock

Ceviche Criollo

$15.00

Ceviche Criollo Mixto

$17.00

Pescado camaron

$18.00

Pescado Cameron popular

$20.00

Leches De Tigre

Leche Barrio

Leche Barrio

$16.00
Leche Mercadito

Leche Mercadito

$16.00
Leche Chalaco

Leche Chalaco

$18.00
Leche Barrio Mixto

Leche Barrio Mixto

$18.00
Leche Mercadito Mixto

Leche Mercadito Mixto

$18.00

Arrancamos

Achorados

Achorados

$14.00

Causa Power

$16.00

Chimbombo

$18.00
Conchas Jugosas A La Parrilla

Conchas Jugosas A La Parrilla

$14.00
Habla Causa

Habla Causa

$15.00

Mahi Mahi a la parriila

$18.00
Muchame

Muchame

$16.00
Palta Rellena

Palta Rellena

$13.00
Pulpo A La Parrilla

Pulpo A La Parrilla

$16.00

Tiradito Criollo

$16.00

Papa a la Huancaina

$8.00

Plancheta de Pulpo

$18.00

Los Fijos

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$18.00
Jalea Con Todo Los Hierros

Jalea Con Todo Los Hierros

$16.00
Pescado A Lo Macho

Pescado A Lo Macho

$19.00
Aguadito Milagroso

Aguadito Milagroso

$14.00

Mahi chorrillana

$28.00

Cordero a LA chiclayana

$28.00Out of stock

Arroces Y Pastas

Apatado de mariscos a La Chiclayana

Apatado de mariscos a La Chiclayana

$18.00
Arroz Chaufa Power

Arroz Chaufa Power

$18.00
Tallarines end salsa de mariscos y coral de camarones

Tallarines end salsa de mariscos y coral de camarones

$21.00
Tallarín Saltado Criollo

Tallarín Saltado Criollo

$18.00
Arroz Con Mariscos Del Puerto

Arroz Con Mariscos Del Puerto

$18.00

Arroz Chaufa de Camarones

$20.00

Arroz Chaufa de Carne

$18.00

Arroz Chaufa de Carne y Camarones

$20.00

Makisperuchos

Acevichado

Acevichado

$18.00
Cholo Power

Cholo Power

$18.00
Platanito Roll

Platanito Roll

$18.00

Marea alta

$18.00

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$16.00

Los Combos Poderosos

Combo Marino

Combo Marino

$20.00
Combo Chifero

Combo Chifero

$20.00

Combo Al Paso

$18.00

Pescado Entero

Pargo Frito

$28.00

Pargo Sudado

$30.00

Pargo Al Ajillo

$30.00

Pargo Sudado Mixto

$35.00

Pargo A lo Macho

$38.00

Trucha Andina

$28.00

Por Que No Hay Salado Sin Dulce

Suspiro Limeño With Italian Meringue

$7.00

Caramel Flan

$7.00

Save the Planet

$1.00

Torta de Chocolate con Helado de Vainilla

$10.00

Alfajores

$3.00

Power Sides

Side Chifles

$2.50

Comp Chifles

Papa Rellena

$10.00Out of stock

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Yuca Frita

$4.00

Side Tostones

$3.00

Side Maduros

$3.00

Side Aguacate

$3.00

Side Arroz

$3.00

Salsa power

$1.00

Side de cancha

$3.00

Side de Huancaina

$1.00

Calamar frito

$6.00

Salsa power to go

$7.00

Pan

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Lomo

$10.00

Kids Fish fingers

$10.00

Kids pasta Alfredo C/shrimp

$10.00

Especialidades del chef

Ocopa de camarones

$16.00

Fuentes

Fuentes clasico

$35.00

Fuentes clasico mix

$40.00

Fuentes popular

$40.00

Fuentes popular mix

$45.00

Fuentes criollo

$37.00

Fuentes criollo mix

$42.00

Fuentes de lomo

$45.00

Fuentes de chaufa

$45.00

Fuentes de jalea

$40.00

Especiales

Cual es tu caucau

$18.00

Cual es tu Caucau mahimahi

$26.00

Cual es tu caucau pargo

$35.00

Racha cevichera

$25.00

Risotto camana

$25.00

Tostones Power

$16.00

Parrilla marina

$28.00

Panceta Chichera

$18.00

Plancheta de pulpo

$18.00

Ceviche de chicharron

$17.00

Fu man paid

$30.00

Seco de costilla

$28.00

Pulpo Ariisotado

$30.00

Arroz con pato

$22.00

Choros a LA diabla

$20.00

Lamb chop

$28.00

Lobster raviolii

$26.00

Croqueta de Salmon

$18.00

Causa crocante

$18.00

TO GO

TO GO

Bien Heladas

Chicha Morada

$4.00

Maracuya

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Perrier

$3.50

Inka Cola

$3.00

Inka Diet

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Limonada

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Vaso de agua

Chelas

Cusquena

$5.00

La Rubia

$6.00

Pilsen

$7.00

Cristal

$5.00

Laces ipa

$6.00

Lagunitas

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pilsen

$7.00

Vinos y Sangrias

Gls Ponga, Saugvinonblanc New Zealand

$8.00

Btl Ponga, Saugvinonblanc New Zealand

$28.00

Gls Grayson, Cabernet Saugvinon California

$8.00

Btl Grayson, Cabernet Saugvinon California

$28.00

La Pituca

$9.00

La Morocha

$9.00

La rica Vicky

$10.00

Pasion de Verano

$10.00

Jarra pasion de verano

$35.00

Pisco 100 Peruvian Spritz Bottle

Spritz Chilcano Bottle

$7.50

Spritz Maracuya Bottle

$7.50

Cafe

Espresso

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Cortadito

$3.00

Cubano

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Cafe de emplado

$0.50

Jueves Cevichela

Cristal

Cusquena

Laces

La Rubia

T-shirt Power

T-shirt Power

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

10808 NW 58 street, Doral, FL 33178

Directions

Gallery
Ceviche Power image

