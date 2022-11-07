A map showing the location of CVI.CHE 105 CVI.CHE 105 Aventura MallView gallery
Seafood
Latin American

CVI.CHE 105 CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall

4,214 Reviews

$$

19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954

Aventura, FL 33180

Order Again

Popular Items

Lomo saltado
Aji de Gallina
Pulpo Herradura

Cold

Papas A La Huancaina

$9.95

Native potatoes, covered in Huancaina sauce, hard boiled egg, black botija olive.

Leche de tigre

$7.95

Conchas Chalaca

$21.95

Peruvian scallops topped with chalaquita Callao style, made with onions, tomatoes, pepper, lime and the special touch of Juan Chipoco

Tostones Chalaca

$13.95Out of stock

Crispy green plantains, covered with chalaca sauce and diced avocado.

Green mussels Chalaca

$21.95Out of stock

Esas Conchas

$22.00

Peruvian scallops, smoky chipotle leche de tigre, chalaquita sauce.

Causa Limena

$10.95

Peruvian potato mixed with yellow pepper, and lime juice, stuffed with homemade chicken salad and avocado. Topped with our signature yellow pepper sauce.

Causa Coctel de camarones con palta

$13.95

Our famous causa is accompanied with tasty shrimp, avocado, Pisco 105's golf sauce, crunchy mix and yellow pepper aioli.

Causa de cangrejo con palta

$16.95

Delicious causa covered with exquisite crab pulp with acevichada mayo and bathed in a succulent sauce made of rocoto and fried capers.

Causa De Palta

$8.95

Peruvian potato mixed with yellow pepper, and lime juice, stuffed with avocado. Topped with our signature yellow pepper sauce.

Causa Chola Nikkei

$24.00

Our beloved causa, topped with tuna acevichada; with lots of style, crispy, sexy aji amarillo sauce to blend flavors.

Causa Traviesa

$34.00

Stuffed with crab salad, and homemade aioli, topped with a creamy fish ceviche with Peruvian peppers. Served with crispy calamari and whole lotta love. Perfect to share!

Causa Maleada

$33.00

Our majestic causa; stuffed with shrimp salad and lots of our flavors, topped with our renowned Lomo Saltado, smoky flavors and aji amarillo aioli. Great for sharing.

Causa Lobster Crocante

$42.95Out of stock

Classico Toda la Vida

$16.95

White fish in cubes, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico con Mariscos

$19.95

White fish in cubes, mixed local seafood leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Solo Mariscos

$22.95

Local selected seafood, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Fish/Octopus

$24.95

Classico Fish/Shrimp

$24.95

Classico Fish/Calamar

$24.95

Classico Only Shrimp

$28.95

Classico Shrimp/Calamar

$28.95

Classico Shrimp/Octopus

$28.95

Classico Only Octopus

$28.95

Classico Octopus/Calamari

$28.95

Classico Only Calamar

$28.95

Classico Whole Lobster

$82.95

Classico Corvina Fish

$27.95

Classico Corvina Mixto

$32.95

Classico Corvina/Shrimp

$32.95

Classico Corvina/Pulpo

$32.95

Classico Corvina/Calamari

$32.95

Classico Catch

$30.95Out of stock

Classico Catch/Shrimp

$35.95Out of stock

Classico Catch/Octopus

$35.95Out of stock

Classico Catch/Calamari

$35.95Out of stock

Classico Catch Mixto

$35.95Out of stock

Ceviche Chucuito

$31.00

Catch of the day, fresh scallops, tender octopus from the reef, and crispy calamari. All these gems served with a rocoto leche de tigre and a secret touch.

Ceviche Misterioso

$19.95

White fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso solo Fish

$17.95

White fish in cubes, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Fish/Shrimp

$22.95

Misterioso Fish/Octopus

$22.95

Misterioso Only Shrimp

$28.95

Misterioso Only Octopus

$28.95

Misterioso con Corvina

$30.95

Misterioso Solo Corvina

$27.95

Misterioso Corvina/Shrimp

$32.95

Misterioso Corvina/Octopus

$32.95

Misterioso Corvina/Calamari

$32.95

Misterioso Catch Only

$30.95

Misterioso Catch/Shrimp

$35.95

Misterioso Catch/Octopus

$35.95

Misterioso Catch/Calamari

$35.95

Misterioso Catch Mix

$35.95

Ceviche El del Barrio

$21.95

White fish in cubes, tender octopus, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.

El del Barrio Corvina/ Fried Calamari

$32.95

El del Barrio Corvina/Octo/Fried Calamari

$32.95

El del Barrio Catch/Fried Calamari

$35.95

El del Barrio Catch/Octo/Fried Calamari

$35.95

Ceviche La Caleta de Pucusana

$19.95

White fish in cubes, shrimp, scallops, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta solo Fish

$17.95

White fish in cubes, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta Fish/Shrimp

$22.95

La Caleta Fish/Octopus

$22.95

La Caleta Only Shrimp

$28.95

La Caleta Only Octopus

$28.95

La Caleta con Corvina

$32.95

La Caleta Solo Corvina

$30.95

La Caleta con Catch

$35.95

La Caleta Solo Catch

$30.95

Ceviche Orgia Marina

$19.95

White fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Solo Fish

$17.95

White fish in cubes, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Fish/Shrimp

$22.95

Orgia Marina Fish/Octopus

$22.95

Orgia Marina Only Shrimp

$28.95

Orgia Marina Only Octopus

$28.95

Orgia Marina con Corvina

$30.95

Orgia Marina Solo Corvina

$27.95

Orgia Marina Corvina/Shrimp

$32.95

Orgia Marina Corvina/Octopus

$32.95

Orgia Marina Corvina/Calamari

$32.95

Orgia Marina con Catch

$35.95Out of stock

Orgia Marina Solo Catch

$30.95Out of stock

Orgia Marina Catch/Shrimp

$35.95Out of stock

Orgia Marina Catch/Octopus

$35.95Out of stock

Orgia Marina Catch/Calamari

$35.95Out of stock

Ceviche El Ganador

$19.95

White fish in cubes, octopus, scallops, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador Solo Fish

$17.95

White fish in cubes, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador Fish/Shrimp

$20.95

El Ganador Fish/Octopus

$20.95

El Ganador Only Shrimp

$26.95

El Ganador Only Octopus

$26.95

El Ganador Solo Corvina

$27.95

El Ganador con Corvina

$32.95

El Ganador Solo Catch

$30.95

El Ganador con Catch

$35.95

Fuente Ceviche Fish

$33.95

Fuente Ceviche Mixto

$39.95

Fuente Ceviche Fish/Shrimp

$49.95

Fuente Ceviche Fish/Octopus

$49.95

Fuente Ceviche Only Shrimp

$57.95

Fuente Ceviche Only Octopus

$57.95

Fuente Ceviche Corvina

$55.95

Fuente Ceviche Corvina Mixta

$65.95

Fuente Ceviche Corvina/Shrimp

$65.95

Fuente Ceviche Corvina/Octopus

$65.95

Fuente Ceviche Catch

$61.95Out of stock

Fuente Ceviche Catch Mix

$71.95Out of stock

Fuente Ceviche Catch/Shrimp

$71.95Out of stock

Fuente Ceviche Catch/Octopus

$71.95Out of stock

Tiradito Pura Tradición

$14.95

Fine slices of white fish, traditional leche de tigre, touches of limo pepper and cilantro.

Tiradito El de Carretilla

$17.95

Fine slices of white fish, rocoto sauce, crispy calamari and lots of passion.

Tiradito Inti Raymi

$15.95

Fine slices of white fish fish, yellow pepper sauce with all the Inca power, and chalaquita sauce.

Yuzu Tiradito

$24.00

Catch of the day, rolled with pickled pears, fresh sprouts, yuzu yellow pepper leche de tigre, topped with ikura and quinoa pops.

Tiradito Corvina

$22.95Out of stock

Hamachi Tiradito

$20.00

Sliced Hamachi fish, marinated with ginger and soy sauce. Our iconic acevichada sauce, hints of truffle oil, mixed of onions and fresh sprouts.

El pulpo Estirado

$24.00

Sliced octopus from the reef, drizzled with a Mediterranean sauce, avocado chalaquita and crispy Andean sweet potato laces.

Tartar De Atun con Estilo

$23.00

Dices of tuna marinated in Nikkei sauce, avocado and olive oil, homemade crackers, seasonal veggies and quinoa pop.

Tataki Acevichado

$23.00

Catch of the day brought to a fire, marinated in a sauce from northern Peru. With all that smokiness that represent us.

Whole Lobster Tiradito

$74.95

Hamachi tiradito

$18.00Out of stock

Oysters 1 Dz

$54.00

Oyster 1\2 Dozen

$27.00

Chucuito 105

$88.95

Acevichado 105

$18.00

Sushi roll stuffed with crab salad, avocado and crispy calamary. Topped with fresh tuna, drizzled with our acevichada sauce and togarashi powder.

Furai

$21.00

This crispy roll will make you fly! Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with tuna Nikkei and rocoto aioli.

Jalea Roll

$22.00

Roll stuffed with crab salad, asparagus and avocado. Topped with jalea and acevichada sauce.

La Pericholi

$21.00

Crispy rice bites, topped with tuna tartar, rocoto aioli, eel sauce and truffle oil.

Veggies Roll

$13.95

Leche De Tigre

$7.95

Hot

Pulpo Herradura

$21.95

Tender pieces of octopus marinated in Anticuchera sauce and Pisco 105. Accompanied with golden potatoes, salsa criolla and our perfect Mochica sauce.

Conchas on Fire

$25.00

Brought from Pisco port, grilled with oriental buttery flavors, crispy laces and a smoky aroma.

Fuente Pulpo Herradura

$43.90

Pulpo Entero

$85.00

Whole grilled octopus marinated with anticuchera sauce, roasted potatoes, leche de tigre with an olive hint, chalaca and green salad. Perfect for sharing!

Yuquitas A La Huancaina

$10.95

Crispy Yucas, served with Huancaina, criolla and tartar sauce.

Anticucho "Estadio Nacional"

$15.95

Pieces of veal heart madly in love, marinated with Anticuchera sauce, skewed in a wild sugar cane and brought to a smoking fire with all the memories of aunt Pocha.

Anticucho filet mignon

$22.00

Pieces of tender filet mignon , marinated with Anticuchera sauce, skewed in a wild sugar cane and brought to a smoking fire with all the memories of aunt Pocha.

Anticuchos de pollo

$15.95

Pieces of juicy chicken breast, marinated with Anticuchera sauce, skewed in a wild sugar cane and brought to a smoking fire with all the memories of aunt Pocha.

To Share

Trilogia de Ceviche Pescado

$36.95

A combination of our three most popular fish ceviches: classic, rocoto sauce, and yellow pepper sauce.

Trilogia de Ceviche Mixto

$45.95

A combination of our three most popular mixed ceviches: classic, rocoto sauce, and yellow pepper sauce.

Trilogia Pescado Y Pulpo

$52.95

Trilogia Pescado Camaron

$52.95

Trilogia Especial

$52.95

Trilogia Only Shrimp

$55.95

Trilogia Camaron Y Pulpo

$55.95

Trilogia Only Corvina

$49.95

Trilogia Corvina Mixta

$59.95

Trilogia Corvina/Shrimp

$62.95

Trilogia Corvina/Octopus

$62.95

Trilogia Corvina Especial

$65.95

Trilogia Only Catch

$69.95

Trilogia Catch Mixta

$79.95Out of stock

Trilogia Catch/Shrimp

$79.95

Trilogia Catch/Octopus

$79.95Out of stock

Trilogia Catch Especial

$85.95Out of stock

Trilogia Fish Whole Lobster

$112.95

Trilogia Mixta Main Lobster

$117.95

Tetra de Pescado

$47.95

A combination of our four most popular fish ceviches: classic, rocoto sauce, ganador, and yellow pepper sauce.

Tetra de Ceviche Mixto

$52.95

A combination of our four most popular mixed ceviches: classic, rocoto sauce, ganador, and yellow pepper sauce.

Tetra Fish/Shrimp

$58.95

Tetra Fish/Octopus

$58.95

Tetra Especial

$62.95

Tetra Camaron Only

$62.95

Tetra Only Corvina

$62.95

Tetra Corvina/Shrimp

$74.95

Tetra Corvina/Octopus

$74.95

Tetra Corvina Mixto

$74.95

Tetra Corvina Especial

$80.95

Tetra Catch Only

$84.95Out of stock

Tetra Catch Mixta

$94.95Out of stock

Tetra Catch/Shrimp

$94.95Out of stock

Tetra Catch/Octopus

$94.95Out of stock

Tetra Catch Especial

$100.95Out of stock

Tetra Fish Whole Lobster

$119.95

Tetra Ceviche Mixta Whole Lobster

$124.95

Fuente Pacifico

$51.95

Classic ceviche, ceviche Misterioso y Abusivo, hamachi tiradito and acevichado maki.

Fuente Pacifico Corvina Mix

$72.95

Fuente Pacifico Catch Mix

$82.95

Combo Caliente

$57.95

Pulpito a la herradura, mixed jalea, tenderloin anticucho and parmesan scallops au gratin Juan Chipoco style.

Threesome Graffiti 105

$135.00Out of stock

Threesome

$108.95

Threesome Corvina

$128.95

Threesome Catch

$148.95

Power

$98.95

Power Corvina

$109.95

Power Catch

$119.95

Frutos del Mar

$95.95

Frutos del Mar Corvina

$107.95