CVI.CHE 105 CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall

Popular Items
Cold
Papas A La Huancaina
Native potatoes, covered in Huancaina sauce, hard boiled egg, black botija olive.
Leche de tigre
Conchas Chalaca
Peruvian scallops topped with chalaquita Callao style, made with onions, tomatoes, pepper, lime and the special touch of Juan Chipoco
Tostones Chalaca
Crispy green plantains, covered with chalaca sauce and diced avocado.
Green mussels Chalaca
Esas Conchas
Peruvian scallops, smoky chipotle leche de tigre, chalaquita sauce.
Causa Limena
Peruvian potato mixed with yellow pepper, and lime juice, stuffed with homemade chicken salad and avocado. Topped with our signature yellow pepper sauce.
Causa Coctel de camarones con palta
Our famous causa is accompanied with tasty shrimp, avocado, Pisco 105's golf sauce, crunchy mix and yellow pepper aioli.
Causa de cangrejo con palta
Delicious causa covered with exquisite crab pulp with acevichada mayo and bathed in a succulent sauce made of rocoto and fried capers.
Causa De Palta
Peruvian potato mixed with yellow pepper, and lime juice, stuffed with avocado. Topped with our signature yellow pepper sauce.
Causa Chola Nikkei
Our beloved causa, topped with tuna acevichada; with lots of style, crispy, sexy aji amarillo sauce to blend flavors.
Causa Traviesa
Stuffed with crab salad, and homemade aioli, topped with a creamy fish ceviche with Peruvian peppers. Served with crispy calamari and whole lotta love. Perfect to share!
Causa Maleada
Our majestic causa; stuffed with shrimp salad and lots of our flavors, topped with our renowned Lomo Saltado, smoky flavors and aji amarillo aioli. Great for sharing.
Causa Lobster Crocante
Classico Toda la Vida
White fish in cubes, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico con Mariscos
White fish in cubes, mixed local seafood leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Solo Mariscos
Local selected seafood, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Fish/Octopus
Classico Fish/Shrimp
Classico Fish/Calamar
Classico Only Shrimp
Classico Shrimp/Calamar
Classico Shrimp/Octopus
Classico Only Octopus
Classico Octopus/Calamari
Classico Only Calamar
Classico Whole Lobster
Classico Corvina Fish
Classico Corvina Mixto
Classico Corvina/Shrimp
Classico Corvina/Pulpo
Classico Corvina/Calamari
Classico Catch
Classico Catch/Shrimp
Classico Catch/Octopus
Classico Catch/Calamari
Classico Catch Mixto
Ceviche Chucuito
Catch of the day, fresh scallops, tender octopus from the reef, and crispy calamari. All these gems served with a rocoto leche de tigre and a secret touch.
Ceviche Misterioso
White fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso solo Fish
White fish in cubes, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Fish/Shrimp
Misterioso Fish/Octopus
Misterioso Only Shrimp
Misterioso Only Octopus
Misterioso con Corvina
Misterioso Solo Corvina
Misterioso Corvina/Shrimp
Misterioso Corvina/Octopus
Misterioso Corvina/Calamari
Misterioso Catch Only
Misterioso Catch/Shrimp
Misterioso Catch/Octopus
Misterioso Catch/Calamari
Misterioso Catch Mix
Ceviche El del Barrio
White fish in cubes, tender octopus, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.
El del Barrio Corvina/ Fried Calamari
El del Barrio Corvina/Octo/Fried Calamari
El del Barrio Catch/Fried Calamari
El del Barrio Catch/Octo/Fried Calamari
Ceviche La Caleta de Pucusana
White fish in cubes, shrimp, scallops, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta solo Fish
White fish in cubes, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta Fish/Shrimp
La Caleta Fish/Octopus
La Caleta Only Shrimp
La Caleta Only Octopus
La Caleta con Corvina
La Caleta Solo Corvina
La Caleta con Catch
La Caleta Solo Catch
Ceviche Orgia Marina
White fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Solo Fish
White fish in cubes, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Fish/Shrimp
Orgia Marina Fish/Octopus
Orgia Marina Only Shrimp
Orgia Marina Only Octopus
Orgia Marina con Corvina
Orgia Marina Solo Corvina
Orgia Marina Corvina/Shrimp
Orgia Marina Corvina/Octopus
Orgia Marina Corvina/Calamari
Orgia Marina con Catch
Orgia Marina Solo Catch
Orgia Marina Catch/Shrimp
Orgia Marina Catch/Octopus
Orgia Marina Catch/Calamari
Ceviche El Ganador
White fish in cubes, octopus, scallops, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador Solo Fish
White fish in cubes, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador Fish/Shrimp
El Ganador Fish/Octopus
El Ganador Only Shrimp
El Ganador Only Octopus
El Ganador Solo Corvina
El Ganador con Corvina
El Ganador Solo Catch
El Ganador con Catch
Fuente Ceviche Fish
Fuente Ceviche Mixto
Fuente Ceviche Fish/Shrimp
Fuente Ceviche Fish/Octopus
Fuente Ceviche Only Shrimp
Fuente Ceviche Only Octopus
Fuente Ceviche Corvina
Fuente Ceviche Corvina Mixta
Fuente Ceviche Corvina/Shrimp
Fuente Ceviche Corvina/Octopus
Fuente Ceviche Catch
Fuente Ceviche Catch Mix
Fuente Ceviche Catch/Shrimp
Fuente Ceviche Catch/Octopus
Tiradito Pura Tradición
Fine slices of white fish, traditional leche de tigre, touches of limo pepper and cilantro.
Tiradito El de Carretilla
Fine slices of white fish, rocoto sauce, crispy calamari and lots of passion.
Tiradito Inti Raymi
Fine slices of white fish fish, yellow pepper sauce with all the Inca power, and chalaquita sauce.
Yuzu Tiradito
Catch of the day, rolled with pickled pears, fresh sprouts, yuzu yellow pepper leche de tigre, topped with ikura and quinoa pops.
Tiradito Corvina
Hamachi Tiradito
Sliced Hamachi fish, marinated with ginger and soy sauce. Our iconic acevichada sauce, hints of truffle oil, mixed of onions and fresh sprouts.
El pulpo Estirado
Sliced octopus from the reef, drizzled with a Mediterranean sauce, avocado chalaquita and crispy Andean sweet potato laces.
Tartar De Atun con Estilo
Dices of tuna marinated in Nikkei sauce, avocado and olive oil, homemade crackers, seasonal veggies and quinoa pop.
Tataki Acevichado
Catch of the day brought to a fire, marinated in a sauce from northern Peru. With all that smokiness that represent us.
Whole Lobster Tiradito
Hamachi tiradito
Oysters 1 Dz
Oyster 1\2 Dozen
Chucuito 105
Acevichado 105
Sushi roll stuffed with crab salad, avocado and crispy calamary. Topped with fresh tuna, drizzled with our acevichada sauce and togarashi powder.
Furai
This crispy roll will make you fly! Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with tuna Nikkei and rocoto aioli.
Jalea Roll
Roll stuffed with crab salad, asparagus and avocado. Topped with jalea and acevichada sauce.
La Pericholi
Crispy rice bites, topped with tuna tartar, rocoto aioli, eel sauce and truffle oil.
Veggies Roll
Leche De Tigre
Hot
Pulpo Herradura
Tender pieces of octopus marinated in Anticuchera sauce and Pisco 105. Accompanied with golden potatoes, salsa criolla and our perfect Mochica sauce.
Conchas on Fire
Brought from Pisco port, grilled with oriental buttery flavors, crispy laces and a smoky aroma.
Fuente Pulpo Herradura
Pulpo Entero
Whole grilled octopus marinated with anticuchera sauce, roasted potatoes, leche de tigre with an olive hint, chalaca and green salad. Perfect for sharing!
Yuquitas A La Huancaina
Crispy Yucas, served with Huancaina, criolla and tartar sauce.
Anticucho "Estadio Nacional"
Pieces of veal heart madly in love, marinated with Anticuchera sauce, skewed in a wild sugar cane and brought to a smoking fire with all the memories of aunt Pocha.
Anticucho filet mignon
Pieces of tender filet mignon , marinated with Anticuchera sauce, skewed in a wild sugar cane and brought to a smoking fire with all the memories of aunt Pocha.
Anticuchos de pollo
Pieces of juicy chicken breast, marinated with Anticuchera sauce, skewed in a wild sugar cane and brought to a smoking fire with all the memories of aunt Pocha.
To Share
Trilogia de Ceviche Pescado
A combination of our three most popular fish ceviches: classic, rocoto sauce, and yellow pepper sauce.
Trilogia de Ceviche Mixto
A combination of our three most popular mixed ceviches: classic, rocoto sauce, and yellow pepper sauce.
Trilogia Pescado Y Pulpo
Trilogia Pescado Camaron
Trilogia Especial
Trilogia Only Shrimp
Trilogia Camaron Y Pulpo
Trilogia Only Corvina
Trilogia Corvina Mixta
Trilogia Corvina/Shrimp
Trilogia Corvina/Octopus
Trilogia Corvina Especial
Trilogia Only Catch
Trilogia Catch Mixta
Trilogia Catch/Shrimp
Trilogia Catch/Octopus
Trilogia Catch Especial
Trilogia Fish Whole Lobster
Trilogia Mixta Main Lobster
Tetra de Pescado
A combination of our four most popular fish ceviches: classic, rocoto sauce, ganador, and yellow pepper sauce.
Tetra de Ceviche Mixto
A combination of our four most popular mixed ceviches: classic, rocoto sauce, ganador, and yellow pepper sauce.
Tetra Fish/Shrimp
Tetra Fish/Octopus
Tetra Especial
Tetra Camaron Only
Tetra Only Corvina
Tetra Corvina/Shrimp
Tetra Corvina/Octopus
Tetra Corvina Mixto
Tetra Corvina Especial
Tetra Catch Only
Tetra Catch Mixta
Tetra Catch/Shrimp
Tetra Catch/Octopus
Tetra Catch Especial
Tetra Fish Whole Lobster
Tetra Ceviche Mixta Whole Lobster
Fuente Pacifico
Classic ceviche, ceviche Misterioso y Abusivo, hamachi tiradito and acevichado maki.
Fuente Pacifico Corvina Mix
Fuente Pacifico Catch Mix
Combo Caliente
Pulpito a la herradura, mixed jalea, tenderloin anticucho and parmesan scallops au gratin Juan Chipoco style.