Seafood
Latin American

CVI.CHE 105 CVI.CHE 105 Dadeland Mall

967 Reviews

$$

7535 N Kendall Dr., Room 5000

Miami, FL 33156

Popular Items

Lomo saltado
Ceviche Classico toda la vida
Aji de Gallina

Cold

Papas A La Huancaina

$9.95

Leche de tigre

$8.95

Conchas Chalaca

$21.95

Yuquitas Huancaina

$10.95

Choclito Huancaina

$10.95

Tostones Chalaca

$13.95

Esas Conchasu

$22.00Out of stock

Causa Limena

$10.95

Causa Coctel de camarones con palta

$13.95

Causa de cangrejo con palta

$16.95

Causa De Palta

$8.95

Causa Chola Nikkei

$24.00

Causa Traviesa

$34.00

Causa Maleada

$33.00

Causa Lobster Crocante

$42.95Out of stock

Ceviche Classico toda la vida

$16.95

Ceviche Classico con Mariscos

$19.95

Ceviche Classico solo Mariscos

$19.95

Ceviche Classico Fish/Shrimp

$24.95

Ceviche Classico Fish/Octopus

$23.95

Ceviche Classico Fish/Calamar

$22.95

Ceviche Classico Calamar/Octopus

$23.95

Ceviche Classico Scallop\camaron

$24.95

Ceviche Classico Only Shrimp

$24.95

Ceviche Classico Shrimp/Calamar

$23.95

Ceviche Classico Shrimp/Octopus

$23.95

Ceviche Classico Only Octopus

$24.95

Ceviche Classico Only Calamar

$20.95

Ceviche Chucuito

$31.00

Ceviche Orgia Marina

$19.95

Ceviche Misterioso Y Abusivo Shrimp/fish

$21.95

Ceviche Misterioso Y Abusivo

$19.95

Ceviche Misterioso solo fish

$17.95

Ceviche La Caleta solo pescado

$17.95

Ceviche La Caleta

$19.95

Ceviche El del Barrio

$21.95

Ceviche Orgia Marina solo Pescado

$17.95

Ceviche Classico Corvina Fish

$26.95

Ceviche Classico corvina & camaron

$32.95

Ceviche Classico Corvina & calamar

$31.95

Ceviche Classico corvina & pulpo

$32.95

Ceviche Classico Corvina Mixto

$27.95

Ceviche Caleta De Corvina

$29.95

Ceviche Caleta Solo Corvina

$27.95

Ceviche El Del Barrio Corvina

$31.95

Ceviche Misterioso Solo Corvina

$27.95

Ceviche Misterioso Mixto De Corvina

$29.95

Ceviche Orgia Marina De Corvina

$29.95

Ceviche Orgia Marina Solo Corvina

$27.95

Ceviche Ganador Corvina Mixto

$29.95

Ceviche Classico Snapper

$30.95Out of stock

Ceviche Ganador Con Snapper

$34.95Out of stock

Ceviche El Del Barrio Snapper

$34.95Out of stock

Ceviche Classico Snapper Mixto

$32.95Out of stock

Ceviche La Caleta Con Snapper

$33.95Out of stock

Ceviche Misterioso Snapper

$32.95Out of stock

Ceviche Orgia Marina De Snapper

$34.95Out of stock

Ceviche misterioso Solo Snapper

$30.95Out of stock

Ceviche Classico Snapper Y Camaron

$39.95Out of stock

Ceviche El Ganador

$19.95

Ceviche El Ganador Con Corvina

$29.95

Ceviche El Ganador Corvina Camaron

$26.95

Ceviche El Ganador Mixto

$24.95

Ceviche El Ganador Mixto Con Corvina

$34.95

Ceviche El Ganador Pescado Y Camaron

$26.95

Ceviche El Ganador Solo Corvina

$27.95

Ceviche El Ganador Solo Snapper

$32.95

Ceviche El Ganador solo Pescado

$17.95

Ceviche Ganador Solo Shrimp

$23.95

Tiradito Pura Tradición

$14.95

Tiradito El de Carretilla

$17.95

Tiradito Inti Raymi

$15.95

Yuzu Tiradito

$24.00

Tiradito Corvina

$23.95

Hamachi Aji Amarillo Tiradito

$20.00

El pulpo Estirado

$24.00

Tartar De Atun con Estilo

$23.00

Tataki Acevichado

$23.00

Hamachi tiradito

$20.00

Oysters 1 Dz

$64.00

Oyster 1\2 Dozen

$32.00

Chucuito 105

$88.95

Acevichado 105

$18.00

Furai

$21.00

Jalea Roll

$22.00

La Perricholi

$21.00

Veggies Roll

$15.95

Leche De Tigre

$8.95

Hot

Pulpo Herradura

$21.95

Pulpo Entero

$85.00

Conchas on Fire

$25.00

Fuente Pulpo Herradura

$42.95

Conchas Parmesanas

$25.00Out of stock

Combo Caliente

$57.95

Camarones Herradura

$26.95

Anticucho "Estadio Nacional"

$14.95

Anticucho filet mignon

$22.00

Anticuchos de pollo

$14.95

To Share

Ceviche Power

$98.95

Ceviche Power Con Corvina

$109.95

Ceviche Power Con Snapper

$119.95Out of stock

Ceviche Threesome

$108.95

CevicheThreesome Con Corvina

$128.95

Ceviche Threesome Con Snapper

$148.95Out of stock

Festival De Tiraditos

$65.95

Fuente Ceviche Corvina

$53.95

Fuente Ceviche Mixto

$36.95

Fuente Ceviche Pescado

$32.95

Fuente Pacifico

$51.95

Fuente Pacifico Juan Corvina

$67.95

Fuente Pacifico Juan Snapper

$77.95Out of stock

Tetra De Pescado Y Camarones

$57.95

Tetra Corvina Fish

$67.95

Tetra Corvina Mixto

$72.95

Tetra de Ceviche Mixto

$52.95

Tetra de Pescado

$47.95

Tetra especial

$59.95

Tetra especial corvina

$75.95

Tetra Solo Camarones

$62.95

Trilogia Camaron Y Pulpo

$49.95

Trilogia Solo Corvina Fish

$49.95

Trilogia Corvina Mixto

$59.95

Trilogia de Ceviche Mixto

$45.95

Trilogia de Pescado

$36.95

Trilogia Especial

$49.95

Trilogia especial corvina

$58.95

Trilogia Solo Camarones

$52.95

Trilogia Pescado Y Camaron

$48.95

Trilogia Solo Snapper

$69.95Out of stock

Trilogia Snapper Mixto

$79.95Out of stock

Tetra Solo Snapper

$84.95Out of stock

Tetra Snapper Mixto

$94.95Out of stock

Frutos Del Mar

$95.95

Frutos Del Mar Corvina

$107.95

Frutos Del Mar Snapper

$117.95Out of stock

Arroces

Chaufa Mixto

$30.95

Chaufa Only Camaron

$27.95

Chaufa Especial

$31.95

Chaufa de Mariscos

$24.95

chaufa de vegetales

$19.95

chaufa de Carne

$23.95

chaufa Carne Y Pollo

$26.95

chaufa de pollo

$21.95

Chaufa De Pescado

$23.95

Chaufa De Ribeye

$46.95

Arroz Con pollo

$18.95

Arroz con Mariscales Norteno

$25.95

Untuoso Arroz con Mariscales

$23.95

Mojadito Marino Rib Eye

$53.95

Mojadito Marino

$32.95

Risotto Corvina

$29.95

Risotto y Lomo saltado

$29.95

Risotto Rib Eye

$46.95

Risotto con camarones saltado

$34.95

Risotto Pollo Saltado

$26.95

Risotto Veg

$25.95

Risotto Con Mariscos Saltado

$32.95

Risotto con mariscos

$33.95

Risotto Pollo Plancha

$26.95

Tacus

Tacu lomo Saltado

$26.95

Tacu Marisquero

$26.95

Tacu ají de gallina mar & tierra

$32.95

Tacu Pollo Saltado

$23.95

Tacu mixto

$29.95

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Kids Fish Fingers

$10.95

Kids Pasta

$9.95

Kids Shrimps

$13.95

Kids Steak

$13.95

Adult Chicken Finger

$19.95

Adult Fish Fingers

$19.95

Criollos

Aji de Gallina

$15.95

El Seco de res

$21.95

Lomo saltado

$21.95

Lomo a lo Pobre

$23.95

Pollo saltado

$21.95

Camarones saltados

$25.95

Mariscos saltados

$25.95

Vegetales saltados

$15.95

Saltado mixto

$30.95

Saltado de carne y pollo

$23.95

Saltado De Pescado

$20.95

Mi favorito, ¡y lo dice Juan!

$29.95

Mi favorito de pollo

$24.95

Mi favorito de corvina

$30.95

Mi favorito Rib Eye

$42.95

Mi favorito de camaron

$29.95

Pechuga A La Plancha

$23.95

Linguini 105 Lomo Saltado

$24.95

Linguini 105 Pollo Saltado

$24.95

Del Mar

Corvina a lo Macho

$33.95

Corvina Sudada al Estilo Juan

$29.95

Corvina Sudada Mixta al estilo Juan

$33.95

Corvina a la Plancha

$28.95

Corvina Chorrillana

$28.95

Corvina Chorrillana Mixta

$31.95

Jaleon Imperial

$24.95

Jaleon Imperial Corvina

$35.95

Jaleon Imperial Solo Corvina

$29.95

Jaleon solo Pescado

$23.95

Jaleon Especial

$28.95

Jaleon solo Calamar

$21.95

Jaleon solo Camarones

$26.95

Pargo Entero

$39.95

Pargo Entero Mixto

$46.95

Parihuela

$25.95

Sudado de Pescado

$22.95

Sudado Mixto

$27.95

Whole Lobster

$74.95

Pescado a lo Macho

$25.95

Linguini Mar y Tierra 105

$28.95

Grilled Shrimp

$28.95

Pargo Acevichado

$48.95

Pargo Acevichado Mixto

$58.95

Specials

Parihuela Amelcochada

$38.00

Tridente Juanseidon

$59.00

Chicharronada Rimbombante

$28.00

Verdadero Mar y Montana

$68.00

Ribeye

$42.95

Parrilla 105 Mar Y Tierra

$108.95

Parrilla 105 Mar Y Tierra W/Loster

$183.90

Tacu Pepian

$46.95Out of stock

Tacu Pepian Whole Lobster

$116.95Out of stock

Dessert

Welcome Cancha

$Cancha W/ Chips

$2.95

$Side Plantain Chips

$3.95

$Side Yuca Chips

$3.95

Tocino del Cielo

$9.00

Suspiro

$9.00

Mousse Lucuma

$9.00

Mousse Maracuya

$9.00

Trilogia Peruana

$18.95

Cheesecake Lucuma

$9.00

Souffle Fresa

$9.00

Ambrosia de Chocolate

$9.00

Misti

$9.00

Lucuma Gelato

$9.00

Selva Negra A La Mode

$12.95

Alfajor A La Mode

$12.95

Cheesecake Maracuya

$9.00

Cheesecake Maracuya A La Mode

$12.95

Lucuma Afogato

$12.00

Lucuma Afogato Baileys

$25.95

Vanilla Afogato Baileys

$25.95

Mudslide Affogato Khalua

$25.95

Cake Fee

$25.00

Side Dishes

Side Choclo

$4.95

Side Avocado

$4.95

Side Chicken Pieces

$10.95

Side One Egg

$1.95

Side Two Eggs

$3.95

Side Fries

$3.95

Side Frijoles

$4.95

Side Golden Potatoes

$4.95

Side Maduros

$3.95

Side Onions

$2.95

Side Pasta

$9.95

Side Risotto

$14.95

Side Salad

$6.95

Side Salsa Criolla

$2.95

Side Scallops

$12.95

Side Shrimp (6)

$9.59

Side Steam Potatoes

$3.95

Side Vegetales Saltados

$9.95

Side Vegetales Al Vapor

$4.95

Side Sweet Potato

$3.50

Side Tacu

$9.95

Side White Rice

$4.95

Side Fried Yuca

$4.95

Side tostones

$7.95

Side Arroz Verde

$4.95

Side Lomo Pieces

$7.95

Side Avocado Chalaquita

$4.95

Side Crispy Wonton

$2.95

Side Parmesano

Side Asparagus

$5.95

$Corvina No Sides

$19.95

Side Aji Limo

$1.50

Side Huancaina

$1.50

Side Mochica

Side Aji Amarillo Aioli

Side Rocoto Aioli

Side Eel Sauce

Side Tartara

Sodas

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Inca Diet

$3.75

Inca Kola

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Tonic Water

$3.75

Coconut Water Glass

$7.95

Juices & Others

Chicha Morada Glass

$4.95

Jugo Maracuya Glass

$4.95

Lemonade Glass

$4.95

Glass Of Milk

$3.95

Bottle Water

Sparkling

$6.95Out of stock

Evian

$6.95

After Dinner Drinks

Baileys

$15.00

Carajillo

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Kahlua

$15.00

Liquor 43

$17.00

Campari

$12.00

Porto

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCorkage Fee
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a thirteen-year award-winning Peruvian restaurant located in the cosmopolitan city of Miami. Known for our vast selection of creative and unique ceviches, among several other traditional dishes, CVI.CHE 105 has risen to represent Peruvian gastronomy in one of the most important destinations in the United States, conquering the most demanding palates locally and nationwide.

Location

7535 N Kendall Dr., Room 5000, Miami, FL 33156

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

