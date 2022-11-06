CVI.CHE 105 imageView gallery
Latin American
Seafood

CVI.CHE 105 CVI.CHE 105 Downtown Miami

105 NE 3 AVE

MIAMI, FL 33132

Cold

Papas A La Huancaina

$9.95

Leche de tigre

$7.95

Conchas Chalaca

$21.95

Yuquitas Huancaina

$10.95

Choclito Huancaina

$10.95

Tostones Chalaca

$13.95

Green mussels Chalaca

$21.95

Choclito Huancaina

$10.95

Causa Limena

$10.95

Causa Coctel de camarones con palta

$13.95

Causa de cangrejo con palta

$16.95Out of stock

Causa De Palta

$8.95

Causa Chola Nikkei

$24.00

Causa Traviesa

$34.00Out of stock

Causa Maleada

$33.00

Perricholi

$21.00

Causa Lobster Crocante

$72.95

Causa Tuna Nikkei

$24.95

Ceviche Classico toda la vida

$16.95

Ceviche Classico Whole Lobster

$102.95

Ceviche Classico con Mariscos

$19.95

Ceviche Classico Whole Lobster

$102.95

Ceviche Classico solo Mariscos

$22.95

Ceviche Classico Fish/Shrimp

$22.95

Ceviche Classico Fish/Calamar

$20.95

Ceviche Classico Fish/Octopus

$22.95

Ceviche Classico Shrimp/Calamar

$22.95

Ceviche Classico Shrimp/Octopus

$23.95

Ceviche Classico Calamar/Octopus

$21.95

Ceviche Classico Only Octopus

$23.95

Ceviche Classico Only Shrimp

$23.95

Ceviche Classico Only Calamar

$19.95

Ceviche Classico Corvina Fish

$25.95

Ceviche Classico Corvina y mariscos

$27.95

Ceviche Classico corvina & camaron

$30.95

Ceviche Classico corvina & pulpo

$30.95

Ceviche Classico Corvina & calamar

$30.95

Ceviche Chucuito

$31.00

Ceviche Misterioso

$19.95

Ceviche Misterioso solo fish

$17.95

Ceviche El del Barrio

$21.95

Ceviche La Caleta

$19.95

Ceviche La Caleta solo pescado

$17.95

Ceviche Orgia Marina

$19.95

Ceviche Orgia Marina solo Pescado

$17.95

Ceviche el ganador

$19.95

Ceviche Ganador solo Pescado

$17.95

Ceviche classico Catch

$32.00Out of stock

Ceviche classico mixto Catch

$33.95Out of stock

Ceviche el del barrio Mixto Catch

$35.95Out of stock

Ceviche misterioso Catch

$30.95Out of stock

Ceviche misterioso Catch Only

$32.00Out of stock

Ceviche ganador Catch mixto

$35.95Out of stock

Ceviche ganador Catch only

$34.00Out of stock

Tiradito Pura Tradición

$14.95

Tiradito El de Carretilla

$17.95

Tiradito Inti Raymi

$15.95

Yuzu Tiradito

$24.00

Tiradito Corvina

$22.95Out of stock

Hamachi Aji Amarillo Tiradito

$20.00

El pulpo Estirado

$24.00

Esas Conchas

$22.00

Tartar De Atun con Estilo

$23.00Out of stock

Tataki Acevichado

$23.00

Hamachi tiradito

$20.00

Oysters 1 Dz

$54.00

Oyster 1\2 Dozen

$27.00

Chucuito 105

$88.95

Chucuito Lobster 105

$163.90

Acevichado 105

$18.00

Furai

$21.00

Jalea Roll

$22.00

La Pericholi

$21.00

Veggies Maki

$17.95

Leche De Tigre

$7.95

Hot

Pulpo Herradura

$21.95

Conchas on Fire

$25.00

Oyster a la Parmesana

$27.00Out of stock

Pulpo Entero

$85.00

Conchas A La Parmesana

$21.95

Anticucho "Estadio Nacional"

$15.95

Anticucho filet mignon

$22.00

Anticuchos de pollo

$15.95

To Share

Trilogia de Ceviche Pescado

$36.95

Trilogia de Ceviche Mixto

$45.95

Trilogia Pescado Camaron

$48.95

Trilogia Camaron Y Pulpo

$49.95

Trilogia Especial

$49.95

Trilogia Corvina Fish

$49.95

Trilogia Corvina Mixto

$59.95

Trilogia especial corvina

$58.95

Trilogia Only Shrimp

$52.95

Trilogia Mixta Main Lobster

$92.95

Tetra de Pescado

$47.95

Tetra de Ceviche Mixto

$52.95

Tetra especial

$59.95

Tetra Camaron Only

$62.95

Tetra fish shrimp

$59.95

Tetra Fish Whole Lobster

$120.95

Tetra Corvina Fish

$58.95

Tetra Corvina Mixto

$68.95

Tetra especial corvina

$75.95

Tetra Ceviche Mixto Whole Lobsr

$124.95

Fuente Pacifico

$51.95

Funte Pacifico Juan Corvina

$69.95

Combo Caliente

$57.95

Trilogia Catch only

$69.95Out of stock

Trilogia mixta Catch

$79.95Out of stock

Tetra Catch Only

$84.95Out of stock

Tetra mixta Catch

$94.95Out of stock

Power w/ Catch

$119.95Out of stock

Ceviche Threesome Catch

$148.95Out of stock

Fuente Pacifico Catch Of The Day

$71.95Out of stock

Arroces

Chaufa Mixto

$30.95

Chaufa Only Camaron

$30.95

Chaufa Especial

$29.95

Chaufa Mariscos W/ Lobster

$95.75

Chaufa de Mariscos

$24.95

chaufa de vegetales

$21.95

chaufa de Carne

$23.95

chaufa Steak & chicken

$24.95

chaufa de pollo

$21.95

Arroz Con Marisco W\Lobster

$94.95

Arroz Con pollo

$18.95

Arroz con Mariscales Norteno

$25.95

Arroz con Mariscales

$23.95

Mojadito Marino Rib Eye

$53.95

Mojadito Marino

$32.95

Risotto Corvina

$28.95

Risotto y Lomo saltado

$29.95

Risotto Rib Eye

$42.95

Risotto Veg

$25.95

Risotto con camarones saltado

$32.95

Risotto Pollo Saltado

$28.95

Risotto Arequipeno Special

$49.95Out of stock

Mojadtito Marino 105 Lobster

$107.95

Arroz Mariscales Solo Shrimp

$32.95

Tacus

Tacu lomo Saltado

$26.95

Tacu Marisquero

$26.95

Tacu ají de gallina mar & tierra

$32.95

Tacu Pollo Saltado

$23.95

Tacu mixto

$29.95

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Kids Fish Fingers

$10.95

Kids Pasta

$9.95

Kids Shrimps

$13.95

Kids Steak

$12.95

Criollos

Aji de Gallina

$15.95

El Seco de res

$21.95

Lomo saltado

$21.95

Lomo a lo Pobre

$23.95

Pollo saltado

$21.95

Camarones saltados

$26.95

Mariscos saltados

$28.95

Vegetales saltados

$19.95

Saltado mixto

$30.95

Saltado de carne y pollo

$23.95

Mi favorito, ¡y lo dice Juan!

$29.95

Mi favorito de pollo

$24.95

Mi favorito de corvina

$29.95

Mi favorito Rib Eye

$42.95

Pechuga A La Plancha

$23.95

Pescado Saltado

$25.95

Del Mar

Corvina Chorrillana

$28.95

Corv Chorr Whole Lobster

$99.75

Corvina Chorrillana Mixta

$31.95

Corv Chorr Mix Whole Lobster

$112.95

Corvina a la Plancha

$28.95

Corvina a lo Macho

$33.95

Corvina Sudada al Estilo Juan

$29.95

Corvina Sudada Mixta al estilo Juan

$33.95

Jalea Corvina

$28.95

Jalea Corvina Mix

$33.95

Jaleon Imperial

$24.95

Jaleon solo Pescado

$23.95

Jaleon Especial

$28.95

Jaleon solo Calamar

$21.95

Jaleon solo Camarones

$28.95

Pargo Entero

$39.95

Pargo Entero Mixto

$46.95

Pargo Mixto Whole Lobs

$126.95

Parihuela

$25.95

Sudado de Pescado

$22.95

Sudado Mixto

$27.95

Sudado Mixto Con Langosta

$99.75

Whole Lobster

$74.95

Pescado a lo Macho

$25.95

Linguini Mar y Tierra 105

$28.95

Specials

Ceviche Power

$99.75

Ceviche Threesome Lobster

$129.75

Ceviche Fruto De Mar

$99.75

Parihuela Amelcochada

$38.00

Tridente Juanseidon

$59.00

Chicharronada Rimbombante

$28.00

Mar y Montana

$68.00

Rib Eye

$42.95

Intimo 105

$36.00

Parrila 105 Mar Y Tierra

$108.95

Pre Fix Menu Gold

$85.00

Pre Fix Menu Silver

$65.00

Tacu Choclo Special

$46.95

Tacu Choclo Lobster 105

$116.95

Parrilla 105 Mar Y Tierra Lobster

$183.95

Dessert

Tocino del Cielo

$9.00

Suspiro

$9.00

Mousse Maracuya

$9.00

Trilogia Peruana

$18.95

Cheesecake Lucuma

$9.00

Mousse Lucuma

$9.00

Souffle Fresa

$9.00

Ambrosia de Chocolate

$9.00

Lucama Abrosia

$9.00Out of stock

Lucuma Gelato

$7.95

Misti

$9.00

Cake Fee

$25.00

Selva Negra

$10.95Out of stock

Alfajor Special

$12.95

Side Dishes

Side Cancha

$2.95

Side Choclo

$4.95

Side Avocado

$4.95

Side Chicken

$9.95

Side One Egg

$1.95

Side Two Eggs

$3.95

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Frijoles

$3.95

Side Golden Potatoes

$2.95

Side Maduros

$3.95

Side Onions

$2.95

Side Pasta

$9.95

Side Risotto

$14.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Salsa Criolla

$2.95

Side Scallops

$9.95

Side Shrimp

$7.95

Side Steam Potatoes

$2.95

Side Steam Veggies

$4.95

Side Sweet Potato

$3.50

Side Tacu

$7.95

Side White Rice

$2.95

Side Yuca

$4.95

Side tostones

$5.95

Arroz Verde

$4.95

Side Steak

$7.95

Aji Limo

$1.50

Side Crispy Wonton

$2.95

Side Parmesano

Special Requested Side

$3.00

Side Huancaina

$1.50

Side Vegetales Saltados

$9.95

Side Calamari

$7.95

Pechuga A La Plancha

$21.95

Sodas

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Inca Diet

$3.75

Inca Kola

$3.75

Siera Mist

$3.75Out of stock

Tonic Water

$3.75

Sprite

$3.50

Juices & Others

Chicha Morada Glass

$4.95

Jugo Maracuya Glass

$4.95

Lemonade Glass

$4.95

Glass Of Milk

$3.95

Arnold palmer

$5.95

Bottle Water

Ferrarelle

$6.95

Evian

$6.95

San Pelegrino

$6.95Out of stock

After Dinner Drinks

Baileys

$14.00

Carajillo

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Licor 43

$14.00

Campari

$12.00

Sake

Yuki Otoko Yeti Gls

$12.00

Yuki Otoko Yeti CF

$36.00

Matsunoi "whishing well" 300ml

$53.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
We are a thirteen-year award-winning Peruvian restaurant located in the cosmopolitan city of Miami. Known for our vast selection of creative and unique ceviches, among several other traditional dishes, CVI.CHE 105 has risen to represent Peruvian gastronomy in one of the most important destinations in the United States, conquering the most demanding palates locally and nationwide.

105 NE 3 AVE, MIAMI, FL 33132

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Miami
4.3 • 105
401 Biscayne Blvd Miami, FL 33132
View restaurantnext
Pollos & Jarras - Downtown Miami
4.5 • 586
115 NE 3rd Ave Miami, FL 33132
View restaurantnext
Mignonette
No Reviews
210 ne 18th street miami, FL 33132
View restaurantnext
Pepito's Plaza
No Reviews
901 Brickell Plaza Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Shelter Miami - 10 ne 27 st
No Reviews
10 ne 27 st Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Farandula - 2699 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE # 1
No Reviews
2699 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE # 1 MIAMI, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Popular restaurants in MIAMI

Snappers (54th St)
4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
