Ceviche Craft - Millennia

623 Reviews

$$

1610 Millenia Ave #102

Chula Vista, CA 91915

Order Again

Popular Items

Medium Ceviche Bowl
Small Ceviche Bowl
Large Ceviche Bowl

Entrees

Ceviche Entrée options
Small Ceviche Bowl

Small Ceviche Bowl

$11.95

Build your own ceviche bowl with 2 protein scoops of your choice, signature flavor of choice & garnishments of choice. Served with 2 artisanal tostadas.

Medium Ceviche Bowl

Medium Ceviche Bowl

$13.50

Build your own ceviche bowl with 3 protein scoops of your choice, signature flavor of choice & garnishments of choice. Served with 2 artisanal tostadas.

Large Ceviche Bowl

Large Ceviche Bowl

$14.95

Build your own ceviche bowl with 4 protein scoops of your choice, signature flavor of choice & garnishments of choice. Served with 2 artisanal tostadas.

Small Salad

Small Salad

$11.95

Build your own ceviche salad with 2 protein scoops of your choice, signature flavor of choice & garnishments of choice. Served on a bed of fresh spring mix & tossed upon request. Keto friendly.

Medium Salad

Medium Salad

$13.50

Build your own ceviche salad with 3 protein scoops of your choice, signature flavor of choice & garnishments of choice. Served on a bed of fresh spring mix & tossed upon request. Keto friendly.

Large Salad

Large Salad

$14.95

Build your own ceviche salad with 4 protein scoops of your choice, signature flavor of choice & garnishments of choice. Served on a bed of fresh spring mix & tossed upon request. Keto friendly.

Small Ceviche Locos

Small Ceviche Locos

$11.95

Build your own ceviche locos with 2 protein scoops of your choice, signature flavor of choice & garnishments of choice. Served over a bed of Tostitos Salsa Verde chips & smothered in chamoy sauce and chili powder. Tostitos served on the side for to-go orders.

Medium Ceviche Locos

Medium Ceviche Locos

$13.50

Build your own ceviche locos with 3 protein scoops of your choice, signature flavor of choice & garnishments of choice. Served over a bed of Tostitos Salsa Verde chips & smothered in chamoy sauce and chili powder. Tostitos served on the side for to-go orders.

Large Ceviche Locos

Large Ceviche Locos

$14.95

Build your own ceviche locos with 3 protein scoops of your choice, signature flavor of choice & garnishments of choice. Served over a bed of Tostitos Salsa Verde chips & smothered in chamoy sauce and chili powder. Tostitos served on the side for to-go orders.

Hot Food

A delicious selection of our signature hot seafood dishes and other traditional favorites
-Tuna Chowder

-Tuna Chowder

$5.95+

Our delicious homemade Tuna Chowder made with fresh ahi tuna, potatoes, carrots, celery & our blend of herbs and spices. Pro Tip: top it with cilantro & green onions.

French Fries Side

$2.95
-Kid's Quesadilla

-Kid's Quesadilla

$6.50

Cheesy Deliciousness 🧀. A 10 inch flower tortilla loaded with cheese & melted to perfection. Served with avocado & a small Agua Fresca.

-Seafood Quesadilla

-Seafood Quesadilla

$11.95

Two 10 inch flour tortillas lightly toasted, loaded with Cheese 🧀, your protein of choice, signature flavor of choice & sandwiched together after being melted to perfection. Served with a side of avocado.

-Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Cheesy deliciousness 🧀. A classic quesadilla served with Avocado & a Flavor of your choice.

Tacos

Tacos

$9.95

Your choice of protein & flavor sautéed with tomatoes, carrots, red onions & cilantro - smothered in melted cheese & stuffed in a lightly toasted flour tortilla with cabbage & topped with mayo-crema or chipotle aioli

Dessert

Sweet Finish
Mexican Chocolate Lava Cake

Mexican Chocolate Lava Cake

$4.95

An ooey-gooey gluten free & flourless Mexican Chocolate Lava Cake . Served with Vanilla Ice Cream 🤩

Drinks

Beverage Choices
Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas

$2.50+

Fresh fruit flavored waters

Miche-Aguas

Miche-Aguas

$4.95

Non-Alcoholic michelada

Sodas

$1.95

Soda Choices

Michelada

Must be 21+ to enjoy.
-Clamato Chamoy.

-Clamato Chamoy.

$7.95

Clamato, Chamoy, Lime, Tajin + Beer of your choice. Perfection.

-Tamarindo.

-Tamarindo.

$7.95

Homemade Tamarind Glaze, Lime, Tajin + Beer of your choice.

-Chamango.

-Chamango.

$7.95

Our most popular! Pineapple Mango Agua Fresca, Chamoy, Lime, Tajin + Beer of your choice.

-Sinaloa Black.

-Sinaloa Black.

$7.95

Our House Special! Sinaloa Black Sauce, Lime, Clamato, Tajin + Beer of your choice. This one is spicy but refreshing.

-Lime & Salt.

$7.95

Lime, Salt + Beer of your choice. The basic Michelada option.

Beer

Must be 21+ to enjoy.
-Modelo Especial.

-Modelo Especial.

$4.95
-Modelo Negro.

-Modelo Negro.

$4.95
-Corona.

-Corona.

$4.95
-Pacifico.

-Pacifico.

$4.95
Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA.

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA.

$5.95
Lagunita Wonder Hazy

Lagunita Wonder Hazy

$5.95

Extras

Tostadas

Tostadas

Crunchy, oven-baked artisanal corn tostadas

Tostitos Verdes Bag

Tostitos Verdes Bag

$2.50
-Freshly Made Guacamole

-Freshly Made Guacamole

$8.95

Freshly prepped guac with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions & cilantro. Comes with 3 artisanal tostadas.

-Tama-Roca Stick

$1.00
Side Sauces - Extra Charge

Side Sauces - Extra Charge

Signature Sauces - Large Container

Signature Sauces - Large Container

$7.00+
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Custom Ceviche Bowl & Seafood Tower. Choose from 10 mouth watering flavors, 5+ fresh seafood options & 15+ seasonal garnishments.

Website

Location

1610 Millenia Ave #102, Chula Vista, CA 91915

Directions

