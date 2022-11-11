Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ceviches by Divino 7950 Dani Drive suite 300

review star

No reviews yet

7950 Dani Drive suite 300

Fort Myers, FL 33966

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

CEVICHES

Ceviche tradicional

Ceviche tradicional

$17.99

Corvina Classic ceviche

Ceviche ají amarillo

Ceviche ají amarillo

$17.99

Corvina ceviche in peruvian Yellows pepper.

Ceviche trio

Ceviche trio

$24.99

Sampler corvina ceviches, tradicional, ají Amarillo sauce, Ceviche divino.

Ceviche trío Mixto

Ceviche trío Mixto

$31.99

Sampler corvina ceviches, tradicional, ají amarillo sauce, ceviche divino, shrimp, scallops, calamari.

Ceviche vegetariano

Ceviche vegetariano

$13.99

Avocado, quinoa, mango, onion , choclo, sweet potato.

Ceviche divino

Ceviche divino

$17.99

Corvina ceviche with cream, avocado and mango.

Ceviche de mercado

Ceviche de mercado

$19.99

Corvina ceviche in Yellow pepper with Crispy calamari.

Ceviche caliente

$17.99

Corvina ceviche with hot leche de tigre with rice on the side.

Ceviche salmón apaltado

Ceviche salmón apaltado

$19.99

Salmon ceviche with avocado leche de tigre.

Ceviche mixto

$19.99

Corvina and seafood.

Ceviche frito

Ceviche frito

$17.99

Fried corvina ceviche.

Ceviche de salmón en canasta de tostón.

Ceviche de salmón en canasta de tostón.

$16.99

Green plantain shoped into a basket, filed with Salmon ceviche with leche de tigre on the side.

Ceviche camarón

$19.99

Shrimp ceviche.

Ceviche tuna nikkei

$19.00

Tuna ceviche with ginger, soy sauce and Sesame seeds.

ENTREES

Quinoa divina

Quinoa divina

$15.99

Quinoa, avocado, mango, tomato, choclo and onion marinated in lime juice and fresh cilantro.

Lomo saltado

Lomo saltado

$18.99

Peruvian stir fry with onions and tomatoes served with rice and french fríes

Chicken saltado

Chicken saltado

$14.99

Peruvian stir fry with onions and tomatoes served with rice and french fríes

Tuna saltada

Tuna saltada

$19.00

Peruvian stir fry tuna with onions and tomatoes served with rice and French fries.

Vegetarían saltado

$12.99

Peruvian stir fry with onions and tomatoes served with rice and french fríes

Parihuela acevichada

Parihuela acevichada

$21.99

Seafood based soup with peruvian panca pepper, cilantro, lime,fried canchita corn, potato strings and fresh corvina ceviche

Combinado marino

Combinado marino

$28.99

Sampler mini jalea mixta, seafood rice and corvina ceviche

Arroz con mariscos

$20.99

Seafood combination with rice in peruvian panca pepper and cilantro.

Arroz norteño con porkbelly

Arroz norteño con porkbelly

$18.99

Rice marinated in cilantro sauce, with porkbelly and sweet and sour sauce

Arroz chaufa beef

$18.99

Peruvian Chinese fried rice.

Arroz chaufa chicken

$14.99

Peruvian Chinese fried rice.

Arroz chaufa seafood

$20.99

Peruvian Chinese fried rice.

Arroz chaufa amazonico

$17.99

Peruvian Chinese fried rice. (Smoked pork and sweet plantains)

Arroz chaufa mixto

$36.99

Arroz chaufa sin proteina

$10.99

TAPAS

Leche de tigre de mercado

Leche de tigre de mercado

$16.99

Concentrate ceviche based with fried seafood.

Causa ganadora

Causa ganadora

$15.99

Cold mashed potato seasoned with peruvian yellow pepper, oil and lime, served with panko shrimp and passion fruit sauce.

Causa crocante con tuna

Causa crocante con tuna

$16.00

Lightly fried causa with tuna nikkei ceviche and sweet sour sauce/6 pcs.

Crispy cilantro rice with salmon

Crispy cilantro rice with salmon

$13.99

Fried rice pieces bathed in cilantro sauce, topped with salmon ceviche in spicy mayo sauce.

Croquetas de pulpo

Croquetas de pulpo

$15.00

Octopus fried spicy croquettes, with sweet and sour peruvian sauce.

Porkbelly con chalaca

Porkbelly con chalaca

$15.99

Porkbelly marinated in lime juice. Topped with Chalaquita (onion, tomato, lime juice, cilantro) and acevichado sauce.

Pulpo anticuchero

Pulpo anticuchero

$18.00

Skewers made with octopus, seasoned with vinegar, cumin, garlic and peruvian panca pepper, serve with potatoes and corn.

Mini jalea

Mini jalea

$14.99

Crispy seasonal seafood with peruvian criollo sauce and house made tartar sauce.

Chicharron calamar

$12.99

Fried calamari and French fries.

PERUVIAN ROLLS AND POKES

Jalea roll

Jalea roll

$15.99

Kanikama, breaded fish and japanese cucumber, topped with fried calamari, criollo sauce and tartar sauce.

Roll acevichado

Roll acevichado

$16.99

Panko shrimp, avocado, sweet potato, topped with corvina ceviche and acevichado sauce.

Poke lomo saltado

Poke lomo saltado

$16.99

Rice bowl with peruvian stir fry sirloin, sesame seeds, edamame, seaweeds, corn.

Poke Salmon with ají amarillo

Poke Salmon with ají amarillo

$14.99

Rice bowl with salmon ceviche in yelow pepper, sesame seeds, edamame, corn, seaweeds.

KIDS MENU

Chicharron de pollo

$8.99

Fry chicken and French fries

Chicharron pescado

$8.99

Fry corvina fish and French fries

SIDES

Side camarón 12

$8.99

Side camarón 6

$5.99

Side camote (sweet potato)

$3.99

Side choclo

$4.99

Side de huevo

$2.99

Side palta(avocado)

$3.99

Side french fries

$4.99

Side yuca

$3.99

Side maduro

$3.99

Side papa pulpo

$2.99

Side tostones

$3.99

Side vegetales

$3.99

Side beef

$10.99

Side calamar

$5.99

Side lomo Poke

$8.99

Side mariscos(frito)

$6.99

Side pescado(80gr)

$10.99

Side pollo

$7.99

Side quinoa

$3.99

Side Salmon (solo para ceviche)

$3.99

Side Salmon grill

$3.99

Side Salmon spicy mayo

$3.99

Side mango

$1.99

Side canchita

$3.00

Side de arroz

$3.00

Shot leche de tigre

$1.50

CAMARÓN EMPANIZADO 12

$10.99

CAMARÓN EMPANIZADO 6

$7.99

SALSAS

Aji limo

$0.70

Salsa roccoto

$0.70

Aji amarillo

$0.70

Acevichada

$1.50

Maracuya

$1.00

Tartara

$1.00

Agridulce

$0.70

Huancaina

$1.00

Ají anticucho

$0.70

Spicy mayo

$0.70

DESSERTS

Bites de picarones(5 unidades)

$5.99
Bites de picarones con helado de lucuma

Bites de picarones con helado de lucuma

$9.99
Picarones solos(4 unidades)

Picarones solos(4 unidades)

$10.99
Milshake de lucuma

Milshake de lucuma

$15.99

Torta de chocolate

$7.99

Helado lucuma

$5.99
Tres leches maracuya

Tres leches maracuya

$7.99

Cheesecake chicha morada

$9.99

BEVERAGES

Maracuya

$4.00

Chicha morada

$4.00

Homemade lemonade

$4.00

Coca cola

$3.50

Inca kola

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Kola inglesa

$3.50

Ice tea(un sweet)

$3.50

Agua regular

Fanta.

$3.50

Inca diet

$3.50

Diet coke

$3.50

Apple juice

$2.50

Peregrino sparkling water

$3.50

Panna water

$3.50

Americano coffee

$2.99

CAFE ESPRESSO

$3.99

BOTTLED BEER

Cusqueña

$7.00

174 IPA

$7.50

Red ALE

$7.50

Shaman IPA

$7.50

Huaracina PALE ALE

$7.50

Pachacutec ALE

$7.50

BOTTLE WINE

CADIS PINOT GRIGIO

CADIS PINOT GRIGIO

$26.00
CADIS MERLOT

CADIS MERLOT

$26.00
PINOT NOIR (CALIFORNIA)

PINOT NOIR (CALIFORNIA)

$37.00
INTIPALKA CABERNET SAUVIGNON

INTIPALKA CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$37.00
INTIPALKA CHARDONNAY

INTIPALKA CHARDONNAY

$37.00
ITALO CESCON PINOT GRIGIO

ITALO CESCON PINOT GRIGIO

$37.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON (CALIFORNIA)

$37.00
MARCO ZUNINO MALBEC

MARCO ZUNINO MALBEC

$41.00
MALBOROUGH SAUVIGNON BLANC

MALBOROUGH SAUVIGNON BLANC

$41.00
VIU MANENT CABERNET S

VIU MANENT CABERNET S

$37.00
PROSECO

PROSECO

$37.00

CORKAGE

$20.00

WINE BY THE GLASS

CADIS PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00

CADIS MERLOT

$8.00

PINOT NOIR(CALIFORNIA)

$10.00

INTIPALKA CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$10.00

INTIPALKA CHARDONAY

$10.00

ITALO CESCON PINOT GRIGIO

$10.00

MARCO ZUNINO MALBEC

$12.00

MALBOROUGH SAUVIGNON BLANC

$12.00

VIU MANENT CABERNET S

$10.00

PROSECO

$10.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON(CALIFORNIA)

$10.00

WINE COCKTAILS

Sangria blanca

$11.00

Sangria roja

$11.00

Alimenada

$11.00

Mojito maracuya

$11.00

Mojito limon

$11.00

Divino mule

$11.00

Purple haze

$11.00

Sour maracuya

$11.00

Sour limon

$11.00

Divino pimiento

$11.00

Beso limeño

$11.00

Extra shot

$4.00

DRAFT BEER

HI5 IPA

$7.00

American Wheat

$7.00

San carlos Proper

$7.00

Hizify

$7.00

Beer sample

$8.00

HAPPY HOUR

HAPPY MOJITO

$5.00

HAPPY SANGRIA BLANCA

$5.00

HAPPY SANGRIA

$5.00

HAPPY MULE

$5.00

HAPPY MERLOT

$4.00

HAPPY PINOT

$4.00

HAPPY SAN CARLOS

$3.00

HAPPY HAZIFI

$3.00

HAPPY HI5

$3.00

HAPPY AMERICANO WHEAT

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7950 Dani Drive suite 300, Fort Myers, FL 33966

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Gaucho Inca
orange star4.5 • 1,045
4383 Colonial Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33966
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - The Forum, Fort Myers
orange starNo Reviews
3260 FORUM BLVD FT MYERS, FL 33905
View restaurantnext
Friend's Pizza - Fort Myers
orange starNo Reviews
3441 Colonial Boulevard Suite 10 Fort Myers, FL 33966
View restaurantnext
Paseo Tiki Bar - 11611 Paseo Grande Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
11611 Paseo Grande Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33912
View restaurantnext
Maverick Grille - Fowler Street
orange starNo Reviews
4480 Fowler St Suite 101 Fort Myers, FL 33916
View restaurantnext
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
orange star4.2 • 1,345
4125 Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Myers

3 Pepper Burrito - Kings Hwy/I75
orange star4.5 • 2,344
24065 PEACHLAND BLVD PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,850
1520 Broadway Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant - Page Field Commons
orange star4.2 • 1,850
5031 S Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Daniels, Fort Myers
orange star4.4 • 1,439
6900 daniels pkwy fort myers, FL 33912
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,423
10950 Eagle Village Dr Fort Myers, FL 33913
View restaurantnext
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
orange star4.2 • 1,345
4125 Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Myers
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston