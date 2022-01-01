Restaurant header imageView gallery

Welcome to Church!

44505 Atwater Drive

Ashburn, VA 20147

Popular Items

Smoothies 20 oz

Espresso Drinks

Lattes - 12 oz

$2.75
Latte - 16 oz

$3.25
Caramel Macchiato 12 oz

$3.50
Caramel Macchiato 16 oz

$4.00
Mocha 12 oz

$3.50
Mocha 16 oz

$4.00
White Chocolate Mocha 12 oz

$3.50
White Chocolate Mocha 16 oz

$4.00
Americano - 12 oz

$2.00

Cold Drinks

Smoothies 20 oz

$4.50

Strawberry, Peach & Chocolate

Frappuccino

$4.00

White Chocolate, Caramel, and Chocolate

Hot Drinks

Coffee-Daily Drip 12 oz

$1.25
Coffee-Daily Drip 16 oz

$1.50
Chai Latte 12 oz

$4.00
Chai Latte 16 oz

$4.50
Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$2.00
Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$2.50
Hot Tea 12 oz

$2.00

Donations

Additional Donation

Add a donation to your order!

All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 11:15 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Christian Fellowship Church invites you to enjoy locally roasted, freshly ground coffees and premium teas Sunday mornings before church.

44505 Atwater Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147

