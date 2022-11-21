CFFC Cafe 8605 W Good Hope Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8605 W Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53224
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Smokin' Jack's Bar-B-Que - Milwaukee
No Reviews
10950 W Good Hope Road Milwaukee, WI 53223
View restaurant
Chicken Man and Gianelli's Pizza - 8430 W Silver Spring Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53225 - Take Out & Delivery
No Reviews
8430 W Silver Spring Dr Milwaukee, WI 53225
View restaurant