CFFC Cafe 8605 W Good Hope Rd

Order Again

Drinks

Water

Water

$1.00
Tea

Tea

$1.00
Coffee

Coffee

$1.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$1.00

Orange Juice

$1.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$1.00

Grape Juice

$1.00

Orange Pineapple

$1.00

Blackberry

$1.25

Mango

$1.25

Clementine

$1.25

Green Apple

$1.25Out of stock

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$1.00
Banana Nut

Banana Nut

$1.00Out of stock
Chocolate

Chocolate

$1.00
Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookies

Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookies

$3.50
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Contains Nuts

Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Snacks

Boiled Eggs

Boiled Eggs

$1.00
Fruit Cups

Fruit Cups

$2.50
Banana

Banana

$1.00Out of stock
Yogurt Parfaits

Yogurt Parfaits

$3.00
Charcuterie Cup

Charcuterie Cup

$3.75Out of stock

Granola Bars

$1.00
Chips

Chips

$0.75
Cookies

Cookies

$1.75
Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$2.00Out of stock

Contains nuts

Trail Mix

$1.00

Chocolate Chip

$1.00

Dark Chocolate Chunk

$1.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$1.00

Doritos

$1.00

Cheetos

$1.00

Fritos

$1.00

Ruffles

$1.00

Original Lays

$1.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.00

Chocolate Brownie Cookie

$1.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Vanilla Creme Cookie

$1.00

Hot Selections

French Toast Sticks

French Toast Sticks

$1.00
Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$3.50
Silver Dollar Pancakes

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$1.00

Apple and Cinnamon Oatmeal

$1.00

Maple and Brown Sugar Oatmeal

$1.00

Cinnamon and Spice Oatmeal

$1.00

Strawberries and Cream Oatmeal

$1.00

Peaches and Cream Oatmeal

$1.00

Blueberries and Cream Oatmeal

$1.00

Bananas and Cream Oatmeal

$1.00

Specials

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$10.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Creamy Grits with Cheese, Butter and a special blend of Herbs and Spices

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$10.00Out of stock

Belgium Waffle with 2 Wings and Maple Syrup

Basket of Bones

Basket of Bones

$10.00

4 Wing Sections, 3 Ribs, Coleslaw and Baked Beans

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

Crispy Shrimp served with a Creamy, Spicy Sauce on a bed of Lettuce

Gumbo

Gumbo

Chicken, Andouille Sausage and Shrimp

Soul Food Sunday

Soul Food Sunday

$15.00Out of stock
Pancake Lasagna

Pancake Lasagna

$10.00Out of stock

Includes layers of Pancakes, Turkey Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Turkey Bacon and Maple Bechamel

Breakfast Sandwiches

Croissant, Sausage Egg and Cheese

Croissant, Sausage Egg and Cheese

$3.00
English Muffin, Turkey Sausage, Egg White, & Cheese

English Muffin, Turkey Sausage, Egg White, & Cheese

$3.00
Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich

Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich

$3.50

Plant Based Patty with Spinach and Egg White Frittata

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8605 W Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53224

Directions

