Craft Food Halls The Outpost at Revolution Labs
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
A place to escape, relax and rejuvenate. A place to discover culinary excellence crafted by artists and produced by artisans.
Location
1050 Waltham St., Lexington, MA 02421
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lexington
More near Lexington