- Craft Food Halls Micro Market at 93 Worcester St. Wellesley
Craft Food Halls Micro Market at 93 Worcester St. Wellesley
No reviews yet
93 Worcester Street
Wellesley, MA 02481
Popular Items
Spinach, Bacon, Scrambled Egg, Super Glow Dressing, Avocado, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Cotija, Southwest Dust.
Craft your own Salad, just how you like it!
Please see a friendly Team Member at one of the counters for your cup.
FOOD HALL LUNCH
Craft Your Own...
Healthy Choices
Seared Steak, Nectarine, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Spinach, Arugula, Balsamic Dressing, Hemp Seeds, Microgreens.
Watercress, Arugula, Honey-Lime Watermelon, Pickled Onion, Feta Cheese, Watermelon Vinaigrette, Balsamic Glaze, Hemp Seeds, Micro Greens.
Romaine, Kale, Red Cabbage, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Onion, Chickpea Slaw, Sous Vide Chicken, Curry Miso Dressing, Sriracha, Hemp Seeds, Micro Greens.
Spinach, Bacon, Scrambled Egg, Super Glow Dressing, Avocado, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Cotija, Southwest Dust.
Sous Vide Chicken, Quinoa, Fajita Vegetables, Pico de Gallo, Parsley, Hemp Seeds, Micro Greens.
Brussels, Red Pepper, Broccoli, Carrot, Red Onion.
Shredded Broccoli, Sunflower Seeds, Red Onion, Cranberries, Maple-Dijon Vinaigrette.
Carrot & Celery Sticks, Ranch Dressing.
Sliced English Cucumber, Dill, Red Onion, Red Wine- Honey Vinaigrette.
Rotating Lunch Menu
Rotating Soup Selection.
Romaine, Kale, Red Cabbage, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Onion, Chickpea Slaw, Sous Vide Chicken, Curry Miso Dressing, Sriracha, Hemp Seeds, Micro Greens.
Seared Steak, Nectarine, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Spinach, Arugula, Balsamic Dressing, Hemp Seeds, Microgreens.
Watercress, Arugula, Honey-Lime Watermelon, Pickled Onion, Feta Cheese, Watermelon Vinaigrette, Balsamic Glaze, Hemp Seeds, Micro Greens.
Spinach, Bacon, Scrambled Egg, Super Glow Dressing, Avocado, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Cotija, Southwest Dust.
Sous Vide Chicken, Quinoa, Fajita Vegetables, Pico de Gallo, Parsley, Hemp Seeds, Micro Greens.
Sous Vide Chicken Thigh, Black Garlic Rice, Kimchi, Scallion, Basil, Maple, Soft Boiled Egg, Hemp Seeds, Microgreens.
Sous Vide Pork Ribs, Korean BBQ Sauce, Mashed Potatoes, Corn Salsa, Infused Watermelon, Hemp Seeds, Micro Greens.
Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Red Cabbage Banana Peppers, Blue Cheese Sauce, Microgreens.
Ceviche Shrimp, Shredded Carrot, Radicchio, Scallion, Valentina Crema, Micro Cilantro, Corn Tortillas.
Southwest Seasoned Beef, Corn Salsa, Valentina Crema, Cotija, Micro Cilantro, Corn Tortillas.
Black Pepper Crusted Sous Vide Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Peppadew Peppers, Fontina Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Brioche Bun. ** ALL BURGERS ARE PREPARED AND SERVED MEDIUM RARE**All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink edge to edge. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.
Prosciutto, Lemon Mushrooms, Whipped Ricotta, Sub Roll.
Teriyaki Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Havarti Cheese, Arugula, Sub Roll.
Grilled Steak, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Black Garlic, Toasted Sub Roll.
Ham, Pickles, Provolone Cheese, Mustard Aioli, Sub Roll.
Sous Vide Chicken, Jerk Seasoning, Pineapple Salsa, Mashed Potato, Red Curry Sauce, Parsely.
Fried Chicken, White Gravy, Peas, Carrots, Mashed Potato, Biscuit, Parsley.
Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cotija, Wild Italian Oregano.
Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cotija, Wild Italian Oregano.
Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Rosemary, Garlic Butter, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cotija Cheese, Lemon.
Black Mission Figs, Mozzarella, Provolone, Gorgonzola, Prosciutto, Balsamic Glaze, Basil.
Shredded Broccoli, Sunflower Seeds, Red Onion, Cranberries, Maple-Dijon Vinaigrette.
Carrot & Celery Sticks, Ranch Dressing.
Brussels, Red Pepper, Broccoli, Carrot, Red Onion.
Sliced English Cucumber, Dill, Red Onion, Red Wine- Honey Vinaigrette.
GRAB & GO
*PICK UP FROM GRAB & GO COOLER* Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Acai Honey, Kiwi, Grapes, Granola OR Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Acai Honey, Strawberries, Blueberries, Granola.
*PICK UP FROM GRAB & GO COOLER* Assorted Fresh Cut Fruits
*PICK UP FROM GRAB & GO COOLER* Roasted Garlic & Peppadew Hummus, Olive Oil, Paprika, Tricolor Carrot, Naan Bites
*PICK UP FROM GRAB & GO COOLER* Truffle Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Apples, Havarti Cheese.
*PICK UP FROM GRAB & GO COOLER* Chicken Salad, Grapes, Lettuce, Tomato.
*PICK UP FROM GRAB & GO COOLER* Sous Vide Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato.
*PICK UP FROM GRAB & GO COOLER*
*PICK UP FROM GRAB & GO COOLER* Spring Mix, Romaine, Biodynamic Greek Feta Dressing, Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Crumbled Feta, Micro Greens, Sweety Drop Peppers, Wild Italian Oregano.
*PICK UP FROM GRAB & GO COOLER* Our Tangy & Sweet Greek Salad w/ Spring Mix, Romaine, Bio-Dynamic Greek Feta Dressing, Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Crumbled Feta, Micro Greens, Sweety Drop Peppers & Wild Italian Oregano
*PICK UP FROM GRAB & GO COOLER* Romaine w/ Shaved Parmesan, Gluten Free Croutons & Caesar Dressing.
Shredded Broccoli, Sunflower Seeds, Red Onion, Cranberries, Maple-Dijon Vinaigrette.
Carrot & Celery Sticks, Ranch Dressing.
Sliced English Cucumber, Dill, Red Onion, Red Wine- Honey Vinaigrette.
MICRO MARKET
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chia Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Sea Salt, Garlic, White Pepper
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Almonds*, Coconut*, Flaxseed*, Coconut Flour*, Cranberry* (Cranberries*, Apple Juice Concentrate*, less than 1% Sunflower Oil*), Pecans*, Dates*, Chia Seeds*, Cinnamon*, Sea Salt (*Organic)
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Almonds*, Coconut*, Flaxseed*, Coconut Flour*, Dates*, Chia Seeds*, Cinnamon*, Sea Salt (*Organic)
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Almonds*, Coconut*, Dates*, Flaxseed*, Coconut Flour*, Chia Seeds*, Cinnamon*, Sea Salt, Cloves*, Nutmeg*, Ginger* (*Organic)
Combining creamy dry-roasted cashews and naturally sweet organic coconut chips, there's a reason this grain-free vegan granola is one of our best-sellers. It boasts a one of a kind flavor made with rich cashew butter, nuts, seeds, dried fruit, and a touch of 100% real vanilla bean. With no gluten or added sugars, this soft and chewy keto-friendly snack will keep you coming back for more.
Blended with decadent fair-trade organic espresso beans and 100% real vanilla bean, this grain-free vegan granola is worth waking up for. This bold mix is made with just nuts, seeds, dried fruit, and a touch of espresso. With no gluten or added sugars, it’s the best keto-friendly low-carb snack to fuel your adventures – or that afternoon slump.
Inspired by the Texas summer, this grain free vegan granola has decadent sweet dried peaches combined perfectly with pecans, nuts and a touch of spices. This combo is just peachy with a mix of nuts, seeds, dried fruit, cinnamon, nutmeg and 100% real vanilla bean. With no gluten or added sugars this Keto Friendly low-carb snack will have you wishing it was summer all year long.
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA*
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Organic Granola (organic whole grain rolled oats, organic cane sugar, organic expeller pressed canola oil, organic crisp brown rice [organic brown rice, organic cane syrup, sea salt], organic sunflower seeds, organic maple syrup, organic oat flour, organic maple flavor, organic vanilla flavor, salt), Honey, Soluble Tapioca Fiber, Sea Salt, Natural Vanilla and Coffee Flavors.
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA*
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Ingredients: Date Paste, Cashews, Gluten Free Oats, Freeze Dried Strawberries, Vanilla.
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Date Paste, Peanuts, Chocolate Chips (Cane Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter), Gluten Free Oats, Peanut Butter (Peanuts), Flaxseed Meal, Vanilla.
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA*
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA*
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Gluten-free Oats, Sunflower Seeds, Organic Coconut Sugar*, Apples, Cinnamon, Himalayan Pink Salt
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Gluten-free Oats, Sunflower Seeds, Organic Coconut Sugar*, Strawberries, Organic Vanilla Bean Powder*, Himalayan Pink Salt
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Gluten-free Oats, Almonds, Organic Coconut Sugar*, Himalayan Pink Salt
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Gluten-free Oats, Blueberries, Almonds, Organic Coconut Sugar*, Himalayan Pink Salt
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Gluten-free Oats, Coconut, Almonds, Organic Coconut Sugar*, Ground Cinnamon, Himalayan Pink Salt.
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Pure decadence! Hammond's Natural Sea Side Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar is a chocolate lover's dream. If you are a fan of a sea-salted caramel you'll love this candy bar! Take a bite into the chocolatey outside and sink into our salted caramel filling. Each Candy Bar is individually wrapped.
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Chocolate Liquor, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Flavor), Malt Balls (Corn Syrup, Confectionary Coating [Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Powder, Whey(Milk), Nonfat Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin, Vanillin], Sugar, Dairy Blend [whey (Milk), whey (Milk Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt], Malted barley, Soy Lecithin, Salt), Artificial Malted Milk Flavor.
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Unsweetened Chocolate, Soya, Lecithin, Vanilla), Peanut Butter Coating (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Partially Defatted Peanut Flour, Nonfat Dry Milk, Peanut Oil, Salt and Soy Lecithin [an emulsifier]), Peanut Butter (Dry Roast Peanuts), Salt
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Sink your teeth into our deliciously dense Lemon Cake. This Lemony treat is one of the most requested items from 2020. The sweet taste of sugary lemon is the perfect after-dinner dessert. Zesty...Sweet...Goodness! Each Lemon Cake is individually wrapped.
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Your brain might be tricked into thinking you're eating a decadent treat, but your body knows better. With 10g of clean protein and radiant superfoods like turmeric and chaga, your glow will give it away: this bar means business.
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Creamy, nutty, and perfectly craveable. More portable than a spoonful from the jar, yet stuffed full of plant-based proteins and holistic nutrition. Curb your hunger, check your wellness box, and kick your butt into gear. All in a few one-handed bites.
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Our classic flavor is anything but traditional. Think decadence, but formulated for a 2019 to-do list. Each bite serves up major energy in the form of plant-based protein, radiance-boosting nutrients and powerful superfoods.
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Kiwis, Organic Pineapples, Oranges
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Pears, Apples, Strawberries
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Organic Unsweetened Coconut, Watermelon, Cantaloupe
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Peaches, Apples, Persimmons
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA*
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA*
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Fresh Green Plantains, Sunflower Oil, Natural Seasonings.
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Fresh Green Plantains, Sunflower Oil, Natural Seasonings.
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Savor Street Brand -Grain Free Pretzels (Cassava Flour, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Faba Bean Protein, Tapioca Syrup, Salt, Milled Flax, Sunflower Lecithin), Non GMO Sunflower Oil, Nutritional Yeast, Onion Powder, Dehydrated Garlic, Tomato Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Jalapeno Pepper, Red Pepper Spice Extract, Rosemary Extract, and Paprika Extract.
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Savor Street Brand -Cassava Flour, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Faba Bean Protein, Tapioca Syrup, Salt, Milled Flax, Sunflower Lecithin
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Organic fresh banana, organic sesame seed, organic coconut, organic spirulina
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Organic golden flax, organic carrots, Himalayan salt
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Organic fresh banana, organic sesame seed, organic coconut, organic raw cacao
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA* Organic flax seed, organic sunflower seeds, organic sesame seeds, organic black sesame seeds, organic garlic, organic onion, Himalayan salt, organic poppy seeds
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA*
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA*
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA*
*PICK UP FROM MICRO MARKET AREA*
BEVERAGES
Please see a friendly Team Member at one of the counters for your cup.
Please see a friendly Team Member at one of the counters for your cup.
Low Calorie Soda: Carbonated water, cane sugar, natural flavors, caramel color, phosphoric acid, sodium benzoate, caffeine
Low Calorie Soda: Carbonated water, cane sugar, natural flavors, citric acid, caramel color, sodium benzoate
Low Calorie Soda.: Carbonated water, cane sugar, natural and artificial flavors, caramel color, phosphoric acid, sodium benzoate
Low Calorie Soda: Carbonated water, cane sugar, natural flavors, caramel color, phosphoric acid, sodium benzoate, caffeine
Low Calorie Soda.: Carbonated water, cane sugar, natural and artificial flavors, caramel color, phosphoric acid, sodium benzoate
The 100% natural spring water that’s been sourced in Maine and served throughout the Northeast for more than 175 years.
Inspired by functional drinks from Far East, Dietrich Mateschitz founded Red Bull in the mid-1980's. He developed not only a new product but also a unique marketing concept and launched Red Bull Energy Drink in Austria on April 1, 1987. A completely new product category was born- energy drinks.
Probiotic seltzer infused with organic kombucha. Better than your average bubbles, Aqua Seltzers, infused with organic kombucha, are refreshing better-for-you offerings packed with probiotics for immune & gut health.
Polar Seltzer has been family-made since 1882. Crafted with only water, bubbles, and great taste, Polar Seltzer sparkling water is naturally calorie-free.
POM Wonderful is a 100% pure pomegranate juice packed in an 8.0 Oz container. It's a refreshing drink, perfect for all health and juice enthusiasts.
Real Brewed Iced Tea Freshly picked tea leaves that are expertly blended by tea masters. No artificial flavors, no tea powders and no concentrate. 160 calories- Sweet 0 calories- Unsweetened
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Love-Energy-Food
93 Worcester Street, Wellesley, MA 02481