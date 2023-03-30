Craft Food Halls Southline
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
A place to escape, relax and rejuvenate. A place to discover culinary excellence crafted by artists and produced by artisans.
Location
135 William T Morrissey Blvd, Boston, MA 02125
Gallery