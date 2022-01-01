Restaurant header imageView gallery

CFood Shack

review star

No reviews yet

723 N Lincoln Lane

Miami, FL 33139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breakfast

Lobster & Belgian Waffle

$15.00

Chicken & Coconut Waffle

$20.00

Chicken Shrimp & Waffle

$18.00

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Lobster & Grits

$20.00

Fish & Grits

Bacon

$3.00

Toasted Cheese Grits

$4.00

Yellow Cornmeal Grits

$3.00

Eggs (2)

$3.50

Waffle

$5.00

Coconut Waffle

$7.00

Lunch

Curry Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Conch Fritters

$14.00

Conch Salad

$17.00

Mussels w/ Sofrito

$9.00

Broccoli Nuggets

$9.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Jerk Chicken Empanada

$8.00

Curry Steak & Cheese Empanada

$12.00

Truffle Lobster Empanada

$16.00

Doubles Chickpea Empanada

$8.00

Seafood Empanada

$11.00

Chicken in da Bag

$16.00

Fish in Da Bag

$24.00

Chicken & Shrimp

$18.00

Chicken & Conch

$19.00

Crabby Box

$50.00

Chicken & Lobster

$25.00

Chicken In Da Box

$25.00

#1 Da Fish Deluxe

#2 Triple S

$18.00

#3 Da Cracken

$16.00

#4 Blackened Fish

#5 Buffalo Shrimp

$18.00

#6 LC Burger

$25.00

#7 Coco Calamari

$17.00

#8 Cfood Caesar Pita

#9 Big Birds

$16.00

#10 Doubles Chickpea Pita

$18.00

#11 Conch Pita

$18.00

#12 Crab Cake

$18.00

#13 BPL

$16.00

Luv Ya Self

Lobster Mac n' Cheese

$20.00

Jumbo Shrimp Mac n' Cheese

$15.00

Blackened Mahi Mac n' Cheese

$19.00

Lump Crab Mac n' Cheese

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Mac n' Cheese

$18.00

Mac n’ Cheese

$7.00

Fried chicken/collard green

$20.00

Salmon Mac

$21.00

Jerk Chicken Mac

$19.00

Snapper Filet

$19.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$18.00

Grouper Filet

$19.00

Blackened Mahi Filet

$18.00

Fried Crack Conch

$20.00

Fried chicken

$15.00

Citrus marinated grilled chicken

$11.00

Calamari

$17.00

Chicken tenders

$12.00

Snow crab legs

$34.00

Cracked Lobster

$18.00

Salmon

$21.00

Jerk

$1.00

Honey Lemon Pepper

$1.00

Junkanoo

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Truffle

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

Ketchup

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Cocktail

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Rice & Peas

$3.00

Pikliz

$3.00

Fried Plantain

$3.00

House Salad

$5.00

Broccoli & Carrots

$4.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Roasted Corn

$4.00

Triuffle Fries

$8.00

Snapper

$10.00

Grouper

$12.00

Crab cake

$8.00

Conch

$12.00

Chicken

$8.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Calamari

$8.00

Lobster

$12.00

Apple pie empanada

$7.00

None

Guavanickers

$8.00

Party platter

$100.00

Surf & Turf - Lobster

$32.00

Spicy Calamari Po'boy

$17.00

Buffalo Shrimp Mac and (Bleu) cheese

$18.00

Naked Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Lobster Shrimp Mac

$32.00

Spicy Chicken Slaw

$10.00

Lobster BLT

$20.00

Dessert

Apple pie empanada

$7.00

Guavanickers

$8.00

Banana Fosters Empanada

$7.00

Beverages

S.H.I.T Tea

$5.00

Pineapple-Aid

$5.00

Pink-Aid

$5.00

Water

$3.00

Bottle Soda

$3.00

12oz

Small bottle soda

$2.50

Appetizers

Conch Fritters (1/2 Pan)

$50.00

Conch Salad (128 oz)

$120.00

Curry Coconut Shrimp (x40)

$110.00

Jerk Chicken Empanadas (x10)

$40.00

Curry Beef Empanadas (x10)

$40.00

Seafood

Grouper

$140.00

Snapper

$140.00

Mahi

$120.00

Shrimp

$100.00

Conch

$180.00

Calamari

$100.00

Lobster Tails

$270.00

Mussels

$80.00

Crab Legs

$200.00

Crab Cake x12

$108.00

Salmon x12 Fillets

$180.00

Chicken Pans

Fried

$75.00

Tenders

$80.00

Jerk

$90.00

Sandwiches

Chicken x10

$70.00

Beef x10

$70.00

Grouper

$130.00

Snapper

$120.00

Mahi

$100.00

Salmon

$150.00

Sides & Sauces

Rice Pan

$40.00

Garden Salad Pan

$60.00

Sweet Plantains Pan

$25.00

Potato Salad Pan

$25.00

Red Cabbage Cole Slaw Pan

$30.00

Broccoli & Carrots Pan

$40.00

Roasted Corn x20

$80.00

Collard Greens 1/2 Pan

$50.00

Mashed Potatoes Pan

$70.00

Spicy Truffle Fries Pan

$40.00

Honey Lemon Pepper

$12.00

Green Onion Tartar

$13.00

Mango Chili

$10.00

Truffle Garlic Parmesan

$15.00

Spicy Mayo

$8.00

Homemade Hot Sauce

$9.00

Honey Habanero BBQ

$14.00

Brunch

Grits Pan

$35.00

Cheese Grits Pan

$55.00

Bacon 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Scrambled Eggs Pan

$45.00

Breakfast Sausage

$45.00

Waffles x10

$50.00

French Toast Pan

$60.00

Fruit Patter

$80.00

Mac & Cheese Pans

Classic Mac & Cheese

$70.00

Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$120.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$180.00

Fried Chicken w/ Collard Greens Mac & Cheese

$150.00

Grilled Chicken Mac & Cheese

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

723 N Lincoln Lane, Miami, FL 33139

Directions

Gallery
CFood Shack image
CFood Shack image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Alton Rd - 1570 ALTON RD UNIT C
orange starNo Reviews
1570 ALTON RD UNIT C MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Pizzette Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1223 Lincoln Road Miami beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Taste Bakery Cafe - 773 17th St
orange star4.4 • 410
773 17th St Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Spris Artisan Pizza - Lincoln Road - Spris Lincoln Road
orange starNo Reviews
731 Lincoln Road Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Pollos & Jarras - South Beach
orange star5.0 • 21
1237 LINCOLN ROAD Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Grown South Beach - 1504 Bay Road
orange starNo Reviews
1504 Bay Road Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 South Beach
orange star5.0 • 6,765
1245 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Juvia - Juvia Miami Beach
orange star4.5 • 6,704
1111 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Bolivar Restaurant Bar
orange star4.5 • 4,882
841 Washington Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Fratelli la Bufala
orange star4.1 • 4,842
437 WASHINGTON AVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Huahua's Taqueria
orange star4.3 • 3,777
1211 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
CBB Nobe Inc. - Food Truck 2
orange star4.0 • 3,487
1505 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston