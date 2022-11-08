Seafood
Asian Fusion
C Food Crush
1,455 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We serve steaming hot and savory seafood boils. Let's dig in and get dirty!
Location
251 South B St, San Mateo, CA 94401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home - Available for Pick- Up April 4th Easter Sunday
No Reviews
525 Skyway Road San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Mateo
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Laurelwood (Hillsdale)
4.5 • 2,454
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurant