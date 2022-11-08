Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Asian Fusion

C Food Crush

1,455 Reviews

$$

251 South B St

San Mateo, CA 94401

Popular Items

Garlic Noodles
Shrimp (shell ON)
COMBO A

NA BEVERAGE

Coke

$2.95

(No Refill)

Diet Coke

$2.95

(No Refill)

Sprite

$2.95

(No Refill)

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.95

(No Refill)

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.95

(No Refill)

Apple Juice

$3.75

(No Refill)

Orange Juice

$3.75Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.75

(No Refill)

Pink Lemonade

$3.75

(No Refill)

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Lemonade x Iced Tea (No Refill)

Pink Arnold

$3.75

Pink Lemonade x Iced Tea (No Refill)

Sparkling Water

$6.50

750ml bottle

BEER

Anchor Steam

Anchor Steam

$5.00

a San Francisco origin steam beer.

Anchor West Coast IPA

$5.00
Abita Purple Haze

Abita Purple Haze

$5.00

a light raspberry lager from Louisiana.

Abita Turbo Dog

Abita Turbo Dog

$5.00

a brown ale with a sweet chocolate, toffee-like flavor from Louisiana.

Blue Moon Belgian White

Blue Moon Belgian White

$5.00
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$5.00

a pale lager from Mexico.

Erdinger Hefeweizen

Erdinger Hefeweizen

$6.00

the most popular wheat beer in the world from Germany.

Kronenbourg Blanc 1664

Kronenbourg Blanc 1664

$6.00

a fruity wheat beer with a hint of citrus & coriander spice from France.

Grapefruit Sculpin IPA

Grapefruit Sculpin IPA

$7.00

an Indian pale ale with natural grapefruit flavors from San Diego.

WINE

Pinot Noir - by the glass

$7.50

Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$32.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$32.00

Cabernet Bottle

$32.00

Corkage

$18.00

APPETIZER

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$6.50

extra crispy coated french fries topped with cajun seasoning, very mild spicy, served with ketchup.

Regular Fries

$6.50

extra crispy coated french fries. served with ketchup.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Fried Shrimps

$9.95

6 peeled shrimps, topped with cajun seasoning, very mild spicy, served with house C dressing.

Cajun Wings

$9.95

6 mid joint wings, topped with cajun seasoning, very mild spicy.

Fried Calamari

$9.95

16 - 20 pieces, squid body only, NO tentacles. topped with cajun seasoning, very mild spicy.

Fried Fish Fillets

$11.95

swai fish fillets topped with cajun seasoning, very mild spicy.

Fried Oysters

$11.95

6 shucked oysters topped with cajun seasoning, very mild spicy.

Fried Frog Legs

Fried Frog Legs

$12.95

juicy and tender meaty frog legs topped with cajun seasoning. very mild spicy. 5 legs cut into half = 10 pieces.

Fried Gator

$12.95

boneless real alligator meat, topped with cajun seasoning. very mild spicy. 12 - 16 pieces.

Cocktail Shrimps

$9.95

6 pieces cooked peeled shrimps, chilled and served with cocktail sauce.

Chilled SNOW Crab Legs

$38.99

1 lb cooked Russian Snow Crab Legs. Served chill with lemon & melted butter. Chopped & pre-cracked for easier serving.

Chilled KING Crab Legs

$75.99

1 lb cooked Alaskan King Crab Legs. Served chill with lemon & melted butter. Chopped & pre-cracked for easier serving. Precaution: king crab legs have sharp spikes, please handle carefully when serving. King crab legs are naturally salty. Note: 1lb weighted when they are frozen, cooked weight will be less since their juice will come out during the cooking process.

Oyster Rockerfeller

Oyster Rockerfeller

$14.00+

parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, topped with tobiko (flying fish roe). Baked to order, please allow 30 minutes prep time.

C FOOD BOIL

Our must try fusion seafood boils
Shrimp (shell ON)

Shrimp (shell ON)

$16.95

1lb head on, shell on, tail on. Approx 16 -18 shrimps.

Shrimp (shell OFF)

$20.99

1lb shell off, head off, deveined, tail on. Approx 16 - 18 shrimp.

Clam

$16.95

1lb fresh manila clam.

Mussel

$16.95

1 lb fresh black or green (when available) mussels.

Crawfish (frozen)

Crawfish (frozen)

$16.95

1 lb frozen crawfish. Cooked. Crawfish are seasonal, frozen are available around the year.

Crawfish (fresh)

Crawfish (fresh)

$19.95Out of stock

1 lb. Fresh crawfish. Crawfish are seasonal.

Snow Crab Leg

$38.99

1lb Russian Snow Crab legs.

Lobster Tails

$38.99

Two 5oz cold water Lobster Tails.

King Crab Leg

$75.99

1 lb Alaskan king crab legs. Chopped & pre-cracked for easier serving. Precaution: king crab legs have sharp spikes, handle carefully when serving.b Note: 1lb weighted when they are frozen, cooked weight will be less since their juice will come out during the cooking process.

Crab

$42.00

1 fresh Dungeness crab size 1.5 to 2 lb depending on season & supply. Chopped & pre-cracked for easier serving. Please specify if you want it un-chopped.

Lobster

$39.00

1 fresh Maine Lobster size 1.25 to 1.75 lb depending on season & supply. Chopped & pre-cracked for easier serving. Please specify if you want it un-chopped.

Shellfish Mix

Shellfish Mix

$18.99

1 lb, combination boil of shell on shrimp, clams and mussels. No substitutes / modifications.

Shellfish Mix (shell OFF shrimp)

$20.99

a combination of shell of shrimp, clams and mussels. a little less than 1lb. No substitutes / modifications.

COMBO SPECIAL

Comes in one big pot with 3 orders of shellfish of your choice from the preselected list, 1 hot-link sausage, 2 potatoes & 2 corn cobs. Choose 1 flavor + spice level Serves 2 or more people.
COMBO A

COMBO A

$54.99

Serves 2 or more people. Comes in one big pot with 3 lbs of shellfish of your choice from the list, 1 hot-link sausage, 2 potatoes & 2 corn cobs. Choose 1 flavor + spice level.

COMBO B

COMBO B

$74.99

Serves 2 or more people. Comes in one big pot with 3 orders of shellfish of your choice from the list, 1 hot-link sausage, 2 potatoes & 2 corn cobs. Choose 1 flavor + spice level.

C-SPECIAL

Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$9.95

Made with fresh garlic and real butter.

Squid Ink Pasta

Squid Ink Pasta

$15.95

squid ink tagliolini, squid, grape tomatos.

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$22.95

spaghetti, peeled shrimps, clams, mussels, sea urchin cream sauce.

Cajun Fried Rice

Cajun Fried Rice

$10.95

peas, corn, carrots, green bean, wok fried with house dried cali cajun sauce. Add hot link sausage / shrimp for additional.

Gumbo

Gumbo

$12.95

a southern Louisiana stew with hot link sausage (100% beef in pork casing), shrimps, turkey, okra and topped with a scoop of white rice.

Cignature Crab

Cignature Crab

$42.00

1 fresh Dungeness crab size 1.5 to 2 lb depending on season & supply. Wok fried & flambéed with dried house cajun sauce. Chopped & pre-cracked for easier serving.

Cignature Lobster

Cignature Lobster

$39.00

1 fresh Maine Lobster size 1.25 to 1.75 lb depending on season & supply. Wok fried & flambéed with dried house cajun sauce. Chopped & pre-cracked for easier serving.

SALAD / VEGGIE

C Salad

$8.95

spring mix with almond, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, raspberry vinaigrette base dressing.

Fish Salad

Fish Salad

$13.95

C salad topped with fried fish fillets.

Sautéed Broccoli

$10.95

Garlic stir fried

Sautéed Asparagus

Sautéed Asparagus

$11.95

Garlic stir fried

SIDE / CONDIMENT

Louisiana hot link

$4.50

100% beef sausage in pork casing. 1 hot link cut into about 6pcs.

Corn

$1.50

half corn on the cob

Potato

$1.25

red potato

Steamed Rice

$2.95

French Bread

$3.95

Lemon

$1.00

1 lemon

Salt & Pepper

$0.25

Melted Butter

$1.00

2oz

Cajun Spice Powder

$0.50

Mild Spicy.

Cayenne Spicy Powder

$0.50

Spicy!!!

Ketchup

$0.50

2oz

Cocktail

$0.50

2oz

Ranch

$0.50

2oz

Tartar

$0.50

2oz

House C Dressing

$0.50

2oz. We serve this sauce with our fried shrimp & fried oyster.

Sriracha

$0.50

2oz

Hot Sauce (Louisiana)

$0.50

1oz

Mayo

$0.50

Mignonette

$0.50

Chili Flakes

$0.50

DESSERT

Mango Panna Cotta

$7.95

Coconut Milk Pudding

$7.95Out of stock

DISPOSABLES & UTENSILS

Fork, Spoon & Napkin

1 set of Fork, Spoon & Napkin. (Note: disposable fork, spoon & napkin will only be provided if you order here or request upon pickup. Please only order what you will need.)

Poly Gloves

$0.25

1 pair

Bib Apron

$0.25

1pc

Paper plate

$0.25

Paper Table Cover Sheet

$1.00

1 sheet. Approx. 24" x 30".

Vinyl Gloves (Box of 100pcs)

$10.00

Size: Small, medium or Large.

Seafood Cracker

Seafood Cracker

$4.00

Good for cracking lobster and crabs.

Seafood Scissors

Seafood Scissors

$4.50

Good for King Crab Legs, Snow Crab Legs, lobster tails.

