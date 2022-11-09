Mexican & Tex-Mex
American
BITE at the Landing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
You will find BITE at the Landing in the Columbia Park Golf Tri Plex serving up local wines, Northwest beers, and out of the ordinary craft cocktails for adventurous souls as well as an innovative menu that pulls inspiration from hispanic, Asian, and classic American cooking styles for the ultimate BITE! Come eat, sip and BITE with us!
Location
2701 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick, WA 99336
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub - 206 N. Benton St
No Reviews
206 N. Benton St. #C Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurant
Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina - 350 Clover Island Drive
No Reviews
350 Clover Island Drive Suite 100 Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurant
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
4.5 • 1,757
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kennewick
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
4.5 • 1,757
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurant
More near Kennewick