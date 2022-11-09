Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
American

BITE at the Landing

review star

No reviews yet

2701 Columbia Park Trail

Kennewick, WA 99336

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Big BITES

Street Tacos

$15.00

Steak Philly

$16.00

Quesadilla

$15.00

Smoked Salmon Burger

$17.00

BLT

$14.00

Cubano

$15.00

Steak Dip Sandwich

$17.00

Kennewick Man Burger

$16.00

Southern Gentleman Burger

$17.00

Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Pork Sandwich 4th Special

$12.00

BBQ pork sandwich served with citrus cilantro slaw and fries. A beer is included, please make your selection at the restaurant

Small BITES

Crispy Brussel Leaves

$13.00

Citrus & Pistachio Guacamole

$11.00

Smoked Mozzarella Wedges

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$13.00

Calamari

$11.00

Cauliflower Bites

$11.00

Hot Dog 1/4lb

$5.00

Chick-a-rrones

$13.00

Salads

Crispy Brussel Sprout & Romaine Caesar

$12.00

Artisan Romain Blue Cheese Wedge

$13.00

Sides

House Salad

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Bar

Blue Moon- 12oz

$5.00

Coors Light-16oz

$5.00

Corona- 16oz

$5.00

Hop Valley Bubble Stash IPA

$5.00

Rainier- 16oz

$5.00

White Claw- 16oz

$5.00

N/A Beverages

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

MR. PIBB

$3.00

Full Throttle

$4.00

SPRITE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

SEASONAL LEMONADE

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

Kid Soda

$2.00

Kid Hot Coco

$2.00

Kid Juice

$2.00

Kid Milk

$2.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Bar

Mimosa

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Peach Spiked Ice Tea

$7.00

Peanut Butter Russian

$9.00

Raspberry Mule

$9.00

Apple Mule

$9.00

Scratch Margarita

$10.00

N/A Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Coke Product

$3.00

Infused Redbull

$4.50

Juice

$3.00

Hot Coco

$3.00

Flavored Lemonade

$4.50

Kids Drink

$2.00

4th of July Specials

Guacamole

$11.00

Chick-A-Rrones

$13.00

Crispy Brussel Caesar

$12.00

Crispy Brussel Chicken Caesar

$17.00

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$16.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Classic Dog

$7.00

Seattle Dog

$8.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

You will find BITE at the Landing in the Columbia Park Golf Tri Plex serving up local wines, Northwest beers, and out of the ordinary craft cocktails for adventurous souls as well as an innovative menu that pulls inspiration from hispanic, Asian, and classic American cooking styles for the ultimate BITE! Come eat, sip and BITE with us!

Website

Location

2701 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick, WA 99336

Directions

Gallery
BITE at the Landing image
BITE at the Landing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub - 206 N. Benton St
orange starNo Reviews
206 N. Benton St. #C Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina - 350 Clover Island Drive
orange starNo Reviews
350 Clover Island Drive Suite 100 Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Kennewick
orange star4.6 • 3,131
4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd Kennewick, WA 99338
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
orange star4.5 • 1,757
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Dovetail Joint Restaurant - Uptown Plaza
orange star4.7 • 310
1368 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Richland
orange star4.7 • 168
2675 Queensgate Dr. Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kennewick

Hops n Drops - Kennewick
orange star4.6 • 3,131
4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd Kennewick, WA 99338
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
orange star4.5 • 1,757
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Proof Gastropub
orange star4.8 • 1,139
924 N. Columbia Center Blvd Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Uncle Sam's Saloon
orange star4.4 • 166
8378 W Gage Blvd Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Poutine, Eh?
orange star4.8 • 108
3902 W Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kennewick
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Pendleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston