Common Goods Studio 2000 Canfield Road

Common Goods Studio

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Canfield Road

Unit C

Youngstown, OH 44511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Hot Latte
Cold Brew

Cold Coffee Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Cold brewing is a method of brewing that combines ground coffee and cool water and uses time instead of heat to extract the flavor. It is brewed in house for over 21 hours for a smooth taste. The resulting Cold Brew coffee concentrate is used to make our House Cold Brew.

Flash Brew

Flash Brew

$5.05

Flash Brew is your regular pour-over coffee, but with a little hot water taken out and a bit of ice thrown in for the perfect cold coffee beverage.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.10+

Espresso shots topped with cold water produce a light layer of crema, then served over ice.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.35+

Our rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cool down.

Sparkling Espresso

Sparkling Espresso

$3.75+

A shot of espresso that's finished with seltzer water. Bubbly and caffeinated!

Hot Coffee Drinks

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.25+

A cappuccino is the perfect balance of 2 parts espresso, 4 parts steamed milk with foam. This coffee is all about the structure and the splitting of all elements. An expertly made cappuccino should be rich, but not acidic and have a mildly sweet flavoring from the milk.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.25

2oz of espresso with 2oz of steamed milk

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.10+

Fully Washed Process and tasting notes of Caramel, Creamy, Baker's Chocolate.

Espresso Shots

Espresso Shots

$2.75+
Hot Americano

Hot Americano

$3.00+

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance.

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$4.25+

Espresso and steamed milk.

Pour Over

Pour Over

$4.80+

Your choice of hand poured light roast coffee brewed over 4-5 minutes to make a sweeter, fruitier cup.

Cold Tea Drinks

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$2.80+

Black tea infused with warming spices combined with milk for the perfect balance of sweet and lightly spicy.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.60+

Smooth and creamy matcha sweetened just right with honey and served with milk over ice. Green tea has never tasted so good.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00+
B.Y.O Lemonade

B.Y.O Lemonade

$3.30+
'Lemony Snicket' Iced Matcha

'Lemony Snicket' Iced Matcha

$4.60+

Bringing refreshing lemonade to the matcha party is just the right mix of citrusy-green goodness.

Sparkling Water & Matcha

Sparkling Water & Matcha

$4.05+

Our delicious matcha paired with seltzer water for the perfect refreshing beverage.

Hot Tea Drinks

Hot Chai Latte

Hot Chai Latte

$3.00+
Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.05+

Smooth and creamy matcha sweetened just right with honey and served with steamed milk. This favorite will transport your senses to pure green tea delight.

Hot Matcha Tea

Hot Matcha Tea

$4.05

Matcha is a high-grade green tea ground into powder. The green tea powder is whisked into hot water, instead of steeped, to form a grassy tea.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

12 oz. tea beverage steeped for optimal taste.

Hot Specialty Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.55+

Steamed milk and our Mocha Chocolate Chip flavor make for a creamy and cozy warm up

Hot Steamer

Hot Steamer

$3.15+

Your choice of dairy or non-dairy option steamed with our house or seasonal flavors.

12 Oz. Whitehouse Cider Hot Toddy

$3.05

Baked Goods & Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Apple Muffin

$3.50

Kitchen Sink Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Contains: Pretzels, Chocolate Chips & Potato Chips

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Grab & Go Sides

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$6.00Out of stock

Overnight Oats in a variety of flavors and combinations for a perfect on-the-go snack.

Pasta Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Currently a mix of spinach, carrots, tomatoes, celery with rotini pasta dressed with basil, olive oil, dill, thyme, and lemon.

Mamalagels Bagels

Mamalagels Bagels

Mamalagels Bagels

$3.50

Mamalagels Bagels Bagel Chips

$7.00

Crustless Quiches

Sausage, Apple & Gouda Crustless Quiche (Gluten-Free)

$9.00Out of stock

Sun-dried Tomato, Spinach & Mushroom Crustless Quiche (Gluten-Free)

$9.00

Broccoli & Cheddar Crustless Quiche (Gluten-Free)

$9.00Out of stock

Loaded Potato Quiche

$9.00Out of stock

Salads

Strawberry, Blueberry & Spinach Salad w/ Lemon Vinaigrette

Strawberry, Blueberry & Spinach Salad w/ Lemon Vinaigrette

$10.50Out of stock

A perfect summer salad made of strawberries, spinach, dried cranberries, crushed pistachios and honey lemon vinaigrette.

Tofu & Cilantro Salsa Salad w/ Creamy Avocado

Tofu & Cilantro Salsa Salad w/ Creamy Avocado

$10.50Out of stock

A tofu, black bean & corn salad with a simple Cilantro Salsa and a Creamy Avocado Dressing.

Greek Goddess Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Kale Apple

$9.50

Sandwiches

Chickpea Cranberry Salad Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

JUST Egg, Dairy-Free Cheese & Bagel Sandwich

$7.00

Roasted Veggie & Hummus Wrap

$8.50Out of stock

Tempeh BLT w/ Gochujang Aioli

$8.50

Veggie Pinwheel Wraps

$8.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Common Goods Studio is a vegan cafe and small business co-op that serves coffee & tea beverages as well as a selection of food items like sandwiches, salads, sides and more! We also serve local craft beer and wine. Our mission is for customers to come relax while enjoying hand-crafted coffee, pastries, and more while shopping and supporting small businesses.

2000 Canfield Road, Unit C, Youngstown, OH 44511

